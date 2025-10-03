Borza MEXC
XRP News: Nasdaq Firm VivoPower Raises $19M to Build Treasury Holdings
While most companies hold cash, bonds, or even Bitcoin in reserve, VivoPower is deliberately building an XRP position. Executives argue […] The post XRP News: Nasdaq Firm VivoPower Raises $19M to Build Treasury Holdings appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/03 02:30
AlloyX Launches Tokenized Money Market Fund with Standard Chartered on Polygon
AlloyX launches tokenized money market fund on Polygon with Standard Chartered custody, merging regulated assets. AlloyX has introduced a tokenized money market fund on Polygon, aiming to merge traditional custody with blockchain-based strategies. The launch marks the growth of real-world regulated assets onchain, which are bringing compliance and yield-oriented products to decentralized finance. AlloyX Brings […] The post AlloyX Launches Tokenized Money Market Fund with Standard Chartered on Polygon appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/03 02:30
Moku Kicks Off Pre-Sale for Grand Arena S1 Booster Box Ahead of $1M Season
Moku starts Grand Arena S1 pre-sale: Booster Boxes (30 packs, 150 cards) with exclusive super-rares. No-loss raffle Oct 8–14; second-chance gacha Oct 15–17.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 02:30
Capitol Gains: Shutdown blues slow crypto work
The post Capitol Gains: Shutdown blues slow crypto work appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the US government shutdown enters its second day, the crypto industry is left wondering how the closure will impact pending regulatory matters. Currently in limbo: the crypto market structure bill, the status of GENIUS Act policies, and the timeline for approving certain spot crypto ETFs. Spot crypto ETFs Perhaps the most direct impact the government shutdown is expected to have on the crypto industry is that new spot crypto ETFs will be delayed. The Securities and Exchange Commission said that during the shutdown, staff will not review or approve registration statements or issue notices of effectiveness. An “extremely limited number” of SEC staff will be monitoring emergency email addresses and phone lines for each commission division, the guidance added. An “emergency” would be anything that immediately threatens market stability, personal safety or property protection. One crypto ETF issuer told Blockworks that prior to the shutdown, they were feeling confident about listing on Monday, Oct. 6. But now things are up in the air. Crypto market structure bill Despite the shutdown, members of the Senate Banking Committee plan to work on the market structure bill that is due for a markup, according to a person familiar with the matter. Lawmakers originally wanted to hold a markup hearing for the Responsible Financial Innovation Act of 2025 at the end of September, Blockworks previously reported, but the failure to pass an appropriations bill delayed this timeline. Senate Banking Committee Republicans in September finalized the bill draft, expanding upon the House’s CLARITY Act, which passed in July. The industry is still waiting for the Senate Agriculture Committee — which oversees the Commodity Futures Trading Commission — to release its version of a market structure bill. A person familiar with the matter told Blockworks ahead of the shutdown that the Agriculture Committee’s draft was…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 02:26
Top 5 Cryptos to Buy in October 2025 — BullZilla Leads, With XRP, MoonBull, La Culex, and BNB
XRP decision window and BNB network upgrades set the tone—BullZilla’s meme coin presale headlines, with MoonBull and La Culex rounding out the list.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 02:15
ECB kiest dienstverleners voor digitale euro: belangrijke stap richting invoering
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De Europese Centrale Bank (ECB) heeft vandaag de eerste dienstverleners geselecteerd die een cruciale rol gaan spelen in de voorbereidingen van de digitale euro. Het gaat om bedrijven die verantwoordelijk worden voor vijf essentiële onderdelen van de digitale munt, variërend van veiligheid en fraudebestrijding tot app-ontwikkeling en offline betaaloplossingen. De selectie volgt op een aanbestedingsronde die startte op 3 januari 2024. De uitkomst markeert een belangrijke stap in de voorbereidende fase, maar betekent nog niet dat de digitale euro ook daadwerkelijk wordt ingevoerd. Die beslissing hangt af van de goedkeuring van de Europese wetgeving en een latere beslissing van de Raad van Bestuur van de ECB. Welke bedrijven zijn geselecteerd voor de digitale euro? De ECB heeft raamovereenkomsten afgesloten met de volgende partijen: Alias lookup (gebruikersidentificatie): Sapient GmbH & Tremend Software Consulting S.R.L, equensWorldline Risico- en fraudebeheer: Feedzai, Capgemini Deutschland App-ontwikkeling en software development kit (SDK): Almaviva SpA & Fabrick SpA, Sapient GmbH & Tremend Software Consulting S.R.L Offline oplossing: Giesecke+Devrient, tweede partij wordt later bekendgemaakt Veilige uitwisseling van betaalinformatie: Senacor FCS, equensWorldline De eerste genoemde partij in elke categorie krijgt de voorkeur. Pas als die niet kan leveren, wordt de tweede partij ingeschakeld. Dit is het resultaat van een nieuwe testfase. Wat betekenen deze contracten? De raamovereenkomsten bevatten nog geen betalingen. Ze zijn bedoeld om de ECB flexibiliteit te geven in het verdere proces. Dat betekent dat onderdelen later kunnen worden aangepast of uitgebreid, afhankelijk van de definitieve Digitale Euro Verordening. Belangrijk is dat de ontwikkeling van de technologie pas volledig op gang komt als de ECB formeel besluit naar de volgende fase te gaan. Dat besluit is afhankelijk van politieke goedkeuring en draagvlak in de Europese Unie. Voorlopig heerst er nog onenigheid onder de lidstaten. Digitale euro nog geen gelopen race Hoewel de selectie van bedrijven een duidelijk signaal is dat de ECB voorbereidingen serieus neemt, is de digitale euro nog geen vaststaand feit. De centrale bank benadrukt dat pas na de goedkeuring van de Europese wetgeving en een formele beslissing van de Raad van Bestuur verdere stappen worden gezet. De digitale euro moet een aanvulling worden op contant geld en elektronische betalingen. Het project is bedoeld om Europese soevereiniteit in het betalingsverkeer te versterken, innovatie te stimuleren en een publiek alternatief te bieden naast commerciële oplossingen zoals creditcards of bigtech-betaaldiensten. Maar het is de vraag wat de precieze invulling gaat zijn. Want wie krijgt de voordelen, wie gaat wat bepalen. En bovenal: wie gaat profiteren? Dit soort vragen moeten worden beantwoord. Elke lidstaat heeft andere prioriteiten. Politieke en maatschappelijke discussie De komst van de digitale euro blijft onderwerp van discussie. Voorstanders zien de munt als een noodzakelijke modernisering van het Europese betalingsverkeer en een manier om minder afhankelijk te zijn van Amerikaanse aanbieders. Critici vrezen echter voor meer toezicht op transacties en mogelijke privacyproblemen. Met de keuze voor gespecialiseerde dienstverleners op het gebied van veiligheid, fraudebestrijding en offline betalingen probeert de ECB deze zorgen weg te nemen. Toch blijft de vraag of burgers en bedrijven bereid zijn een digitale euro te omarmen. Conclusie De selectie van dienstverleners markeert een belangrijke mijlpaal in het project rond de digitale euro. Tegelijkertijd onderstreept de ECB dat dit nog slechts een voorbereidende stap is. Of de digitale munt er daadwerkelijk komt, hangt volledig af van politieke besluitvorming en maatschappelijke acceptatie in de komende jaren. De digitale euro lijkt wel weer een stapje dichterbij. Het kiezen van (tech)partners is een stap die sowieso gezet moet worden als dit nieuwe project ooit echt van de grond moet komen. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht ECB kiest dienstverleners voor digitale euro: belangrijke stap richting invoering is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 02:01
How High Could Bitcoin Go in October? Here’s the Forecast Based on Historical Data
If Bitcoin performs well in October, a month famous for its rises, what could be the new target? Continue Reading: How High Could Bitcoin Go in October? Here’s the Forecast Based on Historical Data
Coinstats
2025/10/03 02:01
Zcash Leads the Charge: Double-Digit Gainers Ignite $4.12T Crypto Rally
On Thursday, crypto’s total market value climbed to $4.12 trillion, advancing 2.15% against the U.S. dollar as bitcoin ( BTC) added 1.8% and ethereum ( ETH) leapt 2.8%. Several altcoins ditched the supporting-act role on Thursday, strutting in with double-digit gains that outshone bitcoin and ethereum’s headliner moves. Altcoins Steal Thursday’s Spotlight On Oct. 2, […]
Coinstats
2025/10/03 01:55
Bitcoin Hits $120,000 As JPMorgan Lifts Year-End Target To $165,000
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) broke above $120,000 in Thursday trading as JPMorgan Chase (NASDAQ:JPM) raised its year-end price read more
Coinstats
2025/10/03 01:54
Bitcoin Sees Historic $3.7B Profit-Taking in One Day as Price Rebounds to $119K
Bitcoin witnessed a surge in profit-taking activity as investors locked in more than $3.7 billion in gains in a single day. CryptoQuant analyst Caueconomy highlighted this development in his latest update.Visit Website
Coinstats
2025/10/03 01:46
