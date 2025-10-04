2025-10-04 Saturday

Will Bitcoin Hit $150,000 in 2025? Strategy's Saylor Breaks Silence With Epic Question

The post Will Bitcoin Hit $150,000 in 2025? Strategy’s Saylor Breaks Silence With Epic Question appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor, the man whose corporate treasury has become almost synonymous with Bitcoin itself, is asking just one question as 2025 reaches its final quarter: “Will BTC close the year above $150,000?” His poll has already gotten over 42,000 votes, with three out of every four people saying they think the world’s biggest cryptocurrency can reach that goal. For Saylor, this is not just some random thought. Strategy, the Nasdaq-listed company he is in charge of, has 640,031 BTC that it bought since August 2020 for an average of $73,981. That stash, worth over $77 billion at today’s price of $120,700, has the firm up by more than 63%.  But the importance of the $150,000 mark goes beyond paper gains.  If Bitcoin goes up to that zone, the value of Strategy’s holdings would increase by another $18 billion or more. That would bring its BTC position closer to the $96 billion line and turn the company into an asset base that rivals some of the world’s largest banks. $100 billion Strategy The market is already showing its approval. Strategy’s stock is worth about $100 billion, and its enterprise value is around $115 billion.  The Bitcoin chart also shows why this question is so important. With a market cap of just over $120,000, BTC has climbed back up from September’s low point and is nearing its summer highs. The last three months of 2025 will show if Saylor’s bet turns into one of the biggest corporate wins of the decade or becomes the nastiest bubble burst in this century. Source: https://u.today/will-bitcoin-hit-150000-in-2025-strategys-saylor-breaks-silence-with-epic-question
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 08:41
A History Of Surprises, Comebacks, And Twists

The post A History Of Surprises, Comebacks, And Twists appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 02: Spencer Torkelson #20 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates with teammates after defeating the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 in game three of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on October 02, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Getty Images With the MLB playoffs underway, few division races in baseball history have been as interesting as this year’s American League (AL) Central. For anyone just tuning in, the Cleveland Guardians overtook the Detroit Tigers to win the division by a single game. In the process, the Guardians overcame a 15½ game deficit in July, surpassing the 1914 Boston Braves for biggest rebound in a season. Resulting from the competitive finish, the Tigers and Guardians faced each other in the AL Wild Card Series, a best-of-three matchup to determine who would advance to the American League Division Series (ALDS). After all the drama and excitement down the stretch, the Tigers won the series 2-1, barely holding off the Guardians. The Tigers had lost a staggering 17 games in the month of September but found a way to advance in the playoffs. Since its formation, the AL Central has been defined by unpredictability and has produced some of the most memorable division races in recent baseball history. The following provides an overview of past division winners and highlights a few of the most notable races. Unpredictable Beginnings: The Early Years of the AL Central The AL Central was established as part of an MLB realignment in 1994. One of the biggest what ifs in baseball is the 1994 strike-shortened season, which could have potentially featured a World Series team from the AL Central, most likely either the Chicago White Sox or Cleveland Indians (now known as the Guardians). At the time of the strike,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 08:37
Emerging Market Bonds Outperform in 2025 Amid Global Economic Shifts

Emerging Market Bonds Outperform in 2025 Amid Global Economic Shifts

The post Emerging Market Bonds Outperform in 2025 Amid Global Economic Shifts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. James Ding Oct 02, 2025 03:13 Emerging market bonds have defied expectations in 2025, driven by CNY strength and prudent fiscal policies, outperforming developed markets in both returns and stability. Emerging market bonds have surpassed forecasts in 2025, showcasing resilience despite initial fears of tariffs and currency devaluation, according to VanEck. The unexpected performance is primarily attributed to the appreciation of the Chinese yuan (CNY) and prudent economic policies adopted by many emerging markets. Key Drivers of EM Bond Performance The appreciation of CNY has been a significant factor, as it stabilized trade dynamics for many emerging markets (EMs) that count China as a major trading partner. This currency strength is supported by China’s robust foreign reserves, positioning it as a net creditor internationally. The stability of CNY has provided a favorable backdrop for EM economies, enhancing their bond market appeal. Additionally, many EMs have implemented sound fiscal policies, characterized by low fiscal deficits and debts. These measures, combined with independent central banks maintaining high real interest rates, have contributed to the overall economic stability and attractiveness of EM bonds. Impact of Tariffs and Currency Policies Contrary to earlier predictions, tariffs have not adversely impacted EM bonds. Negotiations involving currency discussions have played a role, as countries are discouraged from devaluing their currencies post-trade negotiations. This was evident during Vice President JD Vance’s visit to India, where the Indian rupee (INR) appreciated, reflecting the influence of these discussions. Furthermore, many EMs have substantial foreign currency reserves, leading to a strategic reshoring of dollar assets. This movement has contributed to a revaluation of various EM currencies, bolstering their bond markets. Volatility and Long-term Trends Over the past five years, EM bonds have consistently outperformed developed market (DM) bonds in terms of returns, with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 08:32
Top Cryptos in October 2025? Earn 15% Instantly with MoonBull Referral as Toncoin and World Liberty Financial Show Strength

Top Cryptos in October 2025? Earn 15% Instantly with MoonBull Referral as Toncoin and World Liberty Financial Show Strength

The post Top Cryptos in October 2025? Earn 15% Instantly with MoonBull Referral as Toncoin and World Liberty Financial Show Strength appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News MoonBull shines as the top crypto in October with presale live. As Toncoin and World Liberty Financial gain momentum. Top crypto in October highlights the booming opportunities in the cryptocurrency market as investors seek coins with explosive potential. Among these rising stars, MoonBull is capturing attention with its live presale, lowest entry price, and exclusive rewards. Toncoin trades steadily at $2.81; early participants are positioning themselves for maximum gains, making this October a pivotal moment for crypto enthusiasts. While World Liberty Financial (WLFI) hovers at  $0.207454, it attracts niche, early-stage investors. This presale frenzy has investors asking: Will you be among the first to stake, refer, and reap the profits? The race for tokens is intensifying rapidly. MoonBull’s presale strategy combines high-yield staking, a lucrative referral system, and a limited early-stage token supply. This article will cover the developments and updates of both coins: MoonBull, World Liberty Financial,  and Toncoin. MoonBull Staking and Referral: Double the Rewards MoonBull ($MOBU) shines as the top crypto in October, with Stage 10 unlocking an incredible 95% APY staking program. Holders can stake directly from their dashboard, calculating rewards daily, with a two-month lock-in on earned tokens. A dedicated staking pool of 14.68 $MOBU ensures consistent funding. Every investor, regardless of size, can enjoy passive growth while retaining control. This approach strengthens token stability and creates an irresistible incentive for long-term holding, attracting both seasoned traders and new participants ready to capitalize on early-stage momentum. Transitioning from staking, the referral system is equally compelling. Share your code, and both you and your invitee benefit instantly: 15% extra $MOBU to the buyer and 15% of their purchase to the referrer. Top referrers earn monthly USDC bonuses, with 10% for the top three and 5% for the fourth and fifth. Backed by an 11%…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 08:19
Plasma Joins Chainlink SCALE, Integrates Aave

Plasma Joins Chainlink SCALE, Integrates Aave

The post Plasma Joins Chainlink SCALE, Integrates Aave appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The partnership aims to enhance the newly launched Layer 1’s stablecoin infrastructure and promote DeFi adoption. Plasma, the newly launched Layer 1 blockchain built with a focus on stablecoins, has partnered with Chainlink and Aave to strengthen its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Plasma – which launched last week, alongside its native token XPL – has joined Chainlink’s SCALE program and adopted Chainlink as its official oracle provider, according to a press release. SCALE, short for Sustainable Chainlink Access for Layer 1 and 2 Enablement, helps new blockchains and rollups utilize Chainlink services at lower cost by subsidizing operating expenses through ecosystem support. Aave, the largest liquidity protocol with a total value locked (TVL) of nearly $46 billion, is also now integrated on Plasma, the release noted. Aave’s native token AAVE is currently trading at $291, flat on the day, but up 8% over the week. The move underscores how new blockchains are increasingly seeking early integrations with established projects to accelerate growth. It also highlights the importance of securing immediate support from leading DeFi protocols to build credibility and attract adoption. “Plasma is building the infrastructure for this global financial system, and we are thrilled to join Chainlink Scale and adopt the Chainlink data and interoperability standards,” said Paul Faecks, founder and CEO of Plasma. “With Chainlink, Plasma can scale our on-chain ecosystem, strengthen our stablecoin rails, and bring mainstream adoption closer to reality.” The stablecoin sector’s total market capitalization has now surpassed $300 billion, up nearly 50% from $206 billion at the start of the year, according to data from DeFiLlama. News of the integration comes after a less-than-ideal week for Plasma, which currently has a TVL of over $5.6 billion, per DeFiLlama. Its native token XPL has dropped nearly 34% since going live and is currently trading at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 08:18
Bitcoin Capital Flow Must Enter The Network Before Global Dominance — Here’s What Will Happen

Bitcoin Capital Flow Must Enter The Network Before Global Dominance — Here's What Will Happen

The post Bitcoin Capital Flow Must Enter The Network Before Global Dominance — Here’s What Will Happen appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. My name is Godspower Owie, and I was born and brought up in Edo State, Nigeria. I grew up with my three siblings who have always been my idols and mentors, helping me to grow and understand the way of life. My parents are literally the backbone of my story. They’ve always supported me in good and bad times and never for once left my side whenever I feel lost in this world. Honestly, having such amazing parents makes you feel safe and secure, and I won’t trade them for anything else in this world. I was exposed to the cryptocurrency world 3 years ago and got so interested in knowing so much about it. It all started when a friend of mine invested in a crypto asset, which he yielded massive gains from his investments. When I confronted him about cryptocurrency he explained his journey so far in the field. It was impressive getting to know about his consistency and dedication in the space despite the risks involved, and these are the major reasons why I got so interested in cryptocurrency. Trust me, I’ve had my share of experience with the ups and downs in the market but I never for once lost the passion to grow in the field. This is because I believe growth leads to excellence and that’s my goal in the field. And today, I am an employee of Bitcoinnist and NewsBTC news outlets. My Bosses and co-workers are the best kinds of people I have ever worked with, in and outside the crypto landscape. I intend to give my all working alongside my amazing colleagues for the growth of these companies. Sometimes I like to picture myself as an explorer, this is because I like visiting new places, I like learning new things (useful…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 08:12
Tokenization Could Revitalize Chile’s Struggling Pension System

Tokenization Could Revitalize Chile's Struggling Pension System

The post Tokenization Could Revitalize Chile’s Struggling Pension System appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For four decades, Chile has been a laboratory for pension reform. Its 1980s overhaul, based on individual capitalization, transformed retirement saving across Latin America. Mandatory contributions, privately managed by pension administrators (AFPs), built one of the region’s deepest capital markets and turned Santiago, Chile’s capital city, into a regional financial hub. Sovereign bonds were sought after, IPOs plentiful, and foreign investors saw Chile as a model of modernity. That prestige has since faded. Low self-financed replacement rates — a median of 17% between 2015 and 2022 — left workers dissatisfied. Distrust of AFPs, often accused of charging high fees for middling returns, has grown. Then came the pandemic, when Chile’s Congress authorised three extraordinary withdrawals. More than $50 billion drained out between 2020 and 2021 — representing over 20% of the individual pension funds accumulated by 2019 and sixteen percent of Chile’s 2022 GDP. For households, this was a lifeline; for capital markets, a rupture. Liquidity fell, issuance slowed, and a pool of long-term savings once considered sacrosanct shrank. In March 2025, Congress approved a long-awaited pension reform, replacing the “multifund” model with generational funds. Multifunds let workers choose among portfolios of varying risk, but many affiliates were ill-equipped, often chasing short-term returns or stuck in mismatched defaults. The new generational funds apply “life-cycle investing.” Young savers are placed in equity-heavy portfolios, shifting gradually toward bonds as they age. Economists argue this reduces mistakes and produces more stable outcomes. Regulators see it as common sense: align portfolios with demographics rather than market timing. The reform also adds employer contributions, boosts The Universal Guaranteed Pension, a state-financed benefit to guarantee minimum pension to older adults, regardless of whether they contributed consistently to the private AFP system. The reform also forces competition by auctioning affiliates to the lowest-fee providers every two years instead…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 08:06
Zcash (ZEC) Sudden 200% Upside Move Stalls: Key Reason

Zcash (ZEC) Sudden 200% Upside Move Stalls: Key Reason

The post Zcash (ZEC) Sudden 200% Upside Move Stalls: Key Reason appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Privacy token Zcash (ZEC) touched a high of $163 on Thursday,  reaching its highest point since April 2022 following a breakout of its Bitcoin and dollar trading pairs. Zcash rose for five days at a stretch from a low of $54 on Sept. 28 to reach $163 on Oct. 2, marking a 201% surge. This week, on Oct. 1, Grayscale announced the Zcash Trust, describing Zcash as similar to Bitcoin in its design: “Zcash (ZEC) was created from the original Bitcoin code base, but it uses a privacy technology that encrypts transaction information and allows users to shield their assets,” it said. Zcash also saw positive sentiment as enthusiasts pushed it forward as insurance against bad actors using Bitcoin, noting that Zcash may serve as a safer alternative to BTC. Entrepreneur and AngelList founder Naval Ravikant stated that while “Bitcoin is insurance against fiat, Zcash is insurance against Bitcoin.” Zcash takes breather Zcash has steadily risen from a low of $34.48 on Aug. 20, marking a 379% surge if taken from the Oct. 2 high of $163. ZEC/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView The rally accelerated on Sept. 28, with ZEC seeing significant rises subsequently. In one of such, on Oct. 1, for instance, ZEC surged over 100% from a low of $74 to $153. The rise met resistance at $163 on Oct. 2, causing the ZEC price to retreat. At press time, ZEC was down 3% in the last 24 hours to $143, but still up 176% weekly. Following the surge, Zcash’s daily RSI stepped into the overbought range, currently at 92, which might explain the retreat in price. The good news remains that bulls have given up much ground, with Zcash attempting a rebound alongside the rest of the crypto market. The next major resistance awaits at $216, while…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 08:04
XRP Price Can Hit $1,000 With Mass Adoption By Banks And Institutions, Analyst Says

XRP Price Can Hit $1,000 With Mass Adoption By Banks And Institutions, Analyst Says

The XRP price is once again at the center of debate in the digital asset world. An analyst has shared a bold view that the token could one day reach extremely high price levels if banks and financial institutions begin to use it on a large scale. He believes that past patterns in the crypto […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/04 08:00
Solana Price Prediction: World’s Largest Derivatives Exchange Eyes SOL – $1,000 SOL is Just the Start

Solana Price Prediction: World's Largest Derivatives Exchange Eyes SOL – $1,000 SOL is Just the Start

The world’s largest derivatives market is eyeing 24/7 trading for SOL – Solana price predictions now eye $1,000 with deeper TradFi exposure.
Coinstats2025/10/04 07:54
