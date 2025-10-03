Borza MEXC
Can Stolen Crypto be Traced?
Introduction Crypto scams remain a constant threat to investors, but there are ways to recover stolen assets. Over the years, crypto tracing has evolved significantly, but recovery is still uncertain. Stolen funds are not always lost forever; there have been cases of successful retrieval, What is Crypto Wallet Tracing? Crypto wallet tracing is a technique ... Read more The post Can Stolen Crypto be Traced? appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin
2025/10/03 02:45
Find Mining launches cloud mining app to broaden crypto access
Find Mining launches mobile cloud mining app, enabling global users to earn passive crypto income. Amid the rapid growth of the global cryptocurrency market, how to transform assets from mere chips subject to price fluctuations into truly stable passive growth…
Crypto.news
2025/10/03 02:21
Thailand wil ook andere crypto ETF’s aanbieden, naast Bitcoin
@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Thailand is van plan haar crypto Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) aanbod uit te breiden. Daarbij willen ze verder gaan dan alleen Bitcoin. Het is een goed teken van de bredere adoptie van crypto in het land. Maar wat is Thailand precies van plan? En wat betekent het voor de adoptie van crypto in het land? Thailand wil haar ETF aanbod uitbreiden Thailand is van plan om haar crypto ETF aanbod uit te breiden. Dit liet Bloomberg weten in een recent rapport. Het land is bezig met het opstellen van nieuwe regels om crypto ETF’s met verschillende activa mogelijk te maken. Dit houdt in dat ook andere cryptocurrency’s, naast Bitcoin, op de Thaise beurs verhandelt kunnen worden. Hierdoor wordt het makkelijker voor Thaise instellingen om te diversifiëren binnen de cryptomarkt. De plannen volgen op het goedkeuren van de eerste Bitcoin ETF in Thailand. Uiteindelijk is het de bedoeling om de toegang tot crypto verder te vergroten. Dit is goed nieuws voor de bredere acceptie van crypto in het land. Thailand heeft tot doel om een knooppunt voor crypto te worden in de Asia-Pacific regio. Door goede regelgeving op te stellen, komen ze steeds dichter in de buurt van deze doelstelling. Wat betekent het voor de adoptie van crypto in het land? Voor de bredere adoptie van crypto in Thailand is het een positieve vooruitgang. Als het land daadwerkelijk voor ogen heeft om een knooppunt voor crypto te worden, zijn manieren om toegang te krijgen tot de cryptomarkt een basis. Hierdoor zijn dus beleggingsvehikels, zoals ETF’s, bijna een vereiste om de institutionele adoptie op gang te brengen. Het land heeft nog een lange weg te gaan om een leider te worden op het gebied van adoptie. Toch zijn het belangrijke stappen die gezet worden die positieve vooruitzichten brengen voor de toekomst van Thailand en crypto. Voor de bredere cryptomarkt is de adoptie die Thailand hiermee biedt ook een goed teken. Het land zorgt ervoor dat de bredere adoptie van de cryptomarkt groeit, waarmee ook de cryptomarkt zelf kan groeien. Op de lange termijn zullen meer landen zulke initiatieven moeten nemen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Thailand wil ook andere crypto ETF’s aanbieden, naast Bitcoin is geschreven door Marijn van Leeuwen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 02:01
Bitcoin As The New Battleground—Sweden Signals Interest In Joining The Race
Two members of Sweden’s Riksdag have proposed that the state investigate creating a strategic Bitcoin reserve and make clear it will not change the law that defines the central bank’s monetary policy. The idea is framed as a way to guard against inflation and to give the country another kind of store of value. Related […]
Bitcoinist
2025/10/03 02:00
Base Expands Stablecoin Reach With Singapore Dollar Launch
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/base-singapore-dollar-stablecoin-launch/
Coinstats
2025/10/03 01:59
Australia’s Fitell Adds 216.8M $PUMP to Solana Treasury – Stock Sinks 14% on Debut Buy
Fitell has disclosed a $1.5M purchase of 216.8M PUMP and advanced a broader Solana strategy with staking, custody, and DeFi, while tracked institutions report nearly 18M SOL. Fitell news spans Pump and Solana activity.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 01:57
From Tears to Hope: A Single Mom’s Journey With Her First Bitcoin
Hello everyone, my name is Sophia, and this is my true story. Lost Days I am a single mother. Three years ago, after my husband passed away in a car accident, I was left to raise my child alone. Back then, life felt like a bottomless black well.Every morning before sunrise, I rushed to work […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/03 01:47
The Daily: JPMorgan says bitcoin could hit $165,000 by year-end, TOKEN2049 best bits, RIP CME gaps, and more
The following article is adapted from The Block’s newsletter, The Daily, which comes out on weekday afternoons.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 01:46
Pepe Price Prediction Peaks, Pepeto Presale Raises $6.9M, Attracting Smart Whales
Pepe shocked the market in 2023 when a $10,000 buy became $1,000,000 within months. In this piece, we explain our Pepe price prediction with the key levels and catalysts so you can judge if Pepe coin still has a chance to repeat the kind of run that changed many peoples lives back then.We also look
Coinstats
2025/10/03 01:45
Elon Musk confirms xAI is hiring game developers to expand into video games
Elon Musk has confirmed that xAI is looking to hire candidates for the development of video games, and with that, xAI is set to expand into the gaming space. Elon Musk reacted to a post of an X user who claimed that xAI is hiring for video games, to which Musk said, “True.” True https://t.co/EqSh67r0Vp […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/03 01:37
The Teucrium XRP ETF went live because the SEC let its deadline expire during the shutdown
Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to drive liquidity into cryptocurrency markets
Samsung & Coinbase: Explosive Crypto Adoption in 2025
Strive to acquire Semler Scientific, increasing its total Bitcoin holdings to 5,886
Walmart-Owned Bank App OnePay to Add Crypto Support: Report