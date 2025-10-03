Borza MEXC
Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: The Scalability Breakthrough Crypto Needs
When DeFi exploded in 2020–2021, it looked unstoppable. Billions of dollars poured into lending, trading, and yield farming. But one […] The post Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: The Scalability Breakthrough Crypto Needs appeared first on Coindoo.
ZERO
$0.00003442
+4.55%
SOON
$0.4716
-9.74%
DEFI
$0.002238
+16.38%
Coindoo
2025/10/03 03:00
RAAC Partners I-ON Digital for $200M Tokenized Gold Launch as RWA Sector Hits $32B TVL
RAAC protocol announces partnership with I-ON Digital to issue $200M in tokenized gold, launching pmUSD stablecoin backed by precious metals and real estate. The post RAAC Partners I-ON Digital for $200M Tokenized Gold Launch as RWA Sector Hits $32B TVL appeared first on Coinspeaker.
RWA
$0.008201
+15.05%
REAL
$0.08428
+4.77%
Coinspeaker
2025/10/03 02:44
Analyst: Bitcoin’s Healthy Volatility Band Points to Realistic $130K Target
Bitcoin surged past $119K, liquidating $475M in shorts, with analysts saying $130K is realistic if the momentum holds.
CryptoPotato
2025/10/03 02:21
FG Nexus Inc. (FGNX) Stock: Pioneers Tokenized Public Equity on Ethereum
TLDR FG Nexus tokenizes stock on Ethereum, redefining equity ownership. Nasdaq-listed FG Nexus pioneers blockchain-based public equities. FG Nexus launches tokenized stock with Securitize on Ethereum. Blockchain meets Wall Street: FG Nexus tokenizes shares. FG Nexus debuts tokenized equity, paving way for on-chain dividends. FG Nexus Inc. (FGNX) saw a sharp rise in share value, [...] The post FG Nexus Inc. (FGNX) Stock: Pioneers Tokenized Public Equity on Ethereum appeared first on CoinCentral.
INC
$0.7167
-9.12%
PUBLIC
$0.04222
-10.03%
RISE
$0.010513
+1.59%
Coincentral
2025/10/03 02:21
GBC Mining Strategy as Ripple Settles with the SEC: What Investors Should Know
Ripple’s SEC settlement boosts crypto trust. GBC Mining offers secure cloud mining, daily payouts, and $20 bonus for new users seeking passive income.
TRUST
$0.0004342
+0.53%
CLOUD
$0.12694
-4.92%
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 02:07
Cronos integrates Morpho to boost DeFi lending and tokenization
Cronos will collaborate with Crypto.com and onchain lending platform Morpho to expand decentralized finance and asset tokenization on the Cronos blockchain. Cronos Labs announced the partnership on Oct. 2, noting in a press release that Crypto.com and Morpho will help…
MORPHO
$1.8843
-1.76%
BOOST
$0.09067
-8.36%
DEFI
$0.002238
+16.38%
Crypto.news
2025/10/03 02:06
2025’s Top Earning Meme Coins: What’s Creating the Buzz?
Meme coins are now becoming the pillar of the crypto world, moving in tandem with overall market sentiment.The combined view highlights the volatility of these coins with sharp rallies and pullbacks.When Dogecoin continues to dominate, Shiba Inu in second place, other coins such as Pepe BONK show sharper growth.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
MEME
$0.002537
+1.80%
BUZZ
$0.005356
-5.72%
Tronweekly
2025/10/03 02:00
Australian Solana treasury buys over 200 million PUMP tokens
Last month the online retailer of gym and fitness equipment pivoted to becoming a Solana-based digital asset treasury.
PUMP
$0.006883
+0.61%
Coinstats
2025/10/03 01:57
Lighter opens public mainnet with Ethereum-settled zk perps
The post Lighter opens public mainnet with Ethereum-settled zk perps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The perpetuals race has a new entrant in open beta. Lighter has opened its public mainnet after roughly eight months in private testing, positioning itself as an Ethereum-settled alternative to the current leaders. Under the hood, Lighter is a zk-rollup purpose-built for perps. A centralized sequencer batches orders, but state transitions — price-time-priority matching, liquidations, funding and risk checks — are verified by custom zero-knowledge circuits. Ethereum smart contracts custody user funds, track the canonical state root, and advance state only after a proof verifies on L1. If the sequencer stalls or censors, users can submit priority operations on-chain or exit via an emergency “Desert Mode” that relies on Ethereum data. That security posture contrasts with Hyperliquid, which runs its own layer-1 secured by its validator set, and with Aster, which currently operates on BNB Chain as a smart-contract. Lighter’s pitch: centralized-style performance, with settlement and finality anchored to Ethereum and fairness enforced by zk proofs. Lighter is also diverging on fees. Retail traders using the front end pay no trading fees, while API and high-frequency flow is charged. The team says it has enabled automated rules to deter wash-trading and Sybil activity, an attempt to keep points farming from dominating behavior. By the team’s count, private beta usage reached ~188,000 unique accounts and ~50,000 daily activities. With the public launch, Lighter is starting Season 2 of its points program, which it says is planned to run through the end of 2025. Market watchers naturally read that as a prelude to a token, although the project has not announced any token details. The launch was heralded by several prominent founders building on Ethereum, including Eigenlayer’s Sreeram Kannan and LayerZero’s Bryan Pellegrino. The near-term test is whether Lighter can convert flavor-of-the-moment attention into durable open interest and fee revenue — areas…
PUBLIC
$0.04222
-10.03%
ZK
$0.0553
-0.25%
COM
$0.014922
+6.96%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 01:47
Minder crypto gestolen in september, maar mixers draaien overuren
Hoewel het aantal hacks in de crypto wereld nauwelijks afneemt, is de schade in september 2025 flink gedaald ten opzichte van de maand ervoor. In totaal werd er voor $127,06 miljoen buitgemaakt, wat neerkomt op een daling van 22% vergeleken met augustus. Toch blijft het aantal incidenten zorgwekkend: ongeveer twintig... Het bericht Minder crypto gestolen in september, maar mixers draaien overuren verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
OP
$0.735
+0.72%
MET
$0.2245
-0.83%
Coinstats
2025/10/03 01:44
