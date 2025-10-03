2025-10-04 Saturday

Bitcoin Advances While Washington Gridlock and Soft Labor Numbers Stir Anxiety

The post Bitcoin Advances While Washington Gridlock and Soft Labor Numbers Stir Anxiety appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Bitcoin jumps on shutdown jitters and weak jobs data as attention shifts to BullZilla’s fast-moving presale. Simple metrics. Clear risks. Actionable context.   Markets moved fast on October 1, 2025. The United States government shut down. A soft private payrolls backdrop amplified the shock. Bitcoin climbed as investors weighed rate cuts and safe-haven flows. Gold hit records. Bitcoin reacted fast. Price spiked as traders bet on fresh rate cuts. Gold set a record. Stocks wobbled. The setup revived the “Uptober” script and pushed digital assets back into focus. Reports tied the move to falling ADP payrolls, rising odds of near-term cuts, and a risk-on wave that often follows soft data. Now the attention turns to altcoins. One name in presale, Bull Zilla, is drawing outsized interest. It sits in the slipstream of Bitcoin momentum yet runs a separate playbook. It mixes progressive pricing, live on-chain burns, staking, and referrals. The project markets itself as an Ethereum memecoin with a multi-chapter presale. Community growth and staged supply cuts aim to build scarcity as price steps up across the chapters. Bitcoin Today, The Macro Break, And Why It Matters For Altcoins Bitcoin rallied as shutdown headlines landed. Futures implied a higher chance of near-term cuts. Equities slipped. The dollar softened. Gold set new highs. In past cycles, similar mixes favored Bitcoin over risk assets with weaker liquidity. That dynamic can lift altcoins later if flows broaden out. In this tape, whales have been active as well, adding to both Bitcoin and Ethereum positions into weakness. That behavior can form a base for a wider crypto bid if macro data keeps easing. The labor link has been tight. ADP’s weak print helped drive a September slide below $110,000. A day later, a softer Bureau of Labor Statistics read shook the tape…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 03:36
Thailand Will Extend Its ETF Offering Beyond Bitcoin, Says Regulator: Bloomberg

The post Thailand Will Extend Its ETF Offering Beyond Bitcoin, Says Regulator: Bloomberg appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thailand’s market regulator says the country is working on expanding its exchange-traded funds (ETFs) plans beyond bitcoin BTC$120,803.83, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. The country’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will allow local mutual funds and institutions to issue such funds under rules, SEC secretary-general Pornanong Budsaratragoon said, according to the report, citing an interview on Wednesday. “Our possibility now is to broaden the criteria for the crypto such as a basket of cryptocurrencies,” Pornanong said. “We want to have broader supply of those crypto assets in the ETFs.” Thailand is attempting to appeal to young investors who want some cryptocurrency in their portfolios as a diversification tool, Pornanong added. The country has also been advancing its digital asset plans via “G-Tokens,” a tokenized form of government bond. Read More: Thailand’s Digital Tourist Wallet Rolls Out, With Crypto Link Still Stuck in Sandbox Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/02/thailand-will-extend-its-etf-offering-beyond-bitcoin-says-regulator-bloomberg
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 03:31
How Mat Ishbia Paved The Way For The Phoenix Mercury 2025 WNBA Finals Run

The post How Mat Ishbia Paved The Way For The Phoenix Mercury 2025 WNBA Finals Run appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 28: Phoenix Mercury players and coaches pose for a photograph after defeating the Minnesota Lynx in Game Four of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at PHX Arena on September 28, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Lynx 86-81 to advance to the WNBA finals. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images Kahleah Copper doesn’t remember the last time she visited a grocery store. That’s because, living in the Valley and playing for the WNBA Finalist Phoenix Mercury, she no longer has to. Every time Copper steps inside the Mercury’s cutting-edge practice facility, she’s met with everything a hooper could want – including meals prepped by the team’s personal chef. It might sound like a luxury. But it’s actually the result of a franchise being treated like a priority, which goes back to the major investment and commitment that ownership made two years ago. Mat Ishbia had a vision when he purchased the Phoenix Mercury and Suns for $4 billion in February 2023: It was time to invest in women’s sports. Frankly, it was overdue. And he wasn’t shy about spreading the word to everyone. When current head coach Nate Tibbetts was interviewing for the Mercury job that summer, Ishbia’s words had him compelled. “He wanted to treat the Mercury at the same level as the Suns,” Tibbetts said. “You never really know [if it’s true]. But then, you see the plans and you’re like … ‘oh well, that’s pretty impressive.’” Those plans have culminated in a WNBA Finals run for the league’s most fascinating team. One that has flipped the script culturally, embraced the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 03:30
Will the UK or Scam Victims Keep $7.3 Billion Bitcoin Stockpile?

The post Will the UK or Scam Victims Keep $7.3 Billion Bitcoin Stockpile? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The UK is attempting to gain legal ownership of a $7.3 billion Bitcoin fortune, which it seized from a Chinese scammer. This scammer pleaded guilty this week, but the tokens could remain in limbo. Although the victims are largely based in China, and some crimes took place over a decade ago, some have opened legal proceedings to win reimbursement. Britain will have to resolve these before making any concrete plans. Sponsored Sponsored The UK’s Bitcoin Windfall Earlier this week, the UK made crypto history with its largest Bitcoin seizure ever. At $7.3 billion, it represents the overwhelming majority of the government’s entire BTC stockpile. This raised speculation that Britain could use these assets to kickstart a Strategic Crypto Reserve, alongside other plans. According to a recent report from the Financial Times, the British government is working to keep these assets. Although there’s no explicit mention of using it to build a Bitcoin Reserve, the UK is launching legal efforts to gain legal ownership of these assets. The question of ownership vs custody is particularly thorny in this situation. After all, a huge chunk of the US government’s crypto stockpile is due to be paid out in victim reimbursements. These crimes were committed by Zhimin Qian, a Chinese national, and some happened over a decade ago. The victims were almost entirely Chinese citizens. So, between the statute of limitations issue and China’s own restrictive crypto policies, why couldn’t the UK keep this Bitcoin? At this point, is reimbursement still practical? Even if the government ends up dumping the tokens, it could still be a huge windfall for Britain. Sponsored Sponsored A Lengthy Legal Fight Of course, from the victims’ point of view, this is a self-serving argument. Many of them lost their life savings to these scams, and Bitcoin’s rise to…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 03:26
Bitcoin Turned COVID Stimulus Checks Into 1,700% Gains

The post Bitcoin Turned COVID Stimulus Checks Into 1,700% Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s been over five years since the U.S. government issued its first $1,200 COVID-19 stimulus checks. For many Americans, the money was used for bills, groceries, or other necessities. But if you invested those funds into Bitcoin and held on without selling, you’d now be sitting on a sum worth roughly $21,617 today — a staggering 1,701% gain. This figure is based on the initial handout provided under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Had you invested your $1,200 on April 15, 2020, when Bitcoin was trading around $6,642, you would have acquired about 0.18 BTC.  Today, with Bitcoin price surpassing $120,000, that same holding has grown exponentially and will probably keep going higher.  The story gets even more interesting when factoring in subsequent stimulus payments. Some Americans received two additional checks — $600 in January 2021 and $1,400 in March 2021.  If someone had invested all three payments for a total of $3,200 near the days they arrived, their Bitcoin holdings today could easily surpass $50,000, depending on timing and BTC’s price movements. Regardless of where you bought, those who held through market volatility — including multiple price dips and spikes — have been handsomely rewarded. Bitcoin to $150,000? The surge in Bitcoin’s value over the past five years was a combination of institutional adoption, growing mainstream acceptance, and macroeconomic conditions that pushed investor interest into crypto and Bitcoin.  It’s now October and seasonal patterns suggest early-quarter strength may be particularly important for higher Bitcoin price action. Since 2015, October has delivered average gains of 21.8%, while November has added 10.8%, according to Bitcoin Magazine Pro data. If similar patterns repeat this year, Bitcoin could clear past $150,000 before the end of the year.  On top of that, Citigroup analysts reinforced a positive 12-month outlook for…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 03:25
Rotten Gummies Paves The Way For A New Generation Of Iconic Candy Brands

The post Rotten Gummies Paves The Way For A New Generation Of Iconic Candy Brands appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ‘Healthy candy’ doesn’t sound too appetizing. The more rebellious–the more devilish–the better candy tastes. So the irony of ‘healthy candy’ doesn’t mean its makeup has to be rotten, but the way it contributes to an experience is a different story. By meshing legacy branding with modern diet concerns, Rotten, a new gummy candy brand that feels like a blast from the 90’s, is creeping its way into many households, with the potential to become the candy brand that actually breaks through just a niche market. The ingredient list of Rotten’s packages of gummy candies aren’t completely different from other modern candy brands–mainly in terms of natural dyes, low sugar and probiotics. But founder Michael Fisher makes that secondary, taking a page from old-school Nickelodeon’s gross slime culture to create a universe in which his sour gummy worms live, and a world in which those who slurp the worms down can be a part of too. Two years after launch, Rotten is starting to gain significant traction, on the verge of entering 6,000 brick-and-mortar stores across the country. “We’re growing about 1,000% year-over-year,” Fisher tells me. “We’ll have eight figures of revenue by the end of 2025.” Creating the brand is more than a business venture, but a nod to his most cherished childhood memories. “Road trips, movies always meant candy. It’s connected to what were always fun activities for me as a kid,” Fisher adds. “Candy is about experiences.” Dr. Rotten and his Freaks Rotten Freakishly Fun Inspired by 90’s Nickelodeon magazines and dirty Adult Swim cartoons, Fisher concocted Rotten, if nothing else, to slither in pure fun and creativity to better engage today’s more health-conscious landscape. Rotten founder Michael Fisher Rotten Upon graduating from Stanford University with an engineering degree, Fisher began his career as a fellow for Venture…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 03:15
AlloyX launches tokenized money market fund on Polygon amid growing RWA demand

The post AlloyX launches tokenized money market fund on Polygon amid growing RWA demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AlloyX unveils tokenized money market fund RYT on Polygon for DeFi trading and yield looping. RYT holds bank-custodied assets via Standard Chartered, regulated and audit-compliant. Tokenized MMFs gain traction as institutions and retail bridge traditional finance with DeFi. Tokenization infrastructure firm AlloyX has introduced a new tokenized money market fund on Polygon, reflecting the growing trend of bringing real-world assets (RWAs) to blockchain ecosystems. The fund, dubbed the Real Yield Token (RYT), aims to merge traditional bank-custodied assets with decentralized finance (DeFi) strategies, offering investors both familiarity and blockchain-native utility. RYT combines traditional MMF security with DeFi flexibility RYT represents shares in a conventional money market fund, with the underlying assets held in custody by Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong. The fund is fully regulated and subject to regular audits, giving investors confidence in its compliance and security. Like other money market funds, RYT invests in short-term, low-risk instruments, including US Treasurys and commercial paper, ensuring capital preservation while generating modest yields. The tokenized format, however, introduces new functionality. RYT shares can be traded onchain and integrated into DeFi protocols, enabling users to employ their holdings as collateral. Through a DeFi technique known as looping, investors can borrow against their RYT tokens and reinvest the proceeds to enhance yields — a feature not typically available in traditional money market products. AlloyX chose Polygon for deployment, citing the network’s low fees, fast transaction speeds, and vibrant DeFi ecosystem. Institutional interest in tokenized money market funds grows AlloyX is entering a rapidly expanding market. Large financial institutions have increasingly explored tokenized money market funds to combine the stability of cash-like assets with the efficiency and composability of blockchain. Notable examples include BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), which offers tokenized exposure to US dollar yields through Treasury bills and repurchase…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 03:14
Strive Acquires Semler Scientific in Bitcoin Treasury Merger

The post Strive Acquires Semler Scientific in Bitcoin Treasury Merger appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Key Point 1 Key Point 2 Key Point 3 On September 22, 2025, Strive, Inc. announced its acquisition of Semler Scientific, consolidating two leading Bitcoin treasury firms in the United States via an all-stock transaction. This merger, valued at $1.42 billion, marks a pivotal consolidation in the Bitcoin treasury sector, reflecting market maturation and an aggressive strategy to fortify Bitcoin holdings. Strive and Semler Scientific Merge in $1.34 Billion Deal Strive, Inc., a leader in Bitcoin treasury management, announced on September 22, an agreement to acquire Semler Scientific in an all-stock transaction valued at $1.34 billion. This merger represents a significant enhancement of their strategic positions in the Bitcoin acquisition and management sector. The combination of two major Bitcoin treasury companies consolidates approximately 10,900 BTC, ranking them among the largest corporate holders globally. This move bolsters their standing against key competitors, establishing a robust base for future growth in the digital asset market. “We are proud to announce this exciting strategic merger combining two pioneering Bitcoin treasury companies to form a scaled, innovative and accretive Bitcoin acquisition platform. This merger cements Strive’s position as a top Bitcoin treasury company…” – Matt Cole, Chairman & CEO, Strive, Inc. Bitcoin Holds Strong Amid Industry Mergers Did you know? The merger between Strive and Semler Scientific is representative of a growing trend: merging to form resilient BTC treasuries, echoing strategies seen in mature sectors like telecommunications and pharmaceuticals. Bitcoin (BTC) trades at approximately $119,507, with a market cap of $2.38 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. BTC dominance stands at 57.93%, showing price changes of 1.60% over 24 hours and 10.81% over 90 days. The circulating supply is near 19.93 million, with a maximum cap set at 21 million. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:25 UTC on October 2, 2025. Source:…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 03:11
Ethereum Restaking Could Reshape the Web3 Ecosystem, Expert Reveals ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Ethereum Restaking Could Reshape the Web3 Ecosystem, Expert Reveals ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Ethereum’s fast-growing restaking sector is one of the most notable developments in the cryptocurrency space. Advocates are calling it a potential backbone of Web3 while critics warn of systemic risks if it falters. Staking on Ethereum involves locking ETH to secure the network and earn rewards. Validators store data, process transactions, and add blocks to the blockchain, making the system more resistant to attacks. Restaking takes this a step further. Through protocols like EigenLayer, stakers can reuse their ETH stake to secure additional services or projects, effectively multiplying yield opportunities without giving up liquidity. Retaking surge drives protocol dominance and institutional adoption So far, EigenLayer is the clear leader in restaking. As of mid-2025, it holds roughly 4.4 million restaked ETH, that is about 89% of the market, with more than $12 billion in total value locked (TVL). Competitors like Symbiotic and Karak are far behind, with $1.03 billion and $442 million in TVL, respectively. EtherFi, which integrates directly with EigenLayer, is also seeing rapid adoption. In early September, Nasdaq-listed ETHZilla Corporation announced it would deploy $100 million into EtherFi from its reserves. Backed by Peter Thiel, the firm has been steadily expanding its Ethereum position, adding more than 20,000 ETH in August alone. Advertisement &nbsp According to EtherFi CEO Mike Silagadze, ETHZilla’s move signals the arrival of large-scale institutional players in the liquid restaking market. Traditional staking rewarded security but locked up capital. Restaking allows ETH holders to keep securing the network while unlocking additional returns and retaining liquidity through tradeable receipt tokens. This has already driven sector-wide TVL above $30 billion. Yet, analysts caution that restaking carries heightened risks. If poorly managed, the same massive pool of staked ETH that supports Ethereum’s security could amplify vulnerabilities across interconnected protocols. Whether restaking becomes Ethereum’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 02:55
Ready for the Next Crypto Leap?

The ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies demands constant vigilance as asset values can change instantly, impacting investment strategies without warning. To navigate this dynamic environment, CryptoAppsy offers a robust platform available on iOS and Android, delivering essential data without the need for account creation—a boon for crypto traders on the go.Continue Reading:Ready for the Next Crypto Leap?
Coinstats 2025/10/03 02:43
