2025-10-04 Saturday

Gem DiCom – Gemstones as a Digital Commodity

The post Gem DiCom – Gemstones as a Digital Commodity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gordan Kljajic is the co-founder of GEM DiCom – The first digital commodity backed by investment-grade gemstones with a real-time proof of reserve and minimal drawdown. Why you should listen DiCom, short for Digital Commodity, is the term coined to describe what GEM actually represents. The word “token” has been diluted by years of speculative hype and vaporware, so GEM intentionally steps away from that language. This isn’t a marketing promise dressed up in blockchain buzzwords — it’s a verifiable claim. Each GEM is backed by a reserve of audited, securely stored, investment-grade gemstones and cash equivalents. That reserve anchors GEM’s value in the real world, while making it transparent and tradable on-chain. Unlike stablecoins, GEM isn’t pegged to fiat, doesn’t fix its price, and doesn’t grant redemption rights. Its market price floats freely, shaped by supply and demand. But beneath that floating price is a solid foundation: independently appraised, tangible assets that provide a real floor. Each GEM exists only because there’s a corresponding value behind it, continuously visible through real-time proof of reserves. It behaves like a traditional commodity — its price can fluctuate, but the intrinsic backing gives it substance, similar to gold or oil. Calling GEM a Digital Commodity isn’t just semantics. It’s a deliberate legal and structural choice. By positioning GEM as a commodity rather than a security or stablecoin, it avoids the regulatory straightjacket that binds many financial instruments and fiat-linked tokens. This opens the door to a freer, more flexible model — while simultaneously offering exposure to an asset class that’s rare, historically uncorrelated to mainstream markets, and inherently resistant to inflation. GEM bridges the gap between the physical and digital worlds. It lets anyone store value in one of humanity’s oldest and most enduring forms of wealth — gemstones — without needing…
What Friedrich Merz Must Do To Revive Germany’s Economy

The post What Friedrich Merz Must Do To Revive Germany’s Economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A long-dead German finance minister, Ludwig Erhard, a German statesman and economist, was largely responsible for the economic recovery of West Germany after World War Two. (Photo by © CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images A long-dead German finance minister, Ludwig Erhard, can show how Germany could make a miraculous recovery from its current dangerous malaise. Germany is in an ominous funk, which is why a far-right political party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), is now the country’s second largest. It is anti-capitalist, anti-American, anti-NATO, anti-immigrant, pro-Putin and extremely nationalistic. Given the history of two world wars, this force’s taking power in Berlin is obviously a big worry. Germany is a mess. It’s crippled itself with high energy costs by shuttering nuclear power plants, waging war against fossil fuels and going all-out for costly, unreliable windmills and solar panels. It deliberately made itself very dependent on imports of Russian natural gas. The economy is largely dead in the water. Its once-vaunted manufacturing and engineering sectors are increasingly uncompetitive. Its once-impressive work ethic has withered. Its extensive, overly generous and expensive welfare system has become unaffordable. People are disgusted with massive, uncontrolled immigration. Friedrich Merz, who became Chancellor earlier this year, is well aware that big changes are needed to get the country moving again economically, which is crucial to fend off these frightening political forces. Thanks to the desire to keep the powerful AfD out of the government, Merz’s conservative party was forced into a coalition with the brain-dead Social Democrats. Merz pushed through a blowout spending program for badly needed infrastructure upgrades and—most welcome, given Putin’s imperial ambitions—a huge buildup of Germany’s military. Merz is navigating politically tricky welfare and pension changes. He’s also gone for some smallish, phased-in corporate tax cuts and cutting back Germany’s notorious administrative…
FIFA returns with FIFA Heroes an Arcade 5v5 football game

The post FIFA returns with FIFA Heroes an Arcade 5v5 football game appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FIFA has returned with a new release announcement following its split with  Electronic Arts (EA). The football video game company announced FIFA Heroes, an arcade-style five-a-side football game expected to be released in 2026. The release will be rolled out across major platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. The game is being developed in collaboration between Enver, Solace, and Enver Studios. The new release will incorporate multiverse squads of real football icons, official FIFA mascots, and even fictional characters from popular films and shows. Solace’s director, Kyle Joyce, revealed that Solace has worked closely with ENVER for a long time to create pioneering game development experiences that bring players together.  Enver compares FIFA Heroes with FIFA Street EA officially ended its partnership with FIFA for the FIFA series, which would no longer be titled ‘FIFA’. The long-held partnership ended after the FIFA organization reportedly requested a $1 billion licensing fee from EA. EA allegedly acknowledged that the FIFA licence did not include rights for players, teams, or leagues and was therefore not worth keeping the permit for $1 billion. EA then called its annualized football series ‘EA Sports FC,’ creating new licensing deals with the professional football teams and leagues featured in the game.  On the other hand, FIFA declared that it would develop its own football game, a mascot-forward mobile and console game called FIFA Heroes. Mascot-forward means that instead of featuring professional footballers, it would feature the mascots for international teams. Maple for Canada, Zayu for Mexico, and Clutch for the United States of America, representing the countries that will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. FIFA Heroes is a five-a-side game that doesn’t take the same simulation-forward approach as EA Sports FC but is depicted as something closer to Sloclap’s Rematch or other arcade-focused…
Nasdaq Firm VivoPower Raises $19M to Build Treasury Holdings

The post Nasdaq Firm VivoPower Raises $19M to Build Treasury Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Institutional confidence in XRP just got a new signal. VivoPower International, a Nasdaq-listed company, has raised $19 million in fresh equity with the stated aim of turning part of its corporate treasury into long-term XRP holdings. While most companies hold cash, bonds, or even Bitcoin in reserve, VivoPower is deliberately building an XRP position. Executives argue that corporate adoption of the token could strengthen its role in payments and DeFi, while offering shareholders exposure to a high-liquidity digital asset outside traditional markets. Analysts say this kind of activity has the potential to reshape XRP’s perception among large investors. Market Timing and Technical Picture The announcement landed on a day when XRP was already trading higher, gaining more than 5%. Still, momentum signals were mixed, with MACD turning negative and CRSI reading flat. Traders may not see an immediate rally, but observers believe the symbolism of a listed company dedicating millions to XRP outweighs short-term chart signals. Sign of Broader Trend This isn’t VivoPower’s first unconventional move. A previous funding round was linked to Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud, underscoring the company’s global investor reach. With its new raise, VivoPower aligns itself with a growing group of digital asset treasury (DAT) companies that treat crypto as a strategic reserve rather than a speculative play. Collectively, DATs have become a force in the market, holding large portions of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and increasingly altcoins like Solana and XRP. Institutional Eyes on XRP For XRP, the implications are larger than price charts. The backing of a publicly traded firm creates a bridge between traditional equity investors and one of crypto’s longest-running assets. If similar firms follow suit, it could mark a turning point for XRP’s credibility among institutions and accelerate adoption in corporate finance. The information provided in this article…
Digika.ai Partners with CryptoPay to Transform Freelance Payments With Web3 & AI Integration

Digika.ai, the AI-based blockchain-based freelance marketplace, has declared a new partnership with the world-renowned freelance payment firm, CryptoPay.
Liberland algorithm elects Justin Sun as prime minister for fifth time

The post Liberland algorithm elects Justin Sun as prime minister for fifth time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Controversial crypto billionaire Justin Sun has been elected Liberland prime minister for the fifth time since the micronation began carrying out blockchain-based elections last year.  The territory, which is nestled between Serbia and Croatia and holds an election every three months, announced the results of Wednesday’s vote today.  Alongside Sun, Cambridge Analytica whistleblower, Brittany Nicole Kaiser, was elected as “congresswoman.”  Justin Sun is at the top right of Liberland’s graph of staked tokens vs score. Read more: Justin Sun represents 99.9% of blacklisted World Liberty tokens To vote in Liberland’s elections, citizens must first stake the governance token Liberland Merits (LLM). They then choose which candidates they want to vote for and their tokens are “proportionally” allocated using the “Pergamon algorithm.”  Liberland says this distribution of staked LLM helps “promote fair representation across all voters.”  Sun is noted as initially staking 6.8 million LLM, before receiving a final stake of 997,000 LLM and a score of 687. This is more than double the amount of points allocated to runner-up, “Blueocean786.”  Interestingly, Liberland says a high initial stake “doesn’t guarantee election.” Regardless, Sun, with the highest stake this time round, has won five consecutive elections. Other elected officials include Tariq Abbasi, Navid Saberin, Michal Ptacni, Dorian Stern Vukotic, and Karnika Yashwant. They were elected as secretary of state, minister of finance, minister of justice, secretary of technology, and congressman, respectively. Protos is pretty sure Sun hasn’t been to Liberland Sun has been busy since he was elected in Liberland’s first test election in October last year. His US fraud case was paused by the Securities and Exchange Commission after investing millions of dollars into Donald Trump’s various crypto projects, he went to space after paying $28 million for a ticket on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, and he sued Bloomberg over the…
Bitcoin Breaks $120k. What Does It Mean for October?

Bitcoin is trading at $120,086, following a slight pullback after peaking at a higher level. It may continue upward as there are no strong signs of increasing selling pressure. Nonetheless, the apex coin broke above $120k a few minutes ago, crushing the resistance for the first time since August. Its return to this level earned applause from several proponents who maintained that a new all-time high could be in sight. Thursday marks the second consecutive day of significant increases following a bearish close the previous month. Fundamentals played a massive role in the recent uptrend. On Wednesday, US authorities released ADP data, which came in lower than expected. The prediction was 52k, but it came in at 32k. As with many such economic releases, investors are more interested in further rate cuts. As a result, it did not matter that the figure came in higher than the previous month. The reaction to the ADP for September was astronomical as the apex coin registered its biggest surge since July. It surged from $114,079 and broke the $118k sell wall, closing the session with gains exceeding 4%.  Bitcoin continued its uptrend, reaching a recent milestone. However, on the one-month scale, the apex coin rose by almost 5%, marking a strong start for October. Questions about how it will affect its overall performance over the next 28 days hang in the air. Option Data Predicts Surge to $130k Recent data from Glassnode highlighted several levels that have garnered significant attention. For example, there was a massive flow of Bitcoin options between $100k and $120k. The placement coincides with the recent return to the key level, which occurred a few minutes ago.  Nonetheless, it goes without saying that while call premiums increase, put premiums are also present. It means that while investors express convictions about further price increases, they remain cautious of further downside. It is also worth noting that another key level is garnering attention, $130k. The report noted light call interest at this mark, suggesting a possible surge to the mark. Bitcoin Gears for New ATH The 1-day chart suggests that the apex coin is gearing up for further increases after flipping $120k. Previous price movements revealed that after breaking above the highlighted mark, a further push to key levels is almost inevitable. For example, Bitcoin peaked at $123,236 on Jul 14 after flipping the barrier. Almost a month later, it peaked at $122,312 after a similar event and registered a new all-time high a few days after. Taking into account the precedent, BTC may be gearing up for an attempt at the ATH.  The most recent hike is unsurprising, as the previous outlook noted that MACD was positive and predicted a retest of $118k. While discussing the potential for the apex coin to reach a high value, it indicated that a surge to $150k is realistic. As of the time of writing, several indicators on the 1-day chart remain positive. The relative strength is at 65, showing room for further increases. However, the bollinger bands show reason for caution; Bitcoin recently broke above the upper band, indicating an impending end to the uptrend. Additionally, the moving average convergence divergence prints buy signals as the 12 EMA surges higher.  The post Bitcoin Breaks $120k. What Does It Mean for October? appeared first on Cointab.
Bitcoin Shows 835% Liquidation Imbalance Amid Epic Short Squeeze

Bears face pressure as Bitcoin rockets 844% in liquidation imbalance
What Time Does Taylor Swift’s ‘Release Party Of A Showgirl’ Premiere In Theaters?

The post What Time Does Taylor Swift’s ‘Release Party Of A Showgirl’ Premiere In Theaters? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” partial movie poster featuring Taylor Swift. Taylor Swift Productions/AMC Theatres Taylor Swift’s The Official Release Party of a Showgirl opens in theaters on Friday with a special start time. What time does the big-screen event begin? Like the global music superstar’s 2023 concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, AMC Theatres is partnering with Swift for the event. The official summary of the weekend event reads, “Celebrate The Official Release Party of a Showgirl in theatres only October 3rd – 5th. See the exclusive world premiere of the music video, ‘The Fate of Ophelia,’ along with behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot, brand new lyric videos, and Taylor’s never-before-seen personal reflections on songs from her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.” ForbesTaylor Swift’s ‘Life Of A Showgirl’: Where To Celebrate The Album Release In Las VegasBy Nasha Smith The Official Release Party of a Showgirl will be playing in all 540 AMC across the U.S. In addition, AMC noted in a press release, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl will also be playing in Cinemark and Regal theaters, Cineplex theaters in Canada, and in “thousands of other movie theatre screens throughout North America, by AMC in partnership with Variance Films.” In total, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl will be playing in more than 8,000 theaters worldwide, according to AMC. Deadline reported that the event is booked in 3,500 venues in North American. The Official Release Party of a Showgirl is unique in that it is not being exhibited like standard movie releases in theaters. According to AMC, the 89-minute big-screen event will begin at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/12 p.m. PT sharp with no movie trailers playing ahead of it. The same rules will apply to subsequent…
Top Cryptos to Invest in Los Angeles: Polkadot and Cronos Innovate as BullZilla Presale Hits $760K in Stage 5

The digital currency landscape is shifting, and Uptober 2025 is proving pivotal. Investors in vibrant hubs like Los Angeles are turning to assets that not only promise upside but also deliver innovation. This is no longer about speculation alone, it’s about identifying the top cryptos to invest in Los Angeles that balance utility, hype, and […]
