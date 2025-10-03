2025-10-04 Saturday

SoundHound AI (SOUN) Stock Surges as Amelia 7 Earns Leadership in Conversational AI

SoundHound AI (SOUN) Stock Surges as Amelia 7 Earns Leadership in Conversational AI

SoundHound stock jumps 11% after Amelia 7 earns IDC leadership nod Amelia 7 gains industry praise, boosts SoundHound's market value SoundHound leads in AI as Amelia 7 gets top IDC MarketScape rating Traders rally as Amelia 7 wins enterprise AI credibility from IDC AI breakthrough: Amelia 7 drives SoundHound stock surge and trust
Delite
Tokenized stock market dominated by only two players, study reveals

Tokenized stock market dominated by only two players, study reveals

The tokenized stock market is expanding fast, yet nearly all activity is concentrated in Backed and Ondo Global Markets, which dominate trading with popular U.S. tech shares and ETFs. While most offerings are synthetic, platforms exploring true ownership are emerging.…
Robinhood adds Stretch (STRC), expanding portfolio of Strategy preferred shares

Robinhood adds Stretch (STRC), expanding portfolio of Strategy preferred shares

Robinhood added Stretch (STRC), the latest preferred stock of Strategy. With the latest addition, Robinhood taps an even wider buyer base of retail investors.  Robinhood added access to Stretch (STRC), Strategy's variable-rate, perpetual preferred stock. STRC was launched with a face value of $100 and 9% annualized dividend paid monthly, though it traded at $99 after the Robinhood listing, with an effective rate of 10.34%.  STRC aims to raise funds for Strategy while competing with traditional fixed-income products. STRC debuted in July, launching with a price of $90 during a period of relatively low market demand. The launch of STRC on Robinhood immediately reached influencers on crypto social media, buying the preferred shares as a form of support for Strategy. For Robinhood, this will be a new class of assets to be offered to the retail user base. STRC taps a low-risk strategy with a monthly curated dividend. Strategy announces the monthly dividend each month, to keep the price of STRC as close as possible to $100. STRC was the last asset to be added to Strategy's portfolio, managing to raise $2.47B during its placement in July.  STRC offers a complex investment product for retail buyers The goal of STRC is stability and predictability, achieving a fixed-income product with BTC backing. STRC is above STRD, STRK, and MSTR common stock in terms of investor priority, but below STRF and senior debt.  STRC aims for price stability, achieved through a variable monthly dividend and an embedded call option to control the price above $100. STRC looks like a simple product for retail investors, but it is in fact a complex investment product with mechanisms to stabilize the price.  Strategy can decide to…
Avalanche Reclaims DeFi Momentum With $17B Trading Surge

Avalanche Reclaims DeFi Momentum With $17B Trading Surge

September saw decentralized exchange trading surge to $17.4 billion, a level not seen on the network in three years.
Pantera Capital Founder Dan Morehead Refusing To Cooperate In Tax Avoidance Probe, Senator Claims

Pantera Capital Founder Dan Morehead Refusing To Cooperate In Tax Avoidance Probe, Senator Claims

Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden (D-OR) is alleging that Pantera Capital founder Dan Morehead is refusing to cooperate with an investigation over whether he "improperly avoided more than $100 million in U.S. taxes by misrepresenting his residency status and abusing a Puerto Rican tax program," a new letter from the senator published on the United States Senate Committee on Finance on Wednesday reveals. Senator Targets Pantera Capital Founder In Tax Probe According to the letter, Wyden claims that Morehead has not responded to attempts made by committee investigators since early January, despite an initial response from his attorneys that indicated his willingness to cooperate with the investigation. "While your attorneys initially suggested to my staff you were willing to cooperate with this inquiry, they have all but disappeared, heightening my concerns that you may have improperly avoided over $100 million dollars in federal taxes on capital gains that accrued while you still lived in San Francisco," Wyden writes. The U.S. lawmaker alleges that his staff received information suggesting that Pantera Capital sold "a large position" that generated "capital gains in excess of $1 billion" shortly after the crypto executive moved to Puerto Rico (PR) and obtained a PR tax grant. Wyden Requests Prompt Response from Morehead "It is my understanding your share of these gains … was hundreds of millions of dollars," Wyden says. "It is also my understanding that you treated the entire [gain] as exempt from U.S. tax, even though the lion's share of these gains accrued while you still resided in California." The Democratic senator also claims that Morehead was advised on the transaction by Jeffrey Rubinger, who allegedly wrongfully advised another client named Suresh Gajwani that "built-in gains accrued prior to becoming a resident of Puerto Rico could be exempt from federal taxes." Wyden is seeking a response from Morehead by October 15, though it is unclear if and when the blockchain technology tycoon will answer
Euro’s Death Spiral Makes Bitcoin The New Reserve: Arthur Hayes

Euro’s Death Spiral Makes Bitcoin The New Reserve: Arthur Hayes

Arthur Hayes centers Bitcoin as the primary beneficiary of what he calls an inevitable ECB money-printing cycle triggered by France's worsening funding position, capital flight, and political stalemate. In his Oct. 2, 2025 essay "Bastille Day," Hayes argues that the developing fracture is not merely a euro story but a reserve-asset reshuffle that elevates BTC
The Top Crypto Ready to Massively Outperform Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) by 2027

The Top Crypto Ready to Massively Outperform Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) by 2027

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is emerging as one of the boldest plays in the crypto market, with its price climbing from under $0.003 in presale to projections of $3 by 2027. LILPEPE is an up-and-coming project that is attracting serious attention as a competitor to such established mights as Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL), as it is built on its Layer-2 chain and operates under meme culture and with no less serious intentions of sound blockchain utility. Having zero-tax trading, sniper-bot security, community rewards, and a steadily increasing number of investors, this underdog coin is poised to perform in a massively better way than many of the leading altcoins within the next few years. Cardano has been holding in the $0.76–$0.78 range recently. It's struggling to push through resistance at $0.90, while support is sitting around $0.74–$0.72. If it can finally break above $0.90 with good volume, it has a shot at testing $1.00 again. But if it slips under that support zone, ADA could easily revisit the $0.70 area. Solana has been showing a similar story of hesitation. After falling back from highs near $260, it's been bouncing around the $190–$200 support zone, with resistance building in the $217–$221 area. If it can hold that $200 line, a bounce back toward $220 looks possible, but if it breaks lower, the next stop could be closer to $190. Little Pepe Presale Price Hits $0.0022 With 93% Sold While Cardano and Solana are struggling to make fresh moves, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is making waves in the crypto market. The LILPEPE began its presale at below $0.003 and is now priced at $0.0022 in Stage 13. The next stage will raise the price to $0.0023, which is 130% up from its initial Stage 1 price of $0.0010. Investor appetite has been strong, with…
XRP Ledger’s MPT Launch Delivers What Ethereum Can’t

XRP Ledger’s MPT Launch Delivers What Ethereum Can’t

XRP Ledger's MPT Launch Delivers What Ethereum Can't
Cardano Price Prediction: End of 2025 Roadmap Revealed – Could ADA Be the Most Undervalued Altcoin Right Now?

Cardano Price Prediction: End of 2025 Roadmap Revealed – Could ADA Be the Most Undervalued Altcoin Right Now?

Cardano price prediction has reflected rising institutional access via Hashdex's index ETF and the Foundation's 2025 roadmap with liquidity and governance plans. ADA has held support, has tested mid-channel resistance near $0.90, and has eyed $1–$1.30 if strength has persisted.
