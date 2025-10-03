Borza MEXC
CME Group Launches 24/7 Crypto Derivatives Trading in 2026
As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, major derivatives exchanges are increasingly seeking to expand trading accessibility to meet investor demand. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group has announced plans to introduce 24/7 trading for crypto futures and options by early 2026, representing a significant step toward more continuous market activity in the digital asset [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/03 03:31
FIFA announces FIFA Heroes, a 5v5 arcade football game that will be released in 2026
FIFA has announced FIFA Heroes, a 5v5 arcade football game that will be released in 2026.
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/03 03:15
ECB announces partners for expected digital euro rollout
The European Central Bank has picked external providers that will help in the rollout of its anticipated digital euro. The ECB said in an announcement on Oct. 2 that it has selected providers for five components and services of the…
Crypto.news
2025/10/03 03:05
Whitelist Opening Soon: Earn Rewards, Build Reputation, and Join Zero Knowledge Proof’s Truth-Driven Blockchain Economy Early
In today’s fast-paced digital world, information spreads rapidly, but trust is often left behind. Anyone can post a claim, yet confirming its accuracy is much harder. The upcoming Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) project is addressing this problem by building a decentralized ecosystem where truth can be validated and rewarded directly on the blockchain. At its […] The post Whitelist Opening Soon: Earn Rewards, Build Reputation, and Join Zero Knowledge Proof’s Truth-Driven Blockchain Economy Early appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/03 03:00
What happens when $1.8M RLUSD enters the market – Is it an XRP rally?
RLUSD adds new inflow to the market, hinting at a near bull run.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 03:00
Nubank Pursues U.S. Bank Charter for Crypto Services
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/nubank-us-charter-crypto-expansion/
Coinstats
2025/10/03 03:00
The ZK Narrative Is Getting Loud: Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Set to Quietly Open First Access
Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) whitelist opens soon, presale only. Learn why this ZK blockchain could be the next big cryptocurrency.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 03:00
Looking for the Best Crypto to Buy? BlockchainFX, XRP, and Avalanche Shine Bright in Uptober 2025
Every October, the crypto market reminds investors why the term Uptober Rally has become legendary. It’s the season where whales buy dips, altcoins roar, and presales ignite investor imagination. In October 2025, three names dominate the debate for the best crypto to buy: the cinematic presale of BlockchainFX ($BFX), the whale-fueled resurgence of XRP, and
Coinstats
2025/10/03 03:00
$3,700,000,000 BTC Profit-Taking Shakes Crypto Market, What's Next?
Bitcoin reached high of $119,863
Coinstats
2025/10/03 02:48
What Did Giant Altcoin Whales Do During Bitcoin’s Rise? Here Are Their Transactions
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, has seen a significant surge in recent hours. So, what did altcoin whales do during this period? Continue Reading: What Did Giant Altcoin Whales Do During Bitcoin’s Rise? Here Are Their Transactions
Coinstats
2025/10/03 02:41
