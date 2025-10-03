2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
CME Group Launches 24/7 Crypto Derivatives Trading in 2026

As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, major derivatives exchanges are increasingly seeking to expand trading accessibility to meet investor demand. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group has announced plans to introduce 24/7 trading for crypto futures and options by early 2026, representing a significant step toward more continuous market activity in the digital asset [...]
Major
MAJOR$0.12539+3.44%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07171+1.74%
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/03 03:31
FIFA announces FIFA Heroes, a 5v5 arcade football game that will be released in 2026

FIFA has announced FIFA Heroes, a 5v5 arcade football game that will be released in 2026.
SQUID MEME
GAME$35.7876-0.60%
Cryptopolitan2025/10/03 03:15
ECB announces partners for expected digital euro rollout

The European Central Bank has picked external providers that will help in the rollout of its anticipated digital euro. The ECB said in an announcement on Oct. 2 that it has selected providers for five components and services of the…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07557+12.22%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08235-5.37%
Crypto.news2025/10/03 03:05
Whitelist Opening Soon: Earn Rewards, Build Reputation, and Join Zero Knowledge Proof’s Truth-Driven Blockchain Economy Early

In today’s fast-paced digital world, information spreads rapidly, but trust is often left behind. Anyone can post a claim, yet confirming its accuracy is much harder. The upcoming Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) project is addressing this problem by building a decentralized ecosystem where truth can be validated and rewarded directly on the blockchain. At its […] The post Whitelist Opening Soon: Earn Rewards, Build Reputation, and Join Zero Knowledge Proof’s Truth-Driven Blockchain Economy Early appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SOON
SOON$0.4723-9.60%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000344+4.49%
Swarm Network
TRUTH$0.01622+15.36%
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/03 03:00
What happens when $1.8M RLUSD enters the market – Is it an XRP rally?

RLUSD adds new inflow to the market, hinting at a near bull run.
1
1$0.007105+25.28%
XRP
XRP$3.0261+0.06%
NEAR
NEAR$2.982+2.93%
Coinstats2025/10/03 03:00
Nubank Pursues U.S. Bank Charter for Crypto Services

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/nubank-us-charter-crypto-expansion/
Union
U$0.010419+3.19%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07557+12.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014929+7.01%
Coinstats2025/10/03 03:00
The ZK Narrative Is Getting Loud: Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Set to Quietly Open First Access

Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) whitelist opens soon, presale only. Learn why this ZK blockchain could be the next big cryptocurrency.
ZKsync
ZK$0.05535-0.16%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000344+4.49%
Panther Protocol
ZKP$0.00701-0.14%
Blockchainreporter2025/10/03 03:00
Looking for the Best Crypto to Buy? BlockchainFX, XRP, and Avalanche Shine Bright in Uptober 2025

Every October, the crypto market reminds investors why the term Uptober Rally has become legendary. It’s the season where whales buy dips, altcoins roar, and presales ignite investor imagination. In October 2025, three names dominate the debate for the best crypto to buy: the cinematic presale of BlockchainFX ($BFX), the whale-fueled resurgence of XRP, and
XRP
XRP$3.0261+0.06%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003239+0.90%
Coinstats2025/10/03 03:00
$3,700,000,000 BTC Profit-Taking Shakes Crypto Market, What's Next?

Bitcoin reached high of $119,863
Bitcoin
BTC$122,320.94+2.23%
Coinstats2025/10/03 02:48
What Did Giant Altcoin Whales Do During Bitcoin’s Rise? Here Are Their Transactions

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, has seen a significant surge in recent hours. So, what did altcoin whales do during this period? Continue Reading: What Did Giant Altcoin Whales Do During Bitcoin’s Rise? Here Are Their Transactions
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004557+5.02%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010464+1.12%
SphereX
HERE$0.00024+4.80%
Coinstats2025/10/03 02:41
