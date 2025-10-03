Borza MEXC
2025-10-04
Kripto novice
Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Founder Rejects Claims of Team Dumping XPL Tokens
The post Founder Rejects Claims of Team Dumping XPL Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Plasma’s new blockchain launch has been overshadowed by turmoil after its native token, XPL, lost more than half its value within days. The sharp decline sparked accusations of insider selling, but founder Paul Faecks insists the team has not offloaded any tokens. XPL Price Collapse Raises Suspicions Plasma went live with its mainnet beta and XPL token on September 25, positioning itself as a layer-1 network for faster, cheaper stablecoin payments. The token initially surged to nearly $1.70 over the weekend before collapsing to $0.83 by midweek, according to TradingView. The steep drop fueled speculation across social media, with community members suggesting the team may have used time-weighted average price (TWAP) strategies to gradually unload tokens into the market. Some onchain analysts highlighted movements of over 600 million XPL tokens from the project’s vault wallet in the days leading up to the launch. Founder Denies Wrongdoing Faecks publicly rejected the accusations, stating that team and investor allocations are locked for three years with a one-year cliff. “No team members have sold any XPL,” he wrote, stressing that Plasma is “laser-focused on building the future of money.” The team also denied links to algorithmic trading firm Wintermute, which some users had blamed for XPL’s crash. “We have not engaged Wintermute as a market maker and have never contracted with Wintermute for any of their services,” Faecks said. Community Remains Skeptical Despite the clarification, critics were quick to point out what they saw as loopholes in the wording. Some questioned whether the project’s “ecosystem and growth” token allocations may have been sold, even if team holdings remain locked. The ambiguity has only fueled more suspicion, leaving the community divided on whether Plasma’s troubles stem from insider activity or broader market weakness. For now, Plasma’s first week on the market highlights the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03
Bitcoin Gold Comparison from JPMorgan: ‘Bitcoin Remains Cheap Compared to Gold!’ Here is the Expected Price Level
The post Bitcoin Gold Comparison from JPMorgan: ‘Bitcoin Remains Cheap Compared to Gold!’ Here is the Expected Price Level appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. JPMorgan, one of the world’s largest financial institutions, announced in its latest report that Bitcoin (BTC) still has an undervaluation compared to gold. JPMorgan: Bitcoin Still Cheap Compared to Gold, Price Could Reach $165,000 The bank, which manages $3.6 trillion in assets, predicts that the Bitcoin price could rise to $165,000 given current market dynamics. JPMorgan analysts have highlighted the long-standing comparison between gold and Bitcoin as “digital gold,” stating that Bitcoin still doesn’t fully reflect its potential in terms of market capitalization. The report emphasized that increasing uncertainties in global markets have pushed investors to seek a means of protecting value, thus strengthening demand for both gold and Bitcoin. According to analysts, central banks’ interest rate cuts, especially the possible easing of monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve (FED), could support Bitcoin’s medium and long-term performance. Additionally, increasing interest from institutional investors in crypto assets will also play a significant role in pushing prices higher. JPMorgan stated that Bitcoin will stand out as a store of value that competes with gold in the long term, and that a price target of $165,000 is a reasonable expectation in this context. The report also stated that volatility in crypto markets will continue, but Bitcoin will increasingly find a place in traditional investment strategies. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bitcoin-gold-comparison-from-jpmorgan-bitcoin-remains-cheap-compared-to-gold-here-is-the-expected-price-level/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03
BTC ALMOST $120K, CRYPTO IS GREEN, PNKSTR JUMPS 50% TO $140M
The post BTC ALMOST $120K, CRYPTO IS GREEN, PNKSTR JUMPS 50% TO $140M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BTC ALMOST $120K, CRYPTO IS GREEN, PNKSTR JUMPS 50% TO $140M Crypto majors see more green; Bitcoin at $118,800. ZCash continues to lead, soaring 50% to $140. US government shutdown pauses ETF approvals. Lighter leaves private beta, opens Perps platform to public. Polymarket eyes US return as soon as today. PNKSTR jumps 50% to $140M as other NFT Strategies boom. Crypto majors are green again continuing the shutdown rally; BTC +2% at $118,800, ETH +2% at $4,380, XRP +1% at $2.99, SOL +4% at $225. ZEC (+50%), DEXE (+30%) and SPX (+17%) led top movers. Zcash rocketed ~63% to a three-year high, as traders (and Naval) pitch privacy coin as “insurance” hedge during Bitcoin strength. BTC ETFs saw another $675.8M in net inflows, now over $1.6B on the week so far. MSTR stock jumped 5% yesterday after Strategy avoided a multi-billion AMT (tax) hit after new IRS/Treasury guidance, easing concerns over taxes on unrealized gains tied to its Bitcoin holdings. Polymarket is poised to relaunch for U.S. users within days, as filings show self-certified contracts after acquiring a CFTC-licensed venue. Circle introduced a new tokenized US Treasury fund USYC on Solana. The UK government seeks to keep most of $7B in Bitcoin it just seized linked to massive Chinese fraud. The White House withdrew Brian Quintenz for CFTC chair, reopening leadership questions at the derivatives regulator amid active crypto agenda. New York is running a pilot to give low income residents $12,000 in USDC to help alleviate poverty, with funding provided by Coinbase. VisionSys AI is partnering with Marinade Finance to launch a SOL TreasuryCo, aiming to acquire $500M in SOL over the next 6 months (and stake it) with larger goals to accumulate up to $2B. The US government shut down has halted the ETF approval process, diminishing hopes…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03
FleetMining Rolls out cryptocurrency cloud mining, bringing benefits to BTC, USDC, and ETH holders
The post FleetMining Rolls out cryptocurrency cloud mining, bringing benefits to BTC, USDC, and ETH holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Introduction And you may not know this: Strategically, from the fourth quarter of 2020 to the beginning of 2025, over 9 million users worldwide have joined FleetMining cloud mining for passive income, which is shaping the future equation. Why is Cloud Mining Becoming the Blue Ocean of Passive Income? For quite some time, holders had three key issues:– Can’t be mined: Unlike Bitcoin, it can’t be created with computing power.– No staking rewards: Unlike Ethereum’s PoS mechanism.– Limited DeFi returns: Higher risk, lower returns than expected.The emergence of cloud mining is changing this situation:– Deposit equals computing power: Users can purchase computing power with BTC, ETH, or USDT.– Daily settlement: Contracted fixed dollar income is received daily like a “salary”.– Multiple security layers: Cold wallets and a risk control system to ensure the safety of funds. Advertisement   FleetMining: The Platform of Choice for 9,000,000 Users Worldwide There are so many cloud mining options for crypto enthusiasts, but FleetMining comes with the following benefits:– Compliance system: Headquartered in the U.S., with multiple security audits.– Global coverage: Available wherever people are in 170+ countries and counting. – Green energy: Data centers that operate on renewable energy, consuming less.– Ultra-low entry: Starting at $100 to make a trade, beginner-friendly. Platform Highlights– No hardware and no tech threshold.– Earnings are distributed daily, withdrawable for compounding. – Flexible contracts (2–60 days), freely choose the cycle.– Straightforward dashboard and no hidden fees. Example Earnings: From $100 to $9,000/DayContract Type | Amount | Duration | Daily IncomeBeginner Trial | $100…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03
Bitcoin ETFs Soar With $676 Million Inflow as Ether ETFs Add $81 Million
The post Bitcoin ETFs Soar With $676 Million Inflow as Ether ETFs Add $81 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) roared with $676 million in inflows on Wednesday, marking their third straight day of gains, while ether ETFs added $81 million across four funds. Both asset classes are enjoying a strong revival of institutional demand. Crypto ETF Rally Builds as Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Extend Inflow Streaks The tide has turned […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-etfs-soar-with-676-million-inflow-as-ether-etfs-add-81-million/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03
BYD, MG, Leapmotor Drive Chinese Hybrid Growth in EU
TLDRs; Chinese carmakers hit record 9.8% of Europe’s hybrid sales in August, marking their fourth high this year. BYD’s European EV sales more than doubled, while MG fell 16% and Leapmotor sold over 2,000 units. EU hybrid registrations jumped 28% as tariffs pushed Chinese brands to diversify and expand local production. Domestic sales struggles are [...] The post BYD, MG, Leapmotor Drive Chinese Hybrid Growth in EU appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/03
Buterin partners with HashKey’s Xiao Feng on Ethereum Applications Guild
Co-founded by Vitalik Buterin and Xiao Feng, the initiative expands on Shanhaiwoo’s three-year experiment, offering a collaborative framework to drive Ethereum into its long-promised application phase. According to a press release dated Oct. 2, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and HashKey…
Crypto.news
2025/10/03
Bitwise CEO Sees Solana Edge in ETF Race Over Ethereum
The post Bitwise CEO Sees Solana Edge in ETF Race Over Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitwise CEO says Solana’s shorter unstaking period favors ETF issuers over Ethereum. SEC will decide on multiple Solana and Ethereum ETF applications in October. SOL trades above $222 with a potential breakout to $300. Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley said Solana could gain an advantage over Ethereum in the race to launch staking exchange-traded funds, citing its faster unstaking process. His comments come as the U.S. SEC prepares to decide on several ETF applications this month. Bitwise CEO Highlights Solana’s ETF Advantage Speaking at Token2049 in Singapore, Horsley mentioned that Solana’s shorter unstaking period makes it easier for ETF issuers to meet redemption requests. Ethereum’s withdrawal queue, by comparison, has grown significantly, creating long delays for investors. “It’s a huge problem,” Horsley said, stressing that ETFs must be capable of returning assets within a very short period. Related: Solana Price Prediction: SOL Price Consolidates Within Rising Channel Liquidity Challenge for Ethereum ETFs On-chain data shows Ethereum’s staking system currently faces an average entry wait of about three days and an exit queue of roughly 34 days, with more than 2 million tokens awaiting withdrawal. However, Solana’s exit period is much faster, which Horsley argues makes it more suitable for regulated funds that require quick liquidity. Ethereum-based products have worked around this issue through credit facilities and liquid staking tokens such as stETH. Yet, Horsley noted these options add costs and face capacity constraints. SEC ETF Decisions This October The SEC is reviewing ETF applications from major asset managers, including Bitwise, Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, Grayscale, and VanEck. Decisions on Ethereum staking ETFs have already been delayed until late October, while Solana ETF proposals are also awaiting review. The ongoing U.S. government shutdown has raised concerns about further delays in approvals. Horsley’s comments come as institutional interest in Solana continues to grow. Multiple…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03
Moonbirds Token BIRB to Take Flight on Solana as NFT Comeback Continues
Ethereum NFT collection Moonbirds is flying high again, with prices rising after the project announced plans to launch a Solana token.
Coinstats
2025/10/03
How High Can Ethena (ENA) Price Go in October?
Ethena price is kicking off October on a strong note. The token is up almost 7% today, trading around $0.6220, with trading volume climbing nearly 40%. After weeks of sideways action, momentum is picking up again, and both new partnerships and big money interest are fueling the move. One of the biggest drivers right now
Coinstats
2025/10/03
