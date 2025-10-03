2025-10-04 Saturday

New York Targets Bitcoin Mining With Proposed Tax Hike Bill

The post New York Targets Bitcoin Mining With Proposed Tax Hike Bill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Yesterday, two members of the New York State (NYS) Senate introduced Senate Bill 8518 (S8518), which imposes excise taxes on digital asset mining using the proof-of-work consensus mechanism, making it even more difficult than it already is for bitcoin miners to operate in the state. NEW: New York introduces anti-bitcoin mining bill S8518 would impose an excise tax on proof-of-work mining, to fund low income utilities affordability programs. pic.twitter.com/Yw5TguNkGv — Bitcoin Laws (@Bitcoin_Laws) October 2, 2025 S8518, which was co-sponsored by Liz Krueger (D) and Andrew Gounardes (D), stipulates that bitcoin and digital asset miners in the state will pay increased taxes based on the amount of energy that they use. The rates are as follows: 0 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for every kWh less than or equal to 2.25 million kWh per year 2 cents per kWh for every kWh between 2.25 million and 5 million kWh per year 3 cents per kWh for every kWh between 5 million and 10 million kWh per year 4 cents per kWh for every kWh between 10 million and 20 million kWh per year 5 cents per kWh for every kWh over 20 million kWh per year The proposed taxes will not apply to miners who utilize renewable energy sources, as defined by Section 66-P of NYS public service law, to power their facilities. The mining facility would also have to “not [be] operated in conjunction with an electric corporation’s transmission and distribution facilities,” according to the bill. The bill also stipulates that all taxes, interest, and penalties collected as a result of this potential law be used to subsidize energy customers enrolled in NYS energy affordability programs. The introduction of this bill comes approximately one year after NYS’ digital asset mining moratorium expired. The moratorium banned any digital asset mining that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 04:25
How The Phillies and Dodgers Match Up In The NLDS

The post How The Phillies and Dodgers Match Up In The NLDS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts congratulates the Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber after the National League defeated the American League to win the MLB All-Star Game in July. (Photo by Jamie Squire) Getty Images It’s street tacos vs. cheese steaks. It’s West-Coast glitz vs. East-Coast grit. And it’s Shohei vs. Schwarbombs. The Los Angeles Dodgers will face off against the Philadelphia Phillies in the best-of-five NLDS starting on Saturday in Philly in what could be an epic battle of the behemoths. One behemoth is the defending-champ Dodgers — with a glittering cast of stars — who just gave out a beat-down to the Cincinnati Reds in the Wild-Card Series. The other is the Phillies, who reeled off 96 wins (three more than the Dodgers) and won four of six games against L.A. this season. So yes, this is a toughie to dissect but let’s give it a go: Starting Lineup The top third of the Phillies’ lineup (Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper) is fierce. But the Dodgers’ top-of-the-order trifecta (Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman) is fiercer. The Phillies got power but the Dodgers have more the power, leading the National League with 244 home runs this season; that’s 32 more than the Phils hit. The Phillies have two players with 20 or more homers; the Dodgers have five. And here’s what’s really scary about the Dodgers’ lineup: They have six everyday players with a slugging percentage of .450 or higher; the Phils only have three. Advantage Dodgers. Starting pitching The Phillies’ Cristopher Sánchez will get the baseball in game one. Ranger Suarez and Jesús Luzardo will start the next two games but it’s not known who will pitch what game. No matter the order, it’s a formidable top-3 for the Phils but not untouchable — not what the Dodgers…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 04:21
How 2025 Cemented Its Role in Global Finance

The post How 2025 Cemented Its Role in Global Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Bitcoin’s adoption by corporate treasuries and institutions made 2025 historic, while MAGACOIN FINANCE eyes up to 55x returns as the next big breakout. Few assets have captured global attention in 2025 quite like Bitcoin. Once seen as a speculative bet, it is now being embraced as a mainstream financial instrument, with demand pouring in from institutions, governments, and even corporate treasuries. This shift has transformed Bitcoin from a volatile outsider into a legitimate cornerstone of global finance. The rally has been underpinned by more than just retail enthusiasm. The rise of listed ETFs, increasing adoption by financial firms, and a surge in digital asset treasury allocations have fueled a historic boom. Companies across Asia, Europe, and the U.S. have been quietly shifting portions of their balance sheets into Bitcoin, echoing the strategy of early pioneers who turned crypto reserves into multi-billion-dollar holdings. For investors, this treasury boom has made Bitcoin not only a store of value but also a symbol of financial innovation. Alongside this trend, speculative capital is chasing the next big opportunity, with presales like MAGACOIN FINANCE emerging as a candidate for exponential growth. The treasury boom effect One of the defining features of 2025 has been the rapid adoption of Bitcoin as part of corporate treasuries. From tech firms in Japan to financial groups in Europe, companies are diversifying reserves into BTC to hedge against inflation, currency weakness, and political uncertainty. Analysts estimate that the total corporate holdings of Bitcoin have nearly doubled this year, creating structural demand that has kept selling pressure muted. This shift has changed Bitcoin’s narrative from “risk asset” to “strategic reserve.” With balance sheets now visibly tied to BTC performance, the crypto market has gained new legitimacy, and demand continues to rise from both private and public entities. Looking beyond…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 04:18
Elon Musk calls for canceling Netflix. Here’s what’s happening

The post Elon Musk calls for canceling Netflix. Here’s what’s happening appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Elon Musk stands in the Oval Office to attend a press event with U.S. President Donald Trump, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 30, 2025. Nathan Howard | Reuters Elon Musk this week urged his followers to cancel their Netflix subscriptions over a controversy surrounding an animated show and its creator. Musk on Wednesday posted on his X platform saying, “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids.” The post was in response to an image accusing Netflix of carrying out a “transgender woke agenda.” The controversy seems to stem from conservative backlash over an animated Netflix show “Dead End: Paranormal Park,” which features a transgender character. The show was canceled in 2023 after two seasons. In addition to repeated anti-trans posts, Musk also responded to a post criticizing alleged statements made by the show’s creator, Hamish Steele, that a prominent conservative X account said “mocked” the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Steele responded to Musk’s callout on rival social media platform Bluesky saying, “It’s probably going to be a very odd day.” Steele also shared a post by TV writer Jack Bernhardt that called “Dead End” a “brilliant show about kind, wonderful characters.” Netflix did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment. Analysts say the backlash might not pose as big of a threat to Netflix as Musk may be hoping for. Netflix reported 301.63 million subscribers as of the fourth quarter of 2024, the last time it reported the metric before shifting priority to revenue over user growth. The company has a roughly $490 billion market cap, and its stock is up more than 60% in the past year. Shares are down 4% so far this week. “Is that going to move the needle necessarily? … You’re going to see people sign up on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 04:15
LTC Price Rises 3% In 7 Days As Viral Altcoins Like Remittix Set For 4,000% Gains

The post LTC Price Rises 3% In 7 Days As Viral Altcoins Like Remittix Set For 4,000% Gains  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The Litecoin price is currently $110, with the token showing a modest 3% gain over the past seven days. Traders are closely monitoring the upcoming ETF approval, which could impact short-term volatility. Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX), which is Verified #1 on CertiK and with its wallet beta live, allows fast crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries and has strong fundamentals. This makes it a standout pick for investors seeking high growth. Litecoin Price Prediction: Risk and Opportunity Litecoin price has moved sideways in recent days as traders anticipate the SEC’s decision on the Canary LTC ETF. The token peaked at $134.30 on August 13 and fell to a low of $100 in September before rebounding to $106.75. Technical charts indicate a head-and-shoulders pattern is forming, with the head at $134 and the shoulders at $121.35. The neckline is at $107, which the price recently retested. Currently, Litecoin has moved below the 50-day Weighted Moving Average, signaling a bearish breakout. Analysts suggest that if the pattern holds, LTC could drop toward the key support level of $90 in the coming weeks. However, ETF approval could temporarily push the price higher before a potential correction, due to a “buy the rumor, sell the news” scenario. The SEC’s upcoming decision on the Canary LTC ETF is a key catalyst. Market odds suggest a 93% likelihood of approval and analysts note that prior approvals for Bitcoin ETFs set a favorable precedent. Even so, the LTC price may experience volatility after the event, as short-term traders react to the news. Remittix: A Viral Altcoin for High Growth While Litecoin navigates ETF-related risk, Remittix is making waves in the crypto space. The project has raised over $26.9 million, sold more than 673 million tokens and is currently priced at $0.1130. Remittix is verified #1 on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 04:09
BlackRock’s Bitcoin Premium Income ETF Heads To Nasdaq In SEC Filing

The post BlackRock's Bitcoin Premium Income ETF Heads To Nasdaq In SEC Filing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock's Bitcoin Premium Income ETF Heads To Nasdaq In SEC Filing
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 04:01
Here’s why Pepe Coin price may miss the Uptober rally

Pepe Coin price remains in a deep bear market, and on-chain data and its weak technicals point to a crash in the coming weeks or months. Pepe Coin (PEPE) token was trading at $0.000010 on Thursday, Oct. 2, down by…
Crypto.news2025/10/03 04:01
Ultra-wealthy millennials and Gen Zers to displace boomers by 2040

The post Ultra-wealthy millennials and Gen Zers to displace boomers by 2040 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Young cheerful lady enjoying on poolside. Resting in spa hotel in pine forest in summertime. Swimming pool in tourist resort. Joyful woman on vacations, female wellbeing. Oleg Breslavtsev | Moment | Getty Images A version of this article first appeared in CNBC’s Inside Wealth newsletter with Robert Frank, a weekly guide to the high-net-worth investor and consumer. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox. The ranks of the world’s ultra-wealthy continue to swell, with the number of individuals worth at least $30 million surging to 510,810 at the end of June, up 5.4% since the beginning of the year, according to a new report by wealth intelligence firm Altrata. Millennials and members of Generation Z only make up 8% of this class, which boasts combined net worth of $59.8 trillion, per Altrata. Baby boomers command the lion’s share of nearly 45% and people born in 1945 or earlier represent another 22%. However, this dynamic is set to change rapidly thanks to the great wealth transfer, with Altrata estimating that the millennials and Gen Z constituents will make up more than a third of the ultra-wealthy population by 2040. Meanwhile, the share held by baby boomers and the silent generation will shrink from more than two-thirds to a fifth, and Generation X will take the lead with 45%. This generational shift has far-reaching implications for firms that cater to the ultra-rich, from wealth managers to art dealers as well as nonprofits, according to Altrata’s Maya Imberg. “They really have to think ahead because 15 years is not actually that far away,” said Imberg, head of thought leadership and analytics at Altrata. “Are environmentally friendly cars going to become more critical? Are they going to be as into yachting? All of these preferences are going to have a really big impact…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 04:00
New York’s Bitcoin Mining Industry Faces Major Regulatory Threat

The post New York’s Bitcoin Mining Industry Faces Major Regulatory Threat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A New York State Senator just introduced a bill to impose new taxes on Bitcoin mining firms. If passed, it would levy progressive taxes, putting the highest obligations upon the largest businesses. The bill focuses on two issues: broader climate goals and consumer electricity prices. Taxes collected from miners would go to subsidize ordinary citizens’ utility bills. Sponsored Sponsored New York’s Bitcoin Mining Bill Although NYC’s crypto enthusiasts are cautiously optimistic about Zohran Mamdani’s approach to the industry, the state legislature is a completely different animal. It has enacted hostile laws before, and may do so again. Today, policy watchdogs discovered a bill in the New York State Senate that would impose new taxes on Bitcoin mining: NEW: New York introduces anti-bitcoin mining bill S8518 would impose an excise tax on proof-of-work mining, to fund low income utilities affordability programs. pic.twitter.com/Yw5TguNkGv — Bitcoin Laws (@Bitcoin_Laws) October 2, 2025 This bill is theoretically aimed at all proof-of-work tokens. Realistically speaking, though, it concerns Bitcoin mining firms across New York State. If passed, the bill would levy a progressive tax on these companies; whereas the smallest firms would be exempt, the largest could pay a rate more than double that of their competitors. Environmental Concerns Flare Up The text of the bill is only three pages long, more concerned about practical policy frameworks than anything else. Sponsored Sponsored Luckily, however, Liz Kreuger, the State Senator who introduced the bill, described her rationale for this move in a press release: “Cryptocurrency miners provide very little benefit to New York State or to the communities where they are located, but create significant costs and burdens on ratepayers, the electric grid, the local environment, and our shared climate. This bill will ensure that the costs of those negative impacts will no longer be foisted on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 03:50
The Top-Performing Energy Stocks Of Q3 2025

The post The Top-Performing Energy Stocks Of Q3 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An oil tanker arrives in Port Aransas, Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Markets carried their momentum into the third quarter of 2025, even as political uncertainty and softer labor data kept investors cautious. The S&P 500 advanced 7.8% in Q3, a solid showing that reflected both moderating inflation and rising expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts. For income and defensive investors, the period was constructive: dividend-paying sectors once again demonstrated resilience, while more cyclical industries delivered some of the strongest gains. Across sectors, the rotation toward cyclical and commodity-linked stocks picked up steam. As rate expectations tilted toward easing and geopolitical risks flared, investors looked for places where real assets could still punch. While sectors like Technology, Consumer Discretionary, and Communication Services led the charge, Energy turned in another strong quarter, with solid gains across nearly every major segment. The energy sector’s 6.2% gain in Q3 put it ahead of sectors like Real Estate, Materials, and Consumer Staples. Q3 2025 Sector Returns. Robert Rapier Despite softer crude prices, resilient demand for oil and gas, record U.S. LNG exports, and robust downstream margins combined to deliver broad-based performance for investors. Total returns across the sector averaged in the mid- to high-single digits, with refiners standing out as clear leaders. As always, the returns discussed below reflect total returns, including dividends. Upstream According to data provider FactSet, pure oil and gas producers posted an average gain of 5.8% in Q3. While the sector’s performance was uneven, there were some notable winners. APA Corporation was the standout among the larger names, jumping 34.6% on stronger-than-expected production volumes and favorable cost controls. ConocoPhillips, the largest of the upstream companies, posted a more modest 6.3% return, roughly in line with the overall sector average. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 03:45
