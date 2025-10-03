How The Phillies and Dodgers Match Up In The NLDS

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts congratulates the Phillies' Kyle Schwarber after the National League defeated the American League to win the MLB All-Star Game in July. (Photo by Jamie Squire) Getty Images It's street tacos vs. cheese steaks. It's West-Coast glitz vs. East-Coast grit. And it's Shohei vs. Schwarbombs. The Los Angeles Dodgers will face off against the Philadelphia Phillies in the best-of-five NLDS starting on Saturday in Philly in what could be an epic battle of the behemoths. One behemoth is the defending-champ Dodgers — with a glittering cast of stars — who just gave out a beat-down to the Cincinnati Reds in the Wild-Card Series. The other is the Phillies, who reeled off 96 wins (three more than the Dodgers) and won four of six games against L.A. this season. So yes, this is a toughie to dissect but let's give it a go: Starting Lineup The top third of the Phillies' lineup (Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper) is fierce. But the Dodgers' top-of-the-order trifecta (Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman) is fiercer. The Phillies got power but the Dodgers have more the power, leading the National League with 244 home runs this season; that's 32 more than the Phils hit. The Phillies have two players with 20 or more homers; the Dodgers have five. And here's what's really scary about the Dodgers' lineup: They have six everyday players with a slugging percentage of .450 or higher; the Phils only have three. Advantage Dodgers. Starting pitching The Phillies' Cristopher Sánchez will get the baseball in game one. Ranger Suarez and Jesús Luzardo will start the next two games but it's not known who will pitch what game. No matter the order, it's a formidable top-3 for the Phils but not untouchable — not what the Dodgers…