2025-10-04 Saturday

Netflix Shares Fall 2.4% Following Musk’s Call To Cancel Subscriptions

Netflix Shares Fall 2.4% Following Musk’s Call To Cancel Subscriptions

The post Netflix Shares Fall 2.4% Following Musk’s Call To Cancel Subscriptions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Netflix’s stock is trading down for the second consecutive day after Elon Musk’s call for users to cancel their subscriptions to the popular streaming service, urging the cancellations after a director of a canceled Netflix animated series seemingly scrutinized late conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Netflix logo is screened on a mobile phone for illustration photo in Krakow, Poland on February 1st, 2025. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Key Facts Netflix shares sank 1.2% after opening Thursday before paring losses to 0.8% drop, reaching $1,161 at 2:15 p.m. EDT. The streamer’s stock has fallen about 2.4% since Musk’s Tuesday tweet in which he said he canceled his Netflix subscription, responding to a post from another user who said they were canceling their subscription after Hamish Steele, director of a canceled Netflix animated series, “Dead End: Paranormal Park,” blasted Kirk in an apparent tweet. Musk has doubled down on his boycott calls against the streamer, telling his followers to “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids” and boosting a post accusing Netflix of pushing a “transgender woke agenda.” Netflix shares are down 4.4% in the last five days of trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, meanwhile, is pacing for its fifth-straight day of gains. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. What Did Hamish Say About Kirk? The calls for cancellations boosted by Musk are rooted in an apparent tweet from Hamish that is no longer publicly accessible, as the director has since made his X account private. In a tweet from right-wing account Libs of TikTok, a post seemingly posted by Hamish criticized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s tweet mourning Kirk’s…
Trump Declares Caribbean Drug Cartels ‘Unlawful Combatants’

Trump Declares Caribbean Drug Cartels ‘Unlawful Combatants’

The post Trump Declares Caribbean Drug Cartels ‘Unlawful Combatants’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump has labeled drug cartels operating in the Caribbean as “unlawful combatants” and said the U.S. is engaged in an “armed conflict,” multiple outlets reported Thursday, following recent strikes targeting alleged drug smuggling boats in the region. The U.S. military has carried out multiple strikes targeting alleged drug smuggling boats in the region in recent weeks. Getty Images Key Facts The Trump administration said in a confidential notice the U.S. was engaged in a “non-international armed conflict” against the drug cartels, the Associated Press and New York Times reported, citing a person familiar with the matter and a copy of the notice, respectively. The notice indicates Trump has “determined” cartels smuggling drugs are “nonstate armed groups” whose actions “constitute an armed attack against the United States,” the Times reported, though Defense Department officials could not provide a list of the groups at the center of the conflict, according to the Associated Press. Last month, the U.S. military carried out at least three deadly strikes targeting boats accused of carrying drugs into the U.S., two of which were believed to originate from Venezuela, while Trump claimed the vessels were “committing violence and terrorism against Americans.” The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Forbes. What Is A Non-International Armed Conflict? International law defines non-international armed conflict as a war between a nation and one or more non-state actors. It’s not immediately clear whether the drug cartels would meet the standard of being an organized armed group, however, as legal experts disputed the legality of the boat strikes. John Yoo, a former deputy assistant attorney general under former President George W. Bush, told Politico the U.S. “can’t just consider anything that harms the country to be a matter for the military,” arguing the Trump…
$300 Million Stolen Via Support Bribe

$300 Million Stolen Via Support Bribe

The post $300 Million Stolen Via Support Bribe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: ZachXBT highlights $300 million Coinbase hack; attack involved bribery. Details expose compliance weaknesses and rapid fund transfers. Security experts call for enhanced threat detection mechanisms. Blockchain investigator ZachXBT exposed a significant security breach at Coinbase in October 2025, where attackers stole $300 million by bribing customer support for unprecedented cryptocurrency theft. The breach highlights critical vulnerabilities in Coinbase’s compliance and detection mechanisms, affecting market confidence in crypto exchanges’ ability to safeguard assets. $300 Million Stolen: Coinbase’s Bribery-Fueled Breach Exposed Attackers exchanged around 5 million DAI for 5 million USDC, holding it in USDC before a cross-chain transfer. These funds were undetected for 35 minutes due to compliance lapses. Coinbase experienced significant reputational damage as users question the effectiveness of insider threat detection systems and compliance measures. Brian Armstrong confirmed a ransom demand for $20 million in Bitcoin. “Coinbase has failed to flag or freeze known theft addresses, even weeks after reports of fraudulent activity. No other major exchange registers the same problem,” said ZachXBT. Industry leaders, such as BlockSec’s Andy Zhou, emphasize the need for “strict employee background checks” and prompt reaction capabilities. Nick Tausek from Swimlane highlighted the incident as a salient reminder to enhance insider threat detection as outsourcing increases. Experts Demand Stringent Controls Following Recurring Security Lapses Did you know? In 2023, a similar Coinbase theft event led to losses of $15.9 million, highlighting repeated vulnerabilities within support and verification processes. According to CoinMarketCap, Dai remains at $1.00 with a market cap of $5.36 billion. The trading volume jumped by 44.60% in the past 24 hours, with a 24-hour price increase of 0.26%. These figures reflect DAI’s stable market position amidst volatile conditions. Dai(DAI), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:25 UTC on October 2, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Experts from Coincu propose that addressing compliance…
XRP, SHIB, PEPE & BDAG

XRP, SHIB, PEPE & BDAG

The post XRP, SHIB, PEPE & BDAG appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News See the 4 best crypto investment picks for 2025. XRP aims for $10, SHIB burns trillions, PEPE trading surges, and BlockDAG raises nearly $420M in presale. The crypto market in 2025 is filled with chances, but only a handful of coins show real promise. People are searching for the best crypto investment that mixes solid use cases, wide adoption, and strong returns. A few names are standing out this year because they have the numbers and progress to back them up. Among these are BlockDAG, XRP, Shiba Inu, and Pepe. BlockDAG is gaining traction with a record-breaking presale and a powerful new testnet. XRP has made headlines with ETF approvals and technology growth. Shiba Inu remains a favorite in meme culture while also building an active ecosystem. Pepe brings heavy speculation and volume swings that keep traders glued to the charts. 1. BlockDAG: $420M Presale Marks It as the Best Crypto Investment in 2025 BlockDAG is drawing major attention with its presale, which has raised almost $420 million and moved more than 26.5 billion coins. The current presale price of $0.0015 is set for a limited period, making it one of the last affordable entry points before the price rises in later stages. Adoption figures highlight its strong momentum. Today, more than 312,000 people hold BDAG, and over 3 million users are mining through the X1 mobile app. Alongside this, over 20,000 X-Series mining rigs have been shipped to different regions worldwide. These numbers show that BlockDAG (BDAG) is not just an idea waiting for execution but a system already building a real and active community. The Awakening Testnet also marks an important milestone. It doubled network speed to 1,400 transactions per second, switched the design to an account-based system, and introduced EIP-4337. This upgrade supports smart wallets,…
The Post-Season Has Begun, It’s Time For Enrique Hernández To Shine

The Post-Season Has Begun, It’s Time For Enrique Hernández To Shine

The post The Post-Season Has Begun, It’s Time For Enrique Hernández To Shine appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Enrique Hernández always seems to be in the middle of things during the post-season. This year has already proven the same. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Getty Images On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Cincinnati Reds, 8-4. With their second win in as many days, the defending champions put a quick end to the National League Wild Card Series. True to form, Enrique (Kiké) Hernández was in the middle of the action. For the Reds, who made the playoffs on the last day of the season by virtue of having the tie-breaker over the Mets, they had to believe that once they got through the juggernaut that is the Dodgers first five hitters (Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, and Teoscar Hernández), they could take it a little easy. Alas, waiting in the six-hole was Tommy Edman, last year’s NLCS MVP; batting seventh was Andy Pages, who had a .774 OPS and 27 home runs this season; and then batting eighth was that man, Kiké. Kiké is always at his best when the lights are at their brightest. On Tuesday night, he went 2-for-3 with a run scored while playing left field. On Wednesday night, playing left field again, he went 2-for-5, with two runs scored and an RBI to boot. His double in the bottom of the fourth inning tied the game at two after Yoshinobu Yamamoto gave up two runs in the top of the first. He came around to score the run that would give the dodgers a lead they would not relinquish when Miguel Rojas singled to right. After leading off the sixth with his fourth hit in two games, he came around to score on an Ohtani single to extend the Dodgers’ lead to 4-2. Los Angeles re-signed Hernández to…
What Time Does Taylor Swift’s Album ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’ Come Out?

What Time Does Taylor Swift’s Album ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’ Come Out?

The post What Time Does Taylor Swift’s Album ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’ Come Out? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Life of a Showgirl Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott Taylor Swift’s glittering orange era has arrived. The superstar’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, will soon be available on streaming platforms everywhere. Here’s what you need to know about TLOAS, from release time and listening options to all the special events planned for this week. Back in August, Swift revealed on the New Heights podcast — hosted by her fiancé, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce — that The Life of a Showgirl was coming. The billionaire explained that she worked on the album while touring in Sweden on the Eras Tour. “This album is really about what was going on in my life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant,” Swift said during the record-breaking interview. “I’m so proud of it. It just comes from the most infectiously, joyful, wild dramatic place I was in my life.” ForbesEverything To Know About ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’—Release Date, Tracklist And MoreBy Monica Mercuri The singer surprised fans again in mid-September, revealing that the album release will coincide with a special theatrical event, featuring the premiere of the music video for her new single, ‘The Fate of Ophelia.’ The Official Release Party of a Showgirl will be playing in AMC movie theaters across the world from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5. (Discover showtimes and buy tickets near you here.) “You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single “The Fate of Ophelia”, along with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut by cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl,” Swift penned on social media. She will also make several…
Jane Goodall’s Contributions: Studying Chimps, Understanding Humans

Jane Goodall’s Contributions: Studying Chimps, Understanding Humans

The post Jane Goodall’s Contributions: Studying Chimps, Understanding Humans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jane Goodall appears in the television special “Miss Goodall and the World of Chimpanzees” originally broadcast on CBS, Wednesday, December 22, 1965. Location, Gombe Stream National Park, Tanzania. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) CBS via Getty Images Jane Goodall, the world-renowned ethologist and anthropologist, passed away on October 1, 2025, marking the end of an era in primatology and animal behavioral research. Best known for her groundbreaking, decades-long study of chimpanzees in Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania, Goodall’s insights reshaped our understanding of human evolution, intelligence, and culture. What many do not fully appreciate is how her work also rippled through fields like behavioral economics and psychology. Her findings on innovation, social behavior, and culture among non-human primates forced a fundamental rethink of decision-making, cooperation, and the evolutionary roots of rationality. While Jonathan Haidt has famously said that humans are 90 percent chimp and 10 percent bee (meaning we are largely selfish and competitive but capable of hive-like cooperation), Goodall demonstrated long before that chimpanzees are not far removed from us. Sharing 98.6 percent of our DNA, chimpanzees exhibit remarkable similarities to humans in behavior, emotion, tool use, social hierarchy, and communication. She blurred the boundary between species, not by argument but through patient observation and immersion in their world. Goodall was undoubtedly one of the most influential scientists in ethology and primatology, but her impact extended far beyond. She shaped behavioral science by expanding our understanding of complex social systems, empathy, and cooperation across species. Her observations revealed that chimpanzees form lasting relationships, experience grief, pass on knowledge, and even wage war. These insights redefined what it means to be human by revealing how much of our behavior has roots in the animal kingdom. Rather than observe from a distance, Goodall lived among the chimpanzees of Gombe…
ECB picks providers for digital euro components

ECB picks providers for digital euro components

The post ECB picks providers for digital euro components appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Central Bank (ECB) has chosen technology providers to deliver core services for a potential digital euro. In a notice published on October 2, the ECB said it had signed framework agreements with firms responsible for alias lookup, fraud and risk management, app development, offline payments, and secure exchange of payment information. Service requests will first go to the primary provider in each category, with a second vendor available if needed. Among the selected companies are Feedzai and Capgemini Deutschland for fraud management, Almaviva and Fabrick for app and software development, and Giesecke+Devrient for offline payment solutions. EquensWorldline and Senacor FCS were chosen for secure information exchange, while Sapient GmbH and Tremend Software Consulting are included in multiple categories.  One additional provider for offline services will be announced later, according to the note. The ECB stressed that the agreements involve no payments at this stage and include safeguards to adapt scope in line with European Union legislation. A decision to issue a digital euro will only follow adoption of the Digital Euro Regulation, which remains under debate. Development of specific components will depend on future approval from the ECB Governing Council. The initiative reflects the EU’s ongoing effort to create a central bank digital currency (CBDC) that could coexist with cash, improve payment efficiency, and reduce reliance on private stablecoins. Even if ultimately adopted, however, a digital euro may not be launched until the end of the decade. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/ecb-digital-euro-components
What is the Technical Outlook for Bitcoin (BTC) Price? What to Expect Next?

What is the Technical Outlook for Bitcoin (BTC) Price? What to Expect Next?

Bitcoin's price has seen a remarkable rise today. So, what's next? Continue Reading: What is the Technical Outlook for Bitcoin (BTC) Price? What to Expect Next?
Polymarket Set to Reopen to U.S. Users Post CFTC Clearance

Polymarket Set to Reopen to U.S. Users Post CFTC Clearance

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/polymarket-reentry-us-market-cftc-clearance/
