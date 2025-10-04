2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Samsung Adds Coinbase Crypto Access for 75M Galaxy Device Users

Samsung Adds Coinbase Crypto Access for 75M Galaxy Device Users

The post Samsung Adds Coinbase Crypto Access for 75M Galaxy Device Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Samsung is teaming up with Coinbase to give 75 million Galaxy device owners in the U.S. access to the exchange’s priority trading service, making it the largest single consumer distribution Coinbase has executed, and Samsung Galaxy’s biggest crypto bet to date, the companies said. The Samsung Wallet will allow Galaxy owners access to the Coinbase One service, which includes zero trading fees and increased staking rewards. It means users can explore crypto without downloading a separate app or moving funds across platforms. Samsung Pay is also being linked to Coinbase accounts, allowing Galaxy owners to make payments tied to their holdings. As such, crypto tools will be available in the same place phone users already store payment cards, transit passes and IDs. “Our mission is to bring more than a billion people on chain, and that starts with meeting them where they already are: on their phones,” said Shan Aggarwal, Chief Business Officer, Coinbase. While the rollout starts in the U.S., Samsung and Coinbase plan to expand the program to international markets over the coming months. “Samsung Wallet is a trusted tool to millions of Galaxy users, and we’re continually working to find creative ways to enhance the experience with added functionality,” said Drew Blackard, SVP of Mobile Product Management, Samsung Electronics America. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/10/03/samsung-adds-coinbase-crypto-access-for-75m-galaxy-device-users
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014924+6.94%
Union
U$0.010419+3.22%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02482-0.04%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 08:44
Delite
MARA Holdings minted 736 bitcoins in September and holds 52,580 bitcoins.

MARA Holdings minted 736 bitcoins in September and holds 52,580 bitcoins.

PANews reported on October 4th that MARA Holdings (MARA) announced that it produced 736 Bitcoin (BTC) in September, a 4% increase from August, and secured 218 blocks on the Bitcoin network. MARA's Bitcoin holdings increased from 50,639 BTC on August 31st to 52,850 on September 30th. MARA remains the second-largest publicly traded corporate Bitcoin reserve, behind Strategy's 640,031 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$122,320.93+2.19%
4
4$0.18366+28.37%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.00001--%
Delite
PANews2025/10/04 08:38
Delite
U.S. Senate Fails To Pass Temporary Funding Bills

U.S. Senate Fails To Pass Temporary Funding Bills

The post U.S. Senate Fails To Pass Temporary Funding Bills appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Failed Senate funding bills prolong government shutdown, affecting essential services. Financial uncertainty impacts federal operations and healthcare programs. Lack of major crypto market reaction noted amid the ongoing shutdown. The U.S. Senate’s failure to pass funding bills on October 3rd prolongs the federal government shutdown, marking this as the first shutdown in nearly seven years. The continued shutdown underscores legislative gridlock, affecting government operations and financial markets, though cryptocurrency markets remain officially unaddressed by major institutions or regulatory bodies. Senate Stalemate Blocks Federal Funding Senate Democrats and Republicans attempted to pass temporary funding bills, but both efforts failed, extending the federal shutdown. The Democrat-led bill saw a 46-52 vote defeat, while the Republican bill also lacked support. Government shutdown impacts are immediate, with essential services facing funding gaps and operational hitches continuing. The halt in passing these bills has directly affected healthcare programs, like Medicare-dependent hospitals and telehealth, delaying planned extensions. Senate leaders’ speeches underscored concerns, but their statements had no immediate online dissemination. According to Senator Mitch McConnell, “Senator McConnell spoke on the government shutdown,” reflecting the gravity of the situation. Ethereum’s market presence remains significant, with a current price of $4,511.84, reflecting CoinMarketCap’s data. The market cap stands at $544.59 billion, capturing 12.97% market dominance. Over 24 hours, ETH saw a 0.80% price increase, and its 90-day performance shows a 79.34% rise. Coincu analysts highlight potential regulatory impacts on federal funding, possibly affecting financial systems, though no direct technological shifts link prominently to cryptocurrency markets now. Senate leaders’ speeches underscored concerns, but their statements had no immediate online dissemination. According to Senator Mitch McConnell, “Senator McConnell spoke on the government shutdown,” reflecting the gravity of the situation. Ethereum’s Market Holds Steady Amid U.S. Shutdown Did you know? Shutdowns in the past have led to temporary market…
Union
U$0.010419+3.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014924+6.94%
Major
MAJOR$0.1254+3.41%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 08:30
Delite
Coinbase and Samsung Join Forces to Unlock Seamless Crypto Access for 75M+ Users

Coinbase and Samsung Join Forces to Unlock Seamless Crypto Access for 75M+ Users

Coinbase is collaborating with Samsung, the largest mobile phone maker in the world, which would simplify cryptocurrency utilization for millions of users.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003518-0.02%
Delite
Blockchainreporter2025/10/04 08:30
Delite
AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

The post AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News October 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most important months for crypto this year. Bitcoin has reclaimed six-figure territory, setting the stage for altcoin momentum. Analysts are now pointing to three very different plays investors should watch: the viral AlphaPepe presale, Chainlink’s growth as an infrastructure leader, and Ethereum’s continued institutional momentum. Together, these projects capture the balance of today’s market: meme coin speculation, real-world infrastructure adoption, and the steady rise of blue-chip smart contract platforms. AlphaPepe Presale: The Meme Coin Rocket AlphaPepe has quickly become the most talked-about presale of the year. Tokens are priced at $0.00691 and delivered instantly, a rarity in meme coin launches. The project has already raised more than $243,000 with nearly 2,000 holders, and whales are beginning to join as AlphaPepe trends across mainstream media. What sets AlphaPepe apart is its structured approach. Holders can stake for up to 85% APR, and the project has achieved the maximum BlockSafu audit score. Viral campaigns, including a $100,000 giveaway, have pushed community numbers well past 3,000. Analysts argue that AlphaPepe could climb to $0.50 or even $1 once listed, putting 100× returns on the table. For retail traders chasing exponential upside, AlphaPepe is being called the best crypto presale to buy now. Chainlink Growth: The Infrastructure Blue Chip While meme coins capture headlines, Chainlink (LINK) is delivering the kind of infrastructure growth that underpins the broader crypto economy. LINK has been steadily climbing, trading above $25 as adoption of its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) accelerates. Chainlink oracles are now securing billions in on-chain value, serving as the backbone for DeFi protocols, stablecoins, and tokenized real-world assets. Partnerships with major financial institutions have only strengthened its position as the go-to oracle network. Analysts believe LINK could rally further into Q4 if institutional…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014924+6.94%
SIX
SIX$0.02021+0.69%
Stage
STAGE$0.00004-10.91%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 08:05
Delite
Goldman Sachs Reports Rise in U.S. Jobless Claims Amid Shutdown

Goldman Sachs Reports Rise in U.S. Jobless Claims Amid Shutdown

The post Goldman Sachs Reports Rise in U.S. Jobless Claims Amid Shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Goldman Sachs reports increased U.S. jobless claims amid government shutdown. Initial jobless claims rose to around 224,000 last week. Possible impact on the cryptocurrency market under examination. Goldman Sachs analysts, led by Jan Hatzius, reported a rise in U.S. initial jobless claims to 224,000 for the week ending September 27, amid federal data delays. This analysis, occurring during a government shutdown, highlights potential economic uncertainties affecting market confidence and employment trends. Goldman Sachs Analyzes Data Amid Federal Report Delays The report by Goldman Sachs economists, led by Jan Hatzius, analyzed the increase in jobless claims using data released by states. State-level raw data was adjusted using pre-released seasonal factors due to the lack of a federal report amid the shutdown. Impact analysis suggests that the increase in unemployment claims could have broader economic implications. “We have raised our year-end price target for Bitcoin to $133,000 by the end of 2025 and to $181,000 by the end of 2026,” said Citigroup analysts, underscoring the ongoing evaluations of economic indicators. The delayed September employment report, originally due earlier, adds to uncertainties surrounding economic data release schedules. Market observers have responded cautiously to the rise in jobless claims, with some analysts anticipating potential impacts on investments tied to broader economic indicators. No direct statements from key figures have been quoted regarding this development. Cryptocurrency Markets: Possible Jolts from U.S. Job Data Did you know? Historically, unemployment data can affect investor outlook, prompting shifts in both regulatory stances and technological developments. Bitcoin’s current price is $122,314.65, with a market cap of $2.44 trillion and a dominance of 58.05%. The 24-hour trading volume is $84.89 billion, marking a 17.14% change. Over 24 hours, Bitcoin rose by 1.49%, reflecting an 11.48% increase over seven days. [Data: CoinMarketCap] Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010464+1.90%
Union
U$0.010419+3.22%
Jobless
JOBLESS$0.0040464-6.34%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 08:05
Delite
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Towers Over Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) in 2025

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Towers Over Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) in 2025

The post Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Towers Over Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market in 2025 has been anything but quiet. While Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) continue to dominate headlines as the powerhouses of DeFi and smart contracts, a surprising name has been stealing the spotlight: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). At the time of writing, LILPEPE is selling at $0.0022 in its presale Stage 13 and is already 93.55% filled. Early buyers from Stage 1 have seen a 12% gain, while new investors still have a potential 36.36% gain before the planned launch price of $0.0030. That strong early performance is why many now consider LILPEPE a top coin to watch alongside the heavyweights ETH and SOL. Ethereum (ETH): The Original DeFi Giant Ethereum continues to set the pace for much of the cryptocurrency world. The network’s recent Dencun upgrade has improved efficiency for layer-2 scaling and lowered gas fees, keeping it central to DeFi and NFTs. Yet ETH is showing signs of market fatigue after years of growth. At the time of writing, ETH is trading around $3,990. Investors remain confident in its fundamentals but are realistic about the slower upside for a coin of this size. ETH price chart | Source: CoinMarketCap Solana (SOL): The Fast Lane for DeFi Solana has been recognized for its blazing-fast speeds and strong traction among developers, who are building DeFi protocols and NFT marketplaces. In several months of 2025, it even out-earned Ethereum on-chain revenues and captured higher DEX volumes. But the ride has been bumpy. At the time of writing, SOL trades at around $201 after a recent 15% pullback in its value over the past week. That dip reminds traders that even fast-rising platforms face volatility when the market mood shifts. SOL price chart | Source: CoinMarketCap Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A Meme with a Mission What sets Little Pepe apart is…
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001019+2.82%
Solana
SOL$229.52+0.25%
Ethereum
ETH$4,506.1+1.10%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 07:55
Delite
Are New Licenses the Gateway to Success for Crypto Firms?

Are New Licenses the Gateway to Success for Crypto Firms?

Following Donald Trump’s presidency, cryptocurrency companies are focusing on leveraging regulatory opportunities for sustained growth by securing key licenses. This strategic approach ensures continued operations and potential expansion regardless of shifts in U.S.Continue Reading:Are New Licenses the Gateway to Success for Crypto Firms?
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.845+1.46%
Union
U$0.010419+3.22%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/04 07:47
Delite
Japan’s AI Demand Expected to Surge 320x by 2030, Says SoftBank Executive

Japan’s AI Demand Expected to Surge 320x by 2030, Says SoftBank Executive

The post Japan’s AI Demand Expected to Surge 320x by 2030, Says SoftBank Executive appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Oct 02, 2025 02:47 During NVIDIA AI Day Tokyo, SoftBank’s Kuniyoshi Suzuki projected a 320x increase in Japan’s AI computing demand by 2030, emphasizing the need for domestic technological infrastructure. Japan is poised for a dramatic increase in its demand for artificial intelligence (AI) computing power, according to industry insights shared during the recent NVIDIA AI Day in Tokyo. Kuniyoshi Suzuki, senior director of the cloud AI service division at SoftBank Corp., predicted a staggering 320-fold growth in AI computing demand by 2030, compared to 2020 levels. AI Advancements and National Strategy The Japanese government has placed AI at the forefront of its national strategy, pledging substantial investments to bolster the semiconductor and AI sectors. In a bid to drive digital transformation, Japan aims to channel at least 10 trillion yen (approximately $65 billion) into these industries by the end of the decade. This commitment underscores the country’s ambition to lead in digital innovation and address domestic challenges such as labor shortages and skill gaps. At the event, Suzuki emphasized the necessity of developing foundational technologies to support AI expansion. This includes creating high-performance, Japan-made large language models (LLMs) and establishing a robust domestic computing infrastructure capable of sustaining continuous LLM development. Collaborations and Innovations The event showcased significant contributions from NVIDIA Cloud Partners such as SoftBank, GMO Internet, and KDDI, who are actively supporting developers in building advanced AI models and services. These collaborations highlight the collective effort to enhance AI capabilities within Japan and beyond. NVIDIA’s partners in Japan are playing a pivotal role in this transformation. For instance, Stockmark announced a 100-billion-parameter Japanese LLM as part of the NVIDIA NIM microservice, promising faster inference capabilities. Meanwhile, FastLabel launched a data curation solution aimed at advancing autonomous driving…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1254+1.70%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014924+6.94%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.0823-5.98%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 07:47
Delite
XRP and DOGE ETFs Push $500 Million Milestone for U.S. Investment Fund

XRP and DOGE ETFs Push $500 Million Milestone for U.S. Investment Fund

Launch of XRP and DOGE ETFs marks a major boost for REX-Osprey
XRP
XRP$3.0285+0.11%
DOGE
DOGE$0.25463-0.14%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03171+2.85%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/04 07:26
Delite

Novice o trendih

Več

The Teucrium XRP ETF went live because the SEC let its deadline expire during the shutdown

Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to drive liquidity into cryptocurrency markets

Samsung & Coinbase: Explosive Crypto Adoption in 2025

Strive to acquire Semler Scientific, increasing its total Bitcoin holdings to 5,886

Walmart-Owned Bank App OnePay to Add Crypto Support: Report