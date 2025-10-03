Crypto News: CME Unveils 24/7 Crypto Schedule Set to Start Next Year

In latesr crypto news, CME Group announced on October 2 that its cryptocurrency futures and options would transition to continuous, seven-day trading on CME Globex in early 2026, which may impact Bitcoin's "CME Gap." The exchange framed the shift as a response to client demand for risk management "every day of the week," adding that weekend activity would carry the following business day's trade date, with clearing and reporting processed on that day. CME also pointed to record 2025 activity, with notional open interest reaching $39 billion on September 18. August average daily open interest rose 95% year on year to 335,200 contracts (about $31.6 billion notional), and August ADV climbed 230% year on year to 411,000 contracts (about $14.9 billion notional). The plan included a brief weekly maintenance window over the weekend, but otherwise kept markets open around the clock. Crypto News: End of the CME Gap? The "CME Gap" refers to the difference that often appears between Friday's futures close and the spot crypto price that traded over the weekend. CME's listed Bitcoin products pause from Friday evening to Sunday evening. When trading resumes, the chart displays an untraded "hole" that many desk models track, since Bitcoin frequently revisits those prices later. With CME's move to continuous trading, the primary driver of the CME Gap would be removed. In practice, that would reduce the frequency and size of new gaps once the schedule went live. Bitcoin's CME Gap chart | Source: TradingView Legacy gaps on historical charts would remain part of trader playbooks, but the well-known weekend pattern that created them should fade as liquidity bridges across Saturdays and Sundays. Two caveats follow from the mechanics CME described. First, the platform will still observe a two-hour weekly maintenance pause. It may result in small disruptions if significant news…