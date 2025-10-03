Borza MEXC
Tether, Circle Boost Market with $2.8 Billion in New Stablecoin Tokens
TLDR Tether and Circle have minted nearly $3 billion in stablecoins in just 24 hours, raising concerns within the crypto community. Tether’s recent aggressive minting spree aims to boost its market valuation but has not been justified by a rise in transaction volumes. Circle’s participation in the minting spree mirrors Tether’s actions but remains less [...] The post Tether, Circle Boost Market with $2.8 Billion in New Stablecoin Tokens appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/03 04:43
Crypto AI Sector Valuation Hits $32B as NVIDIA Stock Price Taps All Time Highs
The post Crypto AI Sector Valuation Hits $32B as NVIDIA Stock Price Taps All Time Highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes NVIDIA’s stock breakthrough above $190 catalyzed synchronized gains across all top ten crypto AI tokens on Thursday. Markets now price 97.8% probability of Federal Reserve rate reduction at upcoming October 29 policy meeting. Capital rotation from US treasuries into equities drove $2.6 billion sector expansion as investors hedged political shutdown risks. The aggregate crypto AI sector reached $32 billion in market capitalization on Thursday, driven by NVIDIA’s rally to fresh all-time highs above $190 per share. As the chipmaker’s valuation approaches $4.6 trillion, it continues to cement its position as the dominant force shaping the global AI landscape. The broader crypto market also received a boost as investors sought alternatives to hedge political risk triggered by the US government shutdown. Capital rotation out of US treasuries into blue-chip stocks provided additional momentum for risk assets during the session. CME Group’s FedWatchTool shows 97.8% likelihood of a Fed rate cut on October 29 | Source: CMEGroup.com ADP private payroll data released earlier in the week also eased bearish concerns. According to CME Group’s Fedwatch tool, markets now price in a 97.8% likelihood of an interest rate cut in the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) slated for October 29. NVIDIA Rally Propels Crypto AI Sector Valuation Above $32B NVIDIA’s record-breaking stock rally has fueled widespread positive sentiment across crypto projects with artificial intelligence exposure. Coingecko data shows aggregate crypto AI market capitalization crossed the $32 billion threshold on Thursday, climbing 8.8% in the last 24 hours. Crypto AI Sector Valuation Crosses $32 billion | Source: Coingecko Notably, gains were evenly distributed, with all top ten crypto AI tokens trading in the green at press time. This synchronized rally signals the $2.6 billion sector growth was driven by sector-wide catalysts linked to NVIDIA’s all-time high rally. Among standout movers, Virtual…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 04:26
Crypto News: CME Unveils 24/7 Crypto Schedule Set to Start Next Year
The post Crypto News: CME Unveils 24/7 Crypto Schedule Set to Start Next Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In latesr crypto news, CME Group announced on October 2 that its cryptocurrency futures and options would transition to continuous, seven-day trading on CME Globex in early 2026, which may impact Bitcoin’s “CME Gap.” The exchange framed the shift as a response to client demand for risk management “every day of the week,” adding that weekend activity would carry the following business day’s trade date, with clearing and reporting processed on that day. CME also pointed to record 2025 activity, with notional open interest reaching $39 billion on September 18. August average daily open interest rose 95% year on year to 335,200 contracts (about $31.6 billion notional), and August ADV climbed 230% year on year to 411,000 contracts (about $14.9 billion notional). The plan included a brief weekly maintenance window over the weekend, but otherwise kept markets open around the clock. Crypto News: End of the CME Gap? The “CME Gap” refers to the difference that often appears between Friday’s futures close and the spot crypto price that traded over the weekend. CME’s listed Bitcoin products pause from Friday evening to Sunday evening. When trading resumes, the chart displays an untraded “hole” that many desk models track, since Bitcoin frequently revisits those prices later. With CME’s move to continuous trading, the primary driver of the CME Gap would be removed. In practice, that would reduce the frequency and size of new gaps once the schedule went live. Bitcoin’s CME Gap chart | Source: TradingView Legacy gaps on historical charts would remain part of trader playbooks, but the well-known weekend pattern that created them should fade as liquidity bridges across Saturdays and Sundays. Two caveats follow from the mechanics CME described. First, the platform will still observe a two-hour weekly maintenance pause. It may result in small disruptions if significant news…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 04:03
4 Best Crypto Investment Choices for 2025: Comparing XRP, SHIB, PEPE, and BlockDAG for Long-Term Growth
The crypto market in 2025 is filled with chances, but only a handful of coins show real promise. People are […] The post 4 Best Crypto Investment Choices for 2025: Comparing XRP, SHIB, PEPE, and BlockDAG for Long-Term Growth appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/03 04:00
The Countdown to Whitelist: Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Is the best crypto to buy in 2025 Before the Rush
Privacy and scalability are two things crypto users have been demanding for years, and Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is stepping […] The post The Countdown to Whitelist: Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Is the best crypto to buy in 2025 Before the Rush appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/03 04:00
Japan Pledges $65B AI Investment Amid Soaring Demand Forecast
TLDRs: Japan will invest $65B in AI and semiconductors by 2030 to meet rising demand. SoftBank forecasts a 320x surge in AI computing power needs in Japan by the end of the decade. AI is expected to help tackle labor shortages and skill gaps in multiple industries. The GENIAC initiative will support local AI startups [...] The post Japan Pledges $65B AI Investment Amid Soaring Demand Forecast appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/03 04:00
Which DeFi Altcoin Will Deliver 50x Gains by 2026: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) or Cardano (ADA)?
With the clock ticking on 2026, investors are pinpointing which DeFi altcoin will provide the type of blistering returns that characterize bull runs and the battle between Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Cardano (ADA) is getting hot. Cardano, one of the leading smart contract platforms of its time, continues innovating with fresh upgrades that it hopes […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/03 04:00
Gold Price Close to $4,000 Milestone, Bitcoin Sets Sight on New ATH, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Raises $15.5 Million
The surge in gold has become one of the stories of 2025, and it does not show any signs of stopping. The precious metal has surged over 45 percent over the year, and this time around, it is approaching the historic 4,000 mark as the political unrest in Washington deepens. The U.S. government is in […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/03 04:00
Centralized exchanges will be DeFi front ends in 5–10 years: 1inch co-founder
1inch co-founder Sergej Kunz said centralized crypto exchanges will gradually fade and serve only as frontends for decentralized finance. Centralized crypto exchanges could disappear within the next decade as decentralized finance (DeFi) aggregators take over, according to 1inch co-founder Sergej Kunz.In an interview with Cointelegraph at Token2049 in Singapore, Kunz predicted that exchanges will slowly transition into frontends for decentralized exchanges (DEXs). “I think it will take like five to 10 years,” he said.Kunz argued that while centralized exchanges are isolated markets, 1inch and its aggregator act as a global liquidity hub. His comments came as 1inch announced a deal with major US crypto exchange Coinbase, integrating its service to provide DEX trading to its users.Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/03 03:37
Bitcoin Rally Sparks Zcash Breakout and Fuels Interest in Bitcoin Hyper Presale
The cryptocurrency market is regaining strong momentum this October, with major assets and altcoins driving optimism. Bitcoin climbed nearly 3% to trade above $119,000, while Ethereum advanced to $4,400, extending a steady uptrend. Altcoins, however, are taking center stage. Data from CoinMarketCap shows that Zcash surged more than 60% in a single day, marking one […]
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/03 01:58
