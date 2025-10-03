Inaugural Loxfest Will Take Place At South Street Seaport
The post Inaugural Loxfest Will Take Place At South Street Seaport appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cream cheese and lox on a bagel with capers and dill getty It’s been two decades since South Street Seaport was a true seafood hub, but the Fulton Fish Market is coming back for a festive brunch. Loxfest, a salmon-themed tribute to New York City’s historic relationship with cured fish, will take place on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Held at South Street Seaport’s Pier 16 (89 South Street), this area was home to Fulton Fish Market for nearly two centuries, before the business relocated to the South Bronx in 2005. FultonFishMarket.com, the contemporary extension of New York’s historic Fulton Fish Market and the nation’s largest online seafood retailer is organizing this unique food festival along with local vendors from all five boroughs. “We are incredibly excited to debut Loxfest and provide a unique experience that celebrates one of New York’s most beloved food traditions,” said Mike Tonetti, CEO of Fultonfishmarket.com. “Loxfest is not just about enjoying great food; it’s also about bringing the community together and celebrating the vendors and the craftsmanship behind the perfect bagel and lox.” A scene from New York’s Fulton Fish Market in 1924 Bettmann Archive Lox, a staple of New York’s culinary scene, is a traditional Ashkenazi Jewish dish in which salmon is cured with salt and sugar. Lox typically isn’t smoked, but smoked salmon is often r Loxfest aims to honoring lox “in a way that only New York purveyors can” in one single day. Confirmed participants offering lox-centric dishes, both traditional and completely creative include 19 Cleveland, Cafecito Social, Cheech’s, Fan Fan Doughnuts, Gertie, Grillo’s Pickles, Peck Slip Social, Hole In The Wall, The Paris Café, Tompkins Square Bagels, Zucker’s Bagels and Smoked Fish, and Chef Crystal Hammonds, private chef to athletes including the Knicks’ point guard Jalen Brunson. Everything seasoning coated lox…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 04:54