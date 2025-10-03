2025-10-04 Saturday

Missed Bitcoin at $1? Don't Miss BullZilla: The Next 1000x Coin Presale of 2025

Missed Bitcoin at $1? Don’t Miss BullZilla: The Next 1000x Coin Presale of 2025

When Bitcoin was trading under $1, the world laughed. When Ethereum launched as an experiment, many ignored it. When Dogecoin […] The post Missed Bitcoin at $1? Don’t Miss BullZilla: The Next 1000x Coin Presale of 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Salamanca
DON$0.000761+6.73%
Threshold
T$0.01578+1.34%
Coindoo2025/10/03 05:45
Australian Fitness Company Adds $1.5 Million in PUMP Tokens to Corporate Treasury

Australian Fitness Company Adds $1.5 Million in PUMP Tokens to Corporate Treasury

Australian fitness equipment retailer Fitell Corporation has purchased 216.8 million PUMP tokens worth $1.5 million, completing the transaction on October 1, 2025.
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00689+0.56%
Brave Newcoin2025/10/03 05:33
European Central Bank Picks Tech Partners for Digital Euro

European Central Bank Picks Tech Partners for Digital Euro

The decision moves Europe's central bank digital currency project closer to reality after years of planning and debate.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07555+12.34%
Brave Newcoin2025/10/03 05:15
Polymarket's $112 Million Acquisition Unlocks U.S. Market Relaunch: Report

Polymarket’s $112 Million Acquisition Unlocks U.S. Market Relaunch: Report

Polymarket will reopen to U.S. customers for the first time in nearly four years, after facing a ban from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The platform for betting on the outcome of world events could be relaunched as early as October 2. This comes after Pocket announced a CFTC-accredited DCM license to work in […]
Union
U$0.010425+3.28%
Comedian
BAN$0.0651-0.47%
Tronweekly2025/10/03 05:12
Melania Trump's Meme Coin Struggles Despite Surprise Revival

Melania Trump’s Meme Coin Struggles Despite Surprise Revival

The post Melania Trump’s Meme Coin Struggles Despite Surprise Revival appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After months of silence, the First Lady promoted her Solana-based MELANIA meme coin in a new AI video. Despite a brief price spike, the token continues to suffer a  98% collapse from its all-time high in January. Trump also continues to face backlash over the $10 million worth of community tokens sold by team wallets. Sponsored Sponsored New MELANIA AI Post Sparks Trading Trump promoted her namesake meme coin this week on X by posting an AI-generated video. The post was captioned “Into the Future” and tagged the coin’s official account. The social media post was a surprise, reactivating an account that hasn’t uploaded anything since June. This sudden move triggered a price spike for the token, causing it to jump from $0.16 to $0.19 before dropping back down. At the time of writing, the MELANIA token is trading at $0.18, according to CoinGecko. However, the post conspicuously lacked any comment from Trump addressing the millions of dollars in token sales earlier this year. Crypto Analysts Raise Red Flags In response to the news, blockchain analysts raised concerns over how the team behind the MELANIA meme coin handled community funds.  In April, the MELANIA project moved and sold over $30 million worth of community tokens without explanation, based on on-chain data tracked by Bubblemaps. The platform also highlighted that $10 million worth of tokens were removed from community pools and sold.  Sponsored Sponsored This lack of communication drew criticism from analysts who argued the project lacked transparency.  “Melania Trump won’t address the $10M of community tokens sold by team wallets. Just post an AI video after 10 months of silence,” Bubblemaps wrote in a social media post today.  In a separate event recorded that same month, the MELANIA project team systematically sold over $1.5 million in tokens across three days,…
Melania Meme
MELANIA$0.1816+0.38%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.845+1.46%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002538+1.88%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 05:05
Zcash (ZEC) Explodes 100% as Privacy Coin Demand Surges Amid Uptober Rally

Zcash (ZEC) Explodes 100% as Privacy Coin Demand Surges Amid Uptober Rally

Zcash (ZEC) has more than doubled in price in the past week, as demand for privacy coins climbs during the broader “Uptober” rally. The coin jumped from around $50 to over $130 on October 3, reaching $135.54 at its peak, according to CoinGecko. The latest rally pushed ZEC to its highest level since April 2022, though it remains nearly 96% below its 2016 all-time high of $3,193.Source: CoinGecko Over the past 24 hours, ZEC gained 21.5%, making it the best-performing digital asset among major tokens. On a seven-day basis, its price has climbed to 133.2%, leading the broader privacy coin sector. The rally has been accompanied by a sharp increase in activity, with trading volume up 1,150% to $292 million. Shielded transactions, Zcash’s signature privacy feature, rose 15.5% month-on-month, indicating active user demand rather than purely speculative inflows. zk-SNARK Momentum Pushes Zcash Market Cap Above $1.8B Market participants attribute the move to renewed attention to zk-SNARK technology, the zero-knowledge proof system that underpins Zcash’s shielded transactions. The technology allows users to prove a transaction occurred without disclosing details such as the sender, recipient, or amount. Zcash, originally forked from Bitcoin’s codebase, offers both transparent and shielded transactions, appealing to users who want the option of privacy in an era of tightening oversight. The surge also coincided with broader discussions around digital surveillance and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). On X, prominent entrepreneur Naval Ravikant described Bitcoin as “insurance against fiat” and Zcash as “insurance against Bitcoin,” suggesting that ZEC offers protection against the transparent nature of the leading cryptocurrency. Mert Mumtaz, CEO of Helius and a former Coinbase engineer, argued that privacy is non-negotiable as centralized stablecoins and CBDCs expand, calling a crypto ecosystem without private money “a dystopian nightmare.” Institutional sentiment added to the momentum. Grayscale announced that its Zcash Trust is now open for private placement, giving accredited investors exposure to the asset in a structure similar to its Bitcoin and Ethereum products. The announcement helped lift confidence among traditional investors, with ZEC’s market cap rising from $700 million earlier in September to more than $1.8 billion. Zcash’s development team has also been active. The Zcash Foundation recently laid out an 18-month roadmap that includes NU7 upgrades and audits for Zcash Shielded Assets (ZSAs). These steps are designed to improve scalability, security, and interoperability, potentially boosting throughput. Cross-chain integrations such as ZEC swaps on THORSwap have further extended its utility, allowing users to interact seamlessly with assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum in decentralized finance settings. The rally has increased attention across the privacy coin sector. Monero (XMR), the largest privacy coin by market capitalization, traded at $330.12 with weekly gains of 13.6%. Dash (DASH) rose 61.4% over the past seven days to $32.95, while Beldex (BDX), Decred (DCR), and Zano (ZANO) also recorded weekly gains. Even so, Zcash’s outsized move and zk-SNARK maturity set it apart from rivals. At press time, ZEC trades above $130 with a market capitalization of $1.8 billion, making it the 82nd-largest cryptocurrency. EU to Ban Privacy Coins Under New AML Rules by 2027 The European Union is moving forward with a ban on privacy-preserving cryptocurrencies as part of its new Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR), which will take effect in 2027. The rules prohibit banks, financial institutions, and crypto asset service providers from handling anonymity-enhanced tokens such as Monero and Zcash, as well as anonymous crypto accounts. Article 79 of the AMLR explicitly bars the maintenance of anonymous accounts or services that allow transaction anonymization. The framework covers not only privacy coins but also other financial products designed to obscure ownership or transfers. While the core rules are final, regulators are still working on implementation details through delegated and implementing acts under the European Banking Authority. Dubai has already enacted similar restrictions. Its Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) outlawed privacy coins in February 2023, barring both issuance and related activities. VARA, which oversees all virtual asset providers in the emirate, defined anonymity-enhanced tokens as assets that block traceability on public ledgers. Firms that fail to comply face fines of up to AED 50 million ($13.6 million) or a percentage of annual revenue. Globally, privacy tools remain under heavy scrutiny. In the U.S., prosecutors have pursued high-profile cases against Tornado Cash and Samourai Wallet, accusing their founders of transmitting illicit funds through untraceable mixing services. The trend shows a growing regulatory push to curb anonymity in digital assets, even as privacy advocates warn of risks to financial freedom
Zcash
ZEC$134.29-3.65%
CryptoNews2025/10/03 05:02
Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, Cardano, Shiba Inu to Witness its Final 2025 Jump, Expert Reveals Key Expectations ‬ ⋆ ZyCrypto

Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, Cardano, Shiba Inu to Witness its Final 2025 Jump, Expert Reveals Key Expectations ‬ ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, Cardano, Shiba Inu to Witness its Final 2025 Jump, Expert Reveals Key Expectations ‬ ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, Cardano, and Shiba Inu are grappling with short-term losses, but analysts suggest a decisive move could be on the horizon. João Wedson, crypto analyst and Founder & CEO of Alphractal, believes the coming weeks may bring the final surge of the current cycle, urging traders to remain cautious. Wedson noted that most investors lose money by following hype instead of positioning during quiet phases. “The rule is clear: buy when no one wants it and sell when everyone is talking about it,” he wrote on X. He advised those holding losing positions to exit once prices recover to their average cost, leaving no more than 10% behind to avoid further risk. Debate over Bitcoin’s cycle peak The analyst also weighed in on a growing debate over whether Bitcoin has outgrown its traditional four-year cycle. Some macro observers argue that global liquidity conditions could delay the next all-time high until 2026. On-chain data, however, suggests that a peak could be nearer. Wedson pointed to the “Max Intersect SMA Model,” which he described as historically accurate in signaling cycle tops. As of September 14, the model sat at around $58,170 and could trigger a peak once it crosses $69,000. Advertisement &nbsp Market pressures and positioning At press time, Bitcoin traded at $119,888, up 2% on the day and nearly 6% lower over the week. The asset is up 69% year-on-year, with a market cap of $2.38 trillion. Trading volume has increased by 23% over the past 24 hours to $73.1 billion, indicating rising volatility. Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market gained 2.4% in 24 hours, with the Fear & Greed Index sitting at 51, reflecting a state of fear. Outflows from spot ETFs added further pressure, with $258 million withdrawn in a single day, led…
XRP
XRP$3.0287+0.11%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000061+3.91%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000941+0.31%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 04:58
Bugün Bir Altcoinde Spot ETF'lerin Onaylanması Gerekiyordu: Neden Hala Onay Gelmedi? Uzmanlar Açıkladı

Bugün Bir Altcoinde Spot ETF’lerin Onaylanması Gerekiyordu: Neden Hala Onay Gelmedi? Uzmanlar Açıkladı

Bloomberg analisti James Seyffart, Litecoin ETF başvurusu için belirlenen son tarihin geçerliliğini yitirmiş olabileceğini açıkladı. Normal şartlarda Canary’nin 19b-4 başvurusunun bugün tamamlanması gerekiyordu. Ancak Seyffart, SEC’in tüm ürünler için yeni kabul edilen “genel listeleme standartları” altında dosya sunulmasını istediğini ve bu nedenle tarihin önemini kaybetmiş olabileceğini belirtti. Seyffart ayrıca, ABD hükümetinin kapanmasının sürece ciddi belirsizlik […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
4
4$0.18366+28.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014927+6.96%
Coinstats2025/10/03 04:57
Sharps Technology Unveils $100M Solana Buyback – Are Treasury Firms Turning Sour on SOL?

Sharps Technology Unveils $100M Solana Buyback – Are Treasury Firms Turning Sour on SOL?

Sharps Technology has approved a $100M repurchase and secured a $400M PIPE supporting its Solana treasury, alongside an MoU for discounted SOL. STSS has declined while SOL has gained, reflecting divergent trends into Q4.
Solana
SOL$229.49+0.24%
Coinstats2025/10/03 04:51
Solana DAT Sharps Technology Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program

Solana DAT Sharps Technology Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program

The post Solana DAT Sharps Technology Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sharps Technology Inc. announced Thursday that it has authorized a $100 million stock repurchase program, pointing to its commitment to enhancing shareholder value. A $100M Buyback? Sharps Technology Thinks It’s Worth It The medical device company, listed on Nasdaq under STSS, said it will repurchase up to $100 million worth of its common stock through […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/solana-dat-sharps-technology-announces-100-million-share-repurchase-program/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014927+6.96%
WorldAssets
INC$0.7197-9.31%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 04:49
