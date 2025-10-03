2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Bitcoin Price Poised to Reach $165,000, Says JPMorgan Report

JPMorgan predicts Bitcoin could rise to $165,000, driven by decreased volatility and strong institutional ETF inflows. JPMorgan has recently forecasted that Bitcoin’s price could rise to $165,000, marking a potential 42% increase from its current value. The bank’s analysts believe Bitcoin is significantly undervalued when compared to gold. This forecast highlights Bitcoin’s growing role as […] The post Bitcoin Price Poised to Reach $165,000, Says JPMorgan Report appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/03 05:41
Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26%

TLDR Canaan Inc. secured a 50,000-unit order for its Avalon A15 Pro mining rigs from a U.S.-based buyer. The sale represents Canaan’s largest order in over three years and highlights the growing demand for efficient Bitcoin mining equipment. Canaan’s stock surged by 26% following the announcement, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s future. The [...] The post Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26% appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/03 05:12
CME Expands Crypto Futures Trading to 24/7 Due to Rising Demand

CME to launch 24/7 crypto futures and options trading next year, driven by rising institutional demand for digital assets. CME Group has announced plans to offer 24/7 crypto futures and options trading, starting early next year. This move comes as demand for cryptocurrency products among institutional investors continues to grow. The extended trading hours are […] The post CME Expands Crypto Futures Trading to 24/7 Due to Rising Demand appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/03 05:11
Fitell Invests $1.5M in 216M PUMP Tokens to Strengthen Solana Stake

TLDR Fitell invested $1.5 million in 216.8 million PUMP tokens to strengthen its Solana strategy. The purchase was executed swiftly just one month after securing a $100 million Solana financing facility. PUMP tokens are central to the Pump.fun platform, a major player in Solana’s memecoin ecosystem. Fitell aims to become one of the largest publicly [...] The post Fitell Invests $1.5M in 216M PUMP Tokens to Strengthen Solana Stake appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/03 04:59
An Altcoin Spot ETF Was Supposed to Be Approved Today: Why Hasn’t Approval Come Yet? Experts Explain

One of today's anticipated altcoin spot ETFs still hasn't received approval. So, what's causing the delay? Here are the details. Continue Reading: An Altcoin Spot ETF Was Supposed to Be Approved Today: Why Hasn’t Approval Come Yet? Experts Explain
Coinstats2025/10/03 04:59
Myriad Moves: Bitcoin's Odds of New All-Time High Jump by 50%

Top markets on Myriad this week include price predictions for Bitcoin and Solana, as well as odds of Polymarket token news.
Coinstats2025/10/03 04:57
Bitcoin Surpasses $120,000 As XRP Hits $3, Ethereum, Dogecoin Surge

Bitcoin surged above $120,000 on Thursday, hitting its highest valuation since the start of August.read more
Coinstats2025/10/03 04:51
The Top Airdrop Hunts of the Month: October 2025

The hottest perp DEXes to farm for future tokens this month.
Coinstats2025/10/03 04:48
Melania Trump Revives Solana Meme Coin After Months of Silence

After months of silence, the First Lady promoted her Solana-based MELANIA meme coin in a new AI video. Despite a brief price spike, the token continues to suffer a  98% collapse from its all-time high in January. Trump also continues to face backlash over the $10 million worth of community tokens sold by team wallets. New MELANIA AI Post Sparks Trading Trump promoted her namesake meme coin this week on X by posting an AI-generated video. The post was captioned “Into the Future” and tagged the coin’s official account. The social media post was a surprise, reactivating an account that hasn’t uploaded anything since June. This sudden move triggered a price spike for the token, causing it to jump from $0.16 to $0.19 before dropping back down. At the time of writing, the MELANIA token is trading at $0.18, according to CoinGecko. However, the post conspicuously lacked any comment from Trump addressing the millions of dollars in token sales earlier this year. Crypto Analysts Raise Red Flags In response to the news, blockchain analysts raised concerns over how the team behind the MELANIA meme coin handled community funds.  In April, the MELANIA project moved and sold over $30 million worth of community tokens without explanation, based on on-chain data tracked by Bubblemaps. The platform also highlighted that $10 million worth of tokens were removed from community pools and sold.  This lack of communication drew criticism from analysts who argued the project lacked transparency.  “Melania Trump won’t address the $10M of community tokens sold by team wallets. Just post an AI video after 10 months of silence,” Bubblemaps wrote in a social media post today.  In a separate event recorded that same month, the MELANIA project team systematically sold over $1.5 million in tokens across three days, capitalizing on a brief 21% price recovery. They used a maneuver similar to a Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, conducting small, staggered sales rather than a single massive dump.  This calculated approach allowed the team to offload many of their holdings, generate consistent selling pressure on the token, and mitigate the risk of triggering an immediate, catastrophic price crash. Controversy Over Presidential Tokens Trump famously launched her meme coin on the eve of Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration. The token quickly surged, reaching a peak of $13.73 before crashing. Its price never recovered.  The MELANIA token launch quickly followed the one launched by the President himself. Unlike MELANIA, TRUMP had more periods of success. The token experienced price surges following key policy announcements.  The TRUMP token has also faced significant public criticism, primarily driven by accusations of market manipulation.  The controversy peaked in May when the President invited the top 220 token holders to an exclusive dinner at his Virginia golf club. Critics heavily scrutinized the event, arguing it was an inappropriate use of public office for private financial gain, especially since the event’s publicity also increased the token’s price.
Coinstats2025/10/03 04:31
FED Bu Ay Faiz İndirimine Gidecek Mi? İşte Kritik Tarih ve Beklentiler

Polymarket verilerine göre, yatırımcılar FED’in 29 Ekim 2025’teki toplantısında faiz indirimine gitmesine neredeyse kesin gözüyle bakıyor. Tahmin piyasasında en yüksek ihtimal, 25 baz puanlık bir faiz indirimi yönünde şekillendi. Verilere göre: 25 baz puan indirim ihtimali: %90 50 baz puan veya daha fazla indirim ihtimali: %4 Faizin sabit kalması: %7 25 baz puan veya daha […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/10/03 04:31
