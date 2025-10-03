2025-10-04 Saturday

Metaplanet Stock Falls as Company Reports Strong Bitcoin Growth

The post Metaplanet Stock Falls as Company Reports Strong Bitcoin Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet (MTPLF) stock fell even as it posted strong third-quarter results with ¥2.44 billion in Bitcoin revenue, higher profit, and a growing balance of 30,823 BTC worth $3.7 billion. Despite these results, its stock has dropped, showing a gap between performance and market reaction. Metaplanet has reported sharp growth in its third-quarter results. The company earned ¥2.44 billion in Bitcoin income revenue. This marked a 115.7% rise compared with the previous quarter. Operating profit also came in higher, beating forecasts by 88%. The company said its balance sheet is almost debt-free, with leverage below 1%. Leaders also highlight that there is now a clear path to the use of preferred shares in the future. Despite this progress, Metaplanet’s stock price has moved down. In his recent post on social media, Chief Executive Officer Simon Gerovich revealed some important updates on the firm. He compared the firm’s outlook with Amazon in the early 2000s. After the dot-com boom, Amazon’s share price fell even though the business was growing. Gerovich recalled Jeff Bezos’ words from that period: “The stock is not the company, and the company is not the stock.” According to his update, he noted that Metaplanet is facing a similar moment. In his view, share prices do not always reflect the real state of a company. This gap, he explained, can last for months or longer. The Metaplanet Strength | Source: Simon Gerovich He also drew a link with Bitcoin itself. The digital asset has seen repeated drawdowns of 70% to 80% in the past. However, he said its fundamentals grew stronger after those periods. He believes Metaplanet is going through a similar cycle now. Bitcoin Holdings Grow to $3.7 Billion Metaplanet’s latest filing shows it now holds 30,823 BTC. The company values this amount at about $3.7 billion. It…
Experts Pick Pepeto Over Little Pepe After $6.8M Raise And 224% APY Today

With a presale price of $0.000000156, audited contracts, zero fee trading, and a working cross chain bridge, Pepeto brings real […] The post Experts Pick Pepeto Over Little Pepe After $6.8M Raise And 224% APY Today appeared first on Coindoo.
Bitcoin Surpasses $118K Amidst Solana Trading Volume Surge

The post Bitcoin Surpasses $118K Amidst Solana Trading Volume Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Bitcoin breaks $118,000, Solana’s Pacifica reaches high trading volumes. Bitcoin shows strong price movement this October. Market optimism boosted by tech sector’s robust performance. U.S. stock index futures ticked upward as technology stocks propelled global indices, driven by OpenAI’s equity sale making it the most valuable startup, according to BlockBeats News on October 2nd. This technology-driven surge reflects market optimism, underscoring tech’s dominance amidst limited quality growth options elsewhere, while anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts aim to stabilize the labor market. Bitcoin’s $118K Milestone and Solana’s Trading Boom Bitcoin reached a substantial milestone by surpassing $118,000, showcasing a 4.47% increase within 24 hours. The cryptocurrency market reacted positively to this achievement, with investors observing solid support from short-term holding cost bases. Despite facing a dense supply cluster, confidence remains bolstered through increasing transactions and growth in on-chain activity. Pacifica’s trading volume on Solana, peaking at $1.75 billion, attracted substantial attention, reaffirming the network’s role in perpetuating decentralized financial applications. This surge entails broader implications for blockchain adoption. Market participants expect continued demand for cryptocurrencies, driven by price movements in Bitcoin and Solana’s expanding ecosystem. Moreover, with the technology sector driving economic indices to new highs, investor priorities are increasingly aligned with innovation pipelines characterized by digital currency and blockchain potential. Constance Wang, Founder, Pacifica, expressed, “We are grateful to our early supporters for helping us achieve $1.75 billion in 24-hour trading volume on the Solana network.” October Trends: Bitcoin’s Performance and Market Insights Did you know? Bitcoin has maintained an average return of 21.89% in October since 2013. This historical trend reinforces current positive market sentiment surrounding the cryptocurrency’s performance this month. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s current price stands at $120,741.70 with a market cap of $2.41 trillion, holding a dominance of 57.99%. The cryptocurrency saw a 2.88%…
Chinese National Convicted in World’s Largest Bitcoin Seizure

The post Chinese National Convicted in World’s Largest Bitcoin Seizure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zhimin Qian, also known as Yadi Zhang, has been accused of orchestrating a massive fraud in China between 2014 and 2017, defrauding over 128,000 victims This is widely considered the single largest cryptocurrency seizure by law enforcement to date (in terms of amount of BTC seized) The seized Bitcoin is now valued at a multiple of its original worth at the time of the crime, meaning that UK authorities must decide what to do with the surplus A Chinese national, Zhimin Qian, also known as Yadi Zhang, has been accused of orchestrating a massive fraud in China between 2014 and 2017, defrauding over 128,000 victims. Authorities allege that Qian converted much of the illegal proceeds into Bitcoin and hid them in wallets. In a 2018 London raid, UK law enforcement seized 61,000 coins, to be exact. At current valuations, the seized assets are worth approximately $6.7 billion, making it one of the largest crypto seizures ever. On September 29, 2025, Qian pleaded guilty in London’s Southwark Crown Court to two counts under UK law – acquiring criminal property and possessing criminal property. Another individual, Hok Seng Ling, also pleaded guilty to transferring criminal property in this scheme. During the investigation, Qian fled China using fraudulent documents and resided in the UK. The laundering scheme reportedly involved purchasing properties and using intermediaries to hide the origin of funds. Why does this matter? This is widely considered the single largest cryptocurrency seizure by law enforcement to date (in terms of amount of BTC seized).  A seizure of this magnitude puts everyone on notice. If authorities can track and take billions in crypto from criminals, it might make other large holders nervous about how traceable and secure their own funds really are. Furthermore, the fact that lawmakers could follow this huge amount of…
VanEck Expands Crypto ETFs with Lido Staked Ethereum Registration

TLDR VanEck has officially registered its Lido Staked Ethereum ETF in Delaware. The filing is an important step before seeking approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Lido Staked Ethereum offers investors exposure to yield-generating digital assets. LDO token saw a significant price surge of 7% following the registration announcement. Delaware’s favorable trust laws [...] The post VanEck Expands Crypto ETFs with Lido Staked Ethereum Registration appeared first on Blockonomi.
Sui Unveils Native Stablecoins Amid Surge in Synthetic Dollar Popularity

As the stablecoin sector continues to evolve, new innovations are emerging to enhance stability and appeal to investors seeking reliable digital assets. Notably, the launch of native stablecoins on the Sui blockchain signals a growing interest in blending traditional financial backing with advanced blockchain strategies, including synthetic and delta-neutral approaches. This development reflects broader trends [...]
Why Dogecoin bulls must watch THIS hurdle after $0.22 rebound

Liquidity magnets above $0.25 could fuel DOGE’s climb if momentum doesn’t stall.
Bitcoin Prices Soar Past 5 Million TL: Discover Which Cryptocurrencies Captivate the Turkish Market

The BTCTRY rate is above August 2025's psychological threshold. Over five years, Bitcoin outperformed the housing market in Turkey. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Prices Soar Past 5 Million TL: Discover Which Cryptocurrencies Captivate the Turkish Market The post Bitcoin Prices Soar Past 5 Million TL: Discover Which Cryptocurrencies Captivate the Turkish Market appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Bitcoin Billionaire Arthur Hayes Predicts Europe Central Bank Turmoil Will Boost BTC

In his latest blog post, Hayes attacks the Eurozone, in particular focusing on France's problems.
Ripple Funds UC Berkeley's New Crypto Research Center

UC Berkeley's Center for Digital Assets (CDA) gets funding from Ripple
The Teucrium XRP ETF went live because the SEC let its deadline expire during the shutdown

Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to drive liquidity into cryptocurrency markets

Samsung & Coinbase: Explosive Crypto Adoption in 2025

Strive to acquire Semler Scientific, increasing its total Bitcoin holdings to 5,886

Walmart-Owned Bank App OnePay to Add Crypto Support: Report