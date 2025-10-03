Metaplanet Stock Falls as Company Reports Strong Bitcoin Growth

Metaplanet (MTPLF) stock fell even as it posted strong third-quarter results with ¥2.44 billion in Bitcoin revenue, higher profit, and a growing balance of 30,823 BTC worth $3.7 billion. Despite these results, its stock has dropped, showing a gap between performance and market reaction. Metaplanet has reported sharp growth in its third-quarter results. The company earned ¥2.44 billion in Bitcoin income revenue. This marked a 115.7% rise compared with the previous quarter. Operating profit also came in higher, beating forecasts by 88%. The company said its balance sheet is almost debt-free, with leverage below 1%. Leaders also highlight that there is now a clear path to the use of preferred shares in the future. Despite this progress, Metaplanet's stock price has moved down. In his recent post on social media, Chief Executive Officer Simon Gerovich revealed some important updates on the firm. He compared the firm's outlook with Amazon in the early 2000s. After the dot-com boom, Amazon's share price fell even though the business was growing. Gerovich recalled Jeff Bezos' words from that period: "The stock is not the company, and the company is not the stock." According to his update, he noted that Metaplanet is facing a similar moment. In his view, share prices do not always reflect the real state of a company. This gap, he explained, can last for months or longer. The Metaplanet Strength | Source: Simon Gerovich He also drew a link with Bitcoin itself. The digital asset has seen repeated drawdowns of 70% to 80% in the past. However, he said its fundamentals grew stronger after those periods. He believes Metaplanet is going through a similar cycle now. Bitcoin Holdings Grow to $3.7 Billion Metaplanet's latest filing shows it now holds 30,823 BTC. The company values this amount at about $3.7 billion.