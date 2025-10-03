2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
CME Group To Debut 24/7 Crypto Futures And Options Trading In Early 2026 As Solana, XRP Launch Nears ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post CME Group To Debut 24/7 Crypto Futures And Options Trading In Early 2026 As Solana, XRP Launch Nears ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp CME Group announced plans on Thursday to offer customers around-the-clock trading for its cryptocurrency futures and options markets in 2026. CME’s 24/7 Crypto Trading Expansion The world’s largest regulated derivatives exchange announced that its crypto futures and options, currently covering Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), will become tradable 24/7 early next year, pending regulatory approval.  “While not all markets lend themselves to operating 24/7, client demand for around-the-clock cryptocurrency trading has grown as market participants need to manage their risk every day of the week,” Tim McCourt, CME’s global head of equities, FX, and alternative products, said in a statement. “Ensuring that our regulated cryptocurrency markets are always on will enable clients to trade with confidence at any time.” While the initiative aligns CME with spot crypto markets that operate nonstop, CME doesn’t expect it to be a perfect match. Currently, trading in CME’s crypto vehicles is halted during weekends and outside business hours. However, under the new structure, traders will be able to access products via CME Globex at any time and on any day, except for a two-hour weekly maintenance period. Moreover, holiday and weekend trades will still settle on the next business day, maintaining consistency in reporting and clearing operations. Advertisement &nbsp The move could appeal to institutions that seek the stability of a regulated exchange without the limitations of standard trading hours. If greenlit, CME’s 24/7 trading access could give it an advantage over offshore crypto exchanges that already offer investors around-the-clock trading but operate with much less regulatory oversight. CME Derivatives Grow CME’s regulated cryptocurrency derivatives have witnessed record volumes this year, as crypto becomes more deeply embedded in traditional finance under the pro-crypto Donald Trump administration and U.S. regulators adopting a more lenient perspective. The total notional open interest…
XRP
XRP$3.0273+0.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014923+6.85%
Bitcoin
BTC$122,320.93+2.20%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 06:43
Aptos Labs Unveils Petra Vault Multisig Wallet Solution

The post Aptos Labs Unveils Petra Vault Multisig Wallet Solution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Aptos Labs introduces Petra Vault, enhancing multisig security on Aptos. Petra Vault launched for improved team security. Immediate effect on Aptos network security capabilities. Aptos Labs officially launched Petra Vault on October 2, 2025, offering a multi-signature wallet solution with enterprise-grade security for teams and individuals on the Aptos network. The introduction of Petra Vault underscores Aptos Labs’ commitment to enhancing security while offering ease of use in blockchain transactions for enterprises and individuals, potentially bolstering confidence in the Aptos ecosystem. Aptos Market Dynamics: Price Surge Amid Vault Release Community reactions to Petra Vault’s launch have been notably positive. Active contributions on GitHub reflect strong engagement from developers. However, no major statements from notable industry figures, such as Arthur Hayes or CZ, have emerged regarding Petra Vault. “Petra Vault emphasizes seamless migration and supports direct import of vaults from existing Aptos multisig platforms…without the need to re-set governance.” — Mo Shaikh, CEO, Aptos Labs Community reactions to Petra Vault’s launch have been notably positive. Active contributions on GitHub reflect strong engagement from developers. However, no major statements from notable industry figures, such as Arthur Hayes or CZ, have emerged regarding Petra Vault. Aptos Market Dynamics: Price Surge Amid Vault Release Did you know? Petra Vault is built on the foundation of previous Aptos multisig solutions, Rimosafe and MSafe, offering seamless migration without governance reset for enhanced usability. Aptos (APT) currently trades at $5.20, with a market cap of over $3.66 billion. In the last 24 hours, trading volume rose by 7.67%, with the price increasing 9.01%. Notably, the 7-day gain of 31.06% signals positive sentiment, according to CoinMarketCap. Aptos(APT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 21:25 UTC on October 2, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Current analysis by Coincu indicates Petra Vault might positively influence Aptos by increasing user adoption.…
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02483+0.04%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006314-0.31%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 06:41
European Central Bank advances digital euro, selects service providers

The post European Central Bank advances digital euro, selects service providers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Central Bank has selected several firms to provide core services for a potential digital euro, advancing preparations for a central bank digital currency that could one day complement cash in the eurozone, according to a release dated October 2. The move comes amid calls to accelerate the development of a euro central bank digital currency, ensuring the EU can remain competitive in the rapidly evolving payments sector with the advent of stablecoins. Both regulators and lawmakers have argued that a digital euro would help counter the influence of dollar-denominated stablecoins. Earlier on March 20, ECB President Christine Lagarde told lawmakers in Brussels that Europe must accelerate progress on retail and wholesale versions of the digital euro to strengthen financial sovereignty and reduce external vulnerabilities. Selected providers The ECB said it has signed framework agreements covering fraud detection, application development, offline payments, and secure data exchange. Each service area will have a primary provider and an alternate to ensure continuity. Feedzai and Capgemini Deutschland were selected to oversee fraud and risk management. Almaviva and Fabrick will work on app and software design, while Giesecke+Devrient will focus on offline payment functionality. EquensWorldline and Senacor FCS will manage secure information exchange. Sapient GmbH and Tremend Software Consulting were chosen across multiple categories. The ECB noted it plans to announce an additional provider for offline services later. Next steps The central bank emphasized that the contracts do not involve any payments at this stage and can be revised in accordance with EU legislation. A decision on issuing a digital euro will only be made after the Digital Euro Regulation, which remains under negotiation, is formally adopted. If launched, the digital euro would coexist with physical money and aim to enhance payment efficiency while reducing reliance on private stablecoins. However, officials have also signaled that…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07562+12.54%
Core DAO
CORE$0.3984+0.60%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 06:35
New York Senator Proposes Crypto Tax on Energy Use by Miners

TLDR New York State Senator Liz Krueger has introduced a bill to impose a tax on crypto energy consumption by mining companies. The proposed tax will be levied in tiers based on annual energy usage, with miners using more power paying higher rates. Miners consuming up to 2.25 million kWh annually will be exempt from [...] The post New York Senator Proposes Crypto Tax on Energy Use by Miners appeared first on Blockonomi.
Moonveil
MORE$0.07178+1.84%
Blockonomi2025/10/03 06:30
Uniswap (UNI) Explained 2025: How the Leading DEX is Shaping DeFi

📑 Table of Contents What Makes Uniswap a DeFi Giant? The Origins and Background of Uniswap Inside the Technology: How Uniswap Works Ecosystem & Strategic Partnerships Practical Use Cases of Uniswap UNI Tokenomics Explained Latest Uniswap News & Developments Final Thoughts on Uniswap FAQ: 10 Unanswered Questions About Uniswap 🚀 What Makes Uniswap a DeFi [...]]]>
UNISWAP
UNI$8.079-1.51%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002237+16.32%
Crypto News Flash2025/10/03 06:26
Toncoin (TON) Explained 2025: The Telegram-Backed Crypto Powering Web3

📑 Table of Contents What Makes Toncoin Unique? The Origins and Background of TON How Toncoin’s Technology Works The TON Ecosystem & Key Partnerships Real-World Use Cases of Toncoin TON Tokenomics Explained Latest Toncoin News & Developments Final Thoughts on Toncoin FAQ: 10 Unanswered Questions About Toncoin 🚀 What Makes Toncoin Unique? Toncoin is the [...]]]>
TONCOIN
TON$2.843+1.71%
RealLink
REAL$0.0843+4.72%
Crypto News Flash2025/10/03 06:07
Crypto.com and SOL Strategies Team Up for Enhanced Treasury Strategy

TLDR Crypto.com has formed a strategic partnership with SOL Strategies to enhance institutional digital asset services. SOL Strategies will allocate part of its treasury operations to Crypto.com Custody, ensuring secure asset protection. Crypto.com gains access to SOL Strategies’ validator services, enriching its platform with reliable staking capabilities. The partnership aims to meet the growing demand [...] The post Crypto.com and SOL Strategies Team Up for Enhanced Treasury Strategy appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$229.29+0.15%
Particl
PART$0.258+6.30%
Blockonomi2025/10/03 06:03
BlockDAG Awakening Leads With Live dApps, $420M Presale

The post BlockDAG Awakening Leads With Live dApps, $420M Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover why BlockDAG’s Awakening testnet, live dApps, analytics, NFT tools, and almost $420M presale make it the best crypto coin to buy today. Ethereum continues to test support levels near $3,875, and every Ethereum (ETH) price update seems to echo the same theme: resistance remains firm while buyers struggle to push higher. Solana is also facing challenges, with recent Solana (SOL) price updates showing volatility and heavy exits from traders. BlockDAG (BDAG) is gaining momentum. Its Testnet Awakening has gone live, not only raising hundreds of millions in presale funding but also proving it can deliver a functional ecosystem. With live dApps, real-time analytics, NFT tracking, and developer IDE tools already active, BlockDAG has transformed from a presale narrative into a working project. For those searching for the best crypto coins heading into 2025, BlockDAG is pushing the conversation into delivery. BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet Redefines Utility Before Launch For months, skeptics dismissed BlockDAG as just another presale success story, pointing only to its huge fundraising numbers. That criticism has been erased. The Awakening testnet has gone live, and with it came dApps like Reflection and Lottery, NFT tools, a developer IDE, and security measures integrated from the start. This shows that BlockDAG is not just raising capital; it is building an entire ecosystem. The presale numbers reinforce its momentum. Almost $420M has already been raised, over 26.5 billion BDAG coins sold, and the project boasts more than 312,000 holders. Adoption also extends into mining, with 3 million users on the X1 mobile app and 20,000 hardware miners shipped globally. Priced at $0.0015 for a limited time, BDAG still offers major upside, with projections suggesting gains of 3,000% if it lists at $0.05. By delivering live features during the testnet phase, BlockDAG has shown it belongs among the best…
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01366+3.48%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003239+0.90%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 06:03
Why is Bitcoin near all-time highs? Everything that happened in crypto today

The post Why is Bitcoin near all-time highs? Everything that happened in crypto today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) traded at $120,367.71 as of press time, near its all-time high of $124,000, driven by expectations of a rate cut and a market structure reset. Softer US labor signals and a live government shutdown have traders leaning heavily toward another Fed cut this month, lifting risk assets across the board. At the same time, positioning in crypto has been “cleaned up” after the quarter-end options expiry, with flows and on-chain metrics shifting from defensive to neutral-constructive. Bitcoin is up approximately 1.5% in the past 24 hours, after briefly reaching $121,000 on futures before slipping back. Ethereum climbed to $4,477.52, a 3% increase on the daily timeframe, followed by BNB, which surged to $1,084.87 after a 5.7% rise. Solana advanced to $231.93 after a 4.4% tailwind, and XRP climbed to $3.0674, up by 4% in the past 24 hours. Cardano’s 2.2% daily increase resulted in a $0.8698 price, and Dogecoin secured a 4.2% growth to $0.2596. Growth catalysts The macro impulse is straightforward. Private payrolls data showed an unusual decline, pushing Treasury yields lower and increasing the odds of a rate cut. Glassnode’s Oct. 2 report helps explain why the rally looks steadier than earlier squeezes. They noted that Bitcoin continues to respect the short-term holder cost basis, a line that has acted as support since May. Meanwhile, the price competes with a dense supply band ranging from $114,000 to $118,000. Crucially, long-term holder distribution is easing and ETF inflows have resumed, which together imply stabilizing demand rather than a one-off spike. Sentiment gauges like the Short-Term Holder Realized Value (RVT) and the Fear & Greed Index have cooled, consistent with a period of consolidation rather than capitulation. In derivatives, the record expiry last week reset positioning. As open interest rebuilds in the fourth quarter, implied volatility has softened, skew is drifting…
WHY
WHY$0.00000003239+0.90%
NEAR
NEAR$2.979+2.79%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 05:56
Living Security Unveils HRMCon 2025 Speakers as Report Finds Firms Detect Just 19% Of Human Risk

The full speaker lineup for the Human Risk Management Conference (HRMCon 2025) has been announced. The conference will take place October 20, 2025, at Austin’s Q2 Stadium. The announcement follows findings from the newly published State of Human Cyber Risk Report.
Overtake
TAKE$0.19409+5.02%
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.7528+8.29%
Hackernoon2025/10/03 03:12
