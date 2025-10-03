2025-10-04 Saturday

Cardano Price Drops To $0.79 As MAGACOIN FINANCE Emerges As Top Presale Contender

The post Cardano Price Drops To $0.79 As MAGACOIN FINANCE Emerges As Top Presale Contender appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cost of Cardano’s token plummeted to $0.79, sparking talks of whether this widely researched blockchain is able to compete with the pace and hype of newer competitors. ADA’s journey was always characterized by slow and careful advancement, prudent management, and research-driven innovation.l But slow and careful always have their shortcomings. It lays solid foundations while potentially lagging behind during seasons that privilege rapid progress and compelling narratives. Investors now wonder whether Cardano can reclaim its reputation of being a growth leader or remain forever shrouded by the shadow of ecosystems that progress faster. Right now, people are paying attention to new presales that do well because they are scarce, have community support, and are relevant. In retail areas on Telegram and X, excitement is growing for tokens that are not fully launched yet but are gaining attention. This is where MAGACOIN FINANCE is starting to lead the discussion, making itself a strong candidate for presale with audits, fast growth, and a promise of high returns. The difference between Cardano’s slow decline and MAGACOIN FINANCE’s fast rise shows the two forces that are affecting the crypto market at this time. Cardano’s Slow Burn Cardano’s drop to $0.79 betrays some investor impatience. All its stress on peer-reviewed literature and academic rigor notwithstanding, its adoption timetable appears glacial compared with its rivals Solana and Ethereum. Its developers go on about its robust design, while its traders desire velocity and volume — its weakest points. The tension between ADA’s long-term promise and short-term patience simmers. The blockchain ecosystem keeps expanding through the form of governance upgrades and interoperability initiatives, but the market appears to be unsettled. The pullback reflects the broader volatility while also showing a sentiment that ADA failed to offer the breakout catalysts necessary to spark fresh rallies. The Emergence of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 06:36
Delite
Stetson’s Brand Tome Depicts How Its Famous Hats Won Popular Culture

The post Stetson’s Brand Tome Depicts How Its Famous Hats Won Popular Culture appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An image of John Wayne in the new Stetson book. Photo Courtesy of Stetson Stetson couldn’t have picked a better time to celebrate its 160th anniversary. A a time when Western cowboy aesthetics are infiltrating culture—TV shows such as “Yellowstone”, musical artists such as Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and Shaboozey and fashion’s “Cowboy Core” trend all embrace Western styling—the traditional American hatmaker is celebrating its founding by John B. Stetson who crafted a hat to protect from the elements on the range in 1865. To mark the milestone, the brand has penned its first book from its perspective, documenting the hat’s genesis, its popularity, and how the piece of headgear has defined the American aesthetic. Leading the charge is current CEO Robert Dundon, who reflected on the impact of the company’s icon status, anniversary celebration plans, and current business status. “We’ve never put out a chronicled version of our story about the founder. It’s also capturing that story through the current ambassadors for the brand, as it wouldn’t be interesting just to write a historical book. We have a rich archive that has been linked to film, music, art, celebrity, and fashion, and we are well-known for our craftsmanship,” Dundon said in a Zoom interview. The new Stetson book was published by Rizzoli. Photo Courtesy of Stetson With Stetson’s Vice President of Marketing Tyler Thoreson leading the charge, the brand commissioned essays penned by guest authors such Douglas Brinkley, who told the story of John B. Stetson and the many hat styles he created from the brand’s Philadelphia headquarters; Jay Fielden, who chronicles the craftsmanship involved in the making of a Stetson; Lyle Lovett, who wrote about Stetson in songs; and Laird Borrelli-Persson, who wrote the book’s forward. The book’s rich and elevated design is thanks to Sam Shahid…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 06:33
Delite
Melania Trump Meme Coin Jumps After First Lady Promotes It, Still Down 99% From Peak

The post Melania Trump Meme Coin Jumps After First Lady Promotes It, Still Down 99% From Peak appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief First Lady Melania Trump shared a post from her official meme coin page, boosting the price of her official Solana meme coin. The token is now trading above $0.18—still nearly 99% off its all-time high of $13.05. Controversy has surrounded the MELANIA token, which was launched by the same strategist who worked on the controversial LIBRA token promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei. The official Solana meme coin of Melania Trump (MELANIA) is up nearly 7% in the last 24 hours after the First Lady promoted an apparently AI-generated video of herself posted by the token’s official X account.  MELANIA is now trading at $0.182, up more than 12% on the week, but still down roughly 99% from its January all-time high of $13.05. It briefly popped to a daily high of $0.191 following the first lady’s retweet. “Into the future,” the first lady’s social media post read, tagging the meme token profile and resharing the video—which showcases her likeness appearing out of thin air—to her 3.8 million followers.  The meme coin project’s social media post was its first since June, when it alerted its followers that tokens may be on the move to new wallets as a result of a liquidity providing agreement with crypto market maker Wintermute.  The movement of MELANIA tokens connected to the project and team has been controversial in the past. In April, blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps reported that $30 million worth of MELANIA was taken from community funds and quietly sold on the market by the team.  ﻿ Prior to that, around $2 million worth of MELANIA tokens was reportedly siphoned off via the single-sided liquidity tactic popularized by Hayden Davis—the launch strategist for both MELANIA and the controversial Libra token promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei. At least an additional $8…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 06:32
Delite
What To Know About Trump’s Potential $10 Billion Farmer Bailout

The post What To Know About Trump’s Potential $10 Billion Farmer Bailout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump is considering a massive aid program for U.S. farmers, according to multiple outlets, floating the potentially tariff-funded idea as the agriculture industry navigates low commodity prices and high operating costs amid Trump’s trade war. More details on the bailout will be revealed by the Trump administration Tuesday. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts The aid package could provide $10 billion or more for U.S. farmers, according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited unnamed people familiar with the discussions who said money could start being distributed in the coming months. Trump does not have enough money in the Department of Agriculture’s Commodity Credit Corporation fund ($4 billion) to fully fund the bailout, Politico reported, adding Trump officials are evaluating how money made from tariffs could supplement farmer payments. Official details about the bailout are scarce, though Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC that information regarding “substantial support” for farmers would be released Tuesday. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday his administration will provide “some of that tariff money” to farmers, “who are, for a little while, going to be hurt until the tariffs kick into their benefit.” Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. What To Watch For Congress will likely need to vote to authorize the use of tariff funds for the bailout, according to Politico, which noted such a vote would trigger a battle between Democrats and Republicans after the two parties failed to secure a funding bill that could have stopped the government from shutting down Wednesday. Tangent Texts seen on Bessent’s phone during a United Nations session last week appeared to show…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 06:24
Delite
Cronos partners Crypto.com, Morpho to boost DeFi ecosystem

The post Cronos partners Crypto.com, Morpho to boost DeFi ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cronos will collaborate with Crypto.com and onchain lending platform Morpho to expand decentralized finance and asset tokenization on the Cronos blockchain. Summary Cronos, Morpho and Crypto.com plan to collaborate on an initiative aimed at bolstering DeFi on the Cronos chain. The partnership will also explore tokenization. Native Cronos token CRO rose amid the news, initially spiking by more than 13% to above $0.22. Cronos Labs announced the partnership on Oct. 2, noting in a press release that Crypto.com and Morpho will help boost its blockchain ecosystem as a platform for capital-efficient lending and borrowing. The integration will go beyond expanding the decentralized finance lending. The platforms target tokenization. Why else is the Cronos and Morpho partnership key? The initiative also aims at scaling Cronos (CRO) as a platform for DeFi for millions of users around the world, with Morpho (MORPHO) expanding its onchain lending infrastructure beyond Ethereum. As part of the integration, Morpho will expand its vaults into Crypto.com’s product offering. The platforms also plan to add stablecoin lending markets,  which will be backed by various wrapped assets that include Crypto.com wrapped Bitcoin and Crypto.com wrapped Ethereum. CDCBTC and CDCETH are tokenized Bitcoin and Ethereum that allow holders to participate in DeFi across other blockchain networks. Support for Morpho Vaults on Crypto.com The integration will also see Crypto.com integrate Morpho into its app and exchange platforms, bringing Morpho’s lending markets to more users within the CRO ecosystem. “Collaborating with Morpho is an exciting milestone for our community,” said Mirko Zhao, head of Cronos Labs. “By working together to enable borrowing and lending with wrapped assets, we’re unlocking immediate utility for users while also laying the groundwork for tokenization and institutional-grade use cases that are central to our long-term roadmap.” Crypto.com also plans to explore the integration of wrapped real-world assets…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 06:20
Delite
Next Crypto to Explode as XRP Prediction Shows Next Key Levels to Watch for Uptober

The post Next Crypto to Explode as XRP Prediction Shows Next Key Levels to Watch for Uptober appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Next Crypto to Explode as XRP Prediction Shows Next Key Levels to Watch for Uptober Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Aidan Weeks, a Master’s graduate in Mechanical Engineering, has thrived as a content writer for over four years. Specializing in crypto, tech, engineering, AI, and B2B sectors, Aidan adeptly crafts web copy, blog posts, buying guides, manuals, product pages, and more, making complex concepts accessible and engaging. His transition from academia to full-time writing reflects his passion for bridging technical expertise with clear, informative content. Since joining Bitcoinist, Aidan has written extensively about DeFi, dApps, AI, and meme coins, solidifying his grasp on emerging blockchain technologies. An early adopter, he began investing in Solana in 2020, further deepening his insights into crypto markets and innovation. Today, he combines hands-on experience with a sharp editorial instinct to help readers cut through hype, spot real trends, and make sense of a fast-moving space. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-as-xrp-key-levels-to-watch/
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 06:01
Delite
Cryptocurrency Trends: Solana Surges While Floki Awaits Its Moment

Bitcoin holds steady at $121,000, while Solana eyes $235. Analysts suggest potential all-time highs for SUI Coin and ADA Coin rally preparations. Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Trends: Solana Surges While Floki Awaits Its Moment The post Cryptocurrency Trends: Solana Surges While Floki Awaits Its Moment appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/03 05:49
Delite
New York State senator proposes tax on crypto mining energy use

The legislative proposal introduces a tiered tax system for energy used by crypto miners in New York, charged by kilowatt-hour used. New York State Senator Liz Krueger introduced a bill on Wednesday to impose excise taxes on energy used by crypto mining companies operating facilities in the state.The proposed excise tax, which is not the first legislative initiative of its kind, will be levied in tiers, with no charge for miners consuming 2.25 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) or less per year and a tax of 2 cents per kWh for miners who consume 2.26 million to 5 million kWh annually.Miners who consume between 5 million-10 million kWh per year face a tax of 3 cents per kWh; those using up to 20 million kWh will be charged 4 cents per kWh; and any miner consuming over 20 million kWh per year will be charged a tax of 5 cents per kWh.Read more
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/03 05:41
Delite
VS overheid shutdown ramt cryptomarkt – 3 effecten voor crypto die je moet weten

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Welke gevolgen hebben de tijdelijke shutdown van de Amerikaanse overheid op de cryptomarkt? Kunnen we een verdere stijging voor BTC verwachten of is juist een daling op komst? Amerikaanse overheid gedeeltelijk afgesloten Een aantal niet noodzakelijke afdelingen van de Amerikaanse overheid zullen tijdelijk afgesloten worden. Op dinsdagavond wist het Congres geen besluit te vormen over een financieringsvoorstel. Met 55 stemmen voor en 45 stemmen tegen, wisten de Republikeinen uiteindelijk niet de overhand te winnen. De gedeeltelijke sluiting van de overheid heeft grote gevolgen voor financiële markten en monetair beleid van de Federal Reserve. De centrale bank van Amerika is afhankelijk van inkomende economische data. Door de gedeeltelijke sluiting zal deze economische data mogelijk later binnenkomen dan verwacht. Dit heeft grote invloed op het besluit dat de Federal Reserve zal maken omtrent zijn monetaire beleid. De shutdown heeft ook een negatieve impact op de cryptomarkt. Zo zullen onder andere ETF aanvragen langer gaan duren, aangezien een gedeelte van de overheid niet meer operationeel is. Daarnaast zien we vaak dat investeerders in tijden van onzekerheid naar assets bewegen die zekerheid geven. Dit is waarom we goud een forse stijging zien maken in de afgelopen dagen. Macro-economische onzekerheid heeft de grootste invloed op de cryptomarkt. Een verlaat besluit vanuit de Federal Reserve zorgt voor verhoogde volatiliteit. Het is daarom belangrijk om de grafieken van cryptomunten scherp in de gaten te houden, om zo een weloverwogen beslissing te maken. Tijdens momenten van chaos liggen er altijd koopkansen op de loer. Bitcoin koers De koers van Bitcoin begeeft zich momenteel in een sterk stijgende trend. In de onderstaande afbeelding kunnen we het koersverloop van Bitcoin over de afgelopen maand zien. BTC/USD – Bron : TradingView Tussen 25 september en 28 september is er enige liquiditeit weggehaald rond het koerslevel van $ 109,000. Vervolgens hebben we een sterke stijgende impuls gezien, die BTC richting $ 117,000 heeft gebracht. De koers van BTC ligt nog altijd onder het belangrijke koerslevel van $ 118,000. Hier ligt momenteel de lokale top. Een stijging voorbij dit koerslevel bevestigd de sterke stijgende trend. Het is echter belangrijk om tijdens tijden van onzekerheid je risico te managen. De koop kansen zullen liggen rond de lagere koerslevels, daarvoor zou BTC eerst een daling moeten maken. Rond $ 109,000 is veel support gevonden vorige week, wat het een belangrijk en sterk koerslevel maakt. Het is ook belangrijk om winst te innen tijdens een stijgende markt. Het koerslevel van $ 118,000 kan het eerste punt zijn om een gedeelte BTC te verkopen. Praat mee op onze socials! Chat met onze experts via Telegram, geef je mening op Twitter of "sit back and relax" terwijl je naar onze YouTube-video's kijkt. Chat met ons Geef je mening Bekijk onze video's Alternatieve cryptomunt Wanneer de cryptomarkt zeer volatiel is, dan liggen de beste kansen voor het oprapen. Op momenten zoals deze, wanneer onzekerheid binnen de cryptomarkt de overhand neemt, gaan traders op zoek naar de beste cryptomunten die een rendement kunnen opleveren. Een nieuwe cryptomunt die onlangs op de cryptomarkt is verschenen is $MAXI. Deze cryptomunt is de native token van het cryptoproject Maxi Doge. Het aanzicht van Maxi Doge is een sterke spierbundel die altijd op zoek is naar groene candles. Door middel van 1000x hefbomen weet Maxi Doge gigantische rendementen te genereren. Maxi Doge is een meme coin die al meer dan $ 2,5 miljoen heeft weten op te halen met zijn presale. De $MAX token is te koop via de officiële website van Maxi Doge met ETH, BNB, USDT of creditcard. Nu naar Maxi Doge i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht VS overheid shutdown ramt cryptomarkt – 3 effecten voor crypto die je moet weten is geschreven door Hielke de Vries en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/03 05:31
Delite
Synthetic tokens see a comeback as stablecoins market cap climbs

Sui enters the stablecoin race with a fully backed token and a synthetic dollar using delta-neutral hedging, as synthetic finance gains new traction. Synthetic stablecoins are returning to the spotlight this year — this time with renewed confidence in financial engineering designed to neutralize volatility through delta-hedged strategies.On Wednesday, SUI Group, a publicly traded company providing exposure to the Sui blockchain, announced plans to launch suiUSDe and USDi, described as the first native stablecoins of the Sui ecosystem. The initiative is being developed in partnership with Ethena Labs and the Sui Foundation.The two stablecoins take distinct approaches to maintaining a dollar peg. USDi will be fully backed by tokenized shares of BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), a regulated money market fund holding short-term US Treasurys and cash equivalents.Read more
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/03 05:24
Delite

