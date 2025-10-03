Borza MEXC
Global Rollout of Meta AI Data Policy Excludes UK, EU, and South Korea
TLDRs; Meta will use AI chat data for ads and content personalization starting December 16, 2025, worldwide except UK, EU, and South Korea. Conversations with Meta AI, combined with likes and follows, will shape recommendations for Reels, content, and advertisements. Sensitive discussions on politics, religion, health, or sexual orientation will not be used for ad [...] The post Global Rollout of Meta AI Data Policy Excludes UK, EU, and South Korea appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/03 06:35
Dogecoin Consolidates After Recent Rejection, But $0.32 Retest Looks Inevitable
The post Dogecoin Consolidates After Recent Rejection, But $0.32 Retest Looks Inevitable appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. My name is Godspower Owie, and I was born and brought up in Edo State, Nigeria. I grew up with my three siblings who have always been my idols and mentors, helping me to grow and understand the way of life. My parents are literally the backbone of my story. They’ve always supported me in good and bad times and never for once left my side whenever I feel lost in this world. Honestly, having such amazing parents makes you feel safe and secure, and I won’t trade them for anything else in this world. I was exposed to the cryptocurrency world 3 years ago and got so interested in knowing so much about it. It all started when a friend of mine invested in a crypto asset, which he yielded massive gains from his investments. When I confronted him about cryptocurrency he explained his journey so far in the field. It was impressive getting to know about his consistency and dedication in the space despite the risks involved, and these are the major reasons why I got so interested in cryptocurrency. Trust me, I’ve had my share of experience with the ups and downs in the market but I never for once lost the passion to grow in the field. This is because I believe growth leads to excellence and that’s my goal in the field. And today, I am an employee of Bitcoinnist and NewsBTC news outlets. My Bosses and co-workers are the best kinds of people I have ever worked with, in and outside the crypto landscape. I intend to give my all working alongside my amazing colleagues for the growth of these companies. Sometimes I like to picture myself as an explorer, this is because I like visiting new places, I like learning new things (useful…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 06:28
Final Deadline for U.S. SEC on Canary Litecoin ETF is Oct 2; What Happens Under U.S. Government Shutdown?
The post Final Deadline for U.S. SEC on Canary Litecoin ETF is Oct 2; What Happens Under U.S. Government Shutdown? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been forced to extend its decision time on the Canary Litecoin ETF. With the ongoing partial U.S. government shutdown, the SEC is likely not in a position to make its final decision on the Canary Litecoin ETF set on Thursday October 2, 2025. Furthermore, the SEC …
CoinPedia
2025/10/03 06:22
VanEck registers Lido Staked Ethereum ETF in Delaware
The post VanEck registers Lido Staked Ethereum ETF in Delaware appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways VanEck has registered a Lido Staked Ethereum ETF in Delaware. Lido is a leading protocol that provides liquid staking for Ethereum, allowing users to earn rewards without asset lockup via tokens like stETH. VanEck, an asset management firm, has registered a Lido Staked Ethereum ETF in Delaware today. The filing represents another step toward specialized crypto investment products that incorporate staking mechanisms. Lido, a leading liquid staking protocol, enables users to stake Ethereum while maintaining liquidity through tokens like stETH. The protocol allows participants to earn staking rewards without locking up their assets. VanEck’s registration follows a similar recent listing of another Ethereum staking ETF on a major US exchange, highlighting expanded options for Ethereum-based staking investments. Ethereum staking ETFs are gaining traction amid ongoing reviews of staking features in spot ETFs. The development signals growing institutional interest in Ethereum’s ecosystem and staking rewards mechanisms. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/vaneck-registers-lido-staked-ethereum-etf-delaware/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 06:17
U.S. Government Shutdown Likely To Drag On Past Oct. 15, Polymarket Bettors Predict
Polymarket bettors have predicted the U.S. government shutdown has extended to October 15 or later, with 43% favoring October 15 or beyond and smaller shares for October 10–14 and October 6–9, as congressional negotiations have stalled and crypto policy advocates have urged continued dialogue.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 06:05
Ethereum and Solana Lag While BlockDAG Awakening Testnet Delivers Live dApps, Analytics, and Developer Tools
Ethereum continues to test support levels near $3,875, and every Ethereum (ETH) price update seems to echo the same theme: […] The post Ethereum and Solana Lag While BlockDAG Awakening Testnet Delivers Live dApps, Analytics, and Developer Tools appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/03 06:00
SWIFT’s Blockchain Move Is Positive For Ripple? Why XRP Is Still The Better Option
SWIFT’s decision to test a blockchain prototype with Consensys (Ethereum) has stirred debate in the crypto space, raising concerns about whether XRP’s role in global finance may be under threat. While Ethereum may offer experimentation, a crypto analyst argues that the XRP Ledger (XRPL) already delivers enterprise-grade performance, compliance features, and real-world adoption that institutions […]
Bitcoinist
2025/10/03 06:00
New York Democratic Lawmakers Want Bitcoin Miners to Pay More Tax. Here's Why
Politicians have long slammed the amount of money Bitcoin miners use. Lawmakers now want to tax them for it.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 05:59
VanEck Registers Lido Staked Ethereum Trust in Delaware
The post VanEck Registers Lido Staked Ethereum Trust in Delaware appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. VanEck has formally registered its VanEck Lido Staked Ethereum ETF in Delaware. If approved, this would expand its crypto exchange-traded funds (ETF). Anticipation of greater adoption by investors reflected in the LDO price rising above 7%. VanEck Registers Lido Staked Ethereum ETF with Delaware Trust Filing Based on the official document, it is registered as a statutory trust, with the agent being CSC Delaware Trust Company. The move is a significant step towards offering staked Ethereum products to all categories of investors. The first step for most ETFs is usually a filing in the state of Delaware before approval is sought from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The registration does not guarantee an approval. However, it indicates VanEck is interested in providing additional crypto products. The launch of the first Ethereum staking ETF has already shown how demand for such products can accelerate investor interest in ETH. The firm already manages spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, which have seen notable inflows since their approval. By tying the new product to Lido’s staked Ethereum, VanEck is aiming to capture growing investor demand for yield-generating digital assets. VanEck Eyes Edge in Growing Staked Ethereum Market Staked Ethereum represents tokens locked on the Ethereum network to secure transactions. Currently, the best platform for this purpose is Lido because it provides liquidity to the user. If not, their assets would have been locked. Investors can continue to receive staking rewards through liquid staking and also trade Ethereum. Integrating this model into an ETF structure allow large investors to receive staking returns without needing to understand blockchain specifics. Institutional adoption of crypto products is accelerating after the launch of spot Ethereum ETFs. The filing may be a part of VanEck’s strategy to remain ahead of competitors like BlackRock and Fidelity, who might also…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 05:52
OpenAI Tops SpaceX as World’s Most Valuable Private Company With $500 Billion Valuation
Employee share sale pushes OpenAI to a $500 billion valuation as investor frenzy in artificial intelligence continues to grow.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 05:38
Novice o trendih
The Teucrium XRP ETF went live because the SEC let its deadline expire during the shutdown
Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to drive liquidity into cryptocurrency markets
Samsung & Coinbase: Explosive Crypto Adoption in 2025
Strive to acquire Semler Scientific, increasing its total Bitcoin holdings to 5,886
Walmart-Owned Bank App OnePay to Add Crypto Support: Report