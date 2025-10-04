Borza MEXC
WLFI recently sold tokens to Hut8 at $0.25
PANews reported on October 4th that the Trump family's crypto project, WLFI, tweeted that it recently sold tokens to Hut8 at $0.25 per token for its funding pool. The tokens locked in the WLFI funding pool were used solely to fund the sale and were not used for additional issuance or dilution.
WLFI
$0.2028
-1.74%
TRUMP
$7.831
+1.25%
TOKEN
$0.01379
+6.81%
Delite
PANews
2025/10/04 08:34
Delite
Plasma integrates Chainlink, which will provide oracle, cross-chain and data services
PANews reported on October 4th that Chainlink and the Layer 1 blockchain Plasma announced that Plasma has joined the Chainlink Scale initiative and adopted Chainlink as its official oracle provider through the Chainlink Data and Interoperability Standard. Plasma has integrated Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), data streams, and data feed services to support developers building stablecoin use cases on Plasma.
CROSS
$0.22665
-0.55%
LAYER
$0.4211
-0.02%
1
$0.007107
+23.96%
Delite
PANews
2025/10/04 08:30
Delite
Tether is seeking to raise $200 million for a DAT to stockpile tokenized gold product XAUT
PANews reported on October 4th that stablecoin issuer Tether and its existing partners are seeking to raise at least $200 million for a digital asset finance company that will acquire Tether's XAUt token. Sources familiar with the matter revealed that Tether and Antalpha Platform Holding, a Singapore-based financial services company, are leading a fundraising effort of at least $200 million for the DAT. "If successful, the platform will use the funds to accumulate Tether's gold-backed token, XAUt," according to sources familiar with the matter. Antalpha Platform is a strategic partner of Bitmain.
XAUT
$3,884.13
+0.61%
FINANCE
$0.001641
-8.63%
TOKEN
$0.01379
+6.81%
Delite
PANews
2025/10/04 08:19
Delite
How to Spot Early Crypto Gems in 2025
The post How to Spot Early Crypto Gems in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways: Builders: Look for active repositories, steady commits and external validation to confirm real progress. Usage: Fees and retained revenue matter more than hype — use clean, consistent definitions. Liquidity: Depth and spread across venues show true tradability, not inflated volumes. Token design: Check float, fully diluted valuation and unlock cliffs to spot supply overhang. Security: Audits alone aren’t enough — review who conducted them, when they were done and how upgrades are controlled. Being early to the table means spotting real progress before the crowd: teams shipping useful code, people actually using the product and designs that won’t collapse at the first unlock or exploit. There’s plenty to sort through. Developers are shipping across thousands of repositories, while new layer 2s, appchains and protocols launch every week. This guide offers five simple checks — builders, usage, liquidity, token design and unlocks and security — to help you separate early momentum from a mirage. 1) Builders: Who’s shipping and where Start with the people and the code. The clearest early sign is a team putting out useful updates in public: multiple active maintainers, recent merges, tests and docs that keep up with new features and recognition in grants or hackathons. Good places to check include developer reports like Electric Capital for big-picture trends, a project’s GitHub for commit pace and issue activity, hackathon showcases such as ETHGlobal and public grant records like Optimism RetroPGF or Arbitrum. Steady, consistent progress is better than sudden “big drops,” and builders who win funding or prizes from programs with clear rules and public results stand out. Visible work plus outside validation helps filter out empty projects. Did you know? Over 18,000 developers contribute each month to open-source Web3 and blockchain projects; Ethereum alone accounts for more than 5,000 active developers monthly. 2) Usage:…
GEMS
$0.21332
-2.48%
COM
$0.014927
+6.88%
LOOK
$0.07644
-23.38%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 08:09
Delite
Coinbase applies for a national trust company charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC)
PANews reported on October 4th that, according to The Block, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (ticker: COIN) announced in a statement that it is applying for a national trust company charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). Greg Tusar, Coinbase's Vice President of Institutional Products, stated in the statement, "An OCC charter will simplify oversight of new products and foster continued innovation, integrating digital assets into traditional finance. We are not the first cryptocurrency company to apply for a federal charter, nor will we be the last." Tusar stated that Coinbase has no intention of becoming a bank. Paxos, BitGo, Ripple, and Circle have also applied for banking charters from the OCC in response to the Trump administration's crypto-friendly regulatory environment.
TRUST
$0.0004321
+0.04%
BLOCK
$0.02645
+2.40%
VICE
$0.02994
-1.22%
Delite
PANews
2025/10/04 08:06
Delite
The three major U.S. stock indexes closed mixed, with Coinbase up 2.14% and Circle down 2.63%.
PANews reported on October 4th that according to Cailian Press, the three major U.S. stock indices closed mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.51%, bringing its weekly gain to 1.1%; the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.28%, bringing its weekly gain to 1.32%; and the S&P 500 rose 0.01%, bringing its weekly gain to 1.09%. Coinbase (COIN) rose 2.14%; Strategy (MSTR) fell 0.20%; and Circle (CRCL) fell 2.63%.
MAJOR
$0.12541
+3.34%
U
$0.010416
+3.29%
ROSE
$0.02647
-0.41%
Delite
PANews
2025/10/04 08:02
Delite
Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH): Catastrophic Scenario? XRP Starts $4 Path, Shiba Inu (SHIB): $0.000013 Not Reached
Ethereum's growth could turn into dust if negative scenario plays out; Shiba Inu also struggling, while XRP keeps moving forward
ETH
$4,501.97
+1.02%
XRP
$3.0267
+0.09%
4
$0.18089
+26.50%
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/04 08:01
Delite
Walmart’s OnePay to Introduce Crypto Trading and Custody
Walmart’s OnePay to launch crypto trading with custody services, boosting U.S. digital finance adoption through retail integration. Walmart-backed fintech firm OnePay is preparing a major leap into digital finance. The company will add crypto trading and custody services to its mobile app later this year, indicating it’s positioning itself to become an American “super app” […] The post Walmart’s OnePay to Introduce Crypto Trading and Custody appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
U
$0.010416
+3.29%
FINANCE
$0.001641
-8.63%
MAJOR
$0.12541
+3.34%
Delite
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/04 08:00
Delite
The US Senate rejected a bipartisan temporary funding bill, and the government shutdown continued
PANews reported on October 4th that according to CCTV News, the U.S. Senate voted on a temporary funding bill proposed by Democrats on October 3rd local time, ultimately failing to pass the bill with a vote of 46 in favor to 52 against. Subsequently, a temporary funding bill proposed by Republicans also failed to gain enough votes to pass. The federal government shutdown will continue. At midnight local time on October 1st, the U.S. federal government shut down due to a lack of funds. This is the first federal government shutdown in nearly seven years.
U
$0.010416
+3.29%
GAIN
$0.0198
--%
Delite
PANews
2025/10/04 07:59
Delite
Crypto Firms Seize Opportunities Under New Licenses
Cryptocurrency firms aim for sustained success by acquiring key licenses. Coinbase applied for a trust bank charter to broaden its financial services. Continue Reading:Crypto Firms Seize Opportunities Under New Licenses The post Crypto Firms Seize Opportunities Under New Licenses appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TRUST
$0.0004321
+0.04%
BANK
$0.07565
+12.59%
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/04 07:39
Delite
