Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Flips Green on Uptober Day 1 – The Next Move Could Surprise Everyone

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Flips Green on Uptober Day 1 – The Next Move Could Surprise Everyone

SHIB has made a strong “Uptober” debut as the sleeper pick – Shiba Inu price prediction set sights on new highs despite lacklustre attention.
Coinstats2025/10/03 06:08
Investors Brace for a Wild October as Solana (SOL) ETF Deadline Nears and Viral DeFi Altcoin Heats Up

Investors Brace for a Wild October as Solana (SOL) ETF Deadline Nears and Viral DeFi Altcoin Heats Up

October is proving to be one of the most pivotal months of the year for crypto investors as attention zooms in on the upcoming Solana (SOL) spot ETF deadline and the frenetic action around a rapidly rising DeFi altcoin, Mutuum Finance. Solana has already seen added institutional action while it waits for prospective ETF approval, and regulatory go-ahead may trigger a robust leg higher and usher in billions of fresh inflows.  But even considering SOL’s positioning, much of the market’s hype remains centered on Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a presale project that’s sweeping the DeFi space off its feet. MUTM is now valued at a meager $0.035 in phase 6 of its presale. Mutuum Finance has already recorded over 16,700 holders and raised $16.7 million in pre-launch funds. With whales and retail traders both positioning for Q4, Mutuum Finance could be one of the best-upside altcoins heading into 2026. Can Solana (SOL) Reclaim $220 as Bulls Eye Key Technical Levels Solana (SOL) is flashing new strength after bouncing off the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near $193, a key technical level that has a tendency to be a launching pad for bull bounce-backs. Price action is currently heading towards a previously broken channel that will serve as near-term resistance, with investors carefully watching for potential short-term correction prior to the next decisive move.  If momentum persists and market conditions remain favorable, reclaiming the $220 level seems quite within reach, pointing to a possible prolongation of SOL’s resurgence. As Solana gets back on its feet, investors also look for early-stage, high-potential coins that combine technical innovation with usability, like Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which has been a quick-emerging DeFi initiative attracting considerable buzz ahead of the next market cycle. Mutuum Finance Registers Robust Presale Momentum Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is still trendy in Phase 6 of presale, where it has seen more than 16,700 investors and more than $16.7 million. All this activity is evidence of the increasing faith in the long-term project vision and potential to build the future of decentralized finance. In their continuing commitment to security and transparency, Mutuum Finance partnered with CertiK to launch a $50,000 Bug Bounty Program. Security engineers and developers are invited to find vulnerabilities in four levels of severity, namely critical, major, minor, and low. This is just one part of Mutuum’s overall initiative to secure its infrastructure and gain the trust of its expanding community. Dynamic Interest Rates and Optimized Efficiency Mutuum Finance protocol is a real-time operating algorithmic floating interest rate system that dynamically reacts to liquidity levels. The borrow cost is lowered in times of high liquidity to incentivize lending and the inflow of new capital. The borrow cost increases when liquidity is low, thereby incentivizing new deposits and loan repayments. This self-regulating process discourages over-leveraging and promotes overall ecosystem equilibrium. Efficiency is augmented by collateral optimization, particularly for correlated assets. Well-collateralised positions have higher borrowing allowance and more favourable Loan-to-Value (LTV) margins, and reserve factors act as a buffer against market volatility. Volatile assets call for higher reserves to stem exposure to volatility, while less-volatile assets allow for higher borrowing with minimal liquidation risk. LTV margins and liquidation points are dynamically calibrated on the basis of each token’s own volatility profile, spreading the risk equitably across the platform. With its presale success, advanced risk management system, and unwavering commitment to security and transparency, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly becoming a stable and sustainable platform for long-term adoption, growth, and prosperity in decentralized finance. Pushing Ahead  Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to press forward, raising over $16.7 million from over 16,700 owners, with Phase 6 already over 55% sold at $0.035 per token. Whereas Solana (SOL) is poised to perhaps reach $220 in the wake of ETF rumors, MUTM rewards early birds with a high-potential DeFi trade through its dual lending protocol, variable interest rates, and robust security, including a $50,000 CertiK bug bounty program. Investors seeking exposure to a utility-driven, fast-growing altcoin should purchase MUTM tokens before presale is over.  For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links: Website: https://mutuum.com/ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance
Coinstats2025/10/03 06:00
Privacy for Subdomains: Here's What You Should Be Focusing On

Privacy for Subdomains: Here's What You Should Be Focusing On

I analyzed several solutions and decided to use wildcard certificates, which don't leak subdomain information, while continuing to use Let's Encrypt.
Hackernoon2025/10/03 05:58
‘PSA: Tokenization Will Eat Finance,’ Robinhood CEO Posts After Token2049 Panel

‘PSA: Tokenization Will Eat Finance,’ Robinhood CEO Posts After Token2049 Panel

At Token2049 in Singapore on Oct. 2, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said tokenization isn’t a trend—it’s a freight train barreling through finance. Robinhood’s Tenev: Tokenization Is a ‘Freight Train’ for Global Markets Tenev told Token2049 attendees that tokenization “will eat the entire global financial system,” a line he quickly echoed on X with a blunt […]
Coinstats2025/10/03 05:45
Spot Bitcoin ETF Volume Tops $5 Billion as Price Breaks $120K – ATH Next?

Spot Bitcoin ETF Volume Tops $5 Billion as Price Breaks $120K – ATH Next?

Bitcoin has traded above $120K amid renewed institutional demand. Spot allocations have increased, BlackRock and Fidelity have led daily flows, and ETF trackers have reported volume exceeding $5B as Vanguard has reconsidered allowing crypto ETFs on its platform.
Coinstats2025/10/03 05:31
These Altcoins Could Explode in Q4 – Here’s Why Trump’s Crypto Play Changes Everything

These Altcoins Could Explode in Q4 – Here’s Why Trump’s Crypto Play Changes Everything

Eric Trump just made one of the boldest statements we’ve heard all year. He believes Bitcoin is on track to eventually surpass $1 million and that Q4 2025 could be “unbelievable” for crypto. That’s not just hype talk.  Behind his confidence is one of the biggest stories in the market right now: World Liberty Financial
Coinstats2025/10/03 05:30
VanEck Registers Lido Staked Ethereum Trust in Delaware, LDO Up 7%

VanEck Registers Lido Staked Ethereum Trust in Delaware, LDO Up 7%

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/10/03 05:23
FED Voting Member Goolsbee Makes Surprising Comments on Interest Rate Cuts: “We’d Be Blind”

FED Voting Member Goolsbee Makes Surprising Comments on Interest Rate Cuts: “We’d Be Blind”

Austan Goolsbee made special remarks regarding the Fed's interest rate decision this month. Here are the details. Continue Reading: FED Voting Member Goolsbee Makes Surprising Comments on Interest Rate Cuts: “We’d Be Blind”
Coinstats2025/10/03 05:23
Inside PSL: Key Management, Sandboxing, and Secure Enclaves Explained

Inside PSL: Key Management, Sandboxing, and Secure Enclaves Explained

This article explores how PSL leverages SCL to securely execute workloads inside enclaves, using sandboxed JavaScript for isolation, attestation protocols for trust, and hierarchical deterministic (HD) wallet-style key management for scalable cryptographic control. With enclaves handling runtime environments, PSL ensures keys are uniquely derived, rotated efficiently, and protected against leakage. The result: a secure, flexible framework for serverless computing that reduces the trusted computing base while enabling scalable, encrypted, and verified workloads.
Hackernoon2025/10/03 05:15
The Future of LATAM Payments Is Licensed

The Future of LATAM Payments Is Licensed

LaFinteca has been authorized by the Central Bank of Brazil as an Electronic Money Institution. The move puts the Barcelona-based company under direct supervision in the country. LaFintsa’s new authorization in Brazil reflects a strategy of building innovation on regulatory foundations, not shortcuts.
Hackernoon2025/10/03 00:18
