2025-10-04 Saturday

Sharps Technology Plans $100M Stock Buyback Amid Solana Treasury Push

Sharps Technology announces $100M stock buyback while expanding Solana treasury strategy, blending shareholder value with blockchain-driven digital asset diversification. Sharps Technology has announced plans to repurchase up to $100 million of its outstanding common stock. The move highlights its dual focus on shareholder value and expansion into the digital assets ecosystem with Solana. The Nasdaq-listed […] The post Sharps Technology Plans $100M Stock Buyback Amid Solana Treasury Push appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/03 06:00
Sweden Seeks to Join Bitcoin ‘Digital Arms Race’

Swedish legislators are considering the creation of a national Bitcoin reserve to spread assets and hedge inflation, with the goal of moving to global digital finance. Swedish politicians of the Swedish Democrats party have introduced a bill to create a national Bitcoin depository.  This proposal calls on the government to research the potential of Bitcoin […] The post Sweden Seeks to Join Bitcoin ‘Digital Arms Race’ appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/03 06:00
Plasma CEO Denies Insider XPL Sales Allegations

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/plasma-ceo-denies-xpl-sales-rumors/
Coinstats2025/10/03 05:58
Bitcoin Price Zooms Above $120K As Spot BTC ETFs Log $676 Million In Daily Inflows ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Bitcoin Price Zooms Above $120K As Spot BTC ETFs Log $676 Million In Daily Inflows ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp On Wednesday, U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs saw $676 million in total daily net inflows. The positive flows coincided with Bitcoin’s ascent above the $120,000 mark for the first time since mid-August, setting sights on a new all-time high. BlackRock’s IBIT Leads Net Inflows According to Farside Investors’ data, the dozen Bitcoin funds pulled in $675.8 million in investor funds. Wednesday’s net inflow was the largest for a single day since mid-September. BlackRock’s Nasdaq-listed spot Bitcoin ETF, iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), spearheaded yesterday’s inflows at $405.5 million. Fidelity’s FBTC wasn’t far behind, adding $179.3 million, while Bitwise’s BITB raked in $59 million in inflows. The 12 Bitcoin spot ETFs now hold $150 billion in assets under management — equivalent to about 6.6% of Bitcoin’s total market cap. Yesterday’s inflows mark a three-day positive streak since the beginning of the week, with Bitcoin ETFs pulling in $517 million on Monday, September 29, and $423 million on Tuesday, September 30. The healthy ETF inflows signal strong institutional demand that could propel BTC price into an extended rally. Bitcoin Tops $120,000 Meanwhile, the underlying cryptocurrency experienced a notable recovery on Wednesday. According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin rose 2% in the past 24 hours to trade hands at $120,110 as of publication time. Advertisement &nbsp Over the past week, the premier cryptocurrency has surged by over 7.6%, rebounding after a recent lull as investors sought safe-haven assets amid the U.S. government shutdown. Ethereum (ETH) surged 2.6% to $4,448, with other major altcoins enjoying a similar rebound. ETH-based spot ETFs are performing well in terms of attracting investor money. ETH funds raised $81 million on Wednesday, following inflows of $127.5 million and $547 million on Tuesday and Monday, respectively. Despite the mid-September price pullback, inflows into both BTC and ETH ETFs indicate…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 05:58
Will Major Cryptos Reach New Heights Soon?

Bitcoin has recently stabilized around $121,000, signaling the potential for other major cryptocurrencies to follow its upward trend. Solana (SOL) is eyeing $235, while Dogecoin (DOGE) has climbed past the $0.26 mark.Continue Reading:Will Major Cryptos Reach New Heights Soon?
Coinstats2025/10/03 05:55
The Next 1000x Coin Presale of 2025

The post The Next 1000x Coin Presale of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Traders are scanning the horizon for the next 1000x coin before the next rally hits. When Bitcoin was trading under $1, the world laughed. When Ethereum launched as an experiment, many ignored it. When Dogecoin was just a meme, most dismissed it. And yet, each of these became a next 1000x coin, reshaping financial history. Today, those who hesitated live with regret while early adopters became legends. This time, the stage is set for a new contender. BullZilla’s presale is live, fueling momentum as one of the best presale tokens with 1000x potential. Unlike missed opportunities of the past, this is the next big crypto presale After Bitcoin’s Rise, and investors have a chance to join before prices escalate every 48 hours. The story of crypto has always been about timing. And right now, all signs point to BullZilla ($BZIL) as the next 1000x coin, a chance to rewrite history rather than regret it. The Ghost of Bitcoin’s Missed Opportunity Bitcoin is the ultimate reminder of what happens when hesitation wins. Early buyers turned pocket change into fortunes, but most people thought it was too risky, too new, too strange. That inaction cost millions in missed wealth. Had you invested just $1,000 in Bitcoin at $1, you’d have secured one of the greatest returns in history. But by the time it reached mainstream adoption, the dream of exponential returns was gone. Missing out on Bitcoin was missing out on the original next 1000x coin. Why BullZilla Could Be the Next Bitcoin Moment The cycle always repeats. Each generation of crypto investors is faced with a new contender. This time, it’s BullZilla, and it’s roaring louder than anything we’ve seen in years. BullZilla is more than just hype. It’s structured to reward early believers. Currently in Stage 5 (Roar…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 05:45
What’s Wrong with AWS Lambda at the Edge?

Paranoid Stateful Lambdas (PSL) introduce a federated FaaS framework designed for both cloud and edge environments. By combining Trusted Execution Environments with DataCapsules, PSL ensures secure, stateful execution and efficient inter-enclave communication. The Secure Concurrency Layer (SCL) guarantees security, consistency, and durability, achieving up to 81x higher throughput and significantly lower latency than baseline systems. PSL represents a scalable and practical step forward for secure serverless computing.
Hackernoon2025/10/03 05:45
Is SCL the Key to Faster, Safer Serverless Apps? Here’s What Benchmarks Say

This article presents a comprehensive evaluation of Secure Capsules Layer (SCL) using DataCapsules for inter-enclave communication. Benchmarks on Intel NUCs examine its performance as a key-value store, replication overhead, and the efficiency gains from circular buffers. Results show reduced communication costs compared to SGX SDK and HotCall, while replication introduces scalability limits. Lambda launch latency, dominated by attestation delays, is analyzed, and a fog robotics case study demonstrates SCL’s potential for scaling distributed, enclave-protected applications in real-world use cases.
Hackernoon2025/10/03 05:30
Big Ball of Mud: What You Need to Know About the Antipattern, How to Avoid It, and More

The Big Ball of Mud is a common result of high pressure to deliver fast without due attention to architecture. Developers are often in a rush to build functionality as fast as they can, with little time given to adequate planning. This leads to the growth of the codebase in every direction.
Hackernoon2025/10/03 04:40
Predicting PE Mortality: Enhancing Clinical Risk Assessment with AI and Multimodal Deep Learning

This study implements multiomic deep learning models that fuse CTPA imaging features, clinical variables, and PESI scores to predict Pulmonary Embolism mortality.
Hackernoon2025/10/03 01:00
