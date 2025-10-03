2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Today’s Wordle #1567 Hints And Answer For Friday, October 3rd

Today’s Wordle #1567 Hints And Answer For Friday, October 3rd

The post Today’s Wordle #1567 Hints And Answer For Friday, October 3rd appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images It’s 2XP Friday, which means for all you Competitive Wordle champion fighters out there, you can double your points today—including any negative points you get. The stakes are high! They’ve never been higher! Let’s solve this Wordle. Looking for Thursday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: STORE (100 words remaining) The Hint: Twitch. The Clue: This Wordle has a double letter. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here. I got very lucky today. My first guess—STORE—was okay, but nothing special. One green ‘S’ and 100 words remaining. PLAIN slashed that number to just three, which was much better. Where I got lucky is that the first thing I came…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014927+6.88%
Octavia
VIA$0.0151-1.94%
GET
GET$0.004476-0.90%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 07:33
Delite
ECB selects external partners for digital euro services

ECB selects external partners for digital euro services

The post ECB selects external partners for digital euro services appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Central Bank has picked external providers that will help in the rollout of its anticipated digital euro. Summary The European Central Bank has announced companies that will offer services for digital euro. ECB says the move is part of the ECB’s preparation phase for a potential launch. Selected companies include Feedzai, Capgemini Deutschland, and equebsWorldline. The ECB said in an announcement on Oct. 2 that it has selected providers for five components and services of the central bank digital currency, with this the latest phase of the preparation for a potential launch of the token. ECB’s selection of the qualified partners for the various services follows the call for applications the central bank published in January last year.  The European banking regulator also put out an invitation to tender, with targeted providers able to offer technology solutions and components around alias lookup, fraud and risk management, app and software development kit, offline services, and secure exchange of payment information. Digital euro service providers Per the announcement on Thursday, the ECB has entered into and signed framework agreements with several providers. The regulator has picked the companies it plans to work with for each of the five digital euro components, except for the offline solution segment where it announced one and plans to reveal the second provider in due course. Firms and providers who will work with the European Central Bank on the digital euro include Sapient GmbH & Tremend Software Consulting, Feedzai, Capgemini Deutschland,equensWorldline and Senacor. Tremend is a software engineering provider, while Feedzai is an artificial intelligence-powered fraud and risk management platform.  EquensWorldline is a leading payments processor in the Eurozone. When will the CBDC launch? While the digital euro has been on the ECB’s timeline since 2021, the official launch is still unclear and developments such…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014927+6.88%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07559+12.50%
Movement
MOVE$0.1149+1.86%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 07:20
Delite
Will a Europe-US BTC reserve race actually happen?

Will a Europe-US BTC reserve race actually happen?

The post Will a Europe-US BTC reserve race actually happen? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swedish opposition MPs from the Sweden Democrats filed a parliamentary motion on Oct. 2, urging the government to explore a national Bitcoin (BTC) reserve. The proposal is framed as diversification alongside kronor and gold, seeded partly with seized crypto. Additionally, it holds explicit skepticism about central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). On the same day, Rep. Nick Begich renewed his push for a “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve,” referring back to the BITCOIN Act reintroduced in March and proposing a five-year path to acquire up to one million BTC using “budget-neutral” mechanisms. Taken together, the clustered signals indicate that politicians in two advanced economies are testing sovereign BTC exposure within the same news cycle. If words turn to action A US federal purchase program sized at 1 million BTC would equal approximately 4.76% of Bitcoin’s fixed 21 million supply and cost roughly $120 billion, for $120,000 per BTC. Even a smaller pilot tranche would mechanically withdraw liquid supply, raise term scarcity, and tighten the float available to private buyers, effects that past state accumulations have hinted at. El Salvador’s on-chain reserve, now slightly over 6,260 BTC, accounts for only about 0.03% of the total supply. However, its visibility made the idea of sovereign BTC ownership a real possibility to policymakers. Sweden’s motion did not specify a target size, but its logic mirrors other proposals, including the Czech central bank governor’s suggestion to allocate up to 5% of FX reserves to Bitcoin. The move by the Czech central bank would funnel approximately €7 billion, or roughly 63,000 BTC at a price of $120,000, equivalent to 0.3% of the total supply. Cross-geo, the political signals rhyme even if the legal mechanics differ. Sweden’s motion routes through the Riksdag, and if taken up by the government, would likely be referred to the finance ministry and central bank…
Bitcoin
BTC$122,321.64+2.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014927+6.88%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08235-5.91%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 07:17
Delite
Hedera (HBAR) Price Eyes $0.30 Breakout as ETF Decision and Elliott Wave Signals Build

Hedera (HBAR) Price Eyes $0.30 Breakout as ETF Decision and Elliott Wave Signals Build

The post Hedera (HBAR) Price Eyes $0.30 Breakout as ETF Decision and Elliott Wave Signals Build appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hedera (HBAR) Price Eyes $0.30 Breakout as ETF Decision and Elliott Wave Signals Build Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/hedera-hbar-price-eyes-0-30-breakout-as-etf-decision-and-elliott-wave-signals-build/
Hedera
HBAR$0.22464+0.49%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014927+6.88%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001626+1.11%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 07:13
Delite
New Groundbreaking Scoliosis Study 8 Years In The Making: What To Know

New Groundbreaking Scoliosis Study 8 Years In The Making: What To Know

The post New Groundbreaking Scoliosis Study 8 Years In The Making: What To Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. X-ray image of adult patient spine showing scoliosis surgery. Scoliosis surgeries are effective but expensive. getty A groundbreaking scoliosis study, recently published in the Journal of the American Medical Association and presented at the 2025 Scoliosis Research Society Annual Meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina, addresses a critical question: Do patients with scoliosis experience long-term benefits from major reconstructive surgery? It’s a simple but difficult question. Scoliosis can cause substantial pain and functional impairment, yet the surgical interventions designed to correct it remain highly invasive and financially burdensome. This longitudinal study followed adult patients with scoliosis—defined by a lateral curvature of the spine—over an eight-year period. At its core, the authors pose a critical question: given that complex spinal reconstruction can cost as much as $125,000, is the procedure truly worth the investment? What Is Adult Symptomatic Lumbar Scoliosis? Adult symptomatic lumbar scoliosis (ASLS) poses a complex challenge in spinal care, profoundly impacting quality of life through pain, disability, and spinal deformity. This condition, characterized by lateral curvature in the lumbar spine of adults, differs from pediatric scoliosis. While pediatric scoliosis typically arises during growth, ASLS often results from degenerative changes in the lower back. Pain is a primary symptom in most adult cases, unlike the majority of pediatric cases. Additionally, because adult spines are less flexible, surgical interventions often require more invasive techniques, such as osteotomies or bone cuts, to achieve spinal alignment. What Is The Groundbreaking Scoliosis Study? The pivotal study, Long-Term Outcomes of Surgical Versus Nonsurgical Management for Adult Symptomatic Lumbar Scoliosis (ASLS II), provides insights into the long-term effectiveness of surgical interventions for adult scoliosis. Patient who had surgery did better than those who did not. The ASLS II study, a continuation of the Adult Symptomatic Lumbar Scoliosis 1 (ASLS-1) study, extends the prospective, multicenter investigation to…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014927+6.88%
Raydium
RAY$2.933-0.40%
Major
MAJOR$0.12541+3.34%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 07:09
Delite
Polygon, Standard Chartered Enlisted for AlloyX Tokenized Money Market Fund

Polygon, Standard Chartered Enlisted for AlloyX Tokenized Money Market Fund

The post Polygon, Standard Chartered Enlisted for AlloyX Tokenized Money Market Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AlloyX, a Hong Kong-based stablecoin infrastructure firm, has introduced a tokenized money market fund called RYT, debuted on Ethereum scaling network Polygon with custody services provided by Standard Chartered Bank. Unlike traditional tokenized money market funds, which offer passive exposure, RYT integrates with decentralized finance (DeFi) to create yield-enhancing strategies, while staying within a compliance framework recognizable to auditors and regulators, AlloyX said in a press release on Thursday. The stablecoin ecosystem has been growing exponentially over the last few years to a $280 billion market capitalization according to DeFiLlama data. Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC remain the dominant stablecoins making up over 80% of the sector. Last month, AlloyX was acquired by Solowin Holdings (SWIN), a Hong Kong-based, publicly-traded investment holding firm, for $350 million to bolster an expansion into emerging markets. The deal promises T+1 settlement cycles, which means securities transactions settle one business day after the trade date, and the release of selected fund data on-chain, giving investors greater transparency while keeping operations inside a regulated framework. Polygon Labs is supporting the rollout with technical integration and ecosystem growth efforts. RYT will remain exclusive to Polygon during its initial launch period before expanding to other networks, the companies said. “With Polygon-based looping to amplify utility and bank-grade tokenized MMF rails supplying the underlying cash component, RYT aims to bridge DeFi liquidity with a transparent, audited cash management layer—while keeping issuance, custody and reconciliation squarely within a regulated framework,” said Dr. Thomas Zhu, Co-Founder and CEO of AlloyX Group. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/10/02/polygon-standard-chartered-enlisted-for-alloyx-tokenized-money-market-fund
FUND
FUND$0.01311-20.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014927+6.88%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00924-2.53%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 07:07
Delite
BREAKING: CME Group to Offer 24/7 Trading for XRP, SOL, BTC, and Other Crypto Futures

BREAKING: CME Group to Offer 24/7 Trading for XRP, SOL, BTC, and Other Crypto Futures

The post BREAKING: CME Group to Offer 24/7 Trading for XRP, SOL, BTC, and Other Crypto Futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dominating crypto derivatives trading  End of “CME gaps”?  Chicago-based trading giant CME Group has announced that its cryptocurrency futures and options will become available for round-the-clock trading starting from early 2026.  The move will require regulatory approval, the Thursday announcement says.  Dominating crypto derivatives trading  After first launching Bitcoin futures back in 2017, CME Group has become a dominant force in the crypto market. According to CoinGlass data, CME Group comes in first place in terms of open interest for both Bitcoin and Ethereum futures.  Enabling 24/7 trading will likely solidify the exchange’s dominance in the market since limited trading hours were a major issue for some market participants.  You Might Also Like The trading behemoth has also dramatically expanded the list of available offerings. Earlier this year, the Chicago-based trading giant introduced Solana (SOL) and XRP futures. Recently, it also announced that it would launch options for such products.  End of “CME gaps”?  If CME does implement 24/7 trading, this will, of course, mark the end of the so-called “weekend gaps.”  The futures trade only during traditional business hours, and Bitcoin’s volatile weekend price action created dislocations between futures and spot markets.  Source: https://u.today/breaking-cme-group-to-offer-247-trading-for-xrp-sol-btc-and-other-crypto-futures
XRP
XRP$3.0276+0.12%
Solana
SOL$229.32+0.16%
Bitcoin
BTC$122,321.64+2.20%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 07:04
Delite
Here’s When Dogecoin Replacement Under $0.003 Could Reach $1, According to Investor Who Accurately Called DOGE’s $0.74 Peak

Here’s When Dogecoin Replacement Under $0.003 Could Reach $1, According to Investor Who Accurately Called DOGE’s $0.74 Peak

The post Here’s When Dogecoin Replacement Under $0.003 Could Reach $1, According to Investor Who Accurately Called DOGE’s $0.74 Peak appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market has witnessed a surge in meme coin interest, and Little Pepe (LILPEPE), priced at $0.0022 in its presale, has captured significant attention.  An investor who accurately predicted Dogecoin’s $0.74 peak now forecasts that Little Pepe (LILPEPE) could soar to $1 by late 2025, driven by its innovative Layer 2 blockchain and robust community backing. With $26,300,000 raised across 13 stages, the project’s momentum is undeniable. The LILPEPE presale at stage 13 is now open, having sold out stages 1-12, raising $25,800,000. This article explores the factors propelling Little Pepe (LILPEPE) toward monumental growth. Its unique offerings spark curiosity among investors seeking the next big crypto opportunity. Meme Coin Launchpad Innovation Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has carved a niche by developing a Layer 2 blockchain tailored for meme coins. This platform promises the lowest fees and fastest transactions in the crypto market, outpacing competitors like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Unlike traditional meme tokens, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) powers a dedicated ecosystem, hosting a meme coin launchpad to nurture new projects. Anonymous experts, instrumental in elevating top meme coins, back this initiative, lending credibility.  Moreover, the blockchain’s design thwarts sniper bots, ensuring fair trading. This technological edge positions Little Pepe (LILPEPE) as a standout in crypto investment, promising substantial returns. Transitioning to its market traction, recent data underscores its rising popularity. Surging Popularity and Market Traction Recent trends from the “ChatGPT 5 Meme Coin Question Volume Trend (Jun-Aug 2025)” reveal Little Pepe (LILPEPE) peaking near 100 in early August, surpassing Pepe’s 60-70 and Dogecoin’s stable 40-50. This surge in crypto investment interest highlights its dominance over competitors.  The project has finalized a Certik audit, confirming a secure smart contract with no mint function or taxes. Additionally, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has earned a listing on Coinmarketcap, boosting visibility. With stage 13 underway and…
SphereX
HERE$0.000239+3.91%
1
1$0.007107+23.96%
DOGE
DOGE$0.25434-0.25%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 06:52
Delite
Swiss Guard Debuted New ‘Formal Uniform’ While Keeping Renaissance-Era Attire

Swiss Guard Debuted New ‘Formal Uniform’ While Keeping Renaissance-Era Attire

The post Swiss Guard Debuted New ‘Formal Uniform’ While Keeping Renaissance-Era Attire appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lieutenant Colonel Loic Marc Rossier, left, and Captain Lorenz Keusch pose for reporters as they present the Swiss Guard Mezza-Gala uniform in the Swiss Guard Barracks at the Vatican, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved The Pontifical Swiss Guard will continue to wear the colorful Renaissance-style ceremonial uniforms while present within Vatican City, but it has unveiled a new formal uniform for non-ceremonial events, including diplomatic receptions, official dinners, embassy parties, and other occasions that take place outside of the world’s smallest nation. The keyword is still “formal,” so it isn’t camouflage, olive drab, or anything that looks like it would be ready for a modern battlefield. Instead, as with many European formal uniforms, it evokes what soldiers of the 19th century commonly wore, both on the parade ground and in combat. It is also an update of the formal uniform worn by the Swiss Guard until 1976, when guard members began to don non-uniform suits to formal events outside the walls of Vatican City. Col. Christoph Graf, the commander of Swiss Guards, was spotted wearing the new uniform at a presentation ceremony at the unit’s barracks last Saturday ahead of a swearing-in ceremony of 27 recruits. Blast From The Past The new uniform consists of a black wool jacket with two rows of buttons with a mandarin/band collar, matching trousers with a yellow stripe on the outside pant leg, a yellow and white belt with a chrome buckle, and a shako similar to the type worn by the Swiss Guard in the late 19th and early 20th century. The return of the non-ceremonial formal uniform was meant to allow Swiss Guard officials to be readily distinguished as a military corps. The introduction of the new formal military attire is actually…
ERA
ERA$0.5587+1.78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014927+6.88%
Gala
GALA$0.01605+1.13%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 06:48
Delite
US Senator Ted Cruz pushes back on bill aimed to stop American doxing

US Senator Ted Cruz pushes back on bill aimed to stop American doxing

Two bipartisan bills to protect the data of all Americans were blocked by Senator Ted Cruz, who argued it may affect law enforcement efforts to track down criminals. Texas Senator Ted Cruz has blocked a privacy bill that seeks to protect all Americans from having their personal information exposed by data brokers — arguing that law enforcement needs access to some data and that the bill requires refinement.The Bitcoiner was the only US Senator to object to Democrat Senator Ron Wyden’s bill — Senate Bill 2850 — on Wednesday, arguing a lack of data could disrupt efforts to ensure that convicted sex offenders are kept away from children.Wyden said SB 2850 would seek to offer Americans protection against data brokers that sell sensitive data to “anyone with a credit card,” stating that some people use this information to carry out violence, stalking, and other criminal threats. Read more
LETSTOP
STOP$0.07366+6.13%
MAY
MAY$0.03937-0.05%
RONIN
RON$0.4824+0.77%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/03 06:26
Delite

Novice o trendih

Več

The Teucrium XRP ETF went live because the SEC let its deadline expire during the shutdown

Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to drive liquidity into cryptocurrency markets

Samsung & Coinbase: Explosive Crypto Adoption in 2025

Strive to acquire Semler Scientific, increasing its total Bitcoin holdings to 5,886

Walmart-Owned Bank App OnePay to Add Crypto Support: Report