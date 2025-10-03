Today’s Wordle #1567 Hints And Answer For Friday, October 3rd

How to solve today's Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images It's 2XP Friday, which means for all you Competitive Wordle champion fighters out there, you can double your points today—including any negative points you get. The stakes are high! They've never been higher! Let's solve this Wordle. Looking for Thursday's Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today's Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot's Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: STORE (100 words remaining) The Hint: Twitch. The Clue: This Wordle has a double letter. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Today's Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here. I got very lucky today. My first guess—STORE—was okay, but nothing special. One green 'S' and 100 words remaining. PLAIN slashed that number to just three, which was much better.