Borza MEXC
/
Kripto novice
/
2025-10-04 Saturday
Kripto novice
Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
ECB Selects Partners for Digital Euro Launch Success
In a move highlighting the ongoing integration of digital currencies into national strategies, the European Central Bank advances its plans for the digital euro by partnering with key tech firms. Meanwhile, controversy surrounds the recent sharp decline of Plasma’s native token, XPL, which has sparked debates about potential insider activities, and Swedish lawmakers are considering [...]
MOVE
$0.1149
+1.86%
BANK
$0.07559
+12.50%
TOKEN
$0.01379
+6.81%
Delite
Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/03 07:33
Delite
Bank of England Governor Proposes Stablecoins as Alternative to Banks
TLDR Bailey says stablecoins could separate money from credit, reducing reliance on commercial banks. The Bank of England plans to allow stablecoins access to central bank accounts. Bailey calls for scrutiny of stablecoins, emphasizing the need for risk-free backing assets. Industry groups criticize proposed stablecoin ownership limits, arguing it could harm innovation. Bank of England [...] The post Bank of England Governor Proposes Stablecoins as Alternative to Banks appeared first on CoinCentral.
BANK
$0.07559
+12.50%
FREE
$0.00011576
-1.33%
Delite
Coincentral
2025/10/03 07:18
Delite
Melania Trump Faces Questions on MELANIA Token Amid $10M Insider Selling
TLDR Melania Trump promotes the MELANIA token despite ongoing insider selling allegations. Over $35 million worth of MELANIA tokens were quietly sold by team wallets. MELANIA token has lost 98% of its value since launch, with insiders holding most of the supply. Blockchain analysis points to liquidity manipulation and suspicious early acquisitions by project team [...] The post Melania Trump Faces Questions on MELANIA Token Amid $10M Insider Selling appeared first on CoinCentral.
MELANIA
$0.1812
+0.16%
TRUMP
$7.833
+1.28%
TOKEN
$0.01379
+6.81%
Delite
Coincentral
2025/10/03 07:08
Delite
Senator Ted Cruz Opposes Privacy Bill Aimed at Stopping Doxxing of Americans
TLDR Ted Cruz blocked a privacy bill aimed at protecting Americans from data brokers selling personal information. Cruz argued that the bill, Senate Bill 2850, would limit access to critical data needed by law enforcement. Cruz expressed willingness to work with Senator Ron Wyden on refining the privacy bill. The privacy bill focuses on preventing [...] The post Senator Ted Cruz Opposes Privacy Bill Aimed at Stopping Doxxing of Americans appeared first on Blockonomi.
RON
$0.4824
+0.77%
Delite
Blockonomi
2025/10/03 07:07
Delite
Uniswap Tests Critical Support as UNI Price Hovers Near $7.57 Amid Bearish Technical Signals
The post Uniswap Tests Critical Support as UNI Price Hovers Near $7.57 Amid Bearish Technical Signals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rebeca Moen Oct 01, 2025 07:00 UNI trades at $7.57 with bearish momentum as price sits below key moving averages, testing critical support levels that could determine next directional move. Market Overview Uniswap’s native token UNI is currently trading at $7.57, down 0.55% over the past 24 hours within a range of $7.42 to $7.73. The token finds itself at a critical juncture, trading just 2.1% below its 200-day simple moving average of $7.73, while remaining significantly below shorter-term averages. Trading volume of $18.27 million indicates moderate market participation as traders await a decisive break from current levels. Technical Picture The technical landscape for UNI presents a mixed but predominantly bearish setup. The Relative Strength Index sits at 30.0, positioned in neutral territory but approaching oversold conditions, suggesting potential for either a relief bounce or further downside momentum. More concerning is the MACD indicator, which displays bearish characteristics with a negative histogram reading of -0.0737, indicating weakening momentum. UNI price action reveals the token trading well below its shorter-term moving averages, sitting 12.2% below the 20-day SMA at $8.62 and 20.6% below the 50-day SMA at $9.53. This positioning typically indicates sustained selling pressure and suggests the path of least resistance remains to the downside. However, the proximity to the 200-day moving average at $7.73 provides a potential floor for any immediate selling pressure. Critical Levels to Watch The immediate support zone centers around $7.27, which represents both technical support and the day’s lower range. A break below this level could accelerate selling pressure and open the door to deeper retracements. The current trading price of $7.57 also serves as a pivot point, with sustained trading below this level likely to attract additional selling interest. On the upside, resistance emerges at $10.36,…
UNI
$8.082
-1.47%
NEAR
$2.979
+2.79%
COM
$0.014927
+6.88%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 06:55
Delite
European Central Bank Moves Forward with Digital Euro Development
TLDR The European Central Bank has selected several firms to provide core services for the digital euro project. The ECB signed agreements for fraud detection, application development, offline payments, and secure data exchange. Feedzai and Capgemini Deutschland will manage fraud and risk management for the digital euro. Almaviva and Fabrick are responsible for the app [...] The post European Central Bank Moves Forward with Digital Euro Development appeared first on Blockonomi.
BANK
$0.07559
+12.50%
FORWARD
$0.0002356
+1.72%
CORE
$0.3985
+0.63%
Delite
Blockonomi
2025/10/03 06:48
Delite
XRP, Solana, And Cardano Hit With SEC Withdrawals – What This Means For ETFs
The post XRP, Solana, And Cardano Hit With SEC Withdrawals – What This Means For ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP, Solana, And Cardano Hit With SEC Withdrawals – What This Means For ETFs | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/xrp-solana-and-cardano-hit/
XRP
$3.0276
+0.12%
COM
$0.014927
+6.88%
SIGN
$0.06758
+1.91%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 06:46
Delite
Officials Warn Against Using Seized BTC to Fill UK Fiscal Gap Amid Legal Uncertainty
The UK Treasury is reportedly considering keeping most of the 61,000 bitcoins seized from Chinese fraudsters in 2018, potentially to help address fiscal shortfalls. However, officials have warned against relying on the crypto due to the likelihood of a lengthy legal battle. Legal Warnings Over 61,000 BTC Seizure The United Kingdom (UK) Treasury is reportedly […]
BTC
$122,321.64
+2.20%
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/03 06:40
Delite
3 Reasons Why Monero (XMR) Price Could Hit New ATH
Monero has quietly become one of the hottest tokens on the market again. Traders are taking notice, and the price action shows it. At writing, XMR price is trading at $336.30, up 10% today. That makes it one of the top three gainers in the entire market right now, with trading volume spiking more than
WHY
$0.00000003239
+0.90%
XMR
$326
-1.12%
ATH
$0.05201
+2.70%
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/03 06:30
Delite
Crypto.com to integrate Morpho lending, bringing stablecoin yield to Cronos
Crypto.com is adding Morpho lending to Cronos, allowing users to earn stablecoin yields on wrapped BTC and ETH, mirroring Coinbase’s push into DeFi lending. Crypto.com users will soon be able to lend wrapped crypto assets and earn yield on stablecoins through Morpho, a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol.According to a Thursday statement, Morpho will launch stablecoin lending markets on the Cronos blockchain, with the first vaults expected this year. The integration will allow users to deposit wrapped Ether (ETH) or Bitcoin (BTC) into Morpho vaults and borrow stablecoins against them to earn yield.Wrapped assets are tokens that represent another cryptocurrency on a different blockchain. On Cronos, wrapped tokens such as CDCETH and CDCBTC mirror ETH and BTC, allowing users to bring value into the network and access DeFi lending markets without leaving the chain.Read more
COM
$0.014927
+6.88%
MORPHO
$1.8822
-1.81%
BTC
$122,321.64
+2.20%
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/03 06:15
Delite
Novice o trendih
Več
The Teucrium XRP ETF went live because the SEC let its deadline expire during the shutdown
Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to drive liquidity into cryptocurrency markets
Samsung & Coinbase: Explosive Crypto Adoption in 2025
Strive to acquire Semler Scientific, increasing its total Bitcoin holdings to 5,886
Walmart-Owned Bank App OnePay to Add Crypto Support: Report