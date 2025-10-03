2025-10-04 Saturday

Buterin joins Xiao Feng on Ethereum Applications Guild

The post Buterin joins Xiao Feng on Ethereum Applications Guild appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Co-founded by Vitalik Buterin and Xiao Feng, the initiative expands on Shanhaiwoo’s three-year experiment, offering a collaborative framework to drive Ethereum into its long-promised application phase. Summary Vitalik Buterin and HashKey’s Xiao Feng co-founded the Ethereum Applications Guild at Token2049. The initiative builds on Shanhaiwoo’s three-year experiment, focusing on structured collaboration across Ethereum. According to a press release dated Oct. 2, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and HashKey Group CEO Dr. Xiao Feng jointly initiated the Ethereum Applications Guild (EAG) during the Token2049 summit in Singapore. The founders frame the initiative as an open, conceptual framework designed to forge a structured collaboration mechanism across the ecosystem. Notably, its goal is to accelerate the deployment of native Ethereum projects, aiming to pivot the entire network from an “infrastructure-dominated” phase into an “application-driven” era. From Shanhaiwoo to a global Ethereum framework According to the press release, the Ethereum Applications Guild traces its roots back to Shanhaiwoo, a collaborative experiment launched in 2023 under Xiao Feng’s guidance. Shanhaiwoo has hosted global builders in locations from Beidahu, China, to Chiang Mai, Thailand, focusing on cross-disciplinary work in AI, crypto, and public goods. The central insight gleaned from this incubator was that Ethereum’s primary deficit is no longer technological, but structural. Per the statement, participants concluded the ecosystem lacks a sustainable, structured co-creation mechanism, with public goods funding still limited and large-scale applications failing to materialize. With Shanhaiwoo serving as its primary incubation ground, the guild aims to channel this experimental energy toward concrete outcomes. It encourages developers to use this proven collaborative environment to build, validate, and advance solutions targeting real-world problems. The initiative’s launch was marked by strong endorsements from its founders. Feng said the guild marked a “pivotal moment for the application layer of Ethereum breaking out of its shell.” He framed the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 07:44
Outperform Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB): Here’s the Best Crypto to Buy to Flip $1,200 into $1,200,000 By 2028

The post Outperform Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB): Here’s the Best Crypto to Buy to Flip $1,200 into $1,200,000 By 2028 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is one of the most promising projects in the crypto world that attracts attention from investors. Although Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are still the leaders, analysts think that Little Pepe may gain more attention than them. The project appears to be an opportunity for early investors to invest just $1,200 and reap up to $1,200,000 by 2028. Little Pepe is a viral, community-powered Layer 2 meme coin, built to be Ethereum-compatible and leverage blockchain capabilities. It is also listed on CoinMarketCap, giving it global exposure even before its formal launch. The LILPEPE Presale Stage 13 Nearing Closer The LILPEPE presale moves deeper into Stage 13. Each token is priced at $0.0022, up 120% from its Stage 1 price of $0.0010, with the next stage increasing the price to $0.0023. The project has thus far already raised more than $26.28 million out of the total of $28.7 million. Over 16.11 billion tokens have been distributed, which is 93.41% of the distribution of this stage. A large number of investors are anticipated to be interested in the round, as there is a limited supply left, and the round is likely to be sold out. $777K Giveaway and 15 ETH Prizes Boost Presale Buzz The growth strategy of Little Pepe involves community engagement. The team has also introduced aggressive campaigns, such as a giveaway of $777,000. Ten winners will each claim $77,000 worth of tokens, strengthening buzz around the presale. In addition, more than 15 ETH in prizes are set aside for participants across presale stages 12 to 17. The biggest spender will receive 5 ETH, with the second and third investors taking 3 ETH and 2 ETH, respectively. Fifteen smaller buyers will also be randomly rewarded with 0.5 ETH each, ensuring that casual investors benefit alongside larger participants.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 07:40
Vitalik Buterin Outlines Ethereum’s Future at Global Summit

The post Vitalik Buterin Outlines Ethereum’s Future at Global Summit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Summit emphasizes Ethereum’s future, AI integration, and new models. Buterin champions blockchain’s role; zero-knowledge proofs key. Hub for market trends; ETH remains center stage. On October 2, HashKey Group hosted the Global On-chain Asset Summit, where Dr. Xiao Feng and Vitalik Buterin explored Ethereum’s future and next-generation financial models. This marks a pivotal moment, showcasing Ethereum’s potential to redefine financial systems and global fundraising, emphasizing blockchain’s role in the coming digital economy era. Buterin and Feng Discuss Ethereum’s Role in Financial Innovation The Global On-chain Asset Summit, held by HashKey Group, highlighted Ethereum’s future amid financial innovation. Dr. Xiao Feng proposed new models supplanting venture capital, aligning with tech revolutions. Nobel laureate insights intersected with blockchain’s potential to overhaul finance. Discussions also emphasized leveraging zero-knowledge proofs, AI, and a global credit framework, aiming to sidestep traditional VC dependencies. This event signals Ethereum’s rising influence on global economies, reflecting sentiments for more decentralized financial systems. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum’s current price is $4,473.93, revealing a 3.59% increase over the past 24 hours and 78.09% over 90 days. The market cap stands at $540.02 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume of $49.11 billion, reflecting an 8.88% change in activity. “Each industrial revolution is inseparable from financial innovations—mechanization was shaped by commercial banks, electrification by investment banks, and the information age by the venture capital (VC) model. The coming digital era demands an entirely new financial service paradigm to replace traditional VC.” — Dr. Xiao Feng, Chairman, HashKey Group Ethereum’s Market Dynamics and Technological Integration Explored Did you know? Vitalik Buterin’s endorsement of zero-knowledge proofs at this summit aligns with historical breakthroughs similar to the advent of venture capital that sparked Silicon Valley’s rise. Coincu analysts indicate the convergence of blockchain with AI may revolutionize economic sectors by fostering financial innovations.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 07:23
How to Understand the Latest Trends in Crypto VC Fundraising

The post How to Understand the Latest Trends in Crypto VC Fundraising appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new report on VC fundraising in the crypto space provides interesting conclusions. The sector is undergoing deep consolidation, with fewer projects receiving substantially more capital. Sectors like DeFi, AI, and blockchains are getting a lot of interest, whereas RWAs, DePIN, NFTs, and GameFi are falling by the wayside. Aligning with major players’ preferences may be the only way to receive fresh inflows. Sponsored Sponsored Crypto VC Fundraising Analyzed A few months ago, VC fundraising in the crypto space was in full swing, with institutional investment powering $10 billion in inflows in Q2 alone. Since then, however, this sector has apparently cooled somewhat, as token launches began taking precedent over traditional VC routes. A new report aims to fully quantify the data and identify useful trends. Throughout September 2025, crypto VC fundraising rounds fell dramatically on several points. Compared to the previous month, the total number of rounds fell by 25.3%, and this magnified to 37.4% next to September 2024. In other words, the number of fundraising rounds isn’t just falling; the rate of decline is increasing at breakneck speed. However, this data is slightly misleading. Although the number of distinct VC fundraising events in crypto dropped like a rock, there’s vastly more capital involved. Looking at the raw value of total fundraising, last month had a 739.7% increase year-over-year. Sponsored Sponsored A Consolidating Market In total, this represents around $5.1 billion in total VC fundraising capital for the crypto sector. As prominent firms aim for major IPOs, these aggressive rounds are ballooning in size and diminishing in total number. Last month, multiple single fundraising rounds surpassed the total capital raised in September 2024: Crypto Fundraising Last Month. Source: Wu Blockchain In light of this trend, it’s critically important that we discover which sectors are gaining the most attention. CeFi…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 07:11
Analyst Shares ‘Realistic’ XRP Price Prediction For 2025 – It’s In The Double-Digits

The crypto market is full of bold claims, but one analyst is sharing a view that he calls both realistic and possible for the XRP price. The popular crypto commentator’s focus is on XRP and what its price might look like in 2025. At the center of his outlook is the idea that the right […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/03 07:00
CME Group to Launch 24/7 Crypto Trading in 2026

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the world's largest derivatives marketplace, announced on October 2, 2025, that it will offer round-the-clock trading for cryptocurrency futures and options starting in early 2026. The move marks a major shift in how regulated crypto markets operate.
Brave Newcoin2025/10/03 06:45
Japan tours on XRP Ledger, USDC and USDT payments via Grab: Asia Express

SBI Ripple uses XRP Ledger for Japan tourism payments. Stablecoin payments go live in Singapore. Asia Express SBI Ripple Asia has partnered with Japanese travel agency Tobu Top Tours to develop tokens and payment systems on the XRP Ledger.Under the memorandum of understanding, SBI Ripple Asia will issue tokens on the XRP Ledger for use in a system that enables customers to pay for experiences such as accommodation, dining and shopping. Tobu Top Tours will be responsible for partner acquisition and marketing initiatives based on non-fungible tokens.As the name of SBI Ripples new partner suggests, the payment system is expected to be applied in Japans booming tourism industry. SBI Ripple Asia also plans to expand use cases beyond tourism to include disaster relief support, economic revitalization projects and pop culture. It aims to launch in the first half of 2026.Read more
Coinstats2025/10/03 06:45
Vitalik Buterin Outlines Ethereum’s Future at Global Summit

Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/vitalik-buterin-ethereum-future-summit/
Coinstats2025/10/03 06:30
Best Crypto to Buy Today October 2 – XRP, Solana, Cardano

Best crypto interest has risen as Bitcoin has hovered just below its ATH, while XRP, Solana, and Cardano have gained on clearer U.S. policy, ETF developments, and firming technicals. Markets have tracked RSI, support and resistance, and year-over-year strength across leading tokens.
Coinstats2025/10/03 06:30
Chainlink Dips: Can $21.27 Hold as Wave 4 Support?

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/chainlink-dips-can-21-27-hold-as-wave-4/
Coinstats2025/10/03 06:17
