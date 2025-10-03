Bitcoin’s (BTC) Profit-Taking Stage Comes, USDT/USDC Duopoly Might End Soon, Tether’s Cap to $1 Trillion: Crypto News Recap

While Bitcoin (BTC) is getting purged again, seasoned analyst Chris Burniske reflects on the opportunities to "fix profit" safely. The CEO of Tether incubee Rumble sees $1 trillion in USDT coming despite crypto expert Nic Carter being skeptical about the USDT/USDC duopoly on the stablecoin scene. Bitcoin (BTC): It's time to book some profits, analyst Burniske says The price of Bitcoin (BTC), the biggest cryptocurrency, has hit a two-month high amid the news of the U.S. government shutdown. While the price action definitely looks strong, top analyst Chris Burniske says that he would not rule out having some profits fixed at this stage. Image via Twitter The best time to sell, at least part of one's Bitcoin (BTC) holdings, is when prices are still surging, he pointed out in a tweet: All of that said, still think it's a general time to be booking *some* profits (psychologically easier to do so on the way up), and may share more about my personal approach to that end soon. Burniske admitted that some speakers are sure that Bitcoiners (BTC) might be done selling in late Q3, 2025, as the cryptocurrency markets are back to rallying. At the same time, traders should be optimistic about "Uptober" promises at this point. This statement counts not only for Bitcoin (BTC), as Burniske considers himself a "consistent, but patient, seller at these levels and higher" for BTC and all major cryptocurrencies. Nevertheless, he still raises the cash and maintains allocations to Bitcoin. The Bitcoin (BTC) price hit a local high over $119.450 on major spot exchanges today, after adding 1.84% overnight. USDT, USDC duopoly on borrowed time: Three reasons by researcher Nic Carter The "duopoly" – the dominance of the U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) and Circle's USDC as the two main stablecoin assets – might end…