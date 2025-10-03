Borza MEXC
Shiba Price Prediction Going Toward 138% Room, Crypto Analysts Choose Pepeto As The Next 100x Meme Coin
More eyes are shifting to Pepeto, PEPETO, with some calling it the next 100x meme coin on Ethereum. The label […] The post Shiba Price Prediction Going Toward 138% Room, Crypto Analysts Choose Pepeto As The Next 100x Meme Coin appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/03 08:21
ETHZilla CEO: Ethereum may reach $20,000 and will continue to increase holdings
PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Cointelegraph, McAndrew Rudisill, CEO of ETHZilla, a Nasdaq-listed Ethereum treasury, predicts that the price of Ether will reach $20,000 in the next few years. The price has been in a consolidation pattern for many years and is expected to break through driven by the growth of stablecoins. Regarding the amount of ETH to be purchased, McAndrew Rudisill stated that ETHZilla does not have a fixed number, but hopes to acquire as much ETH as possible and will use it for various Layer 2 protocols to generate higher returns than normal staking.
PANews
2025/10/03 08:17
Fitell adds 216m PUMP tokens in accelerated Solana pivot
The post Fitell adds 216m PUMP tokens in accelerated Solana pivot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fitell is staking a significant portion of its capital on a memecoin platform’s token, allocating $1.5 million for 216.8 million PUMP tokens just one month after securing a $100 million facility dedicated to Solana accumulation. Summary Fitell added 216.8 million PUMP tokens worth $1.5 million to its treasury. The move follows a $100m facility to expand Solana-based digital assets. It marks the company’s shift from gym equipment retail to crypto-focused strategy. In a press release dated Oct. 2, the Taren Point, Australia-based Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ: FTEL) confirmed it executed the purchase of 216.8 million PUMP tokens a day earlier. CEO Sam Lu characterized the move as a swift transition “from decision to execution,” framing it as a strategic step to deepen the company’s involvement in the Solana network. “We are deepening our participation in Solana’s growth story, while diversifying our digital asset treasury to position us to capture long-term growth opportunities for our stakeholders,” Lu said. Launched through its ICO in July this year, the PUMP token serves as the core asset for the Pump.fun launchpad, a dominant platform for memecoin creation on the Solana blockchain. The token traded at $0.007 at last check and was up over 92% in the last 30 days, according to crypto.news data. Fitell’s pivot from fitness to Solana treasury Fitell’s embrace of Solana began in late September, when the company announced the launch of a digital asset treasury backed by a $100 million financing facility. The initiative made Fitell the first Australian firm to anchor its treasury around Solana, with the goal of becoming one of the region’s largest publicly listed holders of the token. Until recently, the company’s core business had been selling fitness and gym equipment through its Gym Direct subsidiary, which has served more than 100,000 customers in Australia. The sudden…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 08:02
Crypto Treasury Boom Sparks Bubble Talk, Says TON Strategy CEO
But Veronika Kapustina, who leads TON Strategy, believes the story isn’t one of collapse — rather, it’s the early stages […] The post Crypto Treasury Boom Sparks Bubble Talk, Says TON Strategy CEO appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/03 08:00
Crypto Vs. Stocks: Which Is The Better Investment After US Government Shutdown
The U.S. government shutdown has cast a long shadow across financial markets, with delays in economic data and uncertainty in fiscal policy unnerving traditional investors. Stock markets have historically reacted negatively to such events, reflecting concerns about growth, spending, and debt sustainability. This time, however, crypto has emerged as a surprising safe haven for many. […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/03 07:58
Popular Investment Platform Robinhood Announces Listing of This Altcoin on Its Platform! Here Are the Details
The post Popular Investment Platform Robinhood Announces Listing of This Altcoin on Its Platform! Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Popular investment platform Robinhood has officially listed the native token of Optimism (OP), Ethereum’s Layer-2 scaling solution. Robinhood Lists Optimism’s Native Token OP The development, announced on the company’s social media accounts, is considered an important step for both the Optimism ecosystem and Robinhood users. Optimism is one of the leading Layer-2 solutions that aims to address the high transaction costs and speed issues of the Ethereum network. Offering users a faster transaction experience with lower fees, the project has recently been gaining attention for its growing ecosystem. The OP token plays a key role in the network’s governance mechanism; token holders can have a say in the network’s development and participate in community-based decision-making processes. Robinhood’s decision to list OP is seen as part of the platform’s strategy to increase its crypto asset diversity. In recent months, the company has increased its focus on Layer-2 solutions, particularly in response to demand from its user base. Experts believe this listing will both increase the liquidity of the OP token and facilitate access to the Optimism ecosystem for a wider range of investors. While Robinhood is known for its expansion into the crypto space, this latest move is expected to reinforce confidence in Ethereum-based scaling projects in particular. Market observers note that Robinhood’s OP listing could also positively impact the token’s price. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/popular-investment-platform-robinhood-announces-listing-of-this-altcoin-on-its-platform-here-are-the-details/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 07:49
‘Horse has left the barn:’ ETHZilla bets big on Ethereum’s stablecoin play
ETHZilla’s CEO says the Ethereum treasury company plans to work with layer-2 protocols to generate a higher yield than it could get from staking. ETHZilla CEO McAndrew Rudisill has revealed he made the decision to go all in on Ethereum after seeing its potential in the nearly trillion-dollar global remittance market. Two months later, his formerly floundering biotechnology company is now the eighth-largest public Ethereum treasury in the world.“Ethereum is effectively a gateway for money supply globally to transmit in US dollars,” ETHZilla CEO McAndrew Rudisill told Cointelegraph.Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/03 07:33
Ripple Highlights RLUSD’s Role in Africa’s Breakaway From Legacy Finance Chains
Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin is unlocking a new era of financial access in Africa, driving faster payments, beating inflation, and bridging banking gaps with blockchain precision. Ripple Partners Trigger RLUSD Wave Across Africa Africa is experiencing a rapid pivot toward digital money, with stablecoins emerging as vital instruments to address inflation, remittance costs, and limited banking […]
Coinstats
2025/10/03 07:30
Here’s Why One Analyst Thinks Ripple’s XRP Will Overtake BTC and ETH by 2030
Cameron Scrubs, the founder of Tradeship University, just made one of the boldest XRP calls yet. In a post on X, he said XRP price will not only climb the charts but eventually pass both Bitcoin and Ethereum to become the number-one cryptocurrency by market cap by 2030. Right now, XRP controls only about 4.4%
Coinstats
2025/10/03 07:30
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Consolidates — Analyst Forecasts 120% Upside
Amid a broader crypto rally fueled by concerns over a potential U.S. government shutdown, Shiba Inu (SHIB) gained more than 3% in the past 24 hours. An analyst now projects a potential 120% rally if SHIB breaks above a long-term resistance. Will Shiba Inu take such a big leap? Let’s take a closer look. Daily […] The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) Consolidates — Analyst Forecasts 120% Upside appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 07:15
The Teucrium XRP ETF went live because the SEC let its deadline expire during the shutdown
Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to drive liquidity into cryptocurrency markets
Samsung & Coinbase: Explosive Crypto Adoption in 2025
Strive to acquire Semler Scientific, increasing its total Bitcoin holdings to 5,886
Walmart-Owned Bank App OnePay to Add Crypto Support: Report