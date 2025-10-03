Fitell adds 216m PUMP tokens in accelerated Solana pivot

Fitell is staking a significant portion of its capital on a memecoin platform's token, allocating $1.5 million for 216.8 million PUMP tokens just one month after securing a $100 million facility dedicated to Solana accumulation. Summary Fitell added 216.8 million PUMP tokens worth $1.5 million to its treasury. The move follows a $100m facility to expand Solana-based digital assets. It marks the company's shift from gym equipment retail to crypto-focused strategy. In a press release dated Oct. 2, the Taren Point, Australia-based Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ: FTEL) confirmed it executed the purchase of 216.8 million PUMP tokens a day earlier. CEO Sam Lu characterized the move as a swift transition "from decision to execution," framing it as a strategic step to deepen the company's involvement in the Solana network. "We are deepening our participation in Solana's growth story, while diversifying our digital asset treasury to position us to capture long-term growth opportunities for our stakeholders," Lu said. Launched through its ICO in July this year, the PUMP token serves as the core asset for the Pump.fun launchpad, a dominant platform for memecoin creation on the Solana blockchain. The token traded at $0.007 at last check and was up over 92% in the last 30 days, according to crypto.news data. Fitell's pivot from fitness to Solana treasury Fitell's embrace of Solana began in late September, when the company announced the launch of a digital asset treasury backed by a $100 million financing facility. The initiative made Fitell the first Australian firm to anchor its treasury around Solana, with the goal of becoming one of the region's largest publicly listed holders of the token. Until recently, the company's core business had been selling fitness and gym equipment through its Gym Direct subsidiary, which has served more than 100,000 customers in Australia. The sudden…