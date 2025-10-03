2025-10-04 Saturday

Fitell Corporation, a US-listed company, purchased 216.8 million PUMP tokens for $1.5 million.

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Fitell Corporation announced that it spent US$1.5 million to complete the purchase of 216.8 million PUMP tokens and included the relevant tokens in its digital asset treasury. It is reported that this transaction is also the company's first purchase of PUMP tokens to support its continued strategic expansion in the Solana ecosystem.
PANews2025/10/03 08:33
VivoPower Strengthens XRP Future with $19 Million Strategic Raise

Nasdaq-listed VivoPower International PLC has confirmed the successful completion of a $19 million equity raise through the sale of common stock priced at $6.05 per share. The offering, executed at a premium to its last closing price, reflects growing institutional interest in the company’s pivot toward digital asset treasury management centered on XRP. The fresh […]
Tronweekly2025/10/03 08:30
Lisk Launches $15 Million Venture Capital Fund, Lisk EMpower Fund

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to PRNewswire, Ethereum Layer2 network Lisk announced the launch of a $15 million venture capital fund, Lisk EMpower Fund, which will focus on investing in Web3 startups, with a focus on infrastructure and applications that solve practical problems in payments, remittances, identity and supply chains in emerging markets.
PANews2025/10/03 08:26
Bitcoin surpasses Amazon again and rises to 7th place in global asset market capitalization

PANews reported on October 3 that according to 8MarketCap data, as the price of Bitcoin rose above $120,000, its market value has exceeded $2.4 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 1.84%, once again surpassing Amazon (US$2.371 trillion) and rising to 7th place in the global asset market value ranking, temporarily behind silver.
PANews2025/10/03 08:15
Dogecoin and AlphaPepe Are Among the Best Crypto to Buy Now as Analysts Predict Q4 Surge

The post Dogecoin and AlphaPepe Are Among the Best Crypto to Buy Now as Analysts Predict Q4 Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Q4 has historically been one of the strongest periods for crypto markets, often referred to as the “end-of-year rally.” With Bitcoin and Ethereum already showing signs of strength, analysts are predicting that meme coins could once again capture the spotlight. Dogecoin (DOGE), the original meme coin, remains a community-driven favorite. But this season, it is being joined by a new contender — AlphaPepe (ALPE) — a presale project gaining viral momentum and tipped by analysts as one of the best crypto buys right now. Dogecoin: The Legacy Meme Coin with Q4 Upside Dogecoin has stood the test of time since its creation in 2013. Despite being born as a joke, it evolved into a cultural icon, achieving mainstream recognition through celebrity endorsements and social virality. DOGE’s large holder base and listings on all major exchanges keep it relevant, especially during bull cycles. As Q4 begins, analysts are watching closely to see if DOGE can benefit from broader meme coin rotation. Historically, Dogecoin has rallied sharply during end-of-year cycles, riding waves of retail speculation. While its upside may be more modest compared to early years, many still consider DOGE a staple in the meme coin sector for Q4 positioning. AlphaPepe: The Meme Coin Rocket of 2025 While Dogecoin provides legacy credibility, AlphaPepe is the project turning heads this October. Its presale has already raised more than $230,000, attracted nearly 1,900 holders, and set an all-time high in its second USDT pool at $3,700. AlphaPepe tokens are priced at $0.00684 and delivered instantly, unlike most presales that lock allocations. Holders can stake tokens in pools offering up to 85% APR, reinforcing long-term community commitment. The project has also achieved the maximum BlockSafu audit score, providing transparency and trust that meme coin investors rarely enjoy. Its viral marketing — including a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 08:15
Polkadot (DOT) in 2025: The Network of Networks Powering Interoperable Web3

📑 Table of Contents Polkadot: A Network of Networks The Vision Behind Polkadot’s Creation How Polkadot’s Modular Technology Works Governance and Community Power Polkadot in Action: Examples and Partners DOT Tokenomics Explained Polkadot’s Roadmap and Future Outlook FAQ: 10 Unanswered Questions About Polkadot 🌐 Polkadot: A Network of Networks Polkadot is one of the most [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/10/03 08:09
Dogecoin Stays Flat, Solana Loses Steam, While BlockDAG’s $420M+ Presale & Testnet Show Why Real Utility Wins in 2025

For years, crypto momentum has been driven by cycles, speculative charts, and meme-fueled rallies. But in 2025, the narrative is shifting from hype to real delivery. Dogecoin (DOGE) continues to stall around resistance levels, and Solana (SOL) faces pressure despite its speed and NFT reputation. In contrast, BlockDAG (BDAG) is proving itself with tangible results. […] The post Dogecoin Stays Flat, Solana Loses Steam, While BlockDAG’s $420M+ Presale & Testnet Show Why Real Utility Wins in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/03 08:00
Trump Nominates Travis Hill as Permanent FDIC Chair

US President Donald Trump has nominated Travis Hill as the next FDIC chair, after highlighting his crypto-friendly stance. US President Donald Trump has officially nominated Travis Hill to serve as chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) for a five-year term.  Hill has been acting chair since January and has become popular for his […] The post Trump Nominates Travis Hill as Permanent FDIC Chair appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/03 08:00
XRP’s Continued Rally Has Analysts Eyeing $3 and Beyond

XRP price traded near $2.95 on Oct. 2 as the token extended its rally for the seventh consecutive day. The token gained more than 3% in the session, touching a daily high near $2.99 before retreating. XRP price action showed renewed strength despite broader market caution. Meanwhile, analyst Ali Martinez highlighted whale accumulation and on-chain […] The post XRP’s Continued Rally Has Analysts Eyeing $3 and Beyond appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/10/03 07:06
VC Fundraising in Crypto Sector Consolidates Under Corporate Capital Inflows

A new report on VC fundraising in the crypto space provides interesting conclusions. The sector is undergoing deep consolidation, with fewer projects receiving substantially more capital. Sectors like DeFi, AI, and blockchains are getting a lot of interest, whereas RWAs, DePIN, NFTs, and GameFi are falling by the wayside. Aligning with major players’ preferences may be the only way to receive fresh inflows. Crypto VC Fundraising Analyzed A few months ago, VC fundraising in the crypto space was in full swing, with institutional investment powering $10 billion in inflows in Q2 alone. Since then, however, this sector has apparently cooled somewhat, as token launches began taking precedent over traditional VC routes. A new report aims to fully quantify the data and identify useful trends. Throughout September 2025, crypto VC fundraising rounds fell dramatically on several points. Compared to the previous month, the total number of rounds fell by 25.3%, and this magnified to 37.4% next to September 2024. In other words, the number of fundraising rounds isn’t just falling; the rate of decline is increasing at breakneck speed. However, this data is slightly misleading. Although the number of distinct VC fundraising events in crypto dropped like a rock, there’s vastly more capital involved. Looking at the raw value of total fundraising, last month had a 739.7% increase year-over-year. A Consolidating Market In total, this represents around $5.1 billion in total VC fundraising capital for the crypto sector. As prominent firms aim for major IPOs, these aggressive rounds are ballooning in size and diminishing in total number. Last month, multiple single fundraising rounds surpassed the total capital raised in September 2024: Crypto Fundraising Last Month. Source: Wu Blockchain In light of this trend, it’s critically important that we discover which sectors are gaining the most attention. CeFi and DeFi were naturally the largest areas, nearly representing half of total investment capital between them. AI development and L1/L2 blockchains tied for third place behind them, with tools and wallets lagging narrowly behind. Although the RWA market has traded well on stock tokenization hype, data suggests that VC fundraising is ignoring this crypto subsector. A recent report shows that these assets are significantly underperforming, and last month, they only achieved a 6.5% market share when bundled with DePIN. In other words, large institutional investors like Goldman Sachs, Pantera Capital, and Galaxy Digital are dominating this VC fundraising ecosystem, and they can be particular about their crypto interests. This consolidated environment may produce significant challenges to smaller projects, but it also has real opportunities.
Coinstats2025/10/03 06:44
