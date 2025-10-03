2025-10-04 Saturday

Denmark, Novo Holdings lead bid to back $350M quantum venture fund

The post Denmark, Novo Holdings lead bid to back $350M quantum venture fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Danish government has joined forces with Novo Holdings, the investment arm of Novo Nordisk’s controlling foundation, to anchor a €300 million, which is approximately $350 million, quantum technology venture fund. The financial vehicle is designed to cement Europe’s position in one of the most competitive areas of deep tech. The fund, launched by Copenhagen-based 55 North, has already secured a first close of €134 million and aims to become the world’s largest dedicated vehicle for quantum investments.  The initiative marks one of the most ambitious attempts yet by a European nation to bridge the gap between world-class research and commercial breakthroughs in quantum computing, sensing and communications. The Danish government and Novo have combined in funding tech  55 North’s target fund will invest across quantum computing, sensing, communications and enabling components. “When these technologies come to fruition, they could be transformative for some of the areas we care deeply about,” Soren Moller, managing partner for seed investments at Novo Holdings, said, reflecting the foundation’s interest in applications for life sciences and planetary health.  The move follows earlier, related investments where the foundation and the government jointly committed to an Nvidia-powered AI supercomputer last year. Earlier this summer, they agreed to co-fund a Microsoft-powered quantum computer, named Magne, which will be made available to industry and researchers. The Magne machine, to be built with Microsoft and Atom Computing and operated by a new entity, QuNorth, is expected to begin work by early 2027. Lab breakthroughs turn into investable companies Europe has long led in quantum science, and over the years, it has seen research coming out of the continent become investable technology firms; however, this progress isn’t moving at the pace observed in places like the US and China. 55 North’s founding team has already placed early bets in areas…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 09:35
SEC Remains Silent on Canary Litecoin ETF Amid Market Uncertainty

Recent developments in the U.S. securities regulation landscape have created uncertainty for the approval of cryptocurrency-related exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Notably, the SEC’s silence regarding Canary Capital’s spot Litecoin ETF application occurs amidst a potential government shutdown and changes to listing standards, raising questions about which processes will influence future crypto market inclusion. This article explores [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/03 09:34
Abu Dhabi Bans Crypto Mining on Farms, Citing Energy Use

The post Abu Dhabi Bans Crypto Mining on Farms, Citing Energy Use appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Abu Dhabi’s Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has reaffirmed a ban on cryptocurrency mining across farms in the emirate, warning that violators face stiff penalties and disconnection from government services. The move follows recent discoveries of farms repurposing land and electricity for mining digital assets, uses not permitted under existing agricultural regulations. According to ADAFSA, such activities clash with the intended function of farmland, which is limited to cultivating crops and raising livestock. Farms caught mining will be fined 100,000 dirham (about $27,000), with the penalty doubling on repeat offenses. Beyond the fine, ADAFSA will cut off electricity, confiscate equipment, and halt access to agricultural support programs. Offenders, both owners and tenants, may also be referred to other authorities for further action, ADAFSA said. The energy demand from cryptocurrency mining has prompted other bans throughout the world. Late last year, Russia imposed a six-year ban in 10 regions over the energy consumption. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/10/02/abu-dhabi-bans-crypto-mining-on-farms-citing-energy-use
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 09:30
$3,700,000,000 BTC Profit-Taking Shakes Crypto Market, What’s Next?

The post $3,700,000,000 BTC Profit-Taking Shakes Crypto Market, What’s Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin recently saw its fifth-largest profit-taking event of 2025. According to on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant, after a strong rise in the Bitcoin price, profit-taking levels surpassed more than $3.7 billion yesterday, registering the fifth-largest volume this year. Bitcoin saw a major surge on Wednesday while most other risk assets fell after U.S. lawmakers failed to reach a government funding agreement, leading to a shutdown. The largest cryptocurrency saw significant volatility in Wednesday’s trading session, reaching a high of $118,718 in a massive single daily candlestick, with the move catching shorts unawares. In the same vein, at one point on Wednesday, Bitcoin traded to lows of $113,975 as traders took profits. However, bulls quickly took charge, with the Bitcoin price extending its recovery further. The rebound extended into early Thursday with Bitcoin reaching a high of $119,863. At press time, Bitcoin was sustaining its gains, up 1.96% in the last 24 hours to $119,588 and up 7.2% weekly. Bitcoin is up more than 25% this year, rising as more Wall Street firms continue to embrace it and global investors begin to view the cryptocurrency as a reputable portfolio allocation and not just a quick trading vehicle. What’s next? According to CryptoQuant, the recent profit-taking event might not go without implications. This is because this high level of profit-taking may impact spot selling pressure; however, it does not yet reveal a significant predominance of short-term investors. In this light, CryptoQuant speculates that the profit-taking volume might increase in the coming weeks. The Bitcoin price faces its next resistance at $124,533, coinciding with the all-time high reached in mid-August. Source: https://u.today/3700000000-btc-profit-taking-shakes-crypto-market-whats-next
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 09:27
Litecoin Tests Key Support Near $105 as Technical Indicators Signal Neutral Momentum

The post Litecoin Tests Key Support Near $105 as Technical Indicators Signal Neutral Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Terrill Dicki Oct 01, 2025 07:17 LTC trades at $105.64 with bearish MACD signals while maintaining position above 200-day moving average, creating mixed technical outlook for traders. Market Overview Litecoin is currently trading at $105.64, down 0.33% over the past 24 hours within a relatively tight range of $103.84 to $107.61. The cryptocurrency faces immediate resistance at its pivot level of $105.70, with trading volume reaching $27.7 million. LTC maintains its position above the critical 200-day moving average at $97.92, providing some technical support despite short-term bearish pressure. Technical Picture The technical landscape for LTC presents a mixed outlook with conflicting signals across different timeframes. The RSI reading of 41.0 indicates neutral momentum, neither oversold nor overbought, suggesting the market lacks strong directional conviction. However, the MACD histogram at -0.3694 displays bearish divergence, indicating potential downward pressure in the near term. Most concerning for bulls is LTC’s position relative to shorter-term moving averages. The cryptocurrency trades 4.5% below its 20-day SMA at $110.65 and 6.8% below the 50-day SMA at $113.39. This configuration typically suggests weakening momentum and potential continuation of the current downtrend. The fact that LTC price remains above the 200-day moving average by 7.9% provides longer-term structural support but may not be sufficient to prevent further declines. Critical Levels to Watch The immediate support zone around $100.25 represents the most critical level for Litecoin in the short term. A break below this threshold could accelerate selling pressure and target the 200-day moving average at $97.92. Conversely, reclaiming the $110.65 level would signal a potential shift in momentum and could lead to a test of the $120.83 resistance. The $120.83 resistance level coincides with previous consolidation areas and represents the first major hurdle for any meaningful recovery attempt. A decisive…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 09:18
Ethereum Sharp Exchange Outflows Sparks A Historic Supply Squeeze, Here’s What It Means

The post Ethereum Sharp Exchange Outflows Sparks A Historic Supply Squeeze, Here’s What It Means appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Sharp Exchange Outflows Sparks A Historic Supply Squeeze, Here’s What It Means | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Godspower Owie is my name, and I work for the news platforms NewsBTC and Bitcoinist. I sometimes like to think of myself as an explorer since I enjoy exploring new places, learning new things, especially valuable ones, and meeting new people who have an impact on my life, no matter how small. I value my family, friends, career, and time. Really, those are most likely the most significant aspects of every person’s existence. Not illusions, but dreams are what I pursue. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-sharp-exchange-outflows/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 09:06
How Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Compares to Early Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) stormed the world in 2021 with its viral community-backed momentum and meme-driven rally, turning small investments into life-changing gains. Now, the same level of hype and investor attention is forming around Mutuum Finance (MUTM), except this time there is far more to the fervor than speculation. While SHIB’s runaway success was built […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/03 09:00
Tom Lee’s BitMine approaches 50% of goal to hold 5% Ethereum supply

The post Tom Lee’s BitMine approaches 50% of goal to hold 5% Ethereum supply appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Tom Lee’s Bitmine Immersion (BMNR) have reached nearly 50% of their goal to hold 5% of Ethereum’s total supply. BMNR has been steadily increasing its Ethereum holdings by buying during market dips, reflecting an institutional acquisition strategy. Tom Lee-led Bitmine Immersion (BMNR) is approaching 50% of its goal to hold 5% of Ethereum’s total supply. BMNR has been methodically increasing its Ethereum holdings through targeted purchases during market dips, aligning with Lee’s vision of positioning the company as a major institutional holder of the asset. Lee’s approach with BMNR mirrors strategies seen in other crypto-focused firms, emphasizing Ethereum as a key reserve asset amid growing regulatory clarity in the US. Ethereum remains a dominant blockchain network increasingly adopted by institutions for its smart contract capabilities and layer 2 scaling solutions. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/tom-lee-bmnr-ethereum-treasury-strategy/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 08:46
Analysts See ASTER Price Heading to an All-Time High – Here’s What the Charts Show

ASTER has been catching traders’ eyes again, with the charts showing signs that it could be gearing up for another run. The token is holding around $1.81, and many are watching closely to see if it can break through resistance and push toward new highs. Levels That Matter Right Now for ASTER Prominent analyst Sr
Coinstats2025/10/03 08:30
Vitalik Buterin co-founded the Ethereum Applications Guild

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to PRNewswire, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin announced the joint launch of the Ethereum Applications Guild (EAG), which aims to unite developers, researchers, communities and institutions within the Ethereum ecosystem to build an open, transparent and sustainable collaboration mechanism to accelerate the development and implementation of native projects, and promote the Ethereum ecosystem from the "infrastructure-led" stage to the "application-driven" stage.
PANews2025/10/03 08:00
