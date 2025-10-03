2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Institutional Digital Assets Summit “Liquidity 2026” Will be Held in Hong Kong

Institutional Digital Assets Summit “Liquidity 2026” Will be Held in Hong Kong

The post Institutional Digital Assets Summit “Liquidity 2026” Will be Held in Hong Kong appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LTP, a leading global institutional digital asset prime broker, today officially announced that the Fourth Edition of its flagship annual summit, Liquidity 2026, will take place on February 9, 2026, at the JW Marriott Hotel in Hong Kong. With the theme “Bridging Digital Assets and Traditional Finance: Building the Next Generation of Multi-Asset Financial Infrastructure,” the summit will highlight the accelerating convergence of digital assets, tokenized products, and traditional finance, underscoring the industry’s entry into a new era of multi-asset integration. As one of the most influential institutional events in the industry, Liquidity 2026 will bring together top global institutions and decision-makers, including: Sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, and leading asset managers Trading firms, investors, and liquidity providers International banks and investment banks’ digital asset and multi-asset divisions Leading global exchanges, custodians, and clearing institutions Financial infrastructure providers and technology innovators Regulators and international standard-setting bodies Key discussion themes will include: The future of multi-asset trading and allocation: integrating digital assets, tokenized products, and traditional markets Global regulatory developments and cross-border coordination Institutional strategies and risk management in a multi-asset landscape Applications of blockchain, custody, and clearing technologies across markets Building sustainable institutional-grade financial infrastructure and ecosystems Liquidity 2026 will serve not only as a platform for dialogue between digital assets and traditional finance, but also as the premier global stage for multi-asset integration. The summit is expected to attract thousands of senior executives and industry leaders, driving forward the institutional adoption of next-generation financial markets. More details: summit.liquiditytech.com Source: https://beincrypto.com/liquidity-summit-2026-hong-kong/
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000141-12.96%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00924-2.53%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014927+6.81%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 09:37
Delite
The Government Shutdown is Just The Latest Blow to Troops and Veterans

The Government Shutdown is Just The Latest Blow to Troops and Veterans

The post The Government Shutdown is Just The Latest Blow to Troops and Veterans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. QUANTICO, VIRGINIA – SEPTEMBER 30: U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (L) greets U.S. President Donald Trump as he arrives to speak to senior military leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico on September 30, 2025 in Quantico, Virginia. In an unprecedented gathering, almost 800 generals, admirals and their senior enlisted leaders have been ordered into one location from around the world on short notice. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Getty Images Up to three quarters of a million federal workers could be furloughed if the current impasse over funding the federal government continues. And unlike the last two government shutdowns, in 2018/2019 and 2013, active duty military personnel will also miss paychecks starting October 15th if Congress doesn’t act, but they will be required to serve nonetheless. In addition, many military families depend on other government services to make ends meet, like federal nutrition assistance. There is a bill being considered that would guarantee military pay even during the shutdown, but as of this writing its fate was uncertain. The government shutdown means short-term hardships for military families and a wide swath of other federal employees, but active duty military personnel and veterans of recent wars will be hit even harder, and for a longer time period, under the provisions of the so-called “big beautiful bill” that passed earlier this year. Only a tiny share of the increased Pentagon spending contained in the bill – about 5% – will go to help military families. And cuts elsewhere in the budget will mean a net loss for many of these families, as pillars of the social safety net like nutrition aid are slashed. The situation for veterans is even worse. Cuts in food assistance and health care will hit them harder, because they are more dependent on these programs. As the…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014927+6.81%
Union
U$0.010417+3.04%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.833+1.16%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 09:32
Delite
UXLINK: Plans to launch a vote on October 4th to unlock some tokens in advance for users affected by the hacker attack

UXLINK: Plans to launch a vote on October 4th to unlock some tokens in advance for users affected by the hacker attack

PANews reported on October 3rd that UXLINK announced plans to launch a proposal vote on Snapshot on October 4th. The proposals include: 1. Unlock some tokens in advance for users affected by the hacker attack; 2. Use all recovered funds (from exchanges), the litigation team, and a portion of Treasury funds to compensate affected users.
1
1$0.007112+24.09%
Delite
PANews2025/10/03 09:25
Delite
WisdomTree Acquires Ceres Partners to Expand into Custody and Tokenization Markets

WisdomTree Acquires Ceres Partners to Expand into Custody and Tokenization Markets

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Businesswire, crypto ETF issuer WisdomTree announced that it has completed the acquisition of alternative asset management company Ceres Partners. The transaction will expand its business into exchange-traded products (ETP), custody, and tokenization markets. The acquisition amount includes US$275 million in cash paid upon completion of the transaction and a profit-taking consideration of up to US$225 million. (Note: Earn-out consideration is a common valuation adjustment mechanism in acquisition transactions. After paying the base consideration, the buyer can pay additional funds based on the target company's achievement of specific indicators. Unlike a VAM agreement, an earn-out consideration adjustment focuses more on quantifiable, objective data, reducing human intervention.)
PAID Network
PAID$0.0191-1.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07178+1.90%
Delite
PANews2025/10/03 09:25
Delite
Metaplanet CEO: Crypto market fundamentals are still strengthening, and falling stock prices will not affect continued accumulation of BTC

Metaplanet CEO: Crypto market fundamentals are still strengthening, and falling stock prices will not affect continued accumulation of BTC

PANews reported on October 3rd that Simon Gerovich, CEO of Metaplanet, a Japanese Bitcoin treasury company, stated in a post on the X platform that the company's stock price has indeed plummeted, which is very painful for the team, shareholders, and himself. However, looking back at the dot-com bubble in 2000, Amazon's business was very strong, yet its stock price also plummeted. This is because fundamentals and stock prices often diverge, sometimes lasting for months or even longer. Bitcoin itself has experienced multiple 70% to 80% declines, but its fundamentals have been irreversibly strengthening. Therefore, Metaplanet will continue to accumulate Bitcoin and will persevere in its execution.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001628+1.24%
Bitcoin
BTC$122,329.76+2.15%
Simon the Gator
SIMON$0.0002406-8.86%
Delite
PANews2025/10/03 09:14
Delite
Musk’s push to transfer SEC probe of Twitter deal to Texas rejected by Federal judge

Musk’s push to transfer SEC probe of Twitter deal to Texas rejected by Federal judge

A federal judge has rejected Elon Musk’s appeal to transfer the case of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) legal inquiry into the timing of his Twitter stake announcement to Texas.  Elon Musk has faced legal scrutiny from regulators in both the U.S. and the UK over the management of his companies. In the latest […]
EPNS
PUSH$0.0317+2.85%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010136-0.24%
Union
U$0.010417+3.04%
Delite
Cryptopolitan2025/10/03 09:13
Delite
The Solana Treasury Bet Attracts Institutional Interest

The Solana Treasury Bet Attracts Institutional Interest

The post The Solana Treasury Bet Attracts Institutional Interest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Solana’s Treasury/DAT discussed by key crypto leaders at TOKEN2049. Institutional adoption grows with innovative Treasury strategies. Potential consolidation in DAT markets predicted by experts. Key figures from Jump Crypto, Pantera Capital, Drift, and Galaxy Digital shared insights at TOKEN 2049’s Solana Treasury Bet roundtable in Singapore. This discussion highlights Solana’s growing appeal among institutional investors due to regulatory changes, showcasing Solana’s potential for significant revenue growth and ongoing market consolidation trends. Solana Emerges as Institutional Favorite Amid Crypto Developments Jason Urban, Global Head of Trading, Galaxy Digital, said, “Under the new US regulatory environment, many L1 and L2 are no longer considered securities, which opens the door for public companies to acquire cryptocurrencies in large quantities and trade them on the public market.” The adoption of DAT impacts how institutions integrate crypto into existing treasury systems, illustrating the ongoing attraction for traditional investors. Pantera Capital’s Cosmo Jiang pointed out that Solana’s potential $2 billion annual revenue and consistent growth are appealing to the public market. Reactions remain optimistic as Solana’s revenue prospects entice investors. David Lu of Drift stated that if Drift underperforms against SOL, investors should consider holding SOL longer-term. Optimistic Outlook as Solana Revenue Poised for Growth Did you know? The Solana Treasury strategy mirrors historical moves by companies like MicroStrategy with Bitcoin, marking a shift in corporate treasury approaches. Solana (SOL) is valued at $232.47 with a market cap of $126.37 billion, representing a 3.06% market share. Recent trading volume of $9.33 billion shows a 9.57% change. Over 90 days, SOL’s price increased by 56.76%, data by CoinMarketCap shows. Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 00:55 UTC on October 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research highlights the impact of regulative clarity and technological advancements in Solana’s growth. Experts underscore favorable conditions for market expansion…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014927+6.81%
Drift Protocol
DRIFT$0.9147+6.98%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01376+6.33%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 09:01
Delite
US Treasury Declares 15% Corporate Tax on Bitcoin – Big Victory to Crypto Space

US Treasury Declares 15% Corporate Tax on Bitcoin – Big Victory to Crypto Space

US Treasury waives 15% corporate minimum tax on Bitcoin, that saves companies billions. Strategy surges because unrealized gains will not be taxed anymore.
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1973-5.46%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0235-2.20%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001628+1.24%
Delite
Blockchainreporter2025/10/03 09:00
Delite
Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Ready for $3, Bitcoin (BTC) Can't Handle It, Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready for $0.00002?

Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Ready for $3, Bitcoin (BTC) Can't Handle It, Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready for $0.00002?

Market was not ready for such explosive surge of buying out there
XRP
XRP$3.0258-0.10%
READY
READY$0.03591+42.67%
Bitcoin
BTC$122,329.76+2.15%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/03 08:01
Delite
Zcash – Can ZEC’s 58% rally set the stage for $200 breakout?

Zcash – Can ZEC’s 58% rally set the stage for $200 breakout?

With $1.2 billion market cap reached, is ZEC set for stronger inflows or a quick reversal?
Zcash
ZEC$133.77-3.42%
Stage
STAGE$0.00004-10.91%
1
1$0.007112+24.09%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/03 08:00
Delite

Novice o trendih

Več

The Teucrium XRP ETF went live because the SEC let its deadline expire during the shutdown

Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to drive liquidity into cryptocurrency markets

Samsung & Coinbase: Explosive Crypto Adoption in 2025

Strive to acquire Semler Scientific, increasing its total Bitcoin holdings to 5,886

Walmart-Owned Bank App OnePay to Add Crypto Support: Report