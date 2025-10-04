2025-10-04 Saturday

Citadel Introduces SuiBall: A Revolutionary Sui-Native Hardware Wallet

The post Citadel Introduces SuiBall: A Revolutionary Sui-Native Hardware Wallet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Oct 02, 2025 03:48 Citadel Wallet unveils SuiBall, a Sui-native hardware wallet, offering clear signing and deep integration with the Sui ecosystem, setting new standards for crypto security. Citadel Wallet, a prominent name in crypto hardware design, has announced the launch of SuiBall, the first hardware wallet designed specifically for the Sui blockchain. The announcement was made during SuiFest, a live event celebrating advancements within the Sui ecosystem. According to Sui Foundation, SuiBall aims to provide a seamless and secure user experience, integrating deeply with Sui’s features and applications. A New Standard for Hardware Wallets The SuiBall wallet introduces ‘clear signing’, a feature that allows users to view and understand transaction details before approval, addressing the security risks associated with traditional ‘blind signing’. This innovation ensures transparency and empowers users by providing a fully human-readable interface. Suiball supports all native Sui assets, including NFTs and DeFi platforms such as Suilend and Bluefin, and has plans to expand into gaming and payments. Adeniyi Abiodun, co-founder and CTO of Mysten Labs, highlighted SuiBall’s role in enhancing transaction transparency, crucial for the growing BTCfi and other high-value applications across the Sui network. With nearly 30% of Sui’s total value locked (TVL) comprising BTC assets, Suiball is positioned to facilitate secure and transparent interactions within the DeFi landscape. Turning Vision into Reality SuiBall represents a significant step forward in crypto hardware, combining advanced security features with a user-friendly design. Andy Kulikyan, Founder at Citadel Wallet, emphasized the device’s role in setting new standards for Web3 personal devices. By integrating secure hardware with Sui’s blockchain capabilities, Suiball provides users with the tools needed for confident asset management. The launch of SuiBall marks a pivotal moment for secure crypto devices, as it promises to deliver a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 09:44
Franklin Templeton Sees Digital Assets Exploding Into Traditional Finance

The post Franklin Templeton Sees Digital Assets Exploding Into Traditional Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Digital assets surged further into mainstream finance as tokenization, regulatory clarity, and institutional adoption ignited a wave of unstoppable crypto momentum. Crypto’s Institutional Flip: Rate Cuts, Regulation Shifts, and Asset Floodgates Open Digital assets continued to push deeper into mainstream finance as institutions and regulators accelerated efforts to bring crypto products into traditional markets. Franklin […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/franklin-templeton-sees-digital-assets-exploding-into-traditional-finance/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 09:35
U.S., Europe brands take on the Chinese consumer

The post U.S., Europe brands take on the Chinese consumer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pictured here is Louis Vuitton’s new cruise ship-shaped store in Shanghai, China, on June 28, 2025. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images BEIJING — China’s economic slowdown isn’t discouraging U.S. and European brands from revamping their strategies to reach Chinese shoppers. Instead, the allure of the world’s second-largest consumer market is forcing companies to adapt in the face of growing competition from local brands. In the case of Kraft Heinz, getting more people in China to buy ketchup this year also meant hiring a local agency to help create catchy campaigns — decorating subway station columns to mimic ketchup bottles and promoting the condiment as a fresh twist on a popular dish: stir-fried eggs and tomatoes. It’s a hard market to tackle, even for Shanghai-based marketing firm Good Idea Growth Network (GGN). The agency has witnessed at least five different waves of consumer trends in its 14-year history, founder Stephy Liu, said in Mandarin, translated by CNBC. “The gameplay keeps on changing.” But GGN has succeeded even after rejecting an acquisition offer from British advertising giant WPP, Liu said, noting that about half of her clients are foreign brands. While Kraft Heinz isn’t done with its China ketchup campaign yet, the company reported second-quarter net sales in emerging markets climbed by 4.2% from a year ago, helping offset declines in North America. WPP explored a potential acquisition of GGN but did not end up going far in the process, according to a person familiar with the discussions. Kraft Heinz did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Localized social media From Starbucks’ struggles to Lululemon’s successes in China, it’s become clear that the right mix of localization is essential. “Among international brands in China, the winners are often dedicating more than 40% of revenue to marketing, especially content and platform-first…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 09:22
Chainlink (LINK) Drops 3.2%, Leading Index Lower

The post Chainlink (LINK) Drops 3.2%, Leading Index Lower appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4293.2, down 0.9% (-41.06) since 4 p.m. ET on Thursday. Two of 20 assets are trading higher. Leaders: APT (+2.2%) and BCH (+1.1%). Laggards: LINK (-3.2%) and HBAR (-3.1%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/10/03/coindesk-20-performance-update-chainlink-link-drops-3-2-leading-index-lower
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 09:20
BullZilla Presale, Avalanche and Cardano

The post BullZilla Presale, Avalanche and Cardano appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News BullZilla presale surges with its Mutation Mechanism while Avalanche and Cardano gain institutional traction. Best crypto coin insights for 2025. Looking for the best crypto coin for 2025? You are at the right place. With so much happening in the crypto space, it is hard to find the best coin to invest in. The market is continuously shifting, and Ripple has just announced the launch of a new Center for Digital Assets at UC Berkeley, expanding blockchain research and academic integration into the U.S. education system. By funding innovation hubs, Ripple signals how academia, institutions, and crypto ecosystems are converging faster than ever. Against this backdrop, presales like BullZilla, institutional moves from Avalanche, and Cardano’s roadmap milestones are no longer isolated stories; they are all part of a larger narrative defining the best crypto coin to buy in October 2025 contenders of 2025. This article will explore why BullZilla’s Mutation Mechanism presale positions it as the best cryptocurrency of the moment, how Avalanche’s Wall Street SPAC deal sets it apart, and why Cardano’s roadmap could make it the best cryptocurrency for institutional investors. BullZilla Presale Mutation Engine: A Contender for the Best Crypto Coin Among all projects, BullZilla ($BZIL) has quickly emerged as the best crypto coin candidate of 2025. The project’s Mutation Mechanism has been designed to create urgency and scarcity, with token prices rising every $100,000 raised or every 48 hours. This dynamic system transforms the presale into a constantly moving target, rewarding early participants while steadily increasing token value. Currently in Stage 5 (Roar Drop Incoming), Phase 5B, BullZilla is priced at $0.00011907 with over $770,000 raised and more than 2,500 holders. The speed of growth and engineered scarcity has already positioned it as the top crypto coins with strong upside to consider in presale…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 09:16
BlockDAG, Polkadot, Avalanche & ICP

The post BlockDAG, Polkadot, Avalanche & ICP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore why BlockDAG, Polkadot, Avalanche, and Internet Computer are the most popular crypto of 2025 with major upgrades, real use cases, and massive ROI potential. With countless new projects launching every month, identifying platforms that truly deliver value is more important than ever. While many fade quickly, a few names have emerged as serious contenders with strong technology, active ecosystems, and measurable progress. These are not just passing trends; they’re shaping the future of blockchain through real functionality and scalability. This overview of the most popular crypto projects highlights four names dominating the 2025 conversation: BlockDAG, Polkadot, Avalanche, and Internet Computer. Each is making a distinct impact, from breakthrough performance and cross-chain interoperability to governance evolution and on-chain AI. Their latest upgrades prove that they are not only capturing attention but also driving adoption at scale. 1. BlockDAG: Awakening Testnet Turns Vision Into Reality BlockDAG has quickly become one of the most popular crypto projects of 2025 thanks to the remarkable success of its Awakening Testnet, which has transitioned the project from presale buzz to a functioning, high-performance network. Transaction speeds have doubled from 800 TPS to an impressive 1,400 TPS, placing BlockDAG (BDAG) among the most scalable chains in development. Its move to an account-based model with full EVM compatibility enables the seamless deployment of smart contracts and dApps. At the same time, EIP-4337 account abstraction simplifies the user experience through gas sponsorship and social recovery. Developers benefit from the BlockDAG IDE, offering debugging, syntax highlighting, and deployment features. The addition of runtime upgradability eliminates the need for disruptive hard forks, allowing for continuous upgrades. Tools like the NFT Explorer, real-time analytics dashboard, and WalletConnect integration make the network builder-friendly and accessible. Security enhancements, including built-in reentrancy protection and ongoing audits, further strengthen the system. Live dApps,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 09:01
Most Popular Crypto of 2025: BlockDAG, Polkadot, Avalanche, and ICP Are Redefining the Market

With countless new projects launching every month, identifying platforms that truly deliver value is more important than ever. While many […] The post Most Popular Crypto of 2025: BlockDAG, Polkadot, Avalanche, and ICP Are Redefining the Market appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/04 09:00
Discord Issues Data Breach Alert Affecting Cryptocurrency Users

Discord reports a limited data breach impacting information of customer service contacts. Attackers demand ransom, threatening to release partial credit card details and IP addresses. Continue Reading:Discord Issues Data Breach Alert Affecting Cryptocurrency Users The post Discord Issues Data Breach Alert Affecting Cryptocurrency Users appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/10/04 08:59
World Liberty Financial sells tokens to Hut8 for treasury reserves at $0.25 each

The post World Liberty Financial sells tokens to Hut8 for treasury reserves at $0.25 each appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways World Liberty Financial, a DeFi project with real-world asset tokenization focus and Trump family connections, sold tokens to mining firm Hut8 at $0.25 each. The sale is part of a growing trend where crypto projects partner with mining firms to build treasury reserves, linking DeFi and traditional asset management. World Liberty Financial, a DeFi project linked to the Trump family that emphasizes real-world asset tokenization, sold tokens to Hut8, a cryptocurrency mining company expanding into treasury management, at $0.25 each for treasury reserves. The transaction comes amid a broader trend of crypto projects building treasury reserves through partnerships with mining firms, combining DeFi with traditional asset management strategies. WLFI recently introduced initiatives for tokenizing assets such as real estate and commodities, integrating these with its stablecoin to support treasury reserve stability. The project has collaborated with external backers from regions like Abu Dhabi to enhance its stablecoin offerings as part of its treasury diversification strategies. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/wlfi-sells-tokens-hut8-treasury-reserves/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 08:57
Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

Analysts are now pointing to three very different plays investors should watch: the viral AlphaPepe presale, Chainlink’s growth as an […] The post Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/04 08:00
