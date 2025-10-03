Borza MEXC
Early SHIB And PEPE Holders Shift To Pepeto, Best Crypto To Buy Now?
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 10:26
Armenia to Ban Cash-for-Crypto Transactions in 2026
The post Armenia to Ban Cash-for-Crypto Transactions in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Regulations Armenia is preparing to outlaw cash-for-crypto transactions beginning in 2026, a decision officials say is about transparency, not suppression. The reform is part of a broader effort to strengthen oversight of digital assets while keeping the country attractive to investors. Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan explained in parliament that regulators want visibility into who actually owns cryptocurrencies. Without that, he argued, tax evasion and illicit fund flows become nearly impossible to track. The measure follows rising concerns among lawmakers that anonymous deals could undermine the credibility of the nation’s financial system. Pushback From Industry Some companies in Armenia’s crypto sector have already voiced frustration, warning that the policy may complicate business activity. Lawmaker Arman Yeghoyan, who raised their concerns in the National Assembly, said many fear the ban will make the market less flexible. Grigoryan pushed back, emphasizing that the intention isn’t to halt crypto activity but to align it with the same transparency expected in traditional finance. A Regulated Path Forward The move builds on the country’s recently enacted Crypto Assets Law, which forces issuers and exchanges to disclose ownership to the Central Bank of Armenia and maintain minimum capital reserves. Rather than banning digital assets outright, the framework was designed to bring “financial hygiene” to the space, ensuring that both banks and startups can participate under uniform rules. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government has also highlighted the benefits of allowing banks to expand into crypto services, signaling that authorities want regulation to support innovation, not stifle it. Balancing Innovation With Risk Still, regulators remain cautious. Central Bank Governor Martin Galstyan has repeatedly warned that cryptocurrencies can obscure financial flows and carry potential for abuse. While he advocates for pragmatism rather than prohibition, he has urged banks to prepare for these risks with strong compliance systems. With the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 10:02
A whale sold 314 billion PEPE to obtain 668.35 ETH and 203,000 USDC, and then bought EIGEN, PUMP and XPL
PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Onchain Lens detection, a whale sold 314 billion PEPE to obtain 668.35 ETH and 203,000 USDC. The whale spent 267.66 ETH to buy 697,488 EIGEN, then sold ETH in exchange for USDC, and deposited 1.837 million USDC into HyperLiquid, bought 151.19 million PUMP for US$1.02 million, and bought 1.11 million XPL for US$1.09 million.
PANews
2025/10/03 09:42
CME Group: Q3 average daily trading volume hits second highest on record, with cryptocurrency contracts trading at 340,000 contracts
PANews reported on October 3rd that according to PRNewswire, derivatives market CME Group released quarterly and monthly market data, showing that the average daily trading volume (ADV) reached 25.3 million contracts this year, and the ADV in September reached 26.1 million contracts, both setting the second highest trading volume record in history. Among them: 1. In the third quarter, the average daily trading volume of cryptocurrency contracts reached 340,000 contracts (with a notional value of US$14.1 billion), with the average daily trading volume of micro Ethereum futures contracts reaching 209,000 contracts and the average daily trading volume of Ethereum futures contracts reaching 236,000 contracts. 2. The average daily trading volume of cryptocurrency contracts in September was 309,000 contracts (with a notional value of US$13.7 billion). The average daily trading volume of micro Ethereum futures contracts increased by 472% to 182,000 contracts, and the average daily trading volume of micro Bitcoin futures contracts increased by 50% to 62,000 contracts.
PANews
2025/10/03 09:38
The Disney Resort That’s Getting Its Own Tram Network
The post The Disney Resort That’s Getting Its Own Tram Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disney is famous for its monorail, but one park is set to get an innovative tram system. Flickr Vision Disney’s most high-tech theme park resort is due to get a tram network which will connect it directly to the local airport, homes and hotels according to an announcement today. Anyone who has visited Walt Disney World in Orlando knows that getting around the sprawling site isn’t a walk in the park. The complex is comparable in size to San Francisco and it can often take an hour or more to get from one theme park to another using the network of buses, boats, cable cars and monorails. Getting a tram from your front door right to the park gates sounds like the stuff of fantasy but it will soon be reality at one Disney resort. The lucky location is the Middle Eastern city of Abu Dhabi which is due to be home to Disney’s seventh resort over the coming years. When the park was announced in May, Disney’s chief executive Bob Iger forecast that the “resort in Abu Dhabi will be the most advanced and interactive destination in our portfolio.” The setting already looks like the backdrop for a science-fiction film. Disneyland Abu Dhabi will sit on the sandy northern shores of Yas Island, which is already home to a portfolio of world-leading theme parks and attractions. Unlike almost all of its other parks, Disney won’t own or operate its outpost in Abu Dhabi. Instead, it will be built and run by Miral, Yas Island’s developer and the Middle East’s leading theme park operator. Yas Island is comfortably the world’s most well-connected major resort as it is home to upscale residential communities, schools, a business district, deluxe hotels, a marina, a mega mall with 370 shops, an arena, a beach,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 09:38
Moonbirds’ NFT trading volume exceeded $5 million in the past 24 hours, possibly due to the proposed token issuance
PANews reported on October 3 that after announcing plans to launch bird tokens, Moonbirds NFT transaction volume saw a significant increase. According to Cryptoslam data, it reached approximately US$5.7316 million in the past 24 hours, an increase of 46%, with a transaction volume of 336 transactions.
PANews
2025/10/03 09:33
White House Seeks Permanent CFTC Chairman Post-Pham
The post White House Seeks Permanent CFTC Chairman Post-Pham appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: White House hastens CFTC chairman search amid Pham’s exit. Mike Selig implied as possible chairman contender. Market reactions to regulatory clarity and crypto initiatives. The White House is seeking a permanent chairman for the CFTC after Caroline Pham’s pro-crypto initiatives and stated intent to step down, underscoring regulatory changes in Washington. The appointment could shape future crypto regulations, affecting collaborative efforts between the CFTC and SEC, with immediate implications for market players like USDC, ETH, and BTC. White House Drives CFTC Leadership and Regulatory Overhaul The White House is expediting its search for a permanent Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chairman amidst Caroline Pham’s expected departure. Caroline Pham has led pro-crypto initiatives, withdrawing outdated staff advisories and improving crypto market clarity since her acting chairmanship began. Insiders imply Mike Selig, a senior crypto policy official at the U.S. SEC, as a possible contender for the position. According to Chris Giancarlo, former CFTC Chairman, candidates are being chosen for multiple commissioner spots. Market implications include enhanced regulatory clarity and potentially bolstered market confidence. Under Pham, discussions on using stablecoins as collateral for derivatives may advance tokenized finance. Such initiatives could influence crypto market utility, particularly for assets like USDC and USDT. Until a full CFTC commission is formed, any lone decision-making may face legal challenges. “The CFTC is wasting no time in fulfilling President Trump’s vision to make America the crypto capital of the world…Providing regulatory clarity now and fostering innovation in digital asset markets will deliver on the Administration’s promise to usher in a Golden Age of Crypto.” — Caroline D. Pham, Acting CFTC Chairman CFTC Press Release, August 2025 Industry leaders have voiced support for regulatory harmonization. Heath Tarbert, Circle President, praised deriving lower costs and unlocking liquidity using stablecoins. Greg Tusar from Coinbase commended Pham for…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 09:31
Bitcoin Depot acquires National Bitcoin ATM to expand US presence
PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin ATM operator Bitcoin Depot announced the acquisition of Westcliff Technologies (operating under the brand name National Bitcoin ATM). The specific acquisition amount has not been disclosed. After the completion of the transaction, the Bitcoin Depot network will add 500 Bitcoin self-service terminal devices and its Bitcoin ATM business scope will cover 27 states in the United States.
PANews
2025/10/03 08:48
ECB Reveals Firms Selected to Build Core Infrastructure for Digital Euro Project
The European Central Bank just supercharged the digital euro’s momentum, locking in top-tier firms to build core infrastructure components that could revolutionize payments across Europe. European Central Bank Secures Tech Partners While Awaiting Digital Euro Regulation The European Central Bank (ECB) continues to advance preparations for a potential central bank digital currency (CBDC) as it […]
Coinstats
2025/10/03 08:30
Bitcoin Price Surge: Veracity of New Milestones in Question
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/bitcoin-price-milestone-verification/
Coinstats
2025/10/03 08:29
