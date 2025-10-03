The Disney Resort That’s Getting Its Own Tram Network

Disney is famous for its monorail, but one park is set to get an innovative tram system. Flickr Vision Disney's most high-tech theme park resort is due to get a tram network which will connect it directly to the local airport, homes and hotels according to an announcement today. Anyone who has visited Walt Disney World in Orlando knows that getting around the sprawling site isn't a walk in the park. The complex is comparable in size to San Francisco and it can often take an hour or more to get from one theme park to another using the network of buses, boats, cable cars and monorails. Getting a tram from your front door right to the park gates sounds like the stuff of fantasy but it will soon be reality at one Disney resort. The lucky location is the Middle Eastern city of Abu Dhabi which is due to be home to Disney's seventh resort over the coming years. When the park was announced in May, Disney's chief executive Bob Iger forecast that the "resort in Abu Dhabi will be the most advanced and interactive destination in our portfolio." The setting already looks like the backdrop for a science-fiction film. Disneyland Abu Dhabi will sit on the sandy northern shores of Yas Island, which is already home to a portfolio of world-leading theme parks and attractions. Unlike almost all of its other parks, Disney won't own or operate its outpost in Abu Dhabi. Instead, it will be built and run by Miral, Yas Island's developer and the Middle East's leading theme park operator. Yas Island is comfortably the world's most well-connected major resort as it is home to upscale residential communities, schools, a business district, deluxe hotels, a marina, a mega mall with 370 shops, an arena, a beach,…