Crypto Market VC Funding Report: Fewer Deals, More Dollars

The post Crypto Market VC Funding Report: Fewer Deals, More Dollars appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. September 2025 may eventually go down as the month that reframed VC attitudes across the crypto market. On the surface, the numbers from WuBlockchain’s monthly report paint a picture of contraction in dealmaking. Yet, peer a little closer and it’s clear: the capital is still flowing in. If anything, consolidation and growing ticket sizes are signaling that the crypto market investment narrative is maturing. It’s picking favorites, doubling down, and placing outsized bets on fewer, more promising teams. The Crypto Market: Fewer Deals, More Dollars According to RootData statistics compiled by WuBlockchain, the market saw a measly 62 publicly disclosed crypto VC fundraising rounds in September 2025. That represents a hefty 25.3% drop from August’s 83 rounds, and a 37.4% dive compared to September 2024. Fewer Deals, Greater Capital | Source: Wu Blockchain on X It’s worth noting, of course, that these figures are fluid. Not all deals hit the wires in real time, so the true totals may shift upward as stealth rounds become public. Yet if crypto market deal volume shrank, the cash on offer told a very different story. September’s total fundraising hit an astonishing $5.122 billion. That’s up 5.2% month-on-month and represents a massive 739.7% leap from the $610 million total of September a year prior. For anyone fretting about “risk-off” VC sentiment, that yawning gap between round count and dollars committed says everything. The games may be fewer, but the stakes have never been higher. Sector Shifts: Where VCs Are Betting Breaking it down by sector, DeFi captured the lion’s share of activity, making up 25.8% of funded projects. CeFi wasn’t too far behind, with 21%. The L1/L2 sector and the emerging AI track (both at 12.9%), RWA/DePIN at 6.5%, and tools/wallets at 11.3% round out the investment focus. NFT/GameFi, so often hyped as a…
Ethereum Leaders Outline Future at TOKEN 2049 Conference

The post Ethereum Leaders Outline Future at TOKEN 2049 Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Eminent Ethereum contributors presented future goals at TOKEN 2049. Integration of Layer 2 technologies advances Ethereum’s scalability. Innovations may redefine trust and accountability in AI era. Prominent figures from Consensys, Ethereum Foundation, and EigenCloud shared insights on Ethereum’s progress and future at TOKEN 2049’s “Ten Years In: Ethereum’s Next Frontier” roundtable. These discussions highlight Ethereum’s ongoing role in bridging anarchism and traditional finance while boosting L1-L2 synergies and preparing for AI’s rising influence within decentralized systems. Ethereum’s Strategic Moves for Scalability and Sustainability Joseph Lubin discussed Ethereum’s transformation from resisting traditional banking to integrating with institutions. The 85% token allocation for Linea, along with burning 20% of transaction fees, highlights a strategic focus on sustainability and enhancing the Ethereum mainnet. Tomasz Stanczak revealed plans to increase Ethereum’s gas usage to 100 million, tripling computing power. This advancement supports the foundation’s goals of improved finality, privacy, and security, underscoring Layer 1 and Layer 2’s symbiotic relationship. Sreeram Kannan labeled Ethereum as the “trust layer” vital in AI’s rise, introducing EigenLayer’s solutions for accountability. The attendees collectively advised developers to focus more on impactful applications than chain selection, which suggests a focus on substantial innovation over network allegiance. “Linea allocates 85% of tokens to ecosystem initiatives, burning 20% of transaction fees to support Ethereum mainnet.” — Joseph Lubin, Founder & CEO, Consensys “Linea allocates 85% of tokens to ecosystem initiatives, burning 20% of transaction fees to support Ethereum mainnet.” — Joseph Lubin, Founder & CEO, Consensys Ethereum’s Upgrades and Market Growth Potential Did you know? A big Ethereum upgrade can promptly impact ETH supply through transaction fee burns, potentially driving scarcity. CoinMarketCap data show Ethereum (ETH) priced at $4,487.81 with a market cap of $541.69 billion and a trading volume at $46.29 billion, down 4.79% in 24 hours. ETH gained…
Crypto.com taps Morpho DeFi lending

The post Crypto.com taps Morpho DeFi lending appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto.com, the Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange, has informed its users that they will soon be able to borrow wrapped crypto assets and earn returns on stablecoins through Morpho, a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol.  This update was made public after an announcement on Thursday, October 2, revealing that Morpho intends to establish stablecoin lending markets on the Cronos blockchain, with the launch of the first vaults anticipated later this year. With this combination, users can deposit wrapped Ether or Bitcoin into Morpho vaults and utilize them as collateral to borrow stablecoins and earn yield. The Morpho lending protocol acts as a game-changer in blockchain technology  Wrapped assets are tokens on one blockchain, such as Ethereum, that represent an asset from a different blockchain, like Bitcoin, at a 1:1 value. On Cronos, wrapped tokens like CDCETH and CDCBTC reflect ETH and BTC, enabling users to add value to the network and access DeFi lending markets without leaving the chain. Following these updates, Morpho’s co-founder and integration team lead, Merlin Egalite, said that they aim to provide a trusted user experience in the front, with DeFi infrastructure in the back. He further explained that the protocol will be directly combined into Crypto.com’s platforms, offering its lending features to all users. Morpho connects lenders and borrowers using platforms such as Aave and Compound. With its increased adoption, the protocol has been positioned as the second-largest DeFi lending protocol, with a total value locked of around $7.7 billion, according to reports from DefiLlama. For the accessibility of this protocol, Egalite mentioned that users based in the US will have the chance to access the protocol. He acknowledged that the Genesis Act hinders stablecoin issuers from directly paying reserve yields to holders. However, he stated that lending a stablecoin and earning yield is a different activity that…
The US SEC has yet to make a decision on the Canary spot LTC ETF during the government shutdown.

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission took no action on Thursday, the initial deadline for its decision, during the U.S. government shutdown, leaving Canary Capital's spot Litecoin exchange-traded fund in limbo. The SEC's silence has left the crypto community uncertain about how the regulator will operate during the federal government shutdown and how its new universal listing standards will affect the timelines for dozens of crypto ETF applications awaiting approval.
Coinbase Handing Out $12,000 in Crypto (USDC) in New York? H the Details

The post Coinbase Handing Out $12,000 in Crypto (USDC) in New York? H the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A group of young New Yorkers is receiving $12,000 in cryptocurrency as part of a new guaranteed-income experiment backed by Coinbase. The program, called Future First, selected 160 residents between the ages of 18 and 30 by lottery to receive the payments in USDC, a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar. Distribution began last week through Coinbase wallets, according to a report by Bloomberg. Testing crypto as direct aid The nonprofit GiveDirectly, which has run cash-transfer programs in dozens of countries, is administering the pilot. Unlike traditional guaranteed-income trials that send recurring payments over long periods, Future First gives recipients a large $8,000 lump sum and five smaller deposits of $800. The approach, GiveDirectly says, is designed to help participants make bigger financial moves, such as paying a security deposit or covering tuition. Funding comes from Coinbase, which previously abandoned its own direct-giving initiative but redirected $2.6 million in remaining funds to GiveDirectly. Darin Carter, who leads U.S. policy and grassroots advocacy at Coinbase, told Bloomberg the program is meant to provide “financial support and crypto education for young New Yorkers.” Promises and pitfalls Using crypto instead of cash adds both efficiencies and risks. GiveDirectly says sending USDC costs pennies per transfer, far cheaper than prepaid cards or bank wires. But critics warn that stablecoins can lose their peg in market stress, and young participants could be tempted to speculate with their windfall. Recipients can cash out to banks, use Coinbase debit cards, withdraw at ATMs or leave funds in their crypto wallets to earn 4.1% interest or buy other digital assets. American University law professor Hilary Allen told Bloomberg that this setup could nudge some toward risky bets. Program leaders plan to survey participants afterward to gauge whether crypto distribution created new opportunities or new barriers. For now, some…
Record Crypto Derivatives Volume by CME Group

The post Record Crypto Derivatives Volume by CME Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: CME Group reports new peak in crypto derivatives trading volume. Strong institutional interest fuels trading activity. Ethereum futures see notable trading surge. CME Group’s latest report reveals a record-high average daily trading volume of 340,000 cryptocurrency contracts in Q3 2023, highlighting significant institutional interest in crypto derivatives. These volumes underscore the growing role of regulated derivatives markets in shaping institutional strategies, influencing liquidity, and possibly affecting the broader crypto market dynamics. CME’s Crypto Derivatives Skyrocket with 340,000 Daily Contracts CME Group reported an average daily trading volume of 340,000 cryptocurrency contracts in Q3 with Ethereum futures leading growth. The trading volume increase indicates heightened institutional interest in crypto derivatives. September’s average daily volume stood at 309,000 contracts, as CME aims to strengthen its position in the crypto sector. According to Tim McCourt, “client demand for around-the-clock cryptocurrency trading has grown.” This statement signals CME’s commitment to meeting market demands for seamless trading opportunities across different time zones. Institutional and larger market participants seem to leverage CME’s regulated platforms, enhancing market confidence in the stability and security offered in these trading instruments. Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,471.83, with a market cap nearing $539.76 billion and dominating 13.07% of the market. CoinMarketCap data shows a 24-hour trading volume at $46.48 billion. ETH price rose 1.77% in the past day, 13.26% over a week, and 78.00% in the last 90 days. Insights from Coincu research team suggest continued institutional preference for regulated trading venues, driven by regulatory clarity. Historical trends show CME Group’s crypto futures volumes also soar during periods of financial turbulence, ETF launches, and major market rallies. Ethereum Futures Surge Amid Institutional Trading Growth Did you know? The 472% increase in micro Ethereum futures trading in September shows the substantial impact of institutional demand in regulated markets. Ethereum (ETH)…
Ethereum’s gas limit to 3x under Fusaka upgrade – Here’s why it matters

ETH sparked relatively higher speculative interest than BTC and SOL.
Bitcoin Spot Demand Surges As Coinbase Premium Signals Strength – Details

The post Bitcoin Spot Demand Surges As Coinbase Premium Signals Strength – Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
India Targets 25 Offshore Crypto Firms With AML Violations in FIU Crackdown

India is accelerating crypto sector oversight with compliance notices to 25 offshore platforms, reinforcing investor protections while expanding formal registration and anti-money laundering safeguards nationwide. India Issues Compliance Notices to 25 Offshore Crypto Platforms India is intensifying its oversight of the digital asset sector as the Financial Intelligence Unit India (FIU IND) clamps down on […]
The 4th Institutional Digital Assets Summit “Liquidity 2026” Has Officially Announced That it Will be Held in Hong Kong

LTP, a leading global institutional digital asset prime broker, today officially announced that the Fourth Edition of its flagship annual summit, Liquidity 2026, will take place on February 9, 2026, at the JW Marriott Hotel in Hong Kong. With the theme “Bridging Digital Assets and Traditional Finance: Building the Next Generation of Multi-Asset Financial Infrastructure,” the summit will highlight the accelerating convergence of digital assets, tokenized products, and traditional finance, underscoring the industry’s entry into a new era of multi-asset integration. As one of the most influential institutional events in the industry, Liquidity 2026 will bring together top global institutions and decision-makers, including: Sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, and leading asset managers Trading firms, investors, and liquidity providers International banks and investment banks’ digital asset and multi-asset divisions Leading global exchanges, custodians, and clearing institutions Financial infrastructure providers and technology innovators Regulators and international standard-setting bodies Key discussion themes will include: The future of multi-asset trading and allocation: integrating digital assets, tokenized products, and traditional markets Global regulatory developments and cross-border coordination Institutional strategies and risk management in a multi-asset landscape Applications of blockchain, custody, and clearing technologies across markets Building sustainable institutional-grade financial infrastructure and ecosystems Liquidity 2026 will serve not only as a platform for dialogue between digital assets and traditional finance, but also as the premier global stage for multi-asset integration. The summit is expected to attract thousands of senior executives and industry leaders, driving forward the institutional adoption of next-generation financial markets. More details: summit.liquiditytech.com
