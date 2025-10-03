Crypto.com taps Morpho DeFi lending

Crypto.com, the Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange, has informed its users that they will soon be able to borrow wrapped crypto assets and earn returns on stablecoins through Morpho, a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol. This update was made public after an announcement on Thursday, October 2, revealing that Morpho intends to establish stablecoin lending markets on the Cronos blockchain, with the launch of the first vaults anticipated later this year. With this combination, users can deposit wrapped Ether or Bitcoin into Morpho vaults and utilize them as collateral to borrow stablecoins and earn yield. The Morpho lending protocol acts as a game-changer in blockchain technology Wrapped assets are tokens on one blockchain, such as Ethereum, that represent an asset from a different blockchain, like Bitcoin, at a 1:1 value. On Cronos, wrapped tokens like CDCETH and CDCBTC reflect ETH and BTC, enabling users to add value to the network and access DeFi lending markets without leaving the chain. Following these updates, Morpho's co-founder and integration team lead, Merlin Egalite, said that they aim to provide a trusted user experience in the front, with DeFi infrastructure in the back. He further explained that the protocol will be directly combined into Crypto.com's platforms, offering its lending features to all users. Morpho connects lenders and borrowers using platforms such as Aave and Compound. With its increased adoption, the protocol has been positioned as the second-largest DeFi lending protocol, with a total value locked of around $7.7 billion, according to reports from DefiLlama. For the accessibility of this protocol, Egalite mentioned that users based in the US will have the chance to access the protocol. He acknowledged that the Genesis Act hinders stablecoin issuers from directly paying reserve yields to holders. However, he stated that lending a stablecoin and earning yield is a different activity that…