2025-10-04 Saturday

Kevin Durant Expects To Sign Extension With Rockets

Kevin Durant Expects To Sign Extension With Rockets

The post Kevin Durant Expects To Sign Extension With Rockets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: Kevin Durant speaks onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) Getty Images On Monday, at media day for the Houston Rockets, forward Kevin Durant told reporters that he saw himself signing a contract extension with the Rockets at some point. Durant’s future status has been the subject of much speculation since the Rockets first acquired the superstar prior to this summer’s draft. Durant, 37, is currently on the last year of a four-year, $194.22 million contract which will pay him $54.71 million during the 2025-2026 season. The future Hall of Famer has indicated that he intends to continue playing into his 40s. His size and skillset would be conducive to such longevity. The Rockets of course made headlines when they traded former second overall pick Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and the tenth pick in the 2025 draft to acquire Durant. League-wide, the belief was that the move would vault the franchise into contention. Houston won 52 games last season and captured the second seed in the Western Conference but they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Golden State Warriors in seven games. Durant figures to slot into the Rockets’ starting lineup next to center Alperen Sengun and forward Jabari Smith Jr. on the frontline. It’s likely that Durant would need to take a discount on his extension from the max amount he could command, given that extensions for Sengun and Smith will be kicking in. Forward Tari Eason is also negotiating an extension with the team, accelerating the financial crunch. As of today, per spotrac, the Rockets are $1.25 million beneath the first apron. Sengun is set to earn $33.94 million this season.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 10:41
Delite
The Rockets Prepare For Life Without Fred VanVleet

The Rockets Prepare For Life Without Fred VanVleet

The post The Rockets Prepare For Life Without Fred VanVleet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 20: Fred VanVleet #5 of the Houston Rockets handles the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter in Game One of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 20, 2025 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) Getty Images The Houston Rockets were dealt a gut punch last week after they learned that starting point guard Fred VanVleet had suffered a torn ACL. The injury could sideline VanVleet for the entirety of the 2025-2026 season. Per reports, VanVleet suffered the injury at a recent offseason workout. VanVleet, who averaged 14.1 points per game in the 2024-2025 season, signed a two-year, $50 million contract extension with the Rockets earlier this summer. The deal includes a player option in 2026-2027. After trading for superstar forward Kevin Durant this summer, the Rockets entered the upcoming season with championship aspirations. The team finally returned to the postseason last year for the first time since James Harden’s last full season with the franchise in 2020. The focus now turns towards third year forward Amen Thompson and sophomore guard Reed Sheppard, selected fourth and third respectively in each of their drafts. Thompson was originally thought to be the franchise’s point guard of the future when selected. The wiry 6’7 forward has looked more comfortable playing off the ball thus far during his career. Sheppard played sparingly last year, his rookie season, though had his moments when starting. Sheppard was considered one of the most promising shooting prospects in college basketball history. On Monday, media day for the Rockets, both young guards expressed optimism…
Will New Album Set A Record?

Will New Album Set A Record?

The post Will New Album Set A Record? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Taylor Swift performs onstage during “The Eras Tour” at Allianz Parque on November 24, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Her new album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” drops Friday. Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Records seem to follow Taylor Swift around. Will Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl album set another one? Analysts believe it could. With Life of a Showgirl set to release at midnight on October, many in the music industry expect the album to become one of just a handful in history to move at least 1 million units in its first week. In fact, when Swift did her first interview about the new album, even that set a record—her appearance on now-fiance Travis Kelce’s podcast New Heights set a new high mark for viewership. The biggest first week of all time in the United States was Adele’s 2015 album 25, which sold 3.378 million albums, according to Nielsen Music. The biggest global first week Life Of A Showgirl Sales Prediction It is hard to imagine Life of a Showgirl selling fewer than 1 million albums. Swift’s previous release, The Tortured Poets Department, sold 2.61 million in its first week in the U.S., according to Billboard. That put her second to Adele’s 25 on the all-time best debut weeks in the United States. TTPD, as fans refer to it, was released at an optimal time for Swift in April 2024. She was in the midst of the hugely successful Eras Tour and still in the early stages of a tabloid-dream romance with Kelce that made headlines throughout the NFL season and through the Super Bowl. There are signs that this release comes at an even better time. She and Kelce recently got engaged, a break-the-internet moment where her Instagram post about the proposal received a…
700 million short positions wiped out in two days, is Bitcoin's "Uptober" coming true?

700 million short positions wiped out in two days, is Bitcoin's "Uptober" coming true?

The crypto market saw a strong rebound at the start of October. Several key indicators suggest that this month, dubbed "Uptober" by investors, appears to be fulfilling the historical pattern of "October's guaranteed rise." Market sentiment reversal Within the first two days of October, the crypto market experienced a massive short liquidation. According to CoinGlass data, over $700 million in short positions were forced to close globally, including an $11.61 million short position on Ethereum on Hyperliquid. This short squeeze has swept across nearly the entire market, sending all 100 major cryptocurrencies surging. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization has risen by over 6% since the end of September, surpassing $4.14 trillion on October 2nd, reaching a new high since mid-August. This wave of growth not only swept away the weak shadow of September, but also rekindled investors' expectations for the year-end market. Bitcoin (BTC), as a bellwether, has led this round of rebound, with a 10.3% increase in the past four days. It is now trading at $120,500, a 40-day high. Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETF inflows hit their highest level since mid-September. According to Farside Investors data: Bitcoin ETFs attracted $675.8 million in net inflows on Wednesday; Among them, BlackRock's IBIT fund attracted $405.5 million in a single day; Fidelity’s FBTC fund attracted $179.3 million; Bitwise's BITB fund attracted $59.4 million. It is worth noting that this is the third consecutive trading day that Bitcoin ETFs have seen daily inflows exceeding $100 million. In the first three days of this week alone, the cumulative inflow has exceeded $1.6 billion, and on September 26, the market saw a single-day outflow of $418 million. Expectations of interest rate cuts are rising, and funds are shifting from "risk aversion" to "value-added" The latest ADP non-farm payroll data showed that the US lost 32,000 jobs in September, significantly lower than the market expectation of a +52,000 job loss. This weak employment situation is seen as a sign of economic slowdown, leading to widespread market expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again at the FOMC meeting on October 29th. The CME FedWatch tool currently indicates a 97.3% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut in October. This means that the global liquidity environment is expected to further ease, and the combination of "expectations of interest rate cuts + downward US Treasury yields + weakening US dollar" is the perfect soil for the strengthening of assets such as Bitcoin and gold. Dovile Silenskyte, head of digital asset research at WisdomTree, said: "Bitcoin combines 'safe-haven attributes' and 'growth asset potential'. It can protect against inflation like gold and has growth potential like technology stocks." On-chain data: Selling pressure from long-term holders is weakening, and a bottom range is forming. According to Glassnode data, the short-term holder realized value ratio (STH-RVT) has continued to shrink since May, indicating that short-term speculative behavior has cooled down and the market has entered a "healthy accumulation period." At the same time, the change in the net position of long-term coin holders (LTH Net Position Change) turned into a neutral range, which means that the large-scale profit-taking wave is nearing its end. These two data points together to one conclusion: Bitcoin is building new structural support in the $115,000 to $120,000 range, similar to the consolidation phase in March and April this year. If the current supply and demand structure remains stable, the market is very likely to see a breakthrough in mid-October. JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin may reach $165,000 JPMorgan Chase's latest report points out that Bitcoin is currently seriously undervalued relative to gold. The report estimates that based on volatility-adjusted valuations, Bitcoin should have about 42% upside potential; this means that its theoretical price should be around US$165,000; if it is on par with gold ETFs and physical gold investments, Bitcoin's total market value will reach approximately US$3.3 trillion. “Since the end of 2024, the valuation gap has shifted from Bitcoin being overvalued at $36,000 to being undervalued at $46,000,” said Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, managing director at JPMorgan and the report’s author. In other words, investors are reembracing the "debasement trade"—facing fiscal deficits, inflation, and geopolitical risks, they're pouring money into scarce assets like gold and Bitcoin. If historical trends hold, October tends to be the most sustained period of upward movement throughout the year. With easing supply-side pressures, capital inflows, and policy turning points, Bitcoin may be poised to reach a new target range of $160,000 to $200,000.
Bitcoin Breaks $119,000: Analyst Says $139,000 Could Be Next

Bitcoin Breaks $119,000: Analyst Says $139,000 Could Be Next

The post Bitcoin Breaks $119,000: Analyst Says $139,000 Could Be Next appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A cryptocurrency analyst has pointed out how Bitcoin could target $139,000 next, according to this on-chain pricing bands model. Bitcoin Has Broken Past 0.5 SD MVRV Deviation Band In a new post on X, analyst Ali Martinez has talked about where Bitcoin may be heading next based on the MVRV Extreme Deviation Pricing Bands. This pricing model is based on the popular Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) Ratio, an indicator that compares the market cap of Bitcoin against its realized cap. The former represents the value currently held by the BTC investors, while the latter is a measure of the value that they initially put in. As such, the MVRV Ratio basically represents the profit-loss balance of the overall network. When the value of the metric is greater than 1, it means the market cap is greater than the realized cap and the average investor is sitting on an unrealized gain. On the other hand, it being under the threshold suggests the investors as a whole may be considered underwater. The MVRV Extreme Deviation Pricing Bands takes the mean of the MVRV Ratio and calculates standard deviations (SDs) from it. It then determines price levels that correspond to these standard deviations. Below is the chart for this Bitcoin pricing model shared by the analyst. As is visible in the graph, the mean of the MVRV Ratio is currently situated at $94,650 in the model. What this means is that if Bitcoin declines to this level, the MVRV Ratio would attain a value equal to its mean. During BTC’s recent decline, its price slipped below the +0.5 SD level of $116,700. With the latest recovery run, however, it has smashed past it. The next level on the model is the +1 SD, located at $138,800. Bitcoin has surged above this…
USDT, USDC Dominance Falls To 82% Amid Rising Competition

USDT, USDC Dominance Falls To 82% Amid Rising Competition

The post USDT, USDC Dominance Falls To 82% Amid Rising Competition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether’s USDt and Circle’s USDC, the two largest stablecoins by market capitalization, have slowly lost market share in the past year, suggesting a major shift in the stablecoin landscape. Despite Tether’s USDt (USDT) and Circle’s USDC (USDC) steadily increasing their market caps, the stablecoins have lost more than 5% of their combined market share since Oct. 2, 2024, according to data from DefiLlama and CoinGecko. Nic Carter, industry analyst and Castle Island Ventures partner, took to X on Wednesday to address the decline of USDT and USDC dominance in a post titled “The stablecoin duopoly is ending.” According to Carter, new issuers will be able to undercut major issuers on yield-bearing stablecoins, while banks have an opportunity to bring on big industry rivals. USDT and USDC share peaked at 91.6% in 2024 Carter noted that USDT and USDC’s dominance reached historic highs in March 2024, when the stablecoin market was worth around $140 billion. At the time, USDT’s market cap was about $99 billion, while USDC had a market cap of $29 billion, together accounting for 91.6% of the entire stablecoin market cap. Market capitalization of USDT and USDC versus total stablecoin market cap. Sources: DefiLlama, CoinGecko “It has, however, fallen to 86% since its peak last year, and I believe it will keep falling,” the analyst said, adding: “The reasons are new assertiveness by intermediaries, a race to the bottom with yield, and new regulatory dynamics post-GENIUS.” According to DefiLlama and CoinGecko, the combined market share of USDT and USDC had fallen further to 83.6% at the time of writing, a 5.4% drop since Oct. 2, 2024, and a 3.4% year-to-date decline. Ethena’s USDe is the “biggest success story” Addressing growing stablecoin competition, Carter highlighted several significant stablecoins, including Sky’s USDS (USDS), Ethena’s USDe (USDE), PayPal’s PYUSD (PYUSD) and…
DeAgentAI (AIA) contract trading volume ranks among the top five globally, surpassing XRP at one point.

DeAgentAI (AIA) contract trading volume ranks among the top five globally, surpassing XRP at one point.

PANews reported on October 3rd that the Sui ecological AI project DeAgentAI ($AIA) continued to soar in popularity last night. Its perpetual contract 24-hour trading volume reached 2.04 billion US dollars, successfully ranking among the top five in the entire network, surpassing XRP at one point, and ranking second only to mainstream assets such as BTC and ETH. Driven by trading activity, AIA's price hit a new all-time high (ATH), reaching $2.57. Its trading volume also surpassed that of its parent chain, SUI, at its peak, making it the most popular AI asset in the entire crypto market.
Ethereum Foundation Unveils Next Phase Of Its Privacy Revolution

Ethereum Foundation Unveils Next Phase Of Its Privacy Revolution

The Ethereum Foundation (EF) has formalized a new leadership structure for its privacy program, elevating privacy from a set of parallel initiatives to a coordinated “Privacy @ EF” cluster that is explicitly organized around real-world use cases and deployability. Ethereum Makes Privacy A Priority In an October 1 post titled “Privacy Cluster Leadership Announcement,” EF […]
Blockchain Analysis Shows ADA Holders Buying Into Remittix After 40,000 People Snap Up $RTX

Blockchain Analysis Shows ADA Holders Buying Into Remittix After 40,000 People Snap Up $RTX

The post Blockchain Analysis Shows ADA Holders Buying Into Remittix After 40,000 People Snap Up $RTX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The latest Cardano Price Prediction shows cautious optimism as ADA continues trading within a tight range. While Cardano remains a respected name in smart contracts, data suggests many ADA holders are diversifying into newer projects with higher upside potential. Blockchain data shows a clear flow of ADA-based wallets taking part in the Remittix (RTX) presale, a PayFi initiative that has onboarded more than 40,000 holders and raised $26.9 million+ to date. This pattern indicates a rising demand for altcoins with a utility focus that combines early-stage development with practical use cases. Cardano Price Prediction: Accumulation Phase Continues At the time of writing, ADA trades near $0.83, holding steady above $0.80 support. The Cardano price prediction for Q4 2024 suggests gradual appreciation, with targets between $0.90 and $1.10 if market conditions stay favourable. The Hydra scaling update and growing interest in decentralised identity tools have supported network activity, but price performance remains slow compared to newer altcoins. Analysts say Cardano is in an accumulation phase, where strong holders continue stacking while traders chase faster-moving assets. Its long-term fundamentals remain solid, but ADA’s maturity means most near-term moves will be incremental rather than explosive. For investors who remember ADA’s early breakout in 2021, that slower growth curve prompts them to explore smaller projects offering early exposure and clear real-world applications. That search has led many to Remittix (RTX), a rising PayFi network that bridges crypto and traditional finance and has proven real adoption even before its full launch. Remittix: The PayFi Project Drawing In ADA Investors Remittix (RTX) is gaining traction among long-term crypto holders who value technology and trust as much as upside. Unlike meme-driven projects, Remittix focuses on solving a real problem,  enabling users to send crypto directly to global bank accounts in minutes, complete with real-time FX…
Here's Why This Expert Says Cardano ADA Will Break the Internet

Here’s Why This Expert Says Cardano ADA Will Break the Internet

Cardano has been making waves again after Charles Hoskinson said the blockchain could one day “break the internet.” That’s a big claim, and it comes as ADA shows fresh momentum in the market.  At the moment, ADA price is trading around $0.860, up more than 6% in the past day and outpacing many top coins.
