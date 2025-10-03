Borza MEXC
Bitcoin Rockets Past $119K, Analysts Now Eye $130K Target
The post Bitcoin Rockets Past $119K, Analysts Now Eye $130K Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 11:42
Delite
Jay Huff Adjusted To Trade Quickly, Now Adjusting To Indiana Pacers
The post Jay Huff Adjusted To Trade Quickly, Now Adjusting To Indiana Pacers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) poses for a photo during the NBA basketball team’s media dayin Indianapolis, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. INDIANAPOLIS – Pacers big man Jay Huff didn’t find out he was traded the same way most NBA players do. Instead, he and his wife were at home and about to leave for dinner to meet their parents, who were already at a restaurant, but first decided to play a prank on his in-laws that were joining them for the meal. To pull off the prank, Huff and his wife needed to hide, so they quietly ducked into a pantry. That, of all moments, was when the phone call came in. Huff was being traded away from the Memphis Grizzlies and to the Indiana Pacers. On a Memphis team filled with frontcourt depth, Huff was duplicative. The Pacers, meanwhile, were in desperate need of talent at center. The trade made all the sense in the world, and Huff quickly relocated from Memphis to Indianapolis. He doesn’t enjoy moving, but he’s done it often – the Pacers are Huff’s fifth team in five seasons. “Eventually, you get used to it. I’ve talked to guys who played with like 11 teams in 11 years, [so] I can’t really complain too much” Huff said of his frequent relocation. “And it’s all for good reasons. You know, once you get there, you enjoy it.” He’s got experience being traded, so acclimating to Indy didn’t take very long. But getting settled in with the Pacers was more of a challenge. They’re a team that Huff respected when he was with the Grizzlies, he thought they played with honor in the postseason. But they have a demanding style. What makes the Pacers an…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 11:35
Delite
BNB Market Cap Reaches $154 Billion, Sets Historical High
The post BNB Market Cap Reaches $154 Billion, Sets Historical High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: BNB achieves record market cap of $154 billion after sustained growth. 6.21% 24-hour increase boosts its market ranking significantly. Upcoming Crypto 2025 conference may influence further market dynamics. ChainCatcher and RootData will host the “Crypto 2025” conference in April 2025, bringing together industry leaders to tackle blockchain challenges in an evolving regulatory landscape. The event aims to address key blockchain issues, coinciding with significant market moves such as BNB’s rise in market capitalization, impacting global financial ecosystems. BNB Surges 6.21% as Market Position Strengthens The recent rise in BNB’s capitalization highlights growing interest and development in the cryptocurrency sector. ChainCatcher’s conference announcement for April 2025, featuring key industry leaders, marks a notable shift in sector focus and anticipation. Combined with reported outflows from other assets like Ethereum, BNB’s growth reflects broader market dynamics. BNB’s position enhanced by the latest increase continues its rise, impacting investment confidence and underlining its role in the crypto landscape. As the market adapts to evolving trends, projections suggest heightened attention on BNB. “This conference presents a unique opportunity for industry leaders to address critical blockchain challenges and foster the adoption of innovative solutions across the ecosystem.” — John Doe, Advisor, Solana $154 Billion Cap Signals Major Investor Confidence Did you know? BNB has nearly doubled in value over the past 90 days, reflecting significant investor confidence and market positioning. According to CoinMarketCap data, BNB’s market cap has nearly touched $154 billion, with a current price of $1,107.99. Holding 3.72% market dominance, BNB showcases a 7.18% increase over 24 hours, with sustained growth over weeks and months reflecting a strong market position and increased investor confidence. BNB(BNB), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:24 UTC on October 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from Coincu research team indicate that with the anticipated Crypto 2025 conference,…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 11:31
Delite
Meta faces Dutch court two-week ultimatum over Facebook, Instagram DSA violation
The post Meta faces Dutch court two-week ultimatum over Facebook, Instagram DSA violation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meta has been ordered by a Dutch court to give its Dutch users simple options for tailoring their feed. The new case adds to a long list of Meta’s regulatory and legal challenges in Europe after a court in the Netherlands ordered the company to overhaul its algorithm system. Meta Platforms has been ordered by a Dutch court to change how Facebook and Instagram present content to users, ruling that the company’s reliance on profiling and its design practices violate European Union digital regulations. Meta has just two weeks to comply with the judgment. Dutch court instructs Meta to overhaul its algorithm The District Court in Amsterdam found that both Facebook and Instagram fail to provide Dutch users with simple, direct options to access a timeline free from algorithmic profiling. Under the current design, users who select a chronological or non-profiled feed get their preference reset to a default “recommended” timeline whenever they close the app or website. The Amsterdam court concluded that it found a prohibited “dark pattern” amounting to a manipulative design tactic that nudges users toward less privacy-protective choices. According to the ruling, such practices undermine the right to freedom of information guaranteed under European law. “People in the Netherlands are not sufficiently able to make free and autonomous choices about the use of profiled recommendation systems,” the court stated, directing attention to the upcoming Dutch general election on October 29 and hammering on the importance of preserving genuine user choice. Meta must now provide a “direct and simple” mechanism for users to opt out of a personalized timeline and ensure that those preferences remain in place across sessions. If the company fails to comply within two weeks, it could face further legal and regulatory penalties. Meta plans to contest Meta has said it will continue to…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 11:17
Delite
‘Debasement Trade’ to Boost Price, Says JPMorgan
The post ‘Debasement Trade’ to Boost Price, Says JPMorgan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Banking giant JPMorgan says bitcoin BTC$120,172.06 could climb to around $165,000 on a volatility-adjusted basis relative to gold, highlighting what the bank sees as significant upside if the so-called “debasement trade” continues to gain momentum. The Wall Street lender’s models suggest that bitcoin would need to rise about 40% from current levels to match the scale of private gold holdings once risk is accounted for. The world’s largest cryptocurrency was trading around $119,000 at publication time. The debasement trade involves buying assets such as gold or bitcoin to hedge against the devaluation of fiat currencies. The bank’s projection comes as retail investors accelerated their embrace of the debasement trade, pouring into both bitcoin and gold exchange-traded funds over the past quarter. Analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou noted that flows into these products have surged since late 2024, a trend that picked up ahead of the U.S. presidential election. The analysts framed the trade as a response to long-term inflation concerns, ballooning government deficits, questions about Federal Reserve independence, waning trust in fiat currencies in some emerging markets, and a broader move to diversify away from the U.S. dollar. Cumulative flows into spot bitcoin and gold ETFs have risen sharply, JPMorgan said, with retail buyers driving much of the activity. Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETFs) initially outpaced gold earlier in the year, particularly after “Liberation Day,” but gold ETF inflows have been catching up since August, narrowing the gap. Institutional investors have also been participating, according to JPMorgan, though mainly via Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) bitcoin and gold futures rather than ETFs. The bank’s proxy based on open interest shows institutions have been net buyers since 2024, but their momentum has recently lagged retail demand. The steep rise in gold prices over the past month has also bolstered bitcoin’s relative appeal, as…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 10:54
Delite
What’s Ahead For Reed Sheppard In 2026?
The post What’s Ahead For Reed Sheppard In 2026? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 16: Reed Sheppard #15 of the Houston Rockets poses for a portrait during the 2024 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot at UNLV on July 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Getty Images Second year Rockets guard Reed Sheppard was the subject of much discussion at Rockets media day on Monday. After a somewhat disappointing rookie season, the former third overall pick will get an opportunity to prove himself following an ACL injury incurred by starting point guard Fred VanVleet in September. VanVleet is likely to miss the majority of the 2025-2026 season, if not the entirety. Sheppard, the third overall pick in the 2024 draft, is slated to earn $10.6 million this upcoming season. After this year, he’ll have two remaining years on his rookie scale contract, subject to team options. Sheppard averaged just 4.4 points and 1.4 assists per game last season but played only 12.6 minutes per contest, appearing in 52 games; Sheppard also served a stint with the Rockets’ G League affiliate. The rookie guard shot a disappointing 35.1% from the floor overall and 33.8% from long distance. Sheppard’s rookie year was not without its moments, however. In three games as a starter, Sheppard averaged 36.3 minutes per game and averaged 19.7 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.0 steals, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 52% from long distance. As of right now, per reports, the Rockets do not plan to make a trade to replace VanVleet at point guard. Instead, the franchise is putting faith in projected growth from Sheppard and third year guard Amen Thompson, both of whom will have added responsibilities to orchestrate the offense. At media day, head coach Ime Udoka spoke of Sheppard’s improvements physically over the offseason stating that the biggest obstacle the…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 10:44
Delite
Ripple’s Tech Chief Transitions to Board Role After 13 Years
The post Ripple’s Tech Chief Transitions to Board Role After 13 Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Oct 01, 2025 08:39 A seismic shift is underway at one of cryptocurrency’s most influential companies as Ripple Labs’ Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz announced his … A seismic shift is underway at one of cryptocurrency’s most influential companies as Ripple Labs’ Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz announced his departure from daily operations, marking the end of an era for the payments giant that has battled regulators and revolutionized cross-border transactions. Schwartz, the mastermind behind the XRP Ledger’s architecture, revealed on September 30 that he will step down from his executive role by year-end after 13 transformative years with the company. The move sends ripples through the digital asset ecosystem, where Schwartz has been revered as one of the original architects of what would become the world’s fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Strategic Transition Amid Growth Phase The timing of Schwartz’s transition appears carefully orchestrated as Ripple emerges from its lengthy legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Rather than a complete departure, the veteran technologist will assume the newly created role of CTO Emeritus while joining Ripple’s board of directors, ensuring strategic continuity during a critical growth phase. “This represents a natural evolution for someone who has given so much to this industry,” said Marcus Chen, senior blockchain analyst at Digital Asset Research. “Schwartz isn’t abandoning ship—he’s positioning himself to guide Ripple’s long-term vision while creating space for the next generation of leaders.” Dennis Jarosch, Ripple’s senior vice president of engineering, will assume technical leadership responsibilities, according to industry sources familiar with the transition. The handover reflects Ripple’s confidence in its institutional depth and technical capabilities as it expands its global payments network. Personal Motivations Drive Decision In his announcement, Schwartz cited family commitments and a desire to…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 10:42
Delite
Donald Trump Jr. Calls Media Treatment a 'Disaster', Likens Deplatforming to Crypto Debanking
At Singapore’s largest crypto conference, Donald Trump Jr. said World Liberty Financial is both a financial and media alternative, arguing mainstream outlets have discredited themselves.
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/03 09:53
Delite
Cardano Price Prediction: Blockchain Analysis Shows ADA Holders Buying Into Remittix After 40,000 People Snap Up $RTX
While Cardano remains a respected name in smart contracts, data suggests many ADA holders are diversifying into newer projects with […] The post Cardano Price Prediction: Blockchain Analysis Shows ADA Holders Buying Into Remittix After 40,000 People Snap Up $RTX appeared first on Coindoo.
Delite
Coindoo
2025/10/03 09:50
Delite
SEC silent on Canary Litecoin ETF amid gov shutdown
The US Securities and Exchange Commission has seemingly missed its decision deadline for the Canary Litecoin ETF, adding to uncertainty amid a government shutdown and new generic listing standards. Canary Capital’s spot Litecoin exchange-traded fund is in limbo after the US Securities and Exchange Commission took no action on Thursday, the original deadline for it to make a decision.The SEC’s silence has left the crypto community uncertain about how the regulator will function amid a federal government shutdown and how its new generic listing standards would affect the timelines of dozens of crypto ETF applications awaiting approval.Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart and FOX News reporter Eleanor Terrett noted that the old 19b-4 deadlines for crypto ETF applications may no longer be relevant, as the SEC has asked applicants to withdraw them, leaving the S-1 registration statement as the sole document requiring regulatory approval.Read more
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/03 09:20
Delite
