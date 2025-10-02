2025-10-04 Saturday

A certain ETH smart money reduced its position again today to take profit, with a cumulative profit of $3.09 million

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to on-chain analyst Ai Yi, the smart money who bought 7,632 ETH at the low of $3,928 on September 26th reduced their positions again today to take profits, with a cumulative profit of $3.09 million. At around 3:00 AM this morning, he placed a limit sell order for 1,000 ETH at $4,510, which has been largely executed. So far, 3,547 ETH has been sold for a profit of $648,000. The remaining 4,085 ETH in this round of trading still has a floating profit of $2.442 million.
PANews2025/10/03 11:41
DoubleZero Mainnet Goes Live With 22% of Staked SOL on Board

The post DoubleZero Mainnet Goes Live With 22% of Staked SOL on Board appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new project wants to give blockchains their own “fast lane” on the internet. The DoubleZero Foundation announced Thursday that its highly anticipated mainnet-beta is live. DoubleZero is a network built to speed up how blockchain validators talk to each other. Instead of relying on the public internet, which can sometimes be slow and unpredictable, Solana validators can now connect through DoubleZero’s fiber routes, which let users transact faster. In simple terms, DoubleZero is like a private highway system for blockchains. While normal internet routes are designed to be cheap and broad, they aren’t built for the split-second coordination thousands of blockchain nodes need. DoubleZero says its network reduces lag and makes it easier for validators to process transactions and stay in sync, which could improve both performance and reliability for end users. “Blockchains and other globally distributed systems rely on thousands of nodes coordinating in real time. The efficiency of their communication layer directly impacts security, validator profitability and the end-user experience,” said Austin Federa, the co-founder of DoubleZero, in a press release shared with CoinDesk. The project has already seen early adoption. Currently, 22% of staked SOL is plugged into the DoubleZero network. Big industry names like Jump Crypto, Galaxy, RockawayX, and Jito are contributing fiber links and engineering resources, betting that faster internet infrastructure will pay off as blockchain applications scale. In March, DoubleZero raised $28 million and at $400 million in valuation, with Dragonfly and Multicoin Capital leading the initial funding round. Fueling the system is DoubleZero’s own token, called 2Z, built on Solana. Validators and stakers use the token to access the network’s high-speed routes, with rewards tied to how much utility they provide. Earlier this week, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued a no-action letter to DoubleZero, letting them move forward with the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 11:36
Integral Unveils Groundbreaking Stablecoin Crypto Prime Brokerage

 Integral introduces the first stablecoin-based crypto prime brokerage, PrimeOne, which increases liquidity and minimizes risks to institutional traders. Explore the future now. Integral has introduced PrimeOne, the first crypto prime brokerage platform in the world to trade in stablecoins, in a move that will transform the crypto trading space.  The new platform, built on the […] The post Integral Unveils Groundbreaking Stablecoin Crypto Prime Brokerage appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/03 11:30
Dogecoin; XRP & Remittix: PayFi Market Set To Explode In Q4 As Institutions Add Remittix To Watchlists

The post Dogecoin; XRP & Remittix: PayFi Market Set To Explode In Q4 As Institutions Add Remittix To Watchlists appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Dogecoin; XRP & Remittix: PayFi Market Set To Explode In Q4 As Institutions Add Remittix To Watchlists appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The best crypto to buy now debate is heating up as smart money rotates into Dogecoin and XRP, while scanners flag Remittix, a rising PayFi contender that few retail investors have priced in. Liquidity is moving, sentiment is shifting, and Q4 could punish anyone who hesitates. Bitcoin is loud, but altcoin alpha is where fortunes flip. Dogecoin and XRP are building momentum, yet Remittix is quietly securing the trust signals institutions demand. Miss early entry now, regret the premium later. Dogecoin: Meme Giant Still Making Moves Dogecoin keeps defying labels. After a sharp breakout, Dogecoin is attacking resistance near $0.26 as volume builds. If bulls clear $0.30 to $0.33, many traders eye a run toward $0.48. Dogecoin has history on its side when momentum and narratives align. The launch of mainstream investment products only stoked interest, putting Dogecoin on more professional dashboards than ever. The takeaway is simple: Dogecoin remains a volatility engine with real tailwinds. But even Dogecoin loyalists know there is room in a Q4 stack for a utility rocket that can compound gains. XRP: Utility Powerhouse Gaining Traction XRP is riding utility, partnerships, and deep liquidity. XRP trades around $2.96 after a strong 24-hour push, with prior resistance near the $3.40 area now watched as support on any dip. Technical models show room toward $4.86 if the trend structure holds. Some extended scenarios push XRP toward the $6 to $10 zone in a roaring market. Institutional desks respect throughput and real settlement rails, and XRP delivers. If XRP strength continues, capital rotation into the PayFi theme can accelerate. That is exactly why analysts watching XRP are also circling the next payments outlier.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 11:24
Attend Australian Crypto Convention 2025: Connect, Innovate, Shape Future

The post Attend Australian Crypto Convention 2025: Connect, Innovate, Shape Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Australian Crypto Convention 2025 Australian Crypto Convention 2025 Location: International Convention Centre, 14 Darling Dr, AustraliaDate: Sat, Nov 22 – Mon, Nov 24, 2025Time: 07:00 PM – 04:00 AM (UTC+10:00 Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney)Event Type: Crypto ConferenceOfficial Website: https://auscryptocon.com/ Event Overview Join us at APAC’s largest crypto and blockchain event, the Australian Crypto Convention 2025, on November 22-23 in Sydney! This renowned event will gather 10,000+ attendees and 1,000+ companies, serving as a hub for education, innovation, and valuable networking to shape the future of crypto and blockchain. Why Attend? Connect with over 10,000 attendees and engage with industry leaders from 1,000+ companies. Learn from thought leaders and experts driving innovation in the crypto and blockchain sector. Discover cutting-edge technologies and trends that will transform the digital financial landscape. Utilize networking opportunities to build high-value connections that can advance your career or business. Key Highlights Speakers: Phong Le, Richard Teng, Rachel Conlan, Charles Hoskinson, Charles Guillemet, and other industry leaders. Sessions: Keynotes, panel discussions, workshops, and interactive sessions. Topics Covered: Latest trends in cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, innovations, and regulatory environments. Special Features: Networking lounges, exhibitor showcases, and exclusive promotional offers. FAQs What is Australian Crypto Convention 2025?Australian Crypto Convention 2025 is the premier event for professionals and enthusiasts in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry, featuring leading experts and companies. When and where is it held?Sat, Nov 22 – Mon, Nov 24, 2025, 07:00 PM – 04:00 AM, at International Convention Centre, 14 Darling Dr, Australia. Who should attend?Professionals, entrepreneurs, technologists, and enthusiasts interested in the future of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. What topics are discussed?Key themes include cryptocurrency advancements, blockchain innovations, industry regulations, and future trends. Disclaimer: The text above is an advertorial article that is not part of Coincu.com editorial content. Source: https://coincu.com/blockchain-event/australian-crypto-convention-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 11:22
Lagarde vs. the Dollar: ECB Push to Ban US Issued Stablecoins Gains Traction

The post Lagarde vs. the Dollar: ECB Push to Ban US Issued Stablecoins Gains Traction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Systemic Risk Board has recommended a ban on multi-issuance stablecoins, a move that aligns with the European Central Bank’s campaign to limit their use. The core motivation is mounting concern over foreign influence and the protection of European monetary sovereignty. A Push for Sovereignty Over Stability The European Systemic Risk Board’s (ESRB) recommendation […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/lagarde-vs-the-dollar-ecb-push-to-ban-us-issued-stablecoins-gains-traction/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 11:06
Melania Trump Touts Memecoin, Silent On $10M Team Sales

The post Melania Trump Touts Memecoin, Silent On $10M Team Sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US First Lady Melania Trump has resumed promoting her Solana-based memecoin, MelaniaMeme (MELANIA), after months of silence, even as the project faces ongoing questions about millions of dollars in unexplained token sales. In a Thursday X post, Trump returned with an artificial intelligence-generated video promoting the Official MelaniaMeme token as the path “into the future,” tagging the official X account of the memecoin. However, blockchain analysts were quick to note that the promotion did not address concerns over token sales by team wallets. Source: Melania Trump “Melania Trump won’t address the $10M of community tokens sold by team wallets. Just post an AI video after 10 months of silence,” blockchain data visualization platform Bubblemaps said in a Thursday X post. On April 7, the team behind the MELANIA token moved $30 million worth of community funds that were “quietly sold, with no explanation from the team,” according to blockchain data shared by Bubblemaps. Source: Bubblemaps Related: Bitcoin $120K breakout will lead to ‘very quick move’ to $150K: Charles Edwards In addition, the team behind the token sold another $1.5 million worth of tokens in the three days leading up to April 28, following a 21% price increase during the previous week.  The selling patterns pointed to dollar-cost averaging (DCA), an investment strategy used to buy or sell a predetermined amount of an asset at fixed times, according to crypto intelligence platform Lookonchain. Cointelegraph has reached out to the offices of President Donald Trump and the first lady for comment. Related: Milei-endorsed Libra token was ‘open secret’ in memecoin circles — Jupiter Melania token down 98% from all-time high The MELANIA token has lost nearly all of its value since launching in January. The coin traded at $0.18 at the time of writing, down more than 90% from launch and 98%…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 10:57
"Tokenization is a Freight Train That Will Eat the Entire Financial System," Says Robinhood CEO

Crypto and traditional finance are on a collision course, according to Vlad Tenev, whose comments sent Robinhood's stock soaring as the company doubles down on a blockchain-first future.
Blockhead2025/10/03 10:54
Hyperliquid Price Prediction 2025: Will It Reach $100 as the Best Crypto Presale 2025 Headed for 4590% Gains?

Is Hyperliquid (HYPE) about to dominate 2025, or will newer meme-coin presales rewrite investor expectations? HYPE has been one of the most talked-about tokens this year, trading around $49, with analysts debating if it can sustain growth. Forecast models from CoinCodex suggest short-term volatility, with potential dips toward $36 before rebounding. Long-term, some estimates stretch to nearly $200 […]
Coinstats2025/10/03 10:15
BlackRock’s IBIT Bitcoin ETF Becomes Top 20 Fund After Assets Hit $90.7 Billion

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has entered the top 20 list of the biggest ETFs (exchange-traded funds) for the first time, with its assets reaching [...]
Insidebitcoins2025/10/02 23:46
Novice o trendih

Več

The Teucrium XRP ETF went live because the SEC let its deadline expire during the shutdown

Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to drive liquidity into cryptocurrency markets

Samsung & Coinbase: Explosive Crypto Adoption in 2025

Strive to acquire Semler Scientific, increasing its total Bitcoin holdings to 5,886

Walmart-Owned Bank App OnePay to Add Crypto Support: Report