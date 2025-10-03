2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Bitcoin Price Nears Record Levels, Predictions Point To $140,000 By Early 2026

The post Bitcoin Price Nears Record Levels, Predictions Point To $140,000 By Early 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 12:27
Bitcoin’s Evolution and Market Impact Detailed in CoinGecko’s 2025 Report

The post Bitcoin's Evolution and Market Impact Detailed in CoinGecko's 2025 Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jessie A Ellis Oct 01, 2025 09:29 CoinGecko's 2025 report offers insights into Bitcoin's performance, adoption trends, and innovations, highlighting its evolving role beyond digital currency. CoinGecko has released its comprehensive Bitcoin Report 2025, offering a detailed analysis of Bitcoin's performance, global adoption, and technological advancements that are reshaping its role beyond a digital currency. The report, published on October 1, 2025, examines the cryptocurrency's trajectory, highlighting its resilience and growth through various market cycles. Bitcoin's Performance Through Halving Cycles Since its inception in 2009, Bitcoin has consistently set new all-time highs following each halving cycle. However, the magnitude of these price increases has diminished over time. The report notes that since the first halving in 2012, Bitcoin's price has surged by 9110x, reaching $109,000 by September 2025. Despite this, the post-halving price gains have compressed, with the peak cycle returns reducing from 29x in 2017 to 6.7x in 2021. Bitcoin's Market Performance In 2024, Bitcoin outperformed other risk assets, achieving a 119% gain, yet in 2025, it remains second only to gold. The report highlights Bitcoin's increasing correlation with the S&P 500, which rose to 0.86 in 2025. Despite economic uncertainties and geopolitical factors affecting the US dollar, Bitcoin has maintained its position as a leading asset. Active User Growth and Network Activity Bitcoin's active addresses peaked at 944,000 in August 2025, reflecting a recovery in user activity since the 2018 bear market. Network activity, driven by innovations like Bitcoin Ordinals and BRC-20, continues to influence Bitcoin's price movements, with user numbers fluctuating alongside market trends. Spot Bitcoin ETFs and Institutional Adoption Since the approval of US spot Bitcoin ETFs in 2024, these financial products have accumulated over 1.29 million BTC, representing approximately 6% of the total supply. BlackRock's IBIT emerged…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 12:03
Delite
Alleged US Treasury Tax Adjustment for Bitcoin Lacks Verification

The post Alleged US Treasury Tax Adjustment for Bitcoin Lacks Verification appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Main event, leadership changes, and financial shifts lack confirmation. Alleged US Treasury tax change on Bitcoin unrealized gains. Verification of policy shift remains absent as of October 3, 2025. Jia Yueting allegedly stated on October 3rd about potential US Treasury tax relief for unrealized Bitcoin gains, though no official confirmations are available from verified sources. The alleged remarks, if accurate, could influence institutional crypto strategies, but absence of verification leaves financial implications uncertain. Alleged CAMT Rule Changes and Market Implications The alleged relaxation of CAMT rules was expected to benefit firms with significant cryptocurrency holdings, purportedly reducing the tax burden by eliminating the 15% levy on unrealized Bitcoin gains. Jia Yueting's remarks suggested regulatory support for crypto as a value store, but no official source confirms these statements. "No comments or direct statements regarding the CAMT or unrealized Bitcoin gains can be found from Jia Yueting's official channels." source: TechCrunch.com If official, the changes would encourage large institutions to adopt a diversified asset allocation strategy in crypto markets. However, no formal confirmations from US Treasury or affected companies such as MicroStrategy and Coinbase have surfaced, making their potential market impact unclear. Industry reactions remain muted without verified regulatory announcements. Despite Jia Yueting's purported claims of support for crypto treasuries, industry leaders and official sources have not issued significant statements endorsing or refuting the alleged policy change. Bitcoin's 9.79% Surge Amidst Unverified Tax Speculations Did you know? The Biden administration faced backlash in 2023 over proposals to tax unrealized gains, illustrating the sensitivity of fiscal policies affecting digital asset markets. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin's price stands at $120,383.08 with a market cap of $2.40 trillion. It shows a recent 9.79% increase over seven days and a 24-hour trading volume decrease of 15.07%. Current supply comprises 19,928,203 out of a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 12:01
Pi Network Price Stalls While Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP Rally; Here’s Why

The post Pi Network Price Stalls While Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP Rally; Here's Why appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The cryptocurrency market started October in strong form, with global capitalization climbing to $4.13 trillion, up more than 1.4% in the past day. Bitcoin is trading above $120,000, Ethereum has pushed past $4,540, and XRP crossed $3 again. Against this backdrop, Pi Network has fallen more than 3% in 24 hours to $0.26, raising questions …
CoinPedia2025/10/03 11:22
BNB breaks through 1100 USDT, setting a new record

PANews reported on October 3rd that the market showed that BNB broke through 1100 USDT and set a new high, first reporting 1103.5 USDT, with a 24-hour increase of 6.62%.
PANews2025/10/03 11:10
FLOKI Crypto Eyes Breakout as Price Consolidates Near Key Levels

The post FLOKI Crypto Eyes Breakout as Price Consolidates Near Key Levels appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FLOKI Crypto, one of the most widely followed meme-inspired tokens, is once again under the spotlight as its chart patterns tighten and traders anticipate a decisive move. While bearish pressure has capped price action for much of 2025, new technical readings suggest that consolidation may be approaching a resolution, with both upside and downside scenarios firmly in play. Long-Term Downtrend Still Weighs on Sentiment A recent daily chart view highlights the importance of the descending trendline that has defined FLOKI's price action since early 2025. Stretching from highs near $0.00032, the line has acted as a ceiling for multiple failed breakout attempts. This persistent rejection confirms bearish control, with lower highs and lower lows dominating since the token's peak enthusiasm phases in 2024. Source: X The chart also draws attention to the large sideways consolidation box between mid-2024 and early 2025. Price moved in a range before breaking lower, triggering the sustained downtrend that followed. More recently, the crypto tested and briefly defended a critical horizontal support level at $0.00003564, but bounces from this zone have struggled to gain momentum, with sellers overpowering buyers at the trendline. Market Update Shows Resilience Amid Pressure According to market data, FLOKI is currently priced at $0.00008538, marking a 1.82% increase over the last 24 hours. Its market capitalization stands at $824.9 million, with a 24-hour trading volume of nearly $75 million, indicating that despite subdued price action, liquidity remains robust. Source: BraveNewCoin With over 9.65 trillion tokens in circulation, the token's large supply base has historically contributed to high volatility during both rallies and corrections. While the current price sits far below its cycle highs, its ability to stabilize above the $0.00008000 region is viewed as encouraging, particularly when compared with the deep sell-offs seen earlier this year. This chart underscores that, while…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 11:03
Dutch court instructs Meta to overhaul its algorithm

Meta has been ordered by a Dutch court to give its Dutch users simple options for tailoring their feed. The new case adds to a long list of Meta's regulatory and legal challenges in Europe after a court in the Netherlands ordered the company to overhaul its algorithm system.  Meta Platforms has been ordered by […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/03 11:00
Hong Kong-listed cryptocurrency stocks strengthened, with OKEx rising by over 16% at one point.

PANews reported on October 3rd that Hong Kong-listed cryptocurrency stocks strengthened. As of 9:57 AM, OKEx Cloud Chain rose over 16%, Xiong'an Technology rose over 8%, Linekong Interactive rose over 6%, Xinhuo Technology Holdings rose over 5%, and OSL Group rose over 3%. Furthermore, Bitcoin prices surged again. At 10:00 AM Beijing time on October 3rd, Bitcoin surpassed $120,000 per coin.
PANews2025/10/03 10:48
Etsy witches can apparently turn you into a crypto millionaire for $73

New snake oil? Etsy witches are hawking spells they claim can change the weather on your wedding day, help you with your love life, or fatten your crypto portfolio. Etsy witches have become a massive trend on social media this year — from romance spells to helping manifest fame. Did you know they can also apparently help you become a crypto millionaire? The practice of witchcraft, once punishable by death by fire (or being pushed off a cliff), has become a talking point on TikTok. Online marketplace Etsy, which allows people to sell their handmade beanies and custom dog collars, has become a hub for the spellcasters despite having a ban on "metaphysical services." Read more
Coinstats2025/10/03 10:08
Bitcoin Breaks $121,000; Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Also Extend Gains: Analytics Firm Says BTC Rally To $130,000 'Appears Realistic'

Leading cryptocurrencies and stocks rose higher on Thursday, as investors shrugged off government shutdown concerns.read more
Coinstats2025/10/03 10:05
