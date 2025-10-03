2025-10-04 Saturday

DOGE Falls Below $0.25, HYPE Whales Stack $6M, BlockDAG’s X1 App Hits 3M+ Users!

DOGE Falls Below $0.25, HYPE Whales Stack $6M, BlockDAG’s X1 App Hits 3M+ Users!

The post DOGE Falls Below $0.25, HYPE Whales Stack $6M, BlockDAG’s X1 App Hits 3M+ Users! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin (DOGE) price support near $0.23 is under pressure after falling below $0.25, with key resistance now at $0.245. Technical signals remain weak. Hyperliquid (HYPE) whale activity is providing a different signal, with a $6 million USDC deposit lifting whale holdings to 285,466 HYPE.  Yet, BlockDAG’s X1 mobile app now connects 3 million users, while the presale has surged past $416M+ with over 26.5B coins sold. Batch 31 remains open at $0.0015, far below the confirmed $0.05 listing, giving early buyers rare access to a fully operational network backed by a global BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team partnership as the Awakening Testnet goes live. DOGE Loses Momentum, Risks Deeper Drop Dogecoin is facing renewed pressure after dropping below $0.25, testing a key descending trendline that has capped its price for weeks. The coin recently set a low near $0.23, with resistance levels now sitting at $0.245 and $0.25.  Technical indicators signal caution, as the RSI stays below 50 and the MACD shows rising bearish momentum. A close under $0.23 could invite further downside toward $0.225 or even $0.20, making the coming sessions critical. A breakout above $0.25 could spark a short-term recovery toward $0.26 and beyond. Dogecoin’s established user base and history of sudden rallies keep it on watch, but a confirmed close below support would signal deeper risk. Whale Accumulate $6M HYPE, Sentiment Turns Positive A large investor has returned to Hyperliquid (HYPE) with a $6 million USDC deposit, raising holdings to 285,466 HYPE valued at $12.9 million. This move comes after nine months of inactivity and leaves the whale with an estimated $7 million in unrealised profit plus $2 million in reserve for more buying. Such activity often signals strong conviction and can trigger momentum when paired with improving sentiment. Despite this, HYPE trades around $42, sitting just…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 12:43
Market Strategist: What You Should Expect For The XRP Next Leg

The post Market Strategist: What You Should Expect For The XRP Next Leg appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Market Strategist: What You Should Expect For The XRP Next Leg | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/what-to-expect-for-xrp-next-leg/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 12:42
Bitcoin Tops $120,000 Amid US Government Shutdown

The post Bitcoin Tops $120,000 Amid US Government Shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin surged past $120,000 on October 3 following the US federal government’s partial shutdown earlier this week. Investors sought safety in digital assets and gold, highlighting Bitcoin’s position as an alternative store of value when traditional systems falter. Just one day earlier, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson predicted Bitcoin could reach $250,000 by mid-2026, citing geopolitical disruption as a catalyst. Sponsored Sponsored Government Shutdown Sparks Market Turbulence The shutdown began on October 1 after the Senate rejected a stopgap funding bill by a 55-45 vote, falling short of the 60 votes required. Without appropriations, federal agencies lost access to funding, placing roughly 150,000 government employees at risk of furlough. Market reactions were immediate. Futures tied to the S&P 500 dropped sharply in early trading hours, while gold rose 1.1% to $3,913.70 per ounce. Bitcoin jumped more than 2% overnight, reaching $116,400 before breaking through the $120,000 threshold the following day. Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid warned in a client note that the absence of official data releases, such as employment and inflation reports, left policymakers and investors in “complete blindness.” Bitcoin price chart Source: BeinCrypto Analysts see the shutdown as a direct contributor to market volatility. Matt Mena, a strategist at 21Shares, argued that delayed economic data may prompt the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by 25 basis points in October, with another reduction likely in December. Lower real yields and a weaker dollar, he noted, historically provide favorable conditions for Bitcoin. Sponsored Sponsored The Bitcoin price action follows a recent Bloomberg interview in which Charles Hoskinson said he sees Bitcoin at around $250,000 by the middle of next year. Bitcoin’s Appeal in Geopolitical Fragmentation Hoskinson has repeatedly argued that geopolitical fragmentation strengthens the case for cryptocurrencies. Speaking to Bloomberg from TOKEN2049, Hoskinson noted the US government had publicly flagged Cardano…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 12:40
Tether Leverages Rumble to Push New USAT Stablecoin in US Market

The post Tether Leverages Rumble to Push New USAT Stablecoin in US Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether will leverage video platform Rumble to distribute its new USAT stablecoin, aiming to reestablish its presence in the U.S. market. The move marks a major step in Tether’s U.S.-focused expansion strategy. Rumble Wallet Integration to Drive Adoption of Tether’s USAT Stablecoin Tether Holdings is turning to video streaming platform Rumble Inc. to help launch […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/tether-leverages-rumble-to-push-new-usat-stablecoin-in-us-market/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 12:36
Market Volatility Surges Amid Unverified Shutdown Reports

The post Market Volatility Surges Amid Unverified Shutdown Reports appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Unverified reports influence Bitcoin and gold price dynamics. Market reactions lack primary-source confirmation. No official statements on alleged financial shifts. The U.S. federal government has reportedly partially shut down amid ongoing tensions, with potential market shifts speculated, despite a lack of official confirmation or direct market effects. The apparent shutdown may signal significant economic implications, though verified data lacks support for alleged surges in gold and cryptocurrencies, reflecting the need for cautious market interpretation. Unverified Shutdown Claims Impact Bitcoin and Gold Prices Unverified reports of a U.S. government shutdown are influencing financial market dynamics. These claims suggest heightened asset movement, including a surge in Bitcoin (BTC) and gold prices. Despite the conjecture, no official source has confirmed the shutdown’s occurrence or its alleged market impact. “Due to the lack of primary-source confirmation from any official or direct institutional channels regarding the specific claims about the U.S. federal government shutdown impacting gold and cryptocurrency prices, no verifiable quotes from key players, industry figures, or government officials can be provided as of now.” The market is reacting with significant yet speculative shifts in trading volumes. Cryptocurrencies, notably Bitcoin and Ethereum, demonstrate increased trading activity. However, these movements lack clear attribution to a specific event, raising questions about their sustainability and drivers. Industry leaders and financial analysts have not officially commented on these fluctuations. Major market figures, including high-profile cryptocurrency brokers and U.S. financial agencies such as the SEC or Treasury, remain silent, offering no verification or analysis of the unfolding situation. Bitcoin and Market Data Amid Speculative Trading Shifts Did you know? Previous U.S. government shutdowns have occurred 14 times since 1981, mostly lasting one to two days, with no prior event directly correlating with massive crypto market reactions. Bitcoin’s current value stands at $120,318.40 with a market cap of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 12:34
The Next Big Stablecoin Boom Won’t Be in Dollars, Says Base

Jesse Pollak, the architect of Base, Coinbase’s Ethereum Layer 2 network, believes that’s a problem — and an opportunity. At […] The post The Next Big Stablecoin Boom Won’t Be in Dollars, Says Base appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/03 12:30
Litecoin (LTC) Jumps 7.2%, Leading Index Higher

The post Litecoin (LTC) Jumps 7.2%, Leading Index Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4238.7, up 1.6% (+66.54) since 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Seventeen of 20 assets are trading higher. Leaders: LTC (+7.2%) and APT (+7.1%). Laggards: AAVE (-1.1%) and LINK (-0.6%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/10/02/coindesk-20-performance-update-litecoin-ltc-jumps-7-2-leading-index-higher
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 12:21
BlockDAG Presale Crosses $420M+ as Solana & Dogecoin Lose Momentum

The post BlockDAG Presale Crosses $420M+ as Solana & Dogecoin Lose Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover how Solana faces $200 risk and Dogecoin stagnates, as BlockDAG sets new benchmarks with over $420M raised, live Testnet scaling, and 20K miners already shipped. The market is shifting fast, with Solana (SOL) key support broken and Dogecoin (DOGE) showing low activity, sparking concern among traders. Solana, once praised for scalability, is sliding further after losing critical levels, with $200 looming as the next stop. At the same time, Dogecoin’s network usage has fallen sharply, with whales offloading holdings and questions growing about whether the meme coin can ever reclaim past highs. Amid this uncertainty, BlockDAG (BDAG) is gaining momentum as the real crypto with the most potential. With over $420 million raised in presale, a mobile app already hosting more than 3 million users, and 20,000 ASIC miners shipped, BlockDAG is proving itself. Unlike SOL and DOGE, its Awakening Testnet is live, showing performance that moves beyond speculation. Solana Key Support Broken: Will $200 Hold the Line? Solana has failed to defend key levels, raising alarms for deeper declines. After surging above $250, SOL now trades around $213, as bearish pressure builds. Institutional interest is still visible through large token purchases, but the wider market downturn continues to weigh heavily on price. Adding more concern is a $116 million SOL unlock that could increase supply sharply. Technicals add to the bearish case, with the token slipping below the 9-day EMA and the RSI sliding to 48. Momentum is fading fast. If the $210–$215 area fails to hold, $200 becomes the next crucial support. For anyone considering SOL, this is a make-or-break point to watch. DOGE Price Struggles With Low Activity & Whale Pressure Dogecoin’s slowing activity has become a problem. Its price clings to support near $0.2400 at the 50-day EMA, but engagement is collapsing. Daily…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 12:05
ECB Bets on Artificial Intelligence to Protect Digital Euro Payments

The post ECB Bets on Artificial Intelligence to Protect Digital Euro Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech Europe’s ambition to launch a digital euro just took a major step forward, with the European Central Bank turning to a Portuguese artificial intelligence company to police fraud on the system. The choice underscores both the technical challenges of central bank–issued money and the political push to make Europe less dependent on American payment giants. A €237 Million Deal With Big Implications The contract with Feedzai, capped at €237.3 million, is one of several technology partnerships revealed this week. Under the agreement, the startup – working alongside PwC – will build models that study how people typically use their wallets and flag deviations that could signal fraud. Service providers would then decide in real time whether to allow or block a transaction. Although the framework is in place, the ECB will not spend a cent until lawmakers approve the digital euro project. Officials hope legislation will pass around mid-2026, setting the stage for a rollout by 2029. Until then, contracts like Feedzai’s represent preparatory work – laying infrastructure before the political green light arrives. Europe’s Answer to Visa, Mastercard and Stablecoins ECB policymakers insist the project is about financial autonomy. The goal is to offer a payments alternative that isn’t dependent on Visa, Mastercard, or dollar-linked stablecoins promoted out of Washington. Board member Piero Cipollone has repeatedly argued the eurozone needs its own rails for digital money to protect sovereignty in a changing global economy. For Feedzai, founded in Coimbra, the deal is transformational. The company already tracks more than $8 trillion in annual transactions for banks such as Novobanco and Wio Bank. Its entry into the ECB’s flagship digital project puts it at the center of Europe’s attempt to redefine money for the 21st century. Source: Reuters The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 12:02
Coinbase Expands DEX Capabilities Through 1inch Collaboration

The post Coinbase Expands DEX Capabilities Through 1inch Collaboration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decentralized finance aggregator 1inch has integrated its swap application programming interface directly into the Coinbase app. Enhancing Non-Custodial Trading for Coinbase Users In a move to expand decentralized finance (DeFi) accessibility, DeFi aggregator 1inch has integrated its Swap Application Programming Interface (API) directly into the Coinbase app. This collaboration is significant as it makes Coinbase […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/coinbase-expands-dex-capabilities-through-1inch-collaboration/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 11:51
