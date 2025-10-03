Borza MEXC
/
Kripto novice
/
2025-10-04 Saturday
Kripto novice
Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $627 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflows.
PANews reported on October 3rd that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $627 million yesterday (October 2nd, US Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock's IBIT ETF, with a net inflow of $467 million, bringing IBIT's total net inflow to $61.843 billion. The second largest single-day inflow was Fidelity's FBTC ETF, with a net inflow of $89.6195 million, bringing FBTC's total net inflow to $12.546 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$161.026 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.7%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$59.070 billion.
NET
$0.00007939
--%
SECOND
$0.00001
--%
Delite
PANews
2025/10/03 12:35
Delite
How High Can XRP Price Go After Billions Flow Into ETFs in October?
The post How High Can XRP Price Go After Billions Flow Into ETFs in October? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP is attracting more attention from institutional players ahead of its upcoming ETF approvals. Data from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) shows XRP futures were the fastest contracts ever to hit $1 billion in open interest. In the past four months, trading volumes reached $18 billion, representing about 6 billion XRP, or roughly 6% of …
XRP
$3.0264
-0.09%
FLOW
$0.3783
+0.47%
MORE
$0.07167
+1.76%
Delite
CoinPedia
2025/10/03 12:19
Delite
Ripple CTO Addresses Speculation on Web Monetization Platform Coil: Details
The post Ripple CTO Addresses Speculation on Web Monetization Platform Coil: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple CTO David Schwartz recently announced he was stepping back from his role as Ripple’s chief technology officer, sparking reactions from the XRP and broader crypto community. An X user, in reaction to Schwartz’s announcement of his resignation, pleaded with the Ripple CTO to “kindly continue working on Coil.” Coil is a platform that provides an alternative method for creators to monetize their content online. As subscribed fans consume content, the platform utilized an open API called Web Monetization to stream micropayments to creators instantaneously. The API was built on the Interledger Protocol, co-created by former Ripple CTO Stefan Thomas. The Coil platform sunsetted in 2023. Ripple CTO weighs in In response to the X user’s request to continue development on Coil, Ripple CTO David Schwartz revealed the hard truth: “We’re kind of stuck. The issue is interesting.” Schwartz went on to explain the issue, using the context of email. He noted that email really has two different features, which are logically separate. First, it has a universal namespace based on domain names. Second, it has a universal exchange protocol, SMTP. Schwartz explained the issue, saying, “You can imagine a system that only had one of these things and not the other. First, with neither, things would suck.” “Coil wanted InterLedger Protocol (ILP) to be like email -a universal namespace and a universal protocol with guaranteed interoperability,” Schwartz said, adding “the problem is that a universal protocol for money with guaranteed interoperability is not practical.” Schwartz added, “Yes, ILP is a protocol and mostly what you care about it people using ILP to move money. But it has to coexist with other payment methods and requiring people who have other ways to pay to onboard with ILP endpoints doesn’t seem to be necessary.” Ripple’s paystring — a universal namespace for…
COM
$0.014915
+6.69%
XRP
$3.0264
-0.09%
OPEN
$0.56687
+10.68%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 12:18
Delite
Poland’s Crypto Crackdown Sparks Rotation: Best Crypto Presale MAGACOIN FINANCE Joins DOT and HBAR Buzz
Poland’s strict crypto bill is pushing traders to rethink where they place their bets. MAGACOIN FINANCE is drawing attention as the best crypto presale right now, with DOT and HBAR also in focus. For many, the search for safer, more diversified options is leading to fresh opportunities. Poland Moves Ahead With Harsh Crypto Rules Poland’s [...] The post Poland’s Crypto Crackdown Sparks Rotation: Best Crypto Presale MAGACOIN FINANCE Joins DOT and HBAR Buzz appeared first on Blockonomi.
FINANCE
$0.001622
-9.98%
DOT
$4.279
+1.83%
HBAR
$0.22455
+0.37%
Delite
Blockonomi
2025/10/03 12:00
Delite
Solana Crashes Through Key Support, DOGE Stagnates, While BlockDAG’s $420M+ Presale & Live Testnet Signal a New Market Leader
The market is shifting fast, with Solana (SOL) key support broken and Dogecoin (DOGE) showing low activity, sparking concern among […] The post Solana Crashes Through Key Support, DOGE Stagnates, While BlockDAG’s $420M+ Presale & Live Testnet Signal a New Market Leader appeared first on Coindoo.
DOGE
$0.25441
-0.34%
LIVE
$0.01364
+3.09%
SOL
$229.38
+0.16%
Delite
Coindoo
2025/10/03 12:00
Delite
$2B USDT Just Minted On Ethereum: Fresh Liquidity For Uptober?
The post $2B USDT Just Minted On Ethereum: Fresh Liquidity For Uptober? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. $2B USDT Just Minted On Ethereum: Fresh Liquidity For Uptober? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as…
COM
$0.014915
+6.69%
SIGN
$0.0677
+2.03%
DEEP
$0.144858
+1.50%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 11:57
Delite
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 03, 2025 – Bitcoin Briefly Tops $121K as BNB, ETH, and Solana Rally Amid U.S. Gov’t Shutdown
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 03. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
LIVE
$0.01364
+3.09%
OCT
$0.0823
-6.02%
BNB
$1,169.57
+7.58%
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/03 11:48
Delite
Etsy Witches Selling $73 ‘Crypto Millionaire’ Spells Go Viral
In a bizarre fusion of witchcraft and cryptocurrency culture, self-proclaimed witches on Etsy are selling spells that claim to boost investors’ chances of becoming crypto millionaires with prices ranging from $20 for basic rituals to a $73 “crypto millionaire” package. Spells for Love, Weather… and Bitcoin Gains Cointelegraph reports that Etsy has become a surprising […]
BOOST
$0.09057
-9.23%
GAINS
$0.0235
-2.20%
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/03 11:47
Delite
Unity Android flaw could drain gamers’ crypto wallets: How to protect yourself
There is a Unity engine vulnerability that allows third parties to inject code into mobile games, potentially compromising crypto wallets, sources have told Cointelegraph. The Unity gaming platform is quietly rolling out a fix for a vulnerability that allows third-party code to run in Android-based mobile games, which can potentially target mobile crypto wallets, according to two anonymous sources. The vulnerability affects projects dating back to 2017, according to the sources, who added that the vulnerability primarily affects Android, but Windows, macOS and Linux systems are also affected to varying degrees.Unity has begun distributing fixes and a standalone patching tool privately to selected partners, according to the sources, but public guidance isn’t expected until Monday or Tuesday next week. Read more
MOBILE
$0.0003519
-0.02%
PUBLIC
$0.04222
-10.01%
T
$0.01579
+1.28%
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/03 11:42
Delite
Ray Dalio Doubts Any Central Bank Would Take On Bitcoin As Reserve Currency Despite Many Seeing It As Alternative Money: 'There's No Privacy'
Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio expressed skepticism Thursday that central banks will consider holding Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as a reserve currency, citing privacy concerns.read more
RAY
$2.936
-0.33%
BANK
$0.07553
+12.31%
TAKE
$0.19386
+3.82%
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/03 11:05
Delite
Novice o trendih
Več
The Teucrium XRP ETF went live because the SEC let its deadline expire during the shutdown
Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to drive liquidity into cryptocurrency markets
Samsung & Coinbase: Explosive Crypto Adoption in 2025
Strive to acquire Semler Scientific, increasing its total Bitcoin holdings to 5,886
Walmart-Owned Bank App OnePay to Add Crypto Support: Report