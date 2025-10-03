Bitcoin Bull Run Stalls Below $113K — Best Altcoins to Buy Now as Analysts Flag 3 Takeover Plays

Bitcoin has dipped to below $113,000, giving a reminder of its September curse. Historically, September has seen consistent declines for the leading cryptocurrency, and 2025 looks no different. At press time, Bitcoin traded slightly above $109,000, dipping as old wallets pour millions of coins into the market. Rising trading volumes show activity is heating up, but the direction leans downward as cautious holders cut exposure.With Bitcoin under pressure, investors are turning to stronger opportunities across the market. Chainlink continues to dominate the real-world data delivery, Hyperliquid is securing the future of decentralized trading, and MAGACOIN FINANCE stands out as a new contender with unmatched utility. Together, these projects highlight the best altcoins to buy now for those investors trying to diversify beyond Bitcoin’s weakness in September. Bitcoin faces heavy resistance as September weakness continues Bitcoin is still in the red after falling further after several days of pressure. Trading currently at around $109,105, the asset has lost over 2% in 24 hours. Trading volumes have surged by more than 37%, which hints that profit-taking or reducing risk is getting nearer. Analysts point out that the rise in selling comes as $21 billion worth of options are set to expire. Such events tend to cause volatility and short-term downside momentum. On-chain data also reveals that wallets that date back to the early Satoshi period are transferring coins. More than 3.4 million Bitcoin have been moved recently, which hints at the belief among older holders that the days of huge price surges are over. This wave of movement adds to fears that Bitcoin could behave more like traditional assets moving forward, making its next rally harder to time. Technical analysis shows Bitcoin support under pressure The price of BTC has been consolidating between the $109,744 resistance and $109,012 support. However, bears are still testing the lower boundary with repeated breaks on hourly charts. Should Bitcoin decisively lose this support, a slide to $105,000 becomes highly possible. Technical analysts agree that the odds of more downside are more than the odds of a sudden rebound. Retail sentiment is also bearish. The fear and greed index currently sits at 30, pointing to widespread caution in the market. The Federal Reserve further reduced the appetite for risk by signalling that valuations are still overstretched. Until this macro uncertainty passes, Bitcoin may keep struggling in the short term, keeping investors focused on other opportunities. Chainlink pushes forward with strong fundamentals Chainlink has emerged as the backbone of decentralized finance with its ability to securely provide real-world data to smart contracts. It powers price feeds, tokenized assets, and cross-chain systems across over 60 blockchains. In 2025 alone, it secured over $20 trillion in value with over 65% of the oracle market. Recent developments include the expansion of its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol and the launch of Data Streams for real-time information. Partnerships with ICE, SWIFT, and Ripple further solidify its position as a bridge between traditional finance and blockchain. With a market cap close to $17 billion, coupled with consistent developer activity, Chainlink remains among the best altcoin to buy now for long-term growth. Hyperliquid redefines trading with next-generation infrastructure Hyperliquid has rapidly become a leader in the decentralized trading sphere by focusing on perpetual trading derivatives. Its custom-built Layer-1 chain processes up to 100,000 transactions per second with near-instant finality. This level of performance enables traders to enjoy the efficiency of centralized exchanges while still maintaining the privacy and control of decentralized platforms. The project now controls more than 60% of the decentralized derivatives market. Innovations like HyperCore and HyperEVM enable developers to build Ethereum-compatible applications at unprecedented speeds. Institutional interest is on the rise, marked by a recent ETF filing by Bitwise. With its increased market value, Hyperliquid has established itself as one of the top altcoins to buy as DeFi adoption continues to speed up. MAGACOIN FINANCE stands out with real-world utility While Bitcoin struggles and established players like Chainlink and Hyperliquid thrive, many investors are asking why MAGACOIN FINANCE is getting so much attention. The answer lies in its practical design and strong market momentum. Unlike speculative tokens, MAGACOIN FINANCE offers investors a clear utility model backed by a growing community. At the same time, MAGACOIN FINANCE is drawing attention with its audited security and rewards for early supporters. Together, these projects highlight how investors can find value beyond Bitcoin when searching for the best altcoins to buy now. Looking ahead, the trend is clear. Traders want projects that offer more than hype: they want safety, usability, and a chance at real growth. MAGACOIN FINANCE delivers this by keeping things simple, rewarding holders, and ensuring transparency through audits. Chainlink and Hyperliquid provide the infrastructure and innovation that keep blockchain adoption moving forward. For anyone building a portfolio in 2025, these are the names analysts continue to watch closely.