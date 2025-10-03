2025-10-04 Saturday

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $307 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflows.

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $307 million yesterday (October 2nd, US Eastern Time). The Blackrock ETF ETHA saw the largest single-day net inflow yesterday, with $177 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached $13.643 billion. The second is Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$60.7062 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.811 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$30.188 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.57%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$14.187 billion.
PANews2025/10/03 12:35
Source: Unity Android vulnerability may lead to the theft of players' crypto wallets

PANews reported on October 3rd, according to Cointelegraph, that the Unity game engine is quietly rolling out a fix for a vulnerability that allows third-party code to run in Android-based mobile games, potentially targeting mobile cryptocurrency wallets. The vulnerability affects projects dating back to 2017, the sources said, adding that the vulnerability primarily affects Android, but also affects Windows, macOS, and Linux systems to varying degrees. Unity has begun privately distributing the fix and standalone patching tools to selected partners, but public guidance is not expected until Monday or Tuesday of next week.
PANews2025/10/03 12:34
Lido price gains 7% as VanEck registers Lido Staked Ethereum ETF

Lido’s token price climbed 7% to $1.29, adding to a 20% rally over the past week, after asset manager VanEck formally registered its Lido Staked Ethereum exchange-traded fund in Delaware.  The Oct. 2 filing sparked fresh optimism around liquid staking,…
Crypto.news2025/10/03 12:25
Hong Kong isn’t the loophole Chinese crypto firms think it is – Cointelegraph Magazine

The post Hong Kong isn’t the loophole Chinese crypto firms think it is – Cointelegraph Magazine appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s crypto ban has been in place since 2021, but that hasn’t stopped companies from chasing what they believe are ways to reenter. Hyped-up stablecoin announcements in Hong Kong and overseas listings that hint at digital assets are just some of the ways companies are testing boundaries. Each time, Beijing responds with fresh warnings — a stark reminder that China’s crypto U-turn isn’t around the corner. Hong Kong’s RWA and stablecoin activity picked up as new licensing rules took effect. (Anndy Lian) The latest warning reportedly came from the China Securities Regulatory Commission, which advised companies to pause real-world asset ventures in Hong Kong. It followed a state-owned company scrubbing announcements about tokenizing bonds and other enterprises revealing RWA projects, piling on recent warnings against stablecoins after Hong Kong introduced its licensing framework. To understand why these illusions of loopholes keep appearing — and why they collapse — Magazine spoke with Joshua Chu, co-chair of the Hong Kong Web3 association. This conversation has been edited for clarity and length. Magazine: Crypto has been banned for years in China, so why do regulators keep issuing fresh warnings? Countless social media accounts predicted Beijing would reverse its crypto ban, but it hasn’t moved so far. (DeFiMadara) Chu: The challenge is that many new lawyers in Hong Kong moving into Web3 don’t have much experience with cross-border issues. That’s created fragmentation and a lot of confusion. Some journalists and lawyers even claimed there was a 180-degree reversal on crypto policy. China doesn’t do 180-degree turns in policy. The only U-turn in recent memory was the rollback of COVID-19 mandates. The crypto ban from 2021 is a good example: Speculative assets are not meant for the retail sector. The People’s Republic of China is still a communist country, and if an unsophisticated investor loses…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 12:24
Sui Treasury Company Ignites Stablecoin Race: Two Launches Confirmed

Nasdaq-traded digital asset treasury Sui Group to introduce two stablecoins, suiUSDe and USDi, with an eye toward disrupting the largest stablecoin markets. The sole publicly traded firm that joins the Sui Foundation, SUI Group Holdings Limited, is about to launch two native stablecoins.  Such a strategic step highlights how Sui plans to take over the […] The post Sui Treasury Company Ignites Stablecoin Race: Two Launches Confirmed appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/03 12:15
Caixin: This US government shutdown may have a greater impact than previous ones, and the surge in BTC and ETH shows a strong risk-averse sentiment

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Caixin, the United States has experienced 14 federal government shutdowns since 1981, most lasting one or two days. However, due to Trump's current tariffs and dispute with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, this shutdown is likely to have a greater impact than previous ones. When the shutdown was confirmed in the early morning of October 1st, gold spot and December futures prices reached record highs of $3,862 and $3,903 per ounce, respectively. Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum also soared, demonstrating market anxiety and a strong desire for safe havens.
Bitcoin
BTC$122,354.85+2.16%
Ethereum
ETH$4,500.76+0.93%
PANews2025/10/03 12:05
Nomura subsidiary plans to expand cryptocurrency trading in Japan

PANews reported on October 3 that according to Jinshi, Nomura's subsidiary plans to expand Japan's cryptocurrency trading market.
PANews2025/10/03 12:05
Bitcoin Bull Run Stalls Below $113K — Best Altcoins to Buy Now as Analysts Flag 3 Takeover Plays

Bitcoin has dipped to below $113,000, giving a reminder of its September curse. Historically, September has seen consistent declines for the leading cryptocurrency, and 2025 looks no different. At press time, Bitcoin traded slightly above $109,000, dipping as old wallets pour millions of coins into the market. Rising trading volumes show activity is heating up, but the direction leans downward as cautious holders cut exposure.With Bitcoin under pressure, investors are turning to stronger opportunities across the market. Chainlink continues to dominate the real-world data delivery, Hyperliquid is securing the future of decentralized trading, and MAGACOIN FINANCE stands out as a new contender with unmatched utility. Together, these projects highlight the best altcoins to buy now for those investors trying to diversify beyond Bitcoin’s weakness in September. Bitcoin faces heavy resistance as September weakness continues Bitcoin is still in the red after falling further after several days of pressure. Trading currently at around $109,105, the asset has lost over 2% in 24 hours. Trading volumes have surged by more than 37%, which hints that profit-taking or reducing risk is getting nearer. Analysts point out that the rise in selling comes as $21 billion worth of options are set to expire. Such events tend to cause volatility and short-term downside momentum. On-chain data also reveals that wallets that date back to the early Satoshi period are transferring coins. More than 3.4 million Bitcoin have been moved recently, which hints at the belief among older holders that the days of huge price surges are over. This wave of movement adds to fears that Bitcoin could behave more like traditional assets moving forward, making its next rally harder to time. Technical analysis shows Bitcoin support under pressure The price of BTC has been consolidating between the $109,744 resistance and $109,012 support. However, bears are still testing the lower boundary with repeated breaks on hourly charts. Should Bitcoin decisively lose this support, a slide to $105,000 becomes highly possible. Technical analysts agree that the odds of more downside are more than the odds of a sudden rebound. Retail sentiment is also bearish. The fear and greed index currently sits at 30, pointing to widespread caution in the market. The Federal Reserve further reduced the appetite for risk by signalling that valuations are still overstretched. Until this macro uncertainty passes, Bitcoin may keep struggling in the short term, keeping investors focused on other opportunities. Chainlink pushes forward with strong fundamentals Chainlink has emerged as the backbone of decentralized finance with its ability to securely provide real-world data to smart contracts. It powers price feeds, tokenized assets, and cross-chain systems across over 60 blockchains. In 2025 alone, it secured over $20 trillion in value with over 65% of the oracle market. Recent developments include the expansion of its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol and the launch of Data Streams for real-time information. Partnerships with ICE, SWIFT, and Ripple further solidify its position as a bridge between traditional finance and blockchain. With a market cap close to $17 billion, coupled with consistent developer activity, Chainlink remains among the best altcoin to buy now for long-term growth. Hyperliquid redefines trading with next-generation infrastructure Hyperliquid has rapidly become a leader in the decentralized trading sphere by focusing on perpetual trading derivatives. Its custom-built Layer-1 chain processes up to 100,000 transactions per second with near-instant finality. This level of performance enables traders to enjoy the efficiency of centralized exchanges while still maintaining the privacy and control of decentralized platforms. The project now controls more than 60% of the decentralized derivatives market. Innovations like HyperCore and HyperEVM enable developers to build Ethereum-compatible applications at unprecedented speeds. Institutional interest is on the rise, marked by a recent ETF filing by Bitwise. With its increased market value, Hyperliquid has established itself as one of the top altcoins to buy as DeFi adoption continues to speed up. MAGACOIN FINANCE stands out with real-world utility While Bitcoin struggles and established players like Chainlink and Hyperliquid thrive, many investors are asking why MAGACOIN FINANCE is getting so much attention. The answer lies in its practical design and strong market momentum. Unlike speculative tokens, MAGACOIN FINANCE offers investors a clear utility model backed by a growing community. Here are five reasons why this project has caught the eye of analysts and retail buyers: Built to reward holders: Every time a transaction happens, a small percentage is burned, meaning fewer tokens exist over time. Strong early support: MAGACOIN FINANCE has already raised more than $14 million in its funding round. Over 13,500 wallets are holding tokens before the project has even launched on exchanges. This shows trust and growing interest from the community. Safety comes first: The project’s smart contracts have been checked and approved by respected security companies like HashEx and CertiK. These audits give investors peace of mind that the project is safe from hidden tricks or exploits. Investor protection: Extra security features are built in to make sure no one can suddenly pull liquidity and disappear. This helps create confidence for both small investors and larger institutions. Exclusive early bonus: Investors who buy early can unlock a special 50% bonus using the code PATRIOTS100X. This means if you buy tokens early, you automatically get more for free. These features make MAGACOIN FINANCE easy to understand for newcomers while offering growth potential that experienced investors seek. Analysts say its current stage mirrors the early growth phases of many altcoins that later surged to mainstream adoption. This mix of accessibility, security, and community momentum positions it as one of the best altcoins to buy now. Conclusion The crypto market continues to show both opportunity and risk, especially with Bitcoin losing momentum below $113,000. This weakness has opened the door for altcoins that combine strong fundamentals with practical use cases. Chainlink is powering data across DeFi and Web3, while Hyperliquid is reshaping trading through lightning-fast decentralized derivatives. At the same time, MAGACOIN FINANCE is drawing attention with its audited security and rewards for early supporters. Together, these projects highlight how investors can find value beyond Bitcoin when searching for the best altcoins to buy now. Looking ahead, the trend is clear. Traders want projects that offer more than hype: they want safety, usability, and a chance at real growth. MAGACOIN FINANCE delivers this by keeping things simple, rewarding holders, and ensuring transparency through audits. Chainlink and Hyperliquid provide the infrastructure and innovation that keep blockchain adoption moving forward. For anyone building a portfolio in 2025, these are the names analysts continue to watch closely. To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit: Website: https://magacoinfinance.comAccess: https://magacoinfinance.com/accessTwitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinanceTelegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance
Coinstats2025/10/03 12:00
Bitcoin Breaks $120K As ‘Uptober’ Momentum Rises, Shutdown Fails To Stall Gains

Bitcoin surged past $120,000 as Uptober momentum lifted crypto markets, with Ether, XRP and Solana also gaining despite the US government shutdown.
Coinstats2025/10/03 11:50
Citigroup Projects Bitcoin to Hit $133,000 by 2025

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/citigroup-bitcoin-ethereum-2025-target/
Coinstats2025/10/03 11:01
