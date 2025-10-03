2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
The Anrealage Show At PFW Paired Robotics With Human Heartbeats

The Anrealage Show At PFW Paired Robotics With Human Heartbeats

The post The Anrealage Show At PFW Paired Robotics With Human Heartbeats appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Anrealage show finale at Paris Fashion Week. koji@hiranokoji.com The clue lay in the invitation for the Anrealage runway show at Paris Fashion Week. Delivered alongside the ticket was a small red plastic heart. Activated via a button, it vibrated softly accompanied by the sound of a gently pulsing heartbeat. Likewise the collection. As they walked the runway, the swirls flounces of the garments undulated of their own accord as if they were living creatures. The same was true of furry feline-esque handbags with metronomic ‘tails’ cradled in the arms of the models who absently petted their cargo as they walked. Behind the motion sensors and kinetic technology embedded in the fabrics was robotics startup Yukai Engineering Inc. which drew inspiration from its robotics product Qoobo—therapeutic robotic cushions with tails which wave gently when caressed. Idea being that they deliver similar wellbeing benefits to petting a real life animal. The concept recalled the animaltronic LOVOT robots that featured in an installation by Hiroshi Fujiwara’s cult streetwear label FRGMT at Moncler’s Art of Genius show which took place in London a couple of years back. They were originally conceived during the pandemic to mimic human connection for people who were isolating. A model in the Anrealage show at Paris Fashion Week cradles a furry accessory with metronomic tail. koji@hiranokoji.com The collection’s prints were a partnership with HERALBONY, with bases in Tokyo and at Paris innovation campus Station F. The company empowers artists with disabilities, 18 of whom conceived the artwork printed onto the fabrics by sustainable printer FOREARTH which as per the show notes reduces water usage in textile production to near zero by streamlining traditional pre- and post-treatment processes. HERALBONY received an innovation award in 2024 for EMployee Experience, Diversity an Inclusion and a Gold Lion, Glass, The Lion for Change…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 13:38
Delite
Swift Partners with Chainlink for Blockchain Fund Processing

Swift Partners with Chainlink for Blockchain Fund Processing

The post Swift Partners with Chainlink for Blockchain Fund Processing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Oct 01, 2025 09:51 The financial services industry witnessed a seismic shift today as Swift, the global banking messaging network that processes over $5 trillion in daily transactions, announced a groundbreaking integration with Chainlink to enable traditional funds to execute transactions directly on blockchain networks. The financial services industry witnessed a seismic shift today as Swift, the global banking messaging network that processes over $5 trillion in daily transactions, announced a groundbreaking integration with Chainlink to enable traditional funds to execute transactions directly on blockchain networks. Revolutionary Partnership Transforms $100 Trillion Industry The collaboration between Swift and Chainlink, in partnership with Swiss banking giant UBS, represents the most significant bridge between traditional finance and decentralized technology to date. The pilot program successfully demonstrated how institutional investors can now access tokenized investment funds through familiar Swift messaging protocols, effectively bringing the entire $100 trillion global fund industry within reach of blockchain technology. “This is the moment we’ve been building toward for over a decade,” said Michael Richardson, Chief Technology Officer at Chainlink Labs. “We’re not asking banks to abandon their existing infrastructure – we’re making blockchain accessible through the systems they already trust and use every day.” The integration leverages Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to create seamless connectivity between Swift’s messaging network and multiple blockchain ecosystems. Financial institutions can now initiate, settle, and reconcile fund transactions onchain while maintaining their existing operational workflows and compliance frameworks. Technical Breakthrough Eliminates Traditional Barriers The pilot program demonstrated remarkable efficiency gains, with settlement times reduced from the traditional T+2 or T+3 timeframes to near-instantaneous execution. Transaction costs dropped by an estimated 40-60% compared to conventional fund processing methods, according to preliminary results from the collaboration. UBS played a crucial role in validating the…
FUND
FUND$0.01311-20.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014925+6.70%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.0823-5.96%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 13:36
Delite
US Senate Vote on Government Funding Sparks Bitcoin Surge to $120,000

US Senate Vote on Government Funding Sparks Bitcoin Surge to $120,000

The post US Senate Vote on Government Funding Sparks Bitcoin Surge to $120,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: US Senate’s imminent vote on funding could impact markets, Bitcoin affected. Bitcoin briefly reached $120,000, signaling potential market shifts. Market reactions remain cautious amid funding uncertainty; no direct regulatory actions yet. On October 3rd, the U.S. Senate plans to vote again on a temporary funding bill to prevent a prolonged federal government shutdown. This funding uncertainty influences cryptocurrency markets, causing volatility with Bitcoin and Ethereum, as investors remain cautious amid potential liquidity risks and broader financial impacts. Bitcoin Surpasses $120,000 Amid Market Volatility and Growth Cryptocurrencies experience volatility, notably Bitcoin, which surpassed $120,000 on October 3rd, highlighting the market’s sensitivity. Market observers and institutions remain focused on potential outcomes and reactions. Despite market fluctuations, Bitcoin continues to garner institutional interest. Citibank has increased future price targets for Bitcoin and Ethereum, reflecting ongoing positive sentiment. Bitcoin briefly reached $120,000, signaling potential market shifts. “It is unlikely for the Senate to vote over the weekend.” — Mitch McConnell, US Senate Republican Leader Market Overview Did you know? Bitcoin’s price volatility has historically attracted both retail and institutional investors, influencing market dynamics significantly. Bitcoin (BTC), currently valued at $120,111.06, holds a market cap of 2,393,597,634,321.00 and dominates 57.92% of the market. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:25 UTC on October 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team suggests potential institutional expansions in crypto, driven by growing acceptance and strategic investments. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing. Source: https://coincu.com/markets/us-senate-vote-government-funding/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014925+6.70%
Union
U$0.010431+3.34%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12392+1.13%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 13:34
Delite
U.S. Shutdown Chaos Freezes Litecoin ETF While XRP Surges to Third Place

U.S. Shutdown Chaos Freezes Litecoin ETF While XRP Surges to Third Place

The post U.S. Shutdown Chaos Freezes Litecoin ETF While XRP Surges to Third Place appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins The crypto market is flying high even as Washington politics stall one of its most anticipated products. Litecoin investors are still waiting for regulators to greenlight the first U.S. ETF tied to the asset, but the government shutdown has thrown the process into disarray. In the meantime, traders are enjoying a broad rally. Bitcoin has smashed through the $120,000 milestone and Ethereum is back above $4,500, pushing total market capitalization to $4.16 trillion after a sharp 4% daily gain. XRP, too, is basking in the momentum, overtaking Tether to claim third place with a market value of $184 billion. The token now trades around $3.07 after climbing 12% this week. A Process Without a Timeline The issue with Litecoin’s ETF isn’t lack of demand but rather shifting regulatory mechanics. Last month, the SEC asked issuers to scrap their existing filings and resubmit under a newly adopted generic framework. That change effectively blurred deadlines, leaving companies unsure when, or if, their proposals would be reviewed. With the agency operating on minimal staff during the shutdown, analysts say there’s no telling what paperwork is even being considered. Bloomberg’s James Seyffart noted that this situation has fueled confusion among clients, who are pressing for updates on Canary Funds’ Litecoin proposal. His assessment is blunt: the ETF will likely come eventually, but for now, the political gridlock “throws a wrench into everything.” Dozens of Other Funds Frozen Litecoin isn’t the only one caught in the crossfire. More than 90 crypto ETFs – ranging from spot Solana and XRP funds to multi-asset strategies – are waiting for signoff. Market watchers had expected October to be a breakthrough month for altcoin-linked ETFs, but the calendar may now be meaningless. “ETF Cryptober,” as some dubbed it, looks more like “ETF on pause.” The holdup is not…
Union
U$0.010431+3.34%
XRP
XRP$3.0257+0.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014925+6.70%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 13:32
Delite
Fitell Buys 216 Million PUMP Tokens, Rebrands as Solana Australia Corporation

Fitell Buys 216 Million PUMP Tokens, Rebrands as Solana Australia Corporation

Fitell Corp, an Australian-based Nasdaq-listed fitness equipment company, has added to its digital asset treasury by acquiring 216.8 million PUMP tokens worth about $1.5 million. The acquisition, announced on October 2, signifies the company’s continued transformation from a fitness equipment retailer to a digital assets-focused company. The company had already adopted a digital asset treasury […]
pump.fun
PUMP$0.006884+0.58%
1
1$0.007111+24.05%
Delite
Tronweekly2025/10/03 13:30
Delite
Will Markets Move Even Higher When $3.3B Bitcoin Options Expire

Will Markets Move Even Higher When $3.3B Bitcoin Options Expire

Another week is ending, and that means more Bitcoin options are expiring as spot markets recovered strongly this week.
Movement
MOVE$0.115+2.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07177+1.78%
Delite
CryptoPotato2025/10/03 13:13
Delite
No offshore yuan stablecoin has been approved

No offshore yuan stablecoin has been approved

The post No offshore yuan stablecoin has been approved appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Hong Kong: No offshore yuan stablecoin has been approved Hong Kong’s central bank has denied issuing any license for a stablecoin pegged to the offshore yuan in the city, refuting a flurry of media reports on an upcoming token. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) warned investors against getting roped into stablecoin projects that claim to have received a stablecoin license in the city. In a statement posted on WeChat, the watchdog noted that it had yet to issue any license under its Stablecoin Ordinance, which took effect on August 1. Any token promoted as regulated by the HKMA is illegal under Hong Kong laws, it added. The warning comes just days after AnchorX, a fintech firm based in the city, announced that it was set to issue the first stablecoin pegged to the offshore yuan. Known as AxCNH, it targets cross-border payments between offshore Chinese companies and their trading partners along the Belt and Road regions. HKMA becomes the latest regulator in the city to warn against rising digital currency fraud risk following the implementation of the Stablecoin Ordinance. A month ago, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) cautioned against a rise in companies jumping on the stablecoin bandwagon to lure investors without any concrete products. SFC CEO Julia Leung urged investors to watch out for projects that tout “misleading prospects of gains from short-term price volatility and be wary of unsubstantiated claims, particularly those appearing on social media.” Hong Kong’s cautious optimism When Hong Kong introduced the Stablecoin Ordinance, industry experts anticipated a surge in stablecoin issuers in the city, competing for dominance in the emerging Asian stablecoin market. However, the HKMA was quick to temper expectations of a sharp surge in issuance licenses. Two months ago, HKMA chief executive Eddie Yue…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014925+6.70%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00925-2.42%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07563+12.66%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 13:04
Delite
Lido price up 7% as VanEck registers Lido Staked Ethereum ETF

Lido price up 7% as VanEck registers Lido Staked Ethereum ETF

The post Lido price up 7% as VanEck registers Lido Staked Ethereum ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lido’s token price climbed 7% to $1.29, adding to a 20% rally over the past week, after asset manager VanEck formally registered its Lido Staked Ethereum exchange-traded fund in Delaware.  Summary Lido price rose 7% to $1.29 after VanEck registered a Lido Staked Ethereum ETF in Delaware. Trading and derivatives volumes spiked, showing investor bets on ETF-related inflows into liquid staking. Lido’s buyback program and SEC clarity on staking add momentum for further upside. The Oct. 2 filing sparked fresh optimism around liquid staking, with trading and derivatives activity showing a clear rise in investor positioning. According to documents filed through CSC Delaware Trust Company, the product is set up as a statutory trust, a common first step before submitting an application to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. While registration alone does not guarantee approval, it indicates VanEck’s intent to expand beyond spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs into yield-generating products. The firm’s existing ETFs have already seen steady inflows, and this move positions it early in the race to bring staked Ethereum exposure into mainstream portfolios. Market activity supports momentum The price move was supported by a notable jump in market activity. Lido’s (LDO) 24-hour trading volume rose nearly 30% to $158.5 million, while derivatives volume surged 45% to $426.9 million. Traders are opening more positions rather than closing them, as evidenced by the 6.6% increase in open interest to $228.3 million.  All of these shifts indicate a growing sense of hope that ETF-related inflows could lead to further gains. Investors would be exposed to Lido’s staked Ethereum (STETH) through the proposed ETF, giving them access to staking rewards, which are currently at roughly 4% annually, without having to run validators or lock up assets. Lido’s liquid staking model accounts for over 30% of all ETH staked, making it…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014925+6.70%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01383+6.79%
1
1$0.007111+24.05%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 12:25
Delite
Near Foundation is working on an AI ‘digital twin’ for governance votes

Near Foundation is working on an AI ‘digital twin’ for governance votes

When the AI delegates rollout, it will be done in stages, with early models similar to chatbots, then representing large groups, and finally, each DAO member. The Near Foundation is developing artificial intelligence-powered “delegates” to eventually vote on behalf of its decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) members, aiming to address low voter participation that has become typical of many protocols. Lane Rettig, a researcher at the Near Foundation, specializing in AI and governance, told Cointelegraph that the AI-powered governance overhaul is still in development. The Near Foundation oversees the layer-1 Near Protocol.The idea is that a user’s delegate, or “digital twin,” will learn their preferences and then act accordingly when it comes time to make governance decisions. It would transform the voting process into a  “math problem” that can “happen almost instantly.”Read more
NEAR
NEAR$2.984+2.82%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1255+1.61%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1163-0.08%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/03 11:49
Delite
Jia Yueting: The surge in the crypto market may be due to the US's plan to relax CAMT regulations, and the C10 Treasury is positioned as a basket of assets.

Jia Yueting: The surge in the crypto market may be due to the US's plan to relax CAMT regulations, and the C10 Treasury is positioned as a basket of assets.

PANews reported on October 3rd that Faraday Future founder Jia Yueting posted on the X platform: "The surge in the crypto market is due to the US Treasury's proposed relaxation of CAMT rules, which will no longer impose a 15% tax on unrealized Bitcoin gains held by companies like MicroStrategy. Previously, mark-to-market accounting standards taxed unrealized profits, sparking protests from MSTR and COIN, who called it unfair and detrimental to global competition. This is a huge boon for companies with treasuries. Long-term holding of crypto assets as a store of value and a hedge against fiat currency devaluation is gaining tacit approval and support from regulators. This will fundamentally change the asset allocation logic of large institutions. The C10 Treasury is positioned to become the core reserve of the Web3 financial system, essentially upgrading MicroStrategy's 'single asset' model to a more robust and diversified 'basket of assets' model."
MAY
MAY$0.03941--%
CAMELL
CAMT$0.00116+2.65%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12392+1.13%
Delite
PANews2025/10/03 11:49
Delite

Novice o trendih

Več

The Teucrium XRP ETF went live because the SEC let its deadline expire during the shutdown

Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to drive liquidity into cryptocurrency markets

Samsung & Coinbase: Explosive Crypto Adoption in 2025

Strive to acquire Semler Scientific, increasing its total Bitcoin holdings to 5,886

Walmart-Owned Bank App OnePay to Add Crypto Support: Report