Blazpay ($BLAZ) Presale Cryptocurrency | ICO Pre Sales 2025 Spotlight

Blazpay ($BLAZ) Presale Cryptocurrency | ICO Pre Sales 2025 Spotlight

The post Blazpay ($BLAZ) Presale Cryptocurrency | ICO Pre Sales 2025 Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blazpay ($BLAZ) has officially launched its presale, with Phase 1 now live at the entry price of just $0.006 per token. This first phase of this presale cryptocurrency offers the lowest price buyers will ever see, as the cost of tokens will automatically increase once the allocated tokens are sold. With only a limited allocation available at the current level, the presale is already drawing attention as one of the most promising ico pre sales of 2025. The excitement is being driven not just by the low entry point, but also by the possibility that Blazpay could climb to $1, $5, or even $10 in the future. Supporters are lining up early to secure tokens before the next phase begins and the price rises. The big question remains: can Blazpay really deliver on these ambitious targets? Behind every major presale success is a strong community, and Blazpay is entering Phase 1 with adoption already in place. Unlike many early stage projects that launch with just a concept, Blazpay has visible traction to build upon. 1.2 million active members across its community Over 10 million transactions already processed 100+ blockchain integrations with Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks $400,000 raised in its seed round In addition to these milestones, Blazpay has introduced real utilities that drive user engagement. Its BlazPoints rewards system incentivizes platform activity with gamified on chain benefits, while BlazThreads encourages users to create educational content and share knowledge about DeFi. These utilities highlight that Blazpay is building more than hype. It is creating an ecosystem designed for growth, education, and participation, which makes its presale feel less speculative and more about scaling what is already working. Turn $1,000 Into $1 Million? The ROI Scenarios Buyers Are Watching The math behind Blazpay’s live presale is what has many calling…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 09:38
Shibarium Bridge Security: Here’s Plan to Prevent Next Hack

Shibarium Bridge Security: Here’s Plan to Prevent Next Hack

The post Shibarium Bridge Security: Here’s Plan to Prevent Next Hack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shibarium, the layer-2 scaling solution for Shiba Inu (SHIB), has stepped up its bridge security protocol. The measure comes as a measure to prevent a repeat occurrence of the exploit it suffered around mid-September. To ensure the next hack is avoided, Shibarium is restarting bridges and services. Shibarium rolls out new security measures As explained in an update by Shibizens, a news platform for the community, the attacker who tried to exploit the blockchain did so by manipulating checkpoints. According to the update, they did this by staking 4.6 million BONE tokens for leverage. However, Shibarium was able to prevent the successful completion of the attack as Heimdall, the chain’s checkpoint system, automatically froze the network. This is a measure meant to protect users’ funds. In order to prevent a recurrence, Shibarium has decided to add “blacklisting” to the Plasma Bridge. Notably, this helps move tokens between blockchains. Additionally, the chain has decided to restart paused bridges slowly and carefully. The goal is to allow users to move assets safely again. Shibarium Update – Quick Recap 🔸 What happened•An attacker injected fake checkpoints and tried to take control using a huge 4.6M BONE stake.•Heimdall (the chain checkpoint system) halted to protect funds. 🔸 What the team did•Worked non-stop for 10+ days with Hexens… pic.twitter.com/3fTjOfR4y0 — Shibarium | SHIB.IO (@Shibizens) October 3, 2025 Other measures by Shibarium include the launch of a new official RPC, which is a network access point in collaboration with dRPC.org. It will also publish a template that would serve as a manual to handle any future attempt by malicious actors on the chain. It is worth mentioning that when the mid-September attack happened, the Shibarium team responded proactively by moving over 100 smart contracts into safer wallets. The team also added a blacklisting feature to prevent addresses from staking.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 09:17
Shibarium plans to restart the Ethereum cross-chain bridge and develop a compensation plan

Shibarium plans to restart the Ethereum cross-chain bridge and develop a compensation plan

According to PANews on October 4th, Shibarium developers stated that they are preparing to restart the platform's Ethereum cross-chain bridge and are developing a compensation plan to compensate users who lost money due to a vulnerability that triggered an emergency shutdown earlier this month. The team's latest post-mortem analysis stated that all validator keys have been rotated, over 100 ecosystem contracts have been migrated to secure wallets, and 4.6 million BONE tokens have been recovered from the attacker's contracts in the days following the attack. According to a community update on September 17th, attackers stole approximately $4.1 million in ETH, SHIB, and 15 other tokens from the bridge. Shortly after the attack was discovered, Shibarium developer Kaal Dhairya stated on X that they had contacted the relevant authorities, but the team was willing to negotiate with the attacker in "good faith" and offered a 50 ETH reward, worth approximately $225,000 at the time, if the attacker returned the stolen funds.
PANews2025/10/04 09:16
Memecoin rotations fade amid 57M token oversupply – What’s next?

Memecoin rotations fade amid 57M token oversupply – What’s next?

The post Memecoin rotations fade amid 57M token oversupply – What’s next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why are memecoins struggling despite their hype? Oversaturation and weak rotational flows are keeping most memecoins capped. What does this mean for the market going forward? The market is entering a stagnant phase. Only the most strategically positioned tokens will see outsized returns. Memecoins are a controversial but significant part of crypto.  Most have no utility and are structurally risky, making them more like gambling than investing. Despite this, memecoins remain a durable part of crypto’s attention economy. But do the numbers back that up?  Back in 2021, the TOTAL crypto market cap hit $3 trillion, and memecoins blew up to $83 billion, accounting for roughly 2.77% of the total market, highlighting their role more as attention-grabbers than core assets. Source: CoinMarketCap However, it looks like the “risk-reward” appeal of memes is cooling off.  Fast-forward to now, memecoin market cap is still around $80 billion, but the TOTAL crypto market has surged to $4 trillion. That puts their share at roughly 2%, showing that their slice of the market has actually shrunk.  Inside the structural shift in memecoin creation A report by Galaxy points to “oversaturation” as the main reason, citing, “Pump.fun changed everything. For the first time, the barrier to entry to launch a memecoin was essentially zero.” It explained that with just a few dollars and no coding experience, anyone could instantly launch a tradable, liquid token using a bonding curve. This sparked a structural shift in the memecoin landscape, token creation surged, and launchpads quickly became the dominant trend. On Solana [SOL] alone, over 32 million tokens have been created, and more than 57 million across major chains. This means that 56% of all memecoins are on Solana, showing that oversaturation is happening right on-chain. Simply put, oversupply is tanking memecoin value. With so many…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 09:05
Tether and Antalpha Set $200M Plan to Expand Gold Token Reach

Tether and Antalpha Set $200M Plan to Expand Gold Token Reach

Tether and Antalpha plan to raise $200M for a digital gold token vehicle, expanding reserves beyond US treasuries and lending.]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/10/04 09:05
US Judge Rules Bored Ape NFTs Not Securities

US Judge Rules Bored Ape NFTs Not Securities

The post US Judge Rules Bored Ape NFTs Not Securities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: US court rules Bored Ape NFTs as digital collectibles. Sets a precedent for NFT legal classification. No immediate financial impact reported after ruling. A U.S. judge in California dismissed a lawsuit on October 4, 2023, against Yuga Labs, ruling its NFTs do not constitute securities under the Howey test. The ruling clarifies the legal classification of NFTs in the U.S., distinguishing digital collectibles from investment contracts, with potential implications for future regulatory assessments. Judge Dismisses Securities Claims Against Bored Ape NFTs Yuga Labs’ defense rested on the argument that Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs were marketed as digital collectibles and membership perks, distancing them from being investment contracts. Judge Fernando M. Olguin dismissed the investors’ claims, determining the Howey test criteria were not met. Yuga Labs’ position aligns with consumer-focused marketing, emphasizing NFT benefits like exclusivity and community access. With the court’s dismissal, legal clarity emerges for digital asset creators, solidifying NFTs’ status as consumer products rather than securities. This ruling could deter future legal challenges against NFT classifications, reinforcing the unique nature of Yuga Labs’ offerings within the burgeoning NFT ecosystem. The decision is pivotal for NFT creators and investors on legal grounds. “The fact that defendants promised that NFTs would confer future, as opposed to immediate, consumptive benefits does not alone transmute those benefits from consumptive to investment-like in nature.” — Judge Fernando M. Olguin, U.S. District Court Judge Market reactions following the dismissal have been muted, with no significant price or liquidity changes reported for ApeCoin or BAYC NFTs. Yuga Labs’ leadership and legal representatives have not publicly commented on the court’s ruling. The outcome may influence other ongoing NFT-related lawsuits as entities reassess regulatory frameworks. NFTs Gain Legal Certainty, Influencing Market Dynamics Did you know? This ruling marks one of the earliest federal…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 09:00
Traders Identify the Best Altcoin to Buy as Visa’s Stablecoin Push Signals Growing Adoption of the Genius Act

Traders Identify the Best Altcoin to Buy as Visa’s Stablecoin Push Signals Growing Adoption of the Genius Act

With Visa accelerating stablecoin plans, presaging broader adoption of the Genius Act and regulatory alignment for digital currencies, traders are looking for altcoins that will surf this wave of mainstream acceptance. Attention is quickly turning to Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  At $0.035 and 55% sold in Phase 6 of its presale, MUTM has twin lending infrastructure, […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/04 09:00
A US judge dismissed a lawsuit against Yuga Labs, ruling that ApeCoin and BAYC NFTs do not constitute securities

A US judge dismissed a lawsuit against Yuga Labs, ruling that ApeCoin and BAYC NFTs do not constitute securities

PANews reported on October 4 that according to Cointelegraph, a US judge dismissed investors' lawsuit against Web3 company Yuga Labs, ruling that the case failed to prove that NFT meets the legal definition of securities. Judge Fernando M. Olguin ruled that the plaintiffs failed to demonstrate how Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), ApeCoin, or other NFTs sold by Yuga met the three conditions of the Howey test. The Howey test is the standard used by the U.S. SEC to determine whether a transaction constitutes an investment contract. The lawsuit was originally filed in 2022. Olguin said Yuga Labs marketed its NFTs as digital collectibles and offered membership benefits to an exclusive club, making them consumer products rather than investment contracts. “The defendants’ promises that NFTs would generate future, rather than immediate, consumer benefits do not transform those benefits from being consumer products to being investments.”
PANews2025/10/04 08:48
Coinbase and Samsung Open Crypto Gateway for 75 Million Galaxy Users

Coinbase and Samsung Open Crypto Gateway for 75 Million Galaxy Users

Coinbase just supercharged crypto accessibility by embedding its elite Coinbase One service directly into Samsung Wallet, unlocking seamless benefits for over 75 million Galaxy users nationwide. Coinbase and Samsung Drive Crypto Access to 75 Million Galaxy Users Global technology and financial trends continue to intersect as major consumer brands integrate digital asset services into mainstream […]
Coinstats2025/10/04 08:30
Ripple Engineer Says XRP Ledger Aims to Be Institutions’ First Choice for Innovation and Trust

Ripple Engineer Says XRP Ledger Aims to Be Institutions’ First Choice for Innovation and Trust

Ripple cryptographer J. Ayo Akinyele says he’s pushing to make the XRP Ledger (XRPL) the “first choice for institutions seeking innovation and trust” — and to do it with privacy-first tooling.Akinyele, a senior director of engineering at Ripple, lays out the case in a blog post published Thursday, arguing that finance can’t function without confidentiality while public blockchains are built for transparency. The way through, he says, is programmable privacy that lets “honest participants control what is revealed, to whom, and under what circumstances,” while still giving regulators the disclosures they need.Privacy as infrastructure, not secrecyAkinyele contends privacy on-chain should be a baseline protection, analogous to the encryption that secures online banking. He points to zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) — cryptography that proves a statement is true without exposing the underlying data — as a mechanism for private but compliant transactions (for example, proving KYC completion without broadcasting identities to the entire network). In his view, without built-in confidentiality, institutions won’t move core workflows to public ledgers; without accountability, regulators won’t sign off. ZKPs, selective disclosure and hardened wallet infrastructure are meant to square that circle.Scaling without sacrificing trustBeyond privacy, Akinyele argues scalability must not come at the expense of security or decentralization. He highlights trusted execution environments (TEEs) for fair transaction ordering to curb frontrunning and confidential computation for running sensitive logic off-chain while emitting verifiable outputs — both intended to reduce market-structure risks without reverting to intermediaries.Looking ahead, he sketches two milestones. First, over the “next 12 months,” he says he’s focused on making XRPL the institutional default by applying ZKPs to enable private, compliant transactions that also improve throughput. Second, in 2026 he expects confidential multi-purpose tokens (MPTs) — a forthcoming XRPL standard — to bring privacy-preserving tokenized collateral to market. That, he says, is an essential step for institutional adoption of real-world assets (RWAs) and DeFi (decentralized finance).Akinyele also positions XRPL as “uniquely positioned to bridge” what he describes as “many trillions of dollars in assets set to move on-chain over the coming decade,” citing the ledger’s decade-long operating history, built-in decentralized exchange, escrow and payment channels as finance-oriented primitives already at the protocol layer.“The future of blockchains belongs to builders who remove unnecessary trust,” he concludes — arguing that if systems can prove correctness, prevent misuse and protect data, public ledgers can deliver the privacy, compliance and efficiency institutions require.
Coinstats2025/10/04 08:10
