Three Coins Going Viral: DOGE, SOL, and the New Banking Giant, Digitap ($TAP)
The post Three Coins Going Viral: DOGE, SOL, and the New Banking Giant, Digitap ($TAP) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Three Coins Going Viral: DOGE, SOL, and the New Banking Giant, Digitap ($TAP) appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News After a brief pause in the bull run that pushed crypto prices lower in recent weeks, investors are rushing back in to scoop up solid coins at discounted prices. Dogecoin (DOGE) has rebounded from just below the $0.225 level, while Solana (SOL) investors are salivating over the thought of buying near $190. Meanwhile, newcomer crypto project Digitap ($TAP) is the latest coin to go viral as its live “omni-bank” app is live and continues to attract both new users and investors rushing to take advantage of its cheap presale price, currently at $0.0125 and set to rise to $0.0159 soon. Dogecoin: Meme King Primed for a Breakout Dogecoin looks primed for a breakout after technical analysts identified a rounding bottom pattern forming near the key support zone of $0.23. Historically, Dogecoin has seen strong rallies after this pattern formed. If Dogecoin breaks resistance near $0.27, a run toward the next resistance level of $0.44 seems reasonable. $DOGE – Weekly looks ready for a strong impulsive move towards $0.3 – 0.34 and then if it flips strongly, goes beyond $0.44 as my final target. – Some rough levels Support & Resistances marked, where you may look to sell. – We have Dogecoin ETF incoming, therefore shall be a… pic.twitter.com/4seIuurQBx — Realm ⨀ (@RealmLLC7) September 29, 2025 From a fundamental analysis perspective, Dogecoin has several catalysts that can lift its price higher. The launch of the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (Nasdaq: DOJE) allows traditional investors to gain exposure to DOGE without buying the crypto. The ETF’s debut on September 18 validates DOGE and gives it a level of legitimacy it never had before. Typically, ETFs are reserved only for assets with strong…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 13:39
ConsenSys CEO Reveals SWIFT is Leveraging Linea for Payments
In a significant development for the future of blockchain-based financial infrastructure, SWIFT has announced plans to develop its upcoming blockchain payment settlement platform on the Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, Linea. This move signals a major integration of traditional banking infrastructure with innovative decentralized technology, potentially transforming cross-border payments by leveraging blockchain’s efficiencies and cost [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/03 13:37
Ripple and UC Berkeley Launch Digital Assets Research Hub
The post Ripple and UC Berkeley Launch Digital Assets Research Hub appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ripple is teaming up with UC Berkeley to launch a new Center for Digital Assets, supported by $1.3 million in RLUSD funding. The initiative will focus on blockchain and digital twin research, exploring practical use cases in finance, supply chains, and beyond. By combining Ripple’s industry expertise with Berkeley’s research capabilities, the partnership aims to …
CoinPedia
2025/10/03 13:23
Brazil’s Pix Adds a Feature Satoshi Would Oppose
The Central Bank of Brazil introduces the Pix button to dispute fraud cases, which adds a feature that Satoshi Nakamoto must have been against. The Central Bank of Brazil has developed a new Pix service where fraudulent transactions can be disputed online. The Pix users have the opportunity to apply the so-called dispute button (which […] The post Brazil’s Pix Adds a Feature Satoshi Would Oppose appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/03 13:15
Analysis: Whales and ETFs push BTC back into a bull market, with the target price likely to be between $160,000 and $200,000 by the end of the year
PANews reported on October 3rd that according to CoinDesk, CryptoQuant data shows that the market demand for Bitcoin driven by whales and ETFs has been quietly growing since July, currently reaching approximately 62,000 coins per month, which is similar to the sharp price increases in the fourth quarters of 2020, 2021, and 2024. With the price of Bitcoin breaking through the key threshold of $116,000, it may indicate that Bitcoin has re-entered the "bull market" phase, and the target price in the fourth quarter may rise to between $160,000 and $200,000.
PANews
2025/10/03 13:14
New York lawmakers propose taxing crypto miners based on their electricity usage
New York lawmakers propose taxing crypto miners based on their electricity usage.
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/03 13:13
Unity Addresses Android Game Vulnerability Exposing Crypto Wallets
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/unity-patches-android-vulnerability/
Coinstats
2025/10/03 12:59
Hyperliquid’s Strategic Moves Sustain Its Spot in Perpetual Futures
Hyperliquid remains a strong DEX for perpetual futures despite market share losses. Perp DEXes capture an increasingly large share of the trading volume. Continue Reading:Hyperliquid’s Strategic Moves Sustain Its Spot in Perpetual Futures The post Hyperliquid’s Strategic Moves Sustain Its Spot in Perpetual Futures appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 12:47
Will New York’s Crypto Mining Tax Spark a Sustainable Shift?
New York has put forward a legislative proposal targeting the electricity-hungry cryptocurrency mining industry with a new excise tax. As the state balances between fostering digital innovation and environmental responsibility, this proposal marks a crucial step in sustainable mining practices.Continue Reading:Will New York’s Crypto Mining Tax Spark a Sustainable Shift?
Coinstats
2025/10/03 12:18
New York Introduces Tax on Crypto Miners to Tackle Energy Costs
New York proposes a tax on crypto miners to address high energy consumption. The tax targets proof-of-work miners and supports energy affordability programs. Continue Reading:New York Introduces Tax on Crypto Miners to Tackle Energy Costs The post New York Introduces Tax on Crypto Miners to Tackle Energy Costs appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 12:17
