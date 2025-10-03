2025-10-04 Saturday

Spain’s Top Bank Rolls Out 24/7 Crypto Trading for Retail Clients

The post Spain’s Top Bank Rolls Out 24/7 Crypto Trading for Retail Clients appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BBVA, Spain’s second-largest bank, rolled out 24/7 cryptocurrency trading for domestic retail clients on October 2. It became the first major lender in the country to integrate Bitcoin and Ether into its mainstream mobile banking platform. Approved by Spain’s CNMV, the launch stands as one of the first major applications of the EU’s MiCA framework. It is expected to influence European banks that remain cautious about retail crypto services. Sponsored Sponsored BBVA Launches First Mobile Crypto Trading Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) confirmed that its customers can now buy, sell, and custody Bitcoin and Ether directly through its mobile app, with trades executed using the same rails the bank applies to foreign exchange. This integration ensures users experience a familiar and regulated trading environment. Luis Martins, BBVA’s global head of macro trading, said the move reflects rising demand from everyday investors. “Digital assets are rapidly becoming part of global finance. Our clients expect to access them through the same trusted systems they already use,” Martins commented. The rollout is supported by Singapore-based SGX FX, whose technology provides pricing, aggregation, and risk management for financial institutions. COO Vinay Trivedi said the system lets banks add crypto without full-stack replacement, lowering barriers to entry. JUST IN: BBVA just gave retail investors direct access to Bitcoin and Ethereum. They’re one of Europe’s biggest banks, managing $900B+ in assets and serving nearly 70 million customers worldwide. Now they’ve integrated $BTC & $ETH trading into the same rails they use for… pic.twitter.com/qvHBfq51Lh — Milk Road (@MilkRoadDaily) October 2, 2025 Sponsored Sponsored Implications for European Banking BBVA’s early adoption may pressure peers across Europe to follow suit. MiCA clarifies rules for digital assets, and banks such as KBC and Deutsche Bank have explored blockchain but not yet launched 24/7 crypto trading. In 2025, BBVA secured MiCA…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 13:43
Delite
Fibonacci Extension Targets After XRP Reclaims $3 & ETH 4,500

The post Fibonacci Extension Targets After XRP Reclaims $3 & ETH 4,500 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP reclaims $3 resistance amid whale accumulation, putting next fib levels as targets ETH holds near $4,490 resistance, aligning with dense short clusters and fib zones. 1.618 Fibonacci projections now sit on live price structure, not abstract moonshots. The crypto market is trying to steady itself after September’s volatility. XRP now trades at about $3, reflecting renewed strength and key support validation, while Ethereum holds close to $4,500, recovering some ground from earlier pullbacks. Both assets remain in tight ranges with XRP pressing against $3.10-$3.20 resistance, ETH navigating between $4,300 and $4,600. Momentum is fragile as bulls need a decisive breakout, and bears watch for rejection.. Analyst Flags Bold Fibonacci Targets It is against this backdrop aligned to today’s positive crypto price moves that a rather well-known crypto analyst identified long-term price structure for XRP and Ethereum using the Fibonacci level indicator.  In his latest post on X, the analyst revealed XRP’s $31 target and the probability for Ethereum to reach $8,000 under similar conditions. Whale Activity and Market Structure Short-term action shows more restraint. XRP has repeatedly tested $3.00 resistance, only to slip back as whales sold into strength and a false breakout underscored that risk. Ethereum, meanwhile, has been consolidating between $4,100 and $4,500, with buy interest re-emerging whenever prices near $4,300. Market volatility has narrowed, with the Fear & Greed Index today sitting at a neutral 56, signaling traders are hesitant to overcommit in either direction. These conditions suggest Fibonacci levels are distant guides rather than immediate trading signals. XRP vs ETH: Supply and Capital Logic Comparing upside targets highlights a deeper point. If Ethereum were to rally to $8,000, its market capitalization would approach $960 billion at current supply. For XRP to keep pace, it would need to rally to at least $16.43 just to defend…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 13:37
Delite
Crypto Miners in New York Face New Energy Tax Proposal

The post Crypto Miners in New York Face New Energy Tax Proposal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. These taxes could further squeeze profit margins already hit by rising costs. At the same time, US Senator Ted Cruz blocked a sweeping privacy bill that wanted to restrict data brokers from selling Americans’ personal information. He did this due to law enforcement concerns but left the door open to revisions. The privacy debate gained a lot of urgency in the crypto industry as well, after several high-profile attacks linked to leaked data. Energy Tax Puts Pressure on Crypto Mining New York State Senator Liz Krueger introduced new legislation that could reshape the crypto mining landscape in the Empire State. The proposed bill seeks to impose excise taxes on the energy that is consumed by crypto mining operations. The move was made amid rising concerns over the industry’s environmental impact and its reliance on high levels of electricity.  The tax structure is tiered, starting with an exemption for miners using 2.25 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) or less annually. Those consuming between 2.26 million and 5 million kWh would face a tax of 2 cents per kWh, while consumption between 5 million and 10 million kWh would be taxed at 3 cents per kWh. Larger operators consuming up to 20 million kWh would see a 4-cent tax, and those exceeding 20 million kWh annually will be taxed at 5 cents per kWh.  The proposed crypto mining tax legislation (Source: New York Senate) Operations that rely on 100% renewable energy are exempt from the proposed levy, which will help with the state’s effort to incentivize clean energy use after the two-year moratorium on fossil fuel-powered mining, which expired in 2024. The bill also comes at a time when crypto mining is already grappling with razor-thin profit margins, rising costs, and increasing network difficulty. Electricity has always been the single most critical input for…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 13:31
Delite
OpenAI dismisses Elon Musk’s lawsuit as “harassment tactic”

Artificial intelligence company OpenAI has pushed back at xAI CEO Musk’s recent lawsuit, calling it part of an “ongoing harassment campaign” to undermine its operations.  The ChatGPT maker released a statement with emails, X posts, court filings, and opinionated articles to shun Elon Musk’s legal charges against it.  According to the firm, the xAI head […]
Delite
Cryptopolitan2025/10/03 13:30
Delite
Mono Protocol Crypto Presale Launch Raises $1.5M and Simplifies Web3

The post Mono Protocol Crypto Presale Launch Raises $1.5M and Simplifies Web3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Mono Protocol presale launches with $1.5M raised day one, offering faster blockchain transactions, unified balances, and developer-ready tools. Web3 adoption continues to expand, but users still face common obstacles. A recent Mono Protocol survey found that 71% of respondents identified gas fees as their main concern. Other challenges included managing multiple chains, complex swaps, and fragmented token balances. Mono Protocol is tackling these issues with a design centered on faster execution, unified balances, and dependable transactions. Its crypto presale launched with strong early traction, raising $1.5 million on the first day and opening whitelist access for early participants. By removing friction for both users and developers, the project introduces a new crypto presale model that directly addresses problems slowing Web3 adoption. Faster Cross-Chain Transactions Define This Presale Crypto Cross-chain transfers are often slowed by high fees or unexpected failures. Mono Protocol introduces a system that shortens settlement times and reduces costs. Transactions complete instantly, without reverts or delays. The protocol also prevents frontrunning and protects users from MEV-related losses. For developers, this provides a more reliable foundation for building consistent applications. These features show how the presale crypto launch is tied directly to solving infrastructure challenges rather than speculation. Unified Balances Strengthen the Utility Managing assets across multiple blockchains forces users to hold different tokens and juggle separate wallets. Mono Protocol eliminates this complexity with a model that unifies balances into one account. Instead of moving tokens between chains, users operate with a single balance accessible across networks. Developers can also deploy apps without coding around chain-specific differences, reducing costs and time-to-market. This unified design makes the presale coin a structural part of the system’s usability. Dependable Pre Sale Cryptocurrency for Developers and Users Dependability is a core priority for Mono Protocol. Execution bonds and MEV protection ensure…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 13:20
Delite
Analyst Forecast Ethereum (ETH) Breakout To $6,900 As Price Retests Crucial Resistance

The post Analyst Forecast Ethereum (ETH) Breakout To $6,900 As Price Retests Crucial Resistance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the crypto market kicks off October with a remarkable recovery, Ethereum (ETH) is attempting to turn the $4,500 level into support after nearly two weeks. Some analysts forecast that a breakout from this crucial area could set the stage for a massive 50% rally in Q4. Ethereum Retests Next Major Resistance Ethereum has bounced 17% from last week’s lows and is retesting the next crucial level to reclaim. The cryptocurrency started this week by recovering from the recent market correction, which sent its price to a multi-week low of $3,815. Since then, the King of Altcoins has reclaimed the mid-zone of its macro range and broken past a major sell wall located around the $4,200-$4,300 levels. Amid this performance, market watcher Ted Pillows highlighted that the next two major resistance levels to reclaim before a new all-time high (ATH) are $4,500 and $4,750. Similarly, Ali Martinez detailed that the $4,505 area is “one of the most important resistance levels to watch for Ethereum,” according to the UTXO Realized Price Distribution (URPD) metric. A rejection from this major level could lead to a retest of the $4,250 support, and potentially risk a new price drop if ETH breaks below it. Previously, some analysts cautioned that losing this area could open the gates for a fresh breakdown toward the macro range lows. On the contrary, reclaiming the $4,500 resistance would set the base for a challenge of the macro range highs, around the $4,800 level, in the coming weeks. Market watcher Lluciano pointed out that ETH appears to be forming a triangle formation since early August. He suggested that breaking out of this pattern could kick off a rally toward a new high above the $5,000 barrier, affirming, “Q4 is here, ETH new wave is imminent.” Meanwhile, Titan of Crypto highlighted a…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 13:12
Delite
Ripple Funds UC Berkeley’s New Crypto Research Center

The post Ripple Funds UC Berkeley’s New Crypto Research Center appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Expanding partnership  Main research goals  Enterprise blockchain firm Ripple has allocated $1.3 million to fund a new Center for Digital Assets (CDA) within the engineering school of the University of California, Berkeley. Notably, the funding has been provided in Ripple’s own Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin.  Expanding partnership  Ripple’s support for UC Berkeley is not new. The San Francisco-headquartered company has been providing financial assistance for one of California’s top universities since 2018 as part of its University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI). Earlier, however, the company was mainly focused on sponsoring research and student programs, but it is now bringing its support to a whole new level with the new center.  Notably, Ripple’s engineers will be working directly with CDA, meaning that this can be viewed as a strategic R&D partnership. Main research goals  The center’s research will involve advancing the development of blockchain-based assets of the likes of NFTs, creating digital “twins” of physical assets, and coming up with new practical applications of blockchian technology. For instance, blockchain could lead to more efficient inventory management.  Source: https://u.today/ripple-funds-uc-berkeleys-new-crypto-research-center
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 13:03
Delite
Bitcoin HODLer Selling Cooling Off As ETF Inflows Return: Glassnode

On-chain analytics firm Glassnode has revealed in a report that Bitcoin long-term holder have slowed down distribution after months of selling. Bitcoin Long-Term Holder Net Position Change Is Now Neutral In its latest weekly report, Glassnode has talked about how the behavior of the Bitcoin long-term holders has changed recently. The “long-term holders” (LTHs) refer to […]
Delite
Bitcoinist2025/10/03 13:00
Delite
Strategy & MSTR – Could tax relief fuel its Bitcoin holdings?

The IRS has softened its position on taxing unrealized crypto gains and losses.
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/03 13:00
Delite
Ethereum Momentum Fades as ETH/BTC Struggles After 150% Run

Ethereum (ETH) has lost momentum after an impressive 150% rally against Bitcoin (BTC), with the ETH/BTC ratio stagnating for the past 40 days, according to trader insights shared by NewsBTC. ETH/BTC Momentum Fades Crypto trader Daan Crypto Trades noted that after surging from its lows against BTC, Ethereum has entered “no man’s land.” The ratio […]
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/03 12:06
Delite

