Analyst Forecast Ethereum (ETH) Breakout To $6,900 As Price Retests Crucial Resistance

As the crypto market kicks off October with a remarkable recovery, Ethereum (ETH) is attempting to turn the $4,500 level into support after nearly two weeks. Some analysts forecast that a breakout from this crucial area could set the stage for a massive 50% rally in Q4. Ethereum Retests Next Major Resistance Ethereum has bounced 17% from last week's lows and is retesting the next crucial level to reclaim. The cryptocurrency started this week by recovering from the recent market correction, which sent its price to a multi-week low of $3,815. Since then, the King of Altcoins has reclaimed the mid-zone of its macro range and broken past a major sell wall located around the $4,200-$4,300 levels. Amid this performance, market watcher Ted Pillows highlighted that the next two major resistance levels to reclaim before a new all-time high (ATH) are $4,500 and $4,750. Similarly, Ali Martinez detailed that the $4,505 area is "one of the most important resistance levels to watch for Ethereum," according to the UTXO Realized Price Distribution (URPD) metric. A rejection from this major level could lead to a retest of the $4,250 support, and potentially risk a new price drop if ETH breaks below it. Previously, some analysts cautioned that losing this area could open the gates for a fresh breakdown toward the macro range lows. On the contrary, reclaiming the $4,500 resistance would set the base for a challenge of the macro range highs, around the $4,800 level, in the coming weeks. Market watcher Lluciano pointed out that ETH appears to be forming a triangle formation since early August. He suggested that breaking out of this pattern could kick off a rally toward a new high above the $5,000 barrier, affirming, "Q4 is here, ETH new wave is imminent." Meanwhile, Titan of Crypto highlighted a…