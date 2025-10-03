2025-10-04 Saturday

BlackRock Hits $38 Billion in Bitcoin OI, Flips Coinbase’s Deribit

BlackRock Hits $38 Billion in Bitcoin OI, Flips Coinbase's Deribit

The post BlackRock Hits $38 Billion in Bitcoin OI, Flips Coinbase’s Deribit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ($IBIT) has continued to make waves in the Bitcoin ecosystem.  While it already leads the spot Bitcoin ETF market, BlackRock has now extended its dominance to Bitcoin futures, according to a recent X post from senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas. According to Balchunas, BlackRock has amassed a massive $38 billion in open interest, overtaking Coinbase’s Deribit platform to become the largest venue for Bitcoin options. BlackRock overtakes Coinbase’s Deribit  After dominating Bitcoin options for years, Coinbase-associated Deribit has finally been outpaced by BlackRock, stepping down as the second-largest venue for Bitcoin options. Notably, the open interest in options tied to BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has reached $38 billion, compared to the $32 billion recorded on Deribit. The milestone has sparked discussions across the crypto community, as it comes less than a year after BlackRock launched Bitcoin options for IBIT in November 2024. While this marks a significant achievement for the investment giant, it also underscores the growing role of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in shaping the future of cryptocurrencies. With BlackRock relentlessly accumulating Bitcoin and driving institutional demand for the world’s largest cryptocurrency, the firm has consistently outpaced other spot Bitcoin ETFs in daily inflows. Now, with its influence extending into the Bitcoin derivatives market, commentators suggest BlackRock could soon play a decisive role in price discovery and volatility for Bitcoin. One observer noted that the BlackRock options market often features tighter bid/ask spreads than those offered by other leading investment giants, further fueling its rise as a market leader. Nonetheless, analysts have highlighted that the reshuffling of leadership in the Bitcoin derivatives market signals Wall Street’s growing dominance in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Source: https://u.today/blackrock-hits-38-billion-in-bitcoin-oi-flips-coinbases-deribit
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 14:39
How Mono Protocol Targets Blockchain Fragmentation

How Mono Protocol Targets Blockchain Fragmentation

The post How Mono Protocol Targets Blockchain Fragmentation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Mono Protocol crypto presale tackles blockchain fragmentation with unified balances, locked liquidity, and universal gas payments. Crypto presales are drawing attention in 2025, but blockchain remains difficult to use. Users still manage separate wallets, maintain multiple balances, and rely on costly bridges to move assets. These barriers increase complexity and reduce trust. Failed transfers, high gas fees, and MEV exploitation drain value from users. Developers also face difficulties, as building across chains requires heavy infrastructure and constant updates. Mono Protocol’s coin presale introduces a framework to address these issues. With growing attention, it represents a new crypto presale focused on solving real adoption challenges. How Mono Protocol Simplifies Multi-Chain Use Instead of treating blockchains as separate systems, Mono Protocol creates a unified structure. It merges token balances, letting users see and use all assets in one account. This makes cross-chain applications more accessible. Liquidity Locks ensure that once a transaction is confirmed, it completes successfully. By separating intent from settlement, the system avoids failed transfers and prevents wasted gas. This reduces both cost and risk for users. The holy grail for consumer apps is mobile 📲 Winning there requires a UX where users can do everything without worrying about chains, tokens, or gas. Mono Protocol helps you build this – let users earn, stake, or trade directly from your app, all in one click. pic.twitter.com/qvX7spfGEv — Mono Protocol (@mono_protocol) September 25, 2025 On the execution side, chain abstraction handles routing. Transactions are shielded from frontrunning and MEV interference while being directed through the most efficient path. These features show that the presale coin is linked directly to practical use cases, not just fundraising. Universal Gas Payments Simplify Web3 Access Gas fees remain a persistent challenge. Every chain requires its own token, forcing users to manage multiple balances or…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 14:38
Is Blockchain Gaming Stuck in a Rut?

Is Blockchain Gaming Stuck in a Rut?

The post Is Blockchain Gaming Stuck in a Rut? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Initially celebrated for its groundbreaking potential in digital asset management, blockchain gaming now finds itself battling to stay relevant amidst the fast-paced digital age. It faces challenges in transforming the gaming landscape, while DeFi, its financial equivalent, is witnessing renewed enthusiasm comparable to 2021 levels. Continue Reading:Is Blockchain Gaming Stuck in a Rut? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/is-blockchain-gaming-stuck-in-a-rut
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 14:36
Avalanche Treasury Co. to Build $1 Billion AVAX Treasury via New Merger

Avalanche Treasury Co. to Build $1 Billion AVAX Treasury via New Merger

The post Avalanche Treasury Co. to Build $1 Billion AVAX Treasury via New Merger appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Avalanche Treasury Co. (AVAT) is set to merge with Mountain Lake Acquisition Corp. in a $675 million deal. The company aims to create the largest public vehicle for institutional AVAX exposure with a $1 billion treasury. AVAT Strikes $675 Million Merger With Mountain Lake Acquisition Corp. Avalanche Treasury Co. (AVAT) has announced a definitive merger […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/avalanche-treasury-co-to-build-1-billion-avax-treasury-via-new-merger/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 14:06
Canaan Shares Jump Over 12% as it Lands Largest U.S. Order in 3 Years

Canaan Shares Jump Over 12% as it Lands Largest U.S. Order in 3 Years

The post Canaan Shares Jump Over 12% as it Lands Largest U.S. Order in 3 Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin mining equipment maker Canaan (CAN) has secured its biggest hardware order in three years, selling over 50,000 of its Avalon A15 Pro bitcoin miners to a U.S.-based mining firm. The machines are set to ship in the fourth quarter of 2025, the Singapore-based company said. The name of the buyer wasn’t named, although the scale of the purchases points to a major mining operations. “This milestone order represents a significant win for Canaan and reflects the robust resurgence of the U.S. market,” Canaan CEO Nangeng Zhang said in a statement. The order also points to miners’ continued bets on the industry, even as the cryptocurrency’s mining difficulty climbs to a new all-time high. Shares of Canaan were up 12% in pre-market trading following the news and moved up nearly 18% in yesterday’s trading session. While reciprocal tariffs applied for Chinese-sourced ASIC miners and Canaan has, for most of its history, been operating from China, it may be able to avoid these costs. The company operates facilities in the both the U.S. and Malaysia, which it has leveraged for a separate purchase agreement with Cipher Mining. The company did not specify which facilities will be fulfilling the 50,000 AISC order. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/10/02/canaan-shares-jump-over-12-as-it-lands-largest-u-s-order-in-3-years
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 13:54
New York Senator Proposes Excise Tax on Crypto Mining Energy Use

New York Senator Proposes Excise Tax on Crypto Mining Energy Use

New York Senator proposes excise tax on crypto mining energy use, aiming to curb emissions, support households, and reshape the mining industry. New York has reignited debate on crypto mining after State Senator Liz Krueger introduced a bill to impose excise taxes on energy used by mining companies. The proposal, announced Wednesday, reflects increasing state-level […] The post New York Senator Proposes Excise Tax on Crypto Mining Energy Use appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/10/03 13:45
Is Hyperliquid’s Market Strategy Crafting New Horizons?

Is Hyperliquid's Market Strategy Crafting New Horizons?

In a recent revelation, Patrick Scott, a specialist in decentralized finance, turned the spotlight on Hyperliquid, a prominent decentralized exchange (DEX) known for handling perpetual futures. Even as Hyperliquid faces increasing competition, Scott underscores the enduring attractiveness of this platform.Continue Reading:Is Hyperliquid’s Market Strategy Crafting New Horizons?
Coinstats 2025/10/03 12:56
Canary Litecoin ETF Delayed Due to Government Shutdown, What’s Next?

Canary Litecoin ETF Delayed Due to Government Shutdown, What's Next?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats 2025/10/03 12:50
Coinbase geeft jongeren $12.000 aan gratis crypto

Coinbase geeft jongeren $12.000 aan gratis crypto

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   In New York is een experiment gestart: 160 jongeren krijgen $12.000 in crypto, helemaal voor niets. Het programma heet Future First en wordt gefinancierd door Coinbase. De uitbetaling gebeurt volledig in USDC. Het project maakt deel uit van een bredere discussie over gegarandeerd inkomen en onderzoekt hoe crypto als distributiemiddel kan functioneren. Hoe werkt het programma? Deelnemers zijn jonge New Yorkers tussen de 18 en 30 jaar, geselecteerd via een loting. Zij krijgen het geld niet in kleine maandelijkse betalingen, zoals gebruikelijk is bij andere pilots, maar in een gemengde vorm: $8.000 in één keer, om grotere stappen te kunnen zetten zoals een borg voor huur of collegegeld, en dan 5 vervolgstortingen van $800, bedoeld als extra steun. De betalingen lopen via Coinbase wallets, wat betekent dat deelnemers hun geld direct kunnen beheren en gebruiken binnen crypto, of omzetten naar dollars. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 New York launches pilot program giving low-income residents $12,000 in stablecoins on Coinbase 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0g6YwDFaaI — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) October 1, 2025 Wie zit erachter? Het experiment wordt uitgevoerd door de non-profit GiveDirectly, bekend van hun cash transfer projecten in tientallen landen. De financiering komt van Coinbase, dat eerder een eigen donatieprogramma stopzette maar de resterende $2,6 miljoen naar GiveDirectly doorschoof. Volgens Darin Carter, hoofd beleid bij Coinbase, heeft het 2 doelen: financiële steun bieden aan jongeren met lage inkomens, en educatie over crypto geven, zodat deelnemers ervaring opdoen met crypto. Waarom? Een belangrijk voordeel van crypto is de efficiëntie. Volgens GiveDirectly kost het versturen van USDC slechts enkele centen per transactie. Dat is aanzienlijk goedkoper dan traditionele methoden zoals prepaidkaarten of bankoverschrijvingen. Daarnaast hebben deelnemers meer vrijheid: Ze kunnen het geld uitbetalen naar hun bankrekening Betalen met een Coinbase pas Cash opnemen bij geldautomaten Of het bedrag in hun cryptowallet laten staan om 4,1% rente te verdienen of andere tokens te kopen Risico’s en kritiek Toch is niet iedereen positief. Critici wijzen op twee mogelijke risico’s. Stabiliteit van stablecoins. USDC is gekoppeld aan de dollar, maar in tijden van marktdruk kan die koppeling onder druk komen te staan. En dan ook nog speculatie. Jonge ontvangers zouden in de verleiding kunnen komen om hun crypto te gebruiken voor risicovolle beleggingen, in plaats van voor basisbehoeften. Wat levert het op? De organisatoren zullen de deelnemers na afloop ondervragen. Het doel is te onderzoeken of crypto hulp meer kansen creëert of juist voor nieuwe obstakels zorgt. Voor Coinbase is het experiment een manier om te laten zien dat crypto niet alleen een speculatief instrument is, maar ook een praktisch middel om directe steun te bieden. Voor de jongeren betekent het simpelweg een meer dan welkome financiële impuls in een dure stad als New York. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Coinbase geeft jongeren $12.000 aan gratis crypto is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats 2025/10/03 12:31
Bitcoin Tops $120,000 Amid US Government Shutdown, Echoing Hoskinson’s Forecast

Bitcoin Tops $120,000 Amid US Government Shutdown, Echoing Hoskinson's Forecast

Bitcoin surged past $120,000 on October 3 following the US federal government’s partial shutdown earlier this week. Investors sought safety in digital assets and gold, highlighting Bitcoin’s position as an alternative store of value when traditional systems falter. Just one day earlier, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson predicted Bitcoin could reach $250,000 by mid-2026, citing geopolitical disruption as a catalyst. Government Shutdown Sparks Market Turbulence The shutdown began on October 1 after the Senate rejected a stopgap funding bill by a 55-45 vote, falling short of the 60 votes required. Without appropriations, federal agencies lost access to funding, placing roughly 150,000 government employees at risk of furlough. Market reactions were immediate. Futures tied to the S&P 500 dropped sharply in early trading hours, while gold rose 1.1% to $3,913.70 per ounce. Bitcoin jumped more than 2% overnight, reaching $116,400 before breaking through the $120,000 threshold the following day. Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid warned in a client note that the absence of official data releases, such as employment and inflation reports, left policymakers and investors in “complete blindness.” Bitcoin price chart Source: BeinCrypto Analysts see the shutdown as a direct contributor to market volatility. Matt Mena, a strategist at 21Shares, argued that delayed economic data may prompt the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by 25 basis points in October, with another reduction likely in December. Lower real yields and a weaker dollar, he noted, historically provide favorable conditions for Bitcoin. The Bitcoin price action follows a recent Bloomberg interview in which Charles Hoskinson said he sees Bitcoin at around $250,000 by the middle of next year. Bitcoin’s Appeal in Geopolitical Fragmentation Hoskinson has repeatedly argued that geopolitical fragmentation strengthens the case for cryptocurrencies. Speaking to Bloomberg from TOKEN2049, Hoskinson noted the US government had publicly flagged Cardano and added, “They tweeted about it. It’s going to the reserve,” a reference to earlier announcements about a proposed US crypto strategic reserve. With tensions between the US, Russia, and China complicating cross-border commerce, reliance on conventional banking systems becomes more politically constrained. Digital assets like Bitcoin, he suggested, offer a global settlement layer free from such restrictions. Amberdata’s derivatives director Greg Magadini described the shutdown as a “catalyst” that could either accelerate Bitcoin’s ascent or trigger sharp declines, depending on whether investors view it as a hedge against the dollar or as a risk asset. For now, the reaction is clear: Bitcoin rose nearly 4% within 24 hours, while Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Dogecoin gained between 4% and 7%. The CoinDesk 20 Index climbed 5% to 4,217 points. The crisis also reflects Hoskinson’s earlier prediction that increased corporate involvement could solidify crypto’s credibility. Tech giants such as Apple and Microsoft have signaled growing interest, while Visa, Mastercard, and Stripe advance stablecoin integrations. This convergence between traditional finance and crypto is blurring industry lines, lending Bitcoin additional legitimacy during times of instability. Economic Risks and Policy Implications Economists warn that the longer the shutdown lasts, the more severe the consequences for US growth. Oxford Economics’ Ryan Sweet estimated that GDP could decline by 0.1 to 0.2 percentage points for each week of closure. A full-quarter disruption could reduce growth by as much as 2.4 percentage points. This potential contraction increases the likelihood of further monetary easing, creating conditions that may accelerate capital flows into digital assets. As traditional indicators remain unavailable, market participants face heightened uncertainty. “Bitcoin is among the few assets that thrive when the old playbook collapses,” according to analyst Mena. Hoskinson’s broader thesis, that crypto could dominate global finance within three to five years, appears increasingly relevant. “Crypto is 3–5 years away from taking over the world,” Hoskinson added. The US shutdown demonstrates how political dysfunction and economic uncertainty can undermine faith in traditional systems, while decentralized assets gain traction as alternatives. For investors, the episode underscores Bitcoin’s evolving role as both a hedge and a barometer of systemic fragility.
Coinstats 2025/10/03 12:10
