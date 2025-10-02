2025-10-04 Saturday

Bitcoin’s On-Chain Demand Surges as Whales, ETFs Drive Accumulation

The post Bitcoin’s On-Chain Demand Surges as Whales, ETFs Drive Accumulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Bitcoin sees increased on-chain demand, fueled by whale and ETF activity. Institutional influence grows stronger in crypto markets. Price potential between $160,000–$200,000 if momentum sustains. Bitcoin’s on-chain demand grows at 62,000 coins monthly, driven by institutional whales and ETFs, reports BlockBeats News, marking parallels with previous Q4 bull phases, according to CryptoQuant. Such demand resurgence, featuring a 331,000 annualized whale accumulation, underlines potential price rallies with $116,000 being a pivotal realized price threshold for the bull market phase. Bitcoin’s Demand Reaches New Heights with Institutional Push Bitcoin’s current demand growth rate mirrors past fourth-quarter bull runs, highlighting whale and ETF activity as critical drivers. Demand from these entities is rapidly expanding the Bitcoin market landscape. With ETFs accumulating over 213,000 BTC in recent quarters, the sector expects this trend to push prices to new highs. The strong participation by whales and ETFs has differentiated the Q4 2025 market from prior cycles. This shift underscores institutional engagement’s role in potential price increases. The on-chain valuation indicates that a price level of $116,000 could signify a “bull market” phase if surpassed. Over $10B of fresh stablecoin capital entered crypto markets in the past 60 days, indicating strong new investor engagement and potential for BTC upside,” said Ki Young Ju, CEO of CryptoQuant. Price Projections and Market Reactions Amidst Whale Accumulation Did you know? Historical trends suggest continued whale activity often precedes heightened market enthusiasm, outlining clear future breakout potential. Bitcoin’s price stands at $120,090.04, maintaining a market cap of approximately $2.39 trillion with a dominance rate of 57.92%. Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin’s trading volume has seen a 13.57% decrease, according to CoinMarketCap, while the cryptocurrency has experienced a 10.95% uptrend over 90 days. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:24 UTC on October 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 14:31
Ripple works with UC Berkeley on the launch of its new Center for Digital Assets

The post Ripple works with UC Berkeley on the launch of its new Center for Digital Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UC Berkeley’s College of Engineering has launched the Center for Digital Assets (CDA), a new research hub for advancing blockchain and digital twin technologies. Ripple Labs’s University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI) has provided about $1.3 million in Ripple USD (RLUSD), the company’s US dollar-backed stablecoin, to fund the initiative. According to a statement shared by Ripple on Friday, the stablecoin issuer is “proud to partner with UC Berkeley on the launch of its new Center for Digital Assets.” The partnership builds on years of innovation through UBRI, which began supporting UC Berkeley programs in 2018. Digital asset demand necessitates UC Berkeley blockchain study A 2025 report from the International Data Corporation (IDC) projects that worldwide data will reach 175 zettabytes, with some estimates placing the figure closer to 181 zettabytes. One zettabyte is equivalent to one trillion gigabytes, or about 250 billion DVDs. UC Berkeley’s new center will focus on developing trusted methods for defining and measuring the value of digital assets, a step that researchers say is imperative for the development of future economic systems. “Digital content has been part of our human experience and economic systems for decades. The overall mission of the center is to foster pioneering research, education, innovation and entrepreneurship within the broader digital asset technology landscape,” said Tarek Zohdi, associate dean for research at Berkeley Engineering and the center’s faculty director. The Center for Digital Assets will bring together UC Berkeley faculty, academic affiliates, and Ripple engineers and researchers to collaborate on advanced, open-source technologies.  We’re proud to partner with @UCBerkeley on the launch of its new Center for Digital Assets: https://t.co/l3MISAkXqO From classrooms to real-world impact, this builds on years of innovation through our University Blockchain Research Initiative. Find out more about the… — Ripple (@Ripple) October 2, 2025 Joint projects will target…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 14:29
✨ Crypto News of the Week (24 Sept — 2 Oct 2025) ✨

🚀✨ Crypto News of the Week (24 Sept — 2 Oct 2025)&nbsp;✨🚀 📊 Market Moves 💰 Bitcoin surged to around $119,000, its highest in weeks, after whales bought billions in BTC and ETH. 📈 Ethereum, XRP, Solana and Dogecoin also jumped 4–7%. ⚡ Volatility remains high though, with over $1.7B liquidations earlier in the week reminding traders of fragile sentiment. ⛏️ Mining companies shined in September, with their market caps climbing as consolidation and efficiency boosted investor interest. 🏛️ Regulation &amp; Policy 📜 The SEC sent a rare no-action letter to a crypto startup, sparking hopes of a friendlier regulatory climate. 📊 Sixteen crypto ETF applications are under review, with decisions expected through October, covering Bitcoin and altcoins like Solana and XRP. 💼 The U.S. government shutdown forced regulators to furlough staff, with the SEC and CFTC operating at minimal levels. 💵 Tether introduced a new stablecoin USA₮, designed to comply with fresh U.S.&nbsp;rules. 🔒 Security 🚨 Japan’s SBI Crypto lost $21M in a hack, with investigations pointing to state-sponsored attackers. 🗳️ Politics &amp; Industry 🏦 The White House withdrew key nominees for financial watchdog posts, leaving uncertainty around future oversight. 🧑‍🤝‍🧑 The Winklevoss twins openly embraced MAGA politics, sparking debate in the crypto community. 🇺🇸 Donald Trump Jr highlighted that the 2025 stablecoin boom is strengthening the global role of the U.S.&nbsp;dollar. 🤣 Fun Fact An athlete’s Instagram account was hijacked to promote a fake token scam, proving that in crypto, even sports stars can get caught in the&nbsp;drama. 💡 Stay ahead of the markets with NordFX — your reliable partner in the world of trading&nbsp;🌍📈 🚀✨ Crypto News of the Week (24 Sept — 2 Oct 2025) ✨🚀 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/10/03 14:24
Circle Flags Asia-Pacific as Future Hub of Digital Finance

The post Circle Flags Asia-Pacific as Future Hub of Digital Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Circle has highlighted Asia-Pacific as the fastest-growing stablecoin market, reporting $2.4 trillion in on-chain activity between June 2024 and June 2025. Singapore and Hong Kong now rank as the second and third-largest stablecoin hubs after the US. Sponsored Sponsored Asia-Pacific Emerges as a Global Stablecoin Powerhouse At the Circle Forum in Singapore, Yam Ki Chan, Circle’s Asia-Pacific Vice President, revealed that on-chain stablecoin activity reached $2.4 trillion in the year ending June 2025. The figure underscores the scale of adoption and positions Asia-Pacific at the forefront of digital finance. Asia has the highest adoption rate of stablecoins worldwide. At Circle Forum Singapore, we explored how APAC is embracing onchain finance, with $2.4 trillion of activity from June 2024 to June 2025. Yam Ki Chan, VP for APAC and Managing Director for Circle Singapore, expands on… pic.twitter.com/Llj6zMEM1N — Circle (@circle) October 2, 2025 Singapore and Hong Kong have grown into the second and third-largest markets for stablecoin trading globally, behind only the US. The Singapore-China corridor is now the most active route for cross-border transactions. This underscores Singapore’s strategic role in regional digital asset flows. Circle opened its Singapore office in May 2025, expanding into the Asian market. Sopnendu Mohanty, MAS Chief FinTech Officer, attended the launch and highlighted the growing need for new forms of money, including privately issued stablecoins. The rapid growth is also visible in monthly stablecoin transaction volumes. Corporate transactions surged from less than $100 million in early 2023 to more than $3 billion by early 2025. Increasingly, businesses in sectors ranging from travel to luxury retail are adopting stablecoin payments, including Singapore’s Wetrip travel agency, Capella Hotels, and high-end reseller Ginza Xiaoma, known for Birkin bags. Sponsored Sponsored Growing Use Cases and Regulatory Momentum Stablecoins track the value of fiat currencies or assets like gold, reducing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 14:07
Nomura Unit Eyes Wider Access To Crypto Trading In Japan: Report

Nomura Holdings is preparing to deepen its presence in Japan’s digital asset market as crypto activity surges, with its wholly owned subsidiary Laser Digital Holdings seeking a license to offer trading services to institutional clients. Laser, based in Switzerland, is in pre-consultation talks with Japan’s Financial Services Agency, according to Chief Executive Officer Jez Mohideen. Mohideen told Bloomberg that the application reflects the group’s confidence in the country’s digital asset ecosystem. Transaction Value Doubles As Investors Embrace Digital Assets In Japan Japan’s crypto trading market has expanded rapidly this year. Data from the Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association showed that the value of transactions doubled to ¥33.7 trillion, or about $230b, in the first seven months alone. Supportive policies abroad, particularly in the US, and anticipated changes at home such as tax cuts and new rules for crypto-focused funds have fueled the momentum. The move by Nomura comes as cryptocurrencies push further into mainstream financial services in Japan. Daiwa Securities, the country’s second-largest brokerage, announced this week that clients at its 181 retail branches can now use Bitcoin and Ether as collateral to borrow yen. Government Reforms On Tax And Rules Boost Market Participation In Japan Nomura unveiled Laser in 2022 to offer services ranging from asset management to venture capital. The unit secured a full crypto business license in Dubai in 2023 and set up a Japanese subsidiary the same year. If granted approval, Laser plans to provide broker-dealer services for both traditional financial institutions and crypto firms, including digital-asset exchanges operating in Japan. Industry observers say that younger investors and institutional players are increasingly turning to digital assets as part of their portfolios, particularly as the government moves to ease tax burdens and refine rules. Japan’s market has also drawn global attention for its pace of growth. In the 12 months to June 2025, the country recorded a 120% increase in on-chain value received, outpacing South Korea, India and Vietnam. The growth has been helped by reforms treating more tokens as investment instruments and the licensing of the first yen-backed stablecoin issuer. Global Institutions Eye Japan’s Fast Evolving Crypto Market Landscape Still, Laser’s performance has not been without challenges. Nomura reported a quarterly loss in Europe earlier this year, partly linked to what CFO Hiroyuki Moriuchi described as the unit’s “not very good” results. Mohideen had initially expected Laser to turn a profit within two years of its launch, though he later cautioned that breaking even might take longer. Even with those setbacks, the planned expansion into Japan signals Nomura’s intent to solidify its role in a market that is evolving quickly and attracting global financial institutions. For regulators, the arrival of new players such as Laser highlights the balancing act of fostering innovation while maintaining strict oversight
CryptoNews2025/10/03 14:04
UXLINK price drops 15% amid early token unlock plan

The post UXLINK price drops 15% amid early token unlock plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UXLINK price dropped to $0.120 and trading volume surged shatply ahead of a community vote on early token unlocks linked to compensation from its September hack. Summary UXLINK slid 15% to $0.120, extending its 30-day losses to 62%, while trading volume jumped 612%. Holders vote Oct 4 on early unlocking of team and treasury tokens to compensate hack victims. Outcome could affect exchange relistings and short-term price outlook, with dilution risks if passed. At press time, UXLINK was trading at $0.120, down 15% in the last 24 hours. The token has slipped 5% in the past week, 62% in the past month, and now trades 96% below its all-time high of $3.68 set in Dec. 2025. Its 7-day range shows volatility between $0.1066 and $0.1907. The selloff led to a spike in trading activity. Daily spot volume surged 612% to $119.9 million. Derivatives activity also rose sharply, with CoinGlass data reporting a 733% jump in volume. A 15% decline in open interest indicates that traders are closing positions rather than increasing exposure.  That mix of rising short-term activity but lower positioning points to uncertainty ahead of the governance vote. Early unlock vote follows September hack The latest move comes as UXLINK (UXLINK) holders prepare for a governance vote on the Ethereum (ETH) mainnet on Oct. 4. The announcement was shared by UXLINK on Oct. 3, setting out a proposal for Ethereum mainnet holders to decide whether a portion of community, team, and treasury allocations should be unlocked ahead of the original 24–48 month schedule.  On Oct 4, we will launch an on-chain Snapshot vote for $UXLINK holders (Ethereum mainnet).The proposal includes:1️⃣ Early unlocking of a portion of tokens for users affected by the hack — these will be covered in the swap & compensation plans with CEXs and on-chain users.2️⃣……
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 14:01
UXLINK price drops 15% as team plans vote on early token unlock

UXLINK price dropped to $0.120 and trading volume surged shatply ahead of a community vote on early token unlocks linked to compensation from its September hack. At press time, UXLINK was trading at $0.120, down 15% in the last 24…
Crypto.news2025/10/03 14:01
Ready to Write? The “Write with Medium” 7-Day June Challenge is Here.

Stuck in a writing rut? Medium’s June micro-challenge is the perfect, low-pressure way to build a consistent writing habit, connect with a…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/10/03 13:50
OpenAI responds to what they call “Elon’s latest harassment tactic”

The post OpenAI responds to what they call “Elon’s latest harassment tactic” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Artificial intelligence company OpenAI has pushed back at xAI CEO Musk’s recent lawsuit, calling it part of an “ongoing harassment campaign” to undermine its operations.  The ChatGPT maker released a statement with emails, X posts, court filings, and opinionated articles to shun Elon Musk’s legal charges against it.  According to the firm, the xAI head has no grounds to accuse OpenAI of trade secret theft, and this is one case among several attempts to slow down the company’s progress in the AI industry. “We will protect our employees and won’t be intimidated by his attempts to bully them,” the OpenAI newsroom wrote. OpenAI fights against Musk’s lawsuits OpenAI has rejected allegations that it had stolen employees or confidential information from Musk’s AI startup, xAI. The AI company also argued that the business structure change lawsuit, which has paused its plan to change from a non-profit to a for-profit organization, was just Elon’s way to generate headlines and not his legitimate grievances. “Elon’s nonstop actions against us are just bad-faith tactics to slow down OpenAI and seize control of the leading AI innovations for his personal benefit,” the company said. “He’s been spreading false information about us. We’re building the best-equipped nonprofit the world has ever seen; we’re not converting it away.” The firm accused Musk of abandoning OpenAI’s mission years ago, noting that he had once sought to merge the project with Tesla to give himself control over its direction. Elon’s never been about the mission. He’s always had his own agenda. He tried to seize control of OpenAI and merge it with Tesla as a for-profit – his own emails prove it. When he didn’t get his way, he stormed off. Elon is undoubtedly one of the greatest entrepreneurs of our… — OpenAI Newsroom (@OpenAINewsroom) April 9, 2025 According…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 13:47
BNB Leads Crypto Market Rally With Fresh All-Time High, Expert Sees $5000 Upside

Coinstats2025/10/03 13:26
