Applied MEV protection via Shutter’s threshold encryption

The post Applied MEV protection via Shutter’s threshold encryption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Understanding MEV and its impact on blockchain users Transparency is one of the foundational features of blockchains, but it enabled value extraction by controlling the order and inclusion of transactions within a block, known as MEV, or maximal extractable value. This problem is common on most blockchains and is rooted in the public nature of mempools, a ledger that stores pending transactions data. This information allowed block producers and other actors to benefit from frontrunning transactions.  MEV is especially notorious on Ethereum, where it continues to be extracted at a rate equivalent to 11% of block rewards. Data shows that nearly $300,000 was lost in sandwich attacks in September. This reveals that MEV is a recurring hidden fee, not a minor inefficiency, hitting large trades hardest in volatile markets. Shutter’s threshold encryption as solution to MEV Among a range of MEV mitigation measures, several cryptographic solutions have been proposed, including threshold encryption and homomorphic encryption. These techniques encrypt transaction contents before they enter the mempool and keep them concealed until the ordering of transactions is finalized. This keeps block producers from extracting MEV by manipulating the sequencing of transactions. However, most encrypted mempool architectures are at the research stage. Shutter was the first threshold-encryption protocol designed specifically to tackle MEV. Today, it stands out as the only threshold-based approach with an actual deployment, live on the Gnosis Chain mainnet. Threshold encryption is a cryptographic technique that splits the decryption key across a committee of keyholders so no single party can decipher a transaction on its own. In most threshold encrypted mempools, the committee first runs a Distributed Key Generation (DKG) process to produce a public key as well as private key shares for each member. Users can then encrypt their transactions with this public key and submit the ciphertexts to…
CME Group Plans 24/7 Crypto Derivatives Trading Starting Early 2026

TLDR CME Group will launch around-the-clock trading for cryptocurrency futures and options in early 2026 The expansion requires regulatory approval from the CFTC, which is currently operating with reduced capacity due to a government shutdown Trading will be available 24/7 except for a short weekly maintenance window, with holiday and weekend trades settling on the [...] The post CME Group Plans 24/7 Crypto Derivatives Trading Starting Early 2026 appeared first on CoinCentral.
SEC Misses Deadline on Canary Capital’s Litecoin ETF Amid Shutdown

The post SEC Misses Deadline on Canary Capital’s Litecoin ETF Amid Shutdown appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The SEC missed its Thursday deadline to decide on Canary Capital’s spot Litecoin ETF, with the government shutdown causing further delays. According to Bloomberg analysts, the setback may not be significant, as the regulator is moving away from old 19b-4 deadlines toward new generic listing standards. This shift signals a potential change in how crypto …
Market Trends Reveal 5 Best Crypto Coins with 100x Potential as Investors Eye October Breakouts

BullZilla, Brett, MoonBull, La Culex, and Cheems headline October’s top 5 best crypto coins with 100x potential as investors chase breakout ROI.
BlockDAG Partners With The BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team! Is It the Best Crypto to Invest in Now?

In 2025, with over 26,500 cryptocurrencies fighting for attention, only a handful are delivering more than hype. According to CoinMarketStats, […] The post BlockDAG Partners With The BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team! Is It the Best Crypto to Invest in Now? appeared first on Coindoo.
Crypto Market Surges as Bitcoin Briefly Breaks $121,000

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices rise as the U.S. faces a government shutdown. Continue Reading:Crypto Market Surges as Bitcoin Briefly Breaks $121,000 The post Crypto Market Surges as Bitcoin Briefly Breaks $121,000 appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
When Will Altcoin Season Really Begin?

Distinguishing Realities from Hype in the Crypto MarketContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Options Data API and Option Chain API: How to Use EODHD for Smarter Trading

If you’re a trader, analyst, or developer, you’ve probably felt the pain: you have a brilliant idea for an options strategy, but you can’t find reliable, structured data to backtest it. Free websites are incomplete, premium providers are too expensive, and manual downloads are just not scalable. That’s where an Options Data API comes in. And if you want to go deeper, an Option Chain API gives you the full picture of all available contracts for a ticker. In this article, we’ll break down what they are, why they matter, and how you can use the EODHD API to power your strategies. What is an Options Data&nbsp;API? An Options Data API is a web service that allows you to pull structured data about options contracts — calls, puts, strikes, expiration dates, open interest, Greeks (Delta, Gamma, Vega, Theta), and implied volatility. An Option Chain API goes one step further: instead of a single contract, it returns the entire chain of options for a given underlying asset. Think of it as the complete menu of contracts traders are dealing with for Apple, Tesla, or any ticker you’re analyzing. Why Does It&nbsp;Matter? Speed &amp; automation: Query option chains in seconds and feed them into your&nbsp;models. Historical data: Test strategies like covered calls, iron condors, or volatility spreads. Advanced metrics: Work with Greeks and implied volatility, not just closing&nbsp;prices. Scalability: From a personal project to a professional quant model, APIs scale with&nbsp;you. 👉 Want to test this right away? Check out the EODHD Options API. It offers more than 40 fields per contract (from bid/ask to open interest and Greeks), with powerful filters and&nbsp;sorting. 5+ Practical Examples with EODHD’s Options Data&nbsp;API Here’s where the power of EODHD shines. Let’s walk through different use cases with real API examples. 1. Get all call options for AAPL with strike above&nbsp;300 https://eodhd.com/api/mp/unicornbay/options/eod? filter[underlying_symbol]=AAPL&amp; filter[type]=call&amp; filter[strike_from]=300&amp; sort=exp_date&amp; api_token=demo ✅ Returns all call options for Apple with strike ≥ 300, sorted by expiration date. Fields include: strike, exp_date, bid, ask, open_interest, volatility, delta. 2. Fetch AAPL options expiring in a specific date&nbsp;range https://eodhd.com/api/mp/unicornbay/options/eod? filter[underlying_symbol]=AAPL&amp; filter[exp_date_from]=2024-01-21&amp; filter[exp_date_to]=2024-01-28&amp; sort=-exp_date&amp; api_token=demo ✅ Useful if you’re analyzing contracts within one earnings cycle or planning an earnings strategy. 3. Filter contracts by trading activity&nbsp;window https://eodhd.com/api/mp/unicornbay/options/eod? filter[underlying_symbol]=AAPL&amp; filter[tradetime_from]=2025-02-01&amp; filter[tradetime_to]=2025-04-03&amp; sort=strike&amp; api_token=demo ✅ Returns only options active within a date range. Perfect for volume and liquidity analysis. 4. Retrieve the full Option Chain (calls +&nbsp;puts) https://eodhd.com/api/mp/unicornbay/options/contracts? filter[underlying_symbol]=AAPL&amp; filter[strike_from]=150&amp; filter[strike_to]=200&amp; sort=strike&amp; api_token=demo ✅ Returns all calls and puts between strike 150 and 200. Ideal for strategies like iron condors or butterflies. 5. Focus on near-the-money options https://eodhd.com/api/mp/unicornbay/options/eod? filter[underlying_symbol]=TSLA&amp; filter[strike_from]=240&amp; filter[strike_to]=260&amp; filter[type]=put&amp; sort=exp_date&amp; api_token=demo ✅ Example for Tesla: pulls only puts near the current price (useful for hedging). 6. Combine filters: calls expiring in Q1 2025, strike &gt;&nbsp;200 https://eodhd.com/api/mp/unicornbay/options/eod? filter[underlying_symbol]=MSFT&amp; filter[type]=call&amp; filter[strike_from]=200&amp; filter[exp_date_from]=2025-01-01&amp; filter[exp_date_to]=2025-03-31&amp; sort=exp_date&amp; api_token=demo ✅ Perfect for seasonal strategies or quarterly backtests. Example in&nbsp;Python import requestsAPI_TOKEN = "your_api_key_here"BASE = "https://eodhd.com/api/mp/unicornbay"def get_options(symbol, params): params["filter[underlying_symbol]"] = symbol params["api_token"] = API_TOKEN url = f"{BASE}/options/eod" resp = requests.get(url, params=params) return resp.json().get("data", [])# Example: AAPL calls expiring in 2025 Q1options = get_options("AAPL", { "filter[type]": "call", "filter[strike_from]": 200, "filter[exp_date_from]": "2025-01-01", "filter[exp_date_to]": "2025-03-31", "sort": "exp_date"})for o in options[:5]: print(o["contract"], o["strike"], o["exp_date"], o["delta"]) 👉 You can replicate any of the above endpoints in Python with minor&nbsp;tweaks. Competitors vs.&nbsp;EODHD Real Use&nbsp;Cases Covered call backtest: filter by strike &gt; market price, short calls, and analyze premiums. Iron condor: fetch option chains for multiple strikes in the same expiration. Volatility trading: pull implied volatility vs. realized volatility. Risk management: near-the-money puts for portfolio hedging. Liquidity scan: filter by high open interest and&nbsp;volume. 👉 With EODHD’s flexibility, you can go from basic analysis to quant-level modeling in a few lines of code. Start with the EODHD Options API and explore what’s possible. Conclusion An Options Data API is not just a convenience — it’s the foundation of serious options analysis. An Option Chain API takes it further, giving you the full market picture. With EODHD, you get affordable access, robust coverage, and developer-friendly filters. Sharpen your trading axe with reliable data. Start using EODHD’s Options API today and take your strategies from guesswork to data-driven execution. Options Data API and Option Chain API: How to Use EODHD for Smarter Trading was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Expert Says Your Chance to Front-Run Institutional XRP Buying Has Been Extended

The U.S. government shutdown has introduced fresh uncertainty into the crypto market, particularly surrounding the arrival of XRP ETFs.Visit Website
Strategy’s Bitcoin value soars to record $77.4B as BTC returns to $120K

Strategy’s Bitcoin treasury has reached $77.4 billion, surpassing that of major banks and equaling the GDP of some nations. Michael Saylor’s digital asset treasury firm, Strategy, has just hit a new all-time high in crypto value, now worth more than several leading banks and equivalent to the gross domestic product of some nations. “Our journey began with $0.25 billion in Bitcoin — and an immediate $0.04 billion unrealized loss,” said Saylor on Thursday, noting that Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings are now valued at $77.4 billion, close to double its value in 2024. The valuation comes as Bitcoin returned to the $120,000 level. While Bitcoin is still down 3% from its all-time high in mid-August, Strategy’s new Bitcoin value record comes as a result of it scooping up 11,085 BTC over the last seven weeks. Read more
