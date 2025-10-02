2025-10-04 Saturday

SEC Inaction Leaves Canary Capital’s Litecoin ETF in Limbo Amid Government Shutdown

SEC Inaction Leaves Canary Capital’s Litecoin ETF in Limbo Amid Government Shutdown

Canary Capital’s proposed spot Litecoin ETF is now in regulatory limbo after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) failed to take action on its Thursday deadline. Key Takeaways: The SEC missed its deadline on Canary’s spot Litecoin ETF, leaving the application in limbo. The agency is phasing out 19b-4 filings in favor of S-1s, adding confusion to ETF approval timelines. A possible government shutdown and shifting rules are delaying decisions on several altcoin ETF applications. The silence has added confusion to an already murky situation, as the crypto industry grapples with shifting ETF application procedures and the looming impact of a federal government shutdown. SEC Shifts Crypto ETF Filings Toward S-1, Phases Out 19b-4 Process Earlier this year, the SEC urged firms to withdraw their 19b-4 filings, the documents used for exchange rule changes, in favor of relying solely on S-1 registration statements. Canary complied, pulling its 19b-4 on September 25. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart and FOX reporter Eleanor Terrett noted that the traditional deadline tied to 19b-4 filings may now be irrelevant under the SEC’s evolving framework. But the regulatory uncertainty doesn’t end there. A shutdown of the federal government is complicating matters further. Although the SEC said it will continue limited operations during the shutdown, a contingency plan published in August stated it would halt the review and approval of new financial products. That includes registration statements and ETF filings. Whether the agency’s silence on Canary’s Litecoin ETF stems from the withdrawn filing or the shutdown remains unclear. The SEC has not provided public comment on the delay. Canary’s stalled application joins a growing list of altcoin-based ETF proposals seeking to expand the U.S. crypto ETF market. Alongside Litecoin, other filings include products based on Solana, XRP, Avalanche, Cardano, Chainlink, and Dogecoin. These would join the already launched Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs, which have collectively drawn over $74 billion in inflows. Despite the standstill, analysts remain optimistic. Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas said this week that the SEC’s adoption of new listing standards under Rule 6c-11 may accelerate approvals. SEC Chair Paul Atkins added that these changes will streamline the process and lower barriers for investors. Solana ETF Filings Signal Institutional Momentum Last week, several top asset managers, including Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, and Bitwise, have submitted updated S-1 filings for spot Solana ETFs, some with staking features. ETF analyst Nate Geraci expects the US SEC could approve them by mid-October, calling it a pivotal month for digital asset products. The filings follow the recent launch of the REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF on the Cboe BZX Exchange, which drew $12 million in first-day inflows. Analysts say Solana is quickly becoming the next altcoin favored by institutions, with strong inflows also reported in Europe-based Solana ETPs. Geraci and others believe the inclusion of staking language in these filings could pave the way for long-awaited spot Ethereum ETFs with staking capabilities. Meanwhile, Bitcoin exchange-traded products now hold over 1.47 million BTC, representing around 7% of the total supply, with U.S.-based ETFs dominating the landscape. BlackRock’s IBIT leads with 746,810 BTC, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC at nearly 199,500 BTC, according to data from HODL15Capital
Tether Debuts Gold-Backed Stablecoin XAUT on Arbitrum, Expanding Its Interoperability Solution

Tether Debuts Gold-Backed Stablecoin XAUT on Arbitrum, Expanding Its Interoperability Solution

With its launch on Arbitrum, XAUt0 aims to accelerate its usability and advance its accessibility across the wider decentralized finance world.
Ripple partners with UC Berkeley to launch the Center for Digital Assets

Ripple partners with UC Berkeley to launch the Center for Digital Assets

UC Berkeley’s College of Engineering has launched the Center for Digital Assets (CDA), a new research hub for advancing blockchain and digital twin technologies. Ripple Labs’s University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI) has provided about $1.3 million in Ripple USD (RLUSD), the company’s US dollar-backed stablecoin, to fund the initiative. According to a statement shared by […]
Strategy's Bitcoin holdings surpass nine financial giants including Barclays and are equivalent to the GDP of Uruguay, Sri Lanka and Slovenia.

Strategy's Bitcoin holdings surpass nine financial giants including Barclays and are equivalent to the GDP of Uruguay, Sri Lanka and Slovenia.

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Cointelegraph, as the price of Bitcoin broke through $120,000, Michael Saylor posted on the X platform that the market value of the 640,031 Bitcoins held by Strategy once reached a high of US$77.4 billion, exceeding the market value of Bank of New York Mellon, Sberbank of Russia, U.S. Bancorp, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, ING Group, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, ANZ Bank and Lloyds Bank, and is equivalent to the GDP of Uruguay, Sri Lanka and Slovenia.
Diversification in Crypto: Myth or Must?

Diversification in Crypto: Myth or Must?

Image Every investor has heard the timeless advice: “Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.” In traditional markets, diversification is almost sacred, a tried-and-tested way to smooth out returns and protect against catastrophic losses. But crypto isn’t Wall Street. It’s a new frontier, a highly volatile ecosystem where assets often move in sync, and black swan events are the rule rather than the exception. So, does diversification in crypto actually work? Or is it a comforting myth that doesn’t apply to this wild&nbsp;market? The Promise of Diversification At first glance, diversification feels like common sense in crypto. Prices can swing 20, 30, even 50 percent in a matter of days. A single coin’s collapse shouldn’t have the power to erase your entire portfolio. Diversification offers a safety net when the unexpected strikes — whether that’s an exchange hack, a rug pull, or the implosion of a once-trusted project like Terra/LUNA. There’s also the lure of innovation. Crypto isn’t just about Bitcoin or Ethereum. It’s a sprawling universe of technologies and trends: decentralized finance, gaming tokens, NFTs, privacy coins, stablecoins, and infrastructure projects. By spreading your capital across different niches, you position yourself to capture upside wherever the next wave of adoption&nbsp;emerges. The Harsh&nbsp;Reality But here’s the catch: diversification doesn’t always work in crypto the way it does in stocks or real estate. The biggest flaw is correlation. When Bitcoin sneezes, the rest of the market catches a cold. A 20 percent dip in BTC often translates into a 30 to 60 percent plunge in altcoins. In those moments, it doesn’t matter whether you hold DeFi tokens, gaming coins, or infrastructure projects — they all tumble together. Another problem is dilution. If you put small amounts into 15 or 20 different tokens, you may feel safer, but you also water down your winners. Imagine holding one coin that does a 10x, but because it’s only five percent of your portfolio, the impact barely moves the needle. Meanwhile, the losers drag your returns back&nbsp;down. Then there’s the practical side. Diversification demands attention. Every project you invest in requires research — understanding the technology, the team, the tokenomics, and the risks. Spread yourself too thin, and you’re likely to miss red flags or get blindsided by events you didn’t see&nbsp;coming. Smarter Ways to Diversify That doesn’t mean diversification is useless. It just needs to be smarter and more intentional. One approach is to diversify by strength. Anchor the bulk of your portfolio in proven assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. They may not always deliver the highest gains, but they have resilience, liquidity, and history on their side. Around that foundation, you can selectively add exposure to promising altcoins or emerging sectors, but with discipline — not by chasing every shiny new&nbsp;token. Diversification can also mean stability. Holding a portion of your portfolio in stablecoins provides a hedge against volatility and gives you dry powder to deploy when opportunities arise. Some traders even go a step further and diversify outside crypto altogether, keeping part of their capital in stocks, real estate, or gold. That way, a crypto winter doesn’t freeze their entire financial life. When Diversification Backfires There are times when diversification is actually counterproductive. If your portfolio is small, say under a thousand dollars, splitting it across a dozen coins makes little sense. Concentrating on one or two strong assets is often more effective. Similarly, in deep bear markets, holding dozens of altcoins is a recipe for frustration; most will never recover, and it’s better to focus on survivors with real staying&nbsp;power. Perhaps the clearest example comes from real-world stories. In 2021, some investors spread their money across twenty coins during the bull run. By the end of 2022, fifteen had collapsed, three stagnated, and only two were still relevant — leaving them with a seventy percent loss. Meanwhile, a focused investor who stuck with a blend of Bitcoin, Ethereum, a stablecoin buffer, and one or two carefully chosen tokens suffered less drawdown and recovered faster. And of course, those who went “all in” on LUNA… well, they learned the hardest lesson of&nbsp;all. So, Myth or&nbsp;Must? The truth is, diversification in crypto is neither a pure myth nor an absolute must. It’s a tool — powerful when used wisely, but misleading when taken to extremes. Too little diversification, and you risk ruin from one bad bet. Too much, and you end up with a messy portfolio of assets you don’t understand, where your winners barely&nbsp;matter. The sweet spot lies in focused diversification. Build your foundation on strong, time-tested assets. Add selective exposure to sectors you genuinely believe in. Hold some stablecoins for flexibility. And, if you can, balance it all with investments outside of&nbsp;crypto. Final Thoughts In the end, diversification in crypto isn’t about scattering money everywhere — it’s about managing risk without sacrificing opportunity. Those who treat it with discipline separate themselves from gamblers chasing hype. In a market as unpredictable as crypto, that discipline could be the difference between surviving the next crash and losing it&nbsp;all. If you found this article useful, tap the clap button, share it with fellow traders, and hit follow for more deep dives on crypto strategies, market psychology, and risk management. Diversification in Crypto: Myth or Must? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Hedging Tactics When the Market Turns Bearish

Hedging Tactics When the Market Turns Bearish

Image Every trader loves a bull market. Prices climb, optimism reigns, and it feels like every decision is the right one. But markets don’t rise forever. At some point, the tide turns. The charts bleed red, optimism fades, and fear takes over. That’s when hedging becomes not just a strategy, but a lifeline. Hedging isn’t about predicting the future or beating the market. It’s about survival. It’s the art of protecting your portfolio when sentiment shifts and uncertainty takes control. In crypto especially — where volatility is sharper and cycles move faster — having a hedging plan can mean the difference between riding out the storm and losing everything you’ve&nbsp;built. Why Hedge at&nbsp;All? The biggest mistake many traders make is assuming they can simply “wait out” the bear. But crypto winters are brutal and long. A coin that crashes 80 percent doesn’t just need to rise 80 percent to break even — it needs to rise 400 percent. That kind of recovery can take years, if it happens at&nbsp;all. Hedging isn’t about abandoning your conviction; it’s about buying yourself time and flexibility. By limiting downside, you protect capital, preserve emotional clarity, and keep dry powder for when the market finally turns&nbsp;again. Stablecoins: The First Line of&nbsp;Defense One of the simplest hedging tactics is rotating into stablecoins. Converting part of your holdings into USDT, USDC, or DAI shields you from price collapses while keeping you inside the crypto ecosystem. It also gives you liquidity. When panic-selling drives prices down, having stable reserves means you can re-enter at stronger levels instead of watching from the sidelines. The key here is proportion. Going 100 percent into stablecoins may feel safe, but it also means missing any surprise rebound. Many experienced traders hedge by shifting 20 to 50 percent of their portfolio, balancing stability with continued exposure. Short Positions: Profit from the&nbsp;Downside Another way to hedge is by taking short positions. This can be done through futures contracts, margin trading, or inverse ETFs where available. A short allows you to profit when prices fall, effectively offsetting losses in your spot holdings. For example, if you hold a significant amount of Ethereum, opening a small short position against ETH means that when the price drops, the gains from your short soften the blow to your portfolio. The challenge is that shorting carries its own risks — liquidation, funding fees, and the temptation to over-leverage. Used sparingly, though, it’s a powerful&nbsp;tool. Options: Insurance for Your Portfolio Options trading is another way to hedge, though less common among retail crypto traders. Buying a put option is like purchasing insurance — it gives you the right to sell an asset at a predetermined price. If the market drops, the option rises in value, offsetting some of your&nbsp;losses. The downside is cost: options premiums can add up, and if the market never falls, your “insurance” expires worthless. But just as homeowners pay for insurance they may never use, traders often find the peace of mind worth the&nbsp;price. Diversification: A Hedge Beyond&nbsp;Coins Hedging doesn’t always mean taking direct positions against your assets. Sometimes it means broadening exposure. A portfolio that holds only speculative altcoins is extremely vulnerable in a downturn. Adding Bitcoin or Ethereum, which tend to hold value better, provides relative stability. Going further, diversifying outside crypto — into equities, commodities, or even cash — creates a buffer against systemic risk. The FTX collapse in 2022 was a reminder that no matter how strong your token picks seem, a single event can shake the entire industry. A hedge across asset classes ensures your financial security isn’t entirely tied to crypto’s&nbsp;fate. Hedging with Yield and Passive Strategies Some traders choose to hedge through yield strategies. Staking Ethereum, lending stablecoins on DeFi platforms, or using liquidity pools can provide passive income even during downturns. While not immune to risks — smart contract exploits and platform failures are real threats — these methods create an income stream that cushions&nbsp;losses. Of course, the safer the bear hedge, the lower the return. Parking stablecoins in a reputable, insured yield platform might only offer a few percent annually, but in a bear market, preservation often matters more than&nbsp;profit. The Psychological Hedge Hedging isn’t just about money. It’s also about mindset. Bear markets test patience, discipline, and emotional resilience. By having a hedge in place — whether that’s stablecoins, shorts, or diversification — you free yourself from panic-driven decisions. You can watch the charts turn red without feeling like your entire future is at&nbsp;stake. That emotional buffer may be the most underrated hedge of&nbsp;all. Final Thoughts Bear markets are inevitable. The traders who survive aren’t the ones who try to time the exact bottom, but the ones who manage risk intelligently when the cycle turns against them. Hedging isn’t about eliminating losses — it’s about limiting them, preserving capital, and ensuring you’re still standing when the next bull run&nbsp;begins. So when the market turns bearish, ask yourself: are you exposed, or are you prepared? Because in crypto, the difference can be everything. If you found this breakdown helpful, don’t forget to clap, and follow me here on Medium for more deep dives into strategy, psychology, and risk management in the crypto&nbsp;markets. Hedging Tactics When the Market Turns Bearish was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
The Bitcoin Data Carrier Bug: When Consensus Permits What Policy Forbids

The Bitcoin Data Carrier Bug: When Consensus Permits What Policy Forbids

A full history of OP_RETURN, its protocol-level inconsistencies, and why the issue persists in Bitcoin Core v30Continue reading on Coinmonks »
This Is How AI Is Rewriting the Rules of Cyber Warfare

This Is How AI Is Rewriting the Rules of Cyber Warfare

[Our AI Business Services] — [Advertise with&nbsp;Us!] AI is a powerful tool for innovation and, increasingly, for crime. As cyber warfare becomes more sophisticated, attacks are becoming more targeted, autonomous, and harder to stop. In this issue, we break down how AI is reshaping the ransomware threat, what RLaaS really means, and who’s leading the charge. Plus, what is “vibe working” but will it work for you or take your work? Let’s dive in and stay&nbsp;curious. What Is Reinforcement Learning as a&nbsp;Service? AI Tools — Reinforcement learning Now we have Vibe working? But what is&nbsp;it? AI Guides This Is How AI Is Rewriting the Rules of Cyber&nbsp;Warfare 📰 AI News and&nbsp;Trends OpenAI takes on Google, Amazon with new agentic shopping&nbsp;system California Governor Newsom signs landmark AI safety bill SB&nbsp;53 Anthropic launches Claude Sonnet 4.5, its best AI model for&nbsp;coding OpenAI’s first-half revenue rises 16% to about $4.3&nbsp;billion Jensen Huang says China is ‘nanoseconds behind’ the US in chipmaking, calls for reducing US export restrictions on Nvidia’s AI&nbsp;chips China’s DeepSeek just launched V3.2-exp, an open-weight model built on a new “sparse attention” design. By layering a “lightning indexer” with fine-grained token selection, it trims the compute load of long-context inference. Early tests claim API calls run at half the usual cost, with the weights already live on Hugging Face for third-party audits. The creator of AI actress “Tilly Norwood,” who exploded across the internet over the weekend, has insisted she is an artwork, after a fierce backlash from the creative community. Refer a&nbsp;friend What Is Reinforcement Learning as a&nbsp;Service? It’s an emerging model where companies offer plug-and-play reinforcement learning tools that allow businesses to train AI systems on real-world behavior, not just&nbsp;data. Instead of just feeding AI static documents, RL lets you train it by showing it how humans actually do tasks, like drafting contracts, processing invoices, or writing code. The AI gets rewarded for doing it right, and penalized for errors, just like training a dog, but at internet&nbsp;scale. Why RLaaS Is Taking&nbsp;Off Traditional AI is plateauing. Pretraining on scraped web data is no longer enough to improve performance. Businesses want automation. RLaaS lets them train AI agents that mimic expert workflows and complete full tasks, not just generate&nbsp;text. Cheaper than building in-house. RLaaS platforms provide the algorithms, infrastructure, and tooling without needing deep ML&nbsp;teams. Who’s Building&nbsp;RLaaS? Use Cases in the&nbsp;Wild Law firms: Train AI to review and revise contracts Finance: Automate document analysis and audit&nbsp;tasks Dev teams: Use RL-trained coding agents like Devin (by Cognition AI) Media: RL agents trained to generate and edit&nbsp;videos Leave a&nbsp;comment What we are&nbsp;reading: Career creator for those building a life without a blueprint. Every Monday morning, I send out First Things First, a weekly guide to staying present, productive, and purposeful. Discover how to differentiate your firm. Get our “7 Positioning Sins That Cost Consultancy Firms Millions“ guide when you join. It’s free, join 10,000+ consultancy executives Now we have Vibe working? But what is&nbsp;it? Vibe coding has taken the world by storm, and the models available are quite impressive. Anyone can seem to be able to vibe code an app into existence, and engineers are supercharging their output thanks to it. Now, Microsoft is launching a new way to work called “vibe working”. Is anyone going to really work anymore? Powered by AI agents inside Word, Excel, and soon PowerPoint. The idea is that you don’t just use the app, you co-create with&nbsp;it. Think of it like ChatGPT trained on Office and built to do the work, not just help with it. But if it does the work, are we training our digital replacements? What Is Vibe&nbsp;Working? “Vibe working” is Microsoft’s term for agent-powered productivity inside Office apps. Using Agent Mode, you&nbsp;can: Create reports, budgets, and presentations from a simple&nbsp;prompt Iterate with Copilot like you’re having a conversation Automate formatting, summaries, charts, and even&nbsp;branding It’s a new pattern: AI doesn’t just assist — it takes initiative. How It&nbsp;Works Excel Agent Mode: Prompts like “build a loan calculator” or “generate a budget tracker” trigger Copilot to create fully functional spreadsheets with charts, formulas, and formatting. Word Vibe Writing: Prompt with goals (“clean this up”, “summarize meeting notes”), and Copilot refines the doc, asks clarifying questions, and makes it share-ready. Office Agent (Copilot Chat): Use natural language to request a presentation or document — Copilot does the research, asks questions, and builds the file from&nbsp;scratch. All of this is built using Anthropic’s Claude models, not just&nbsp;GPT. Why It&nbsp;Matters True agentic productivity: You go from typing in a doc to delegating tasks to an&nbsp;AI. Better iteration loops: You can now ask, fix, and reframe documents in one&nbsp;place. Accessible automation: Vibe working simplifies complex tools like Excel for non-experts. Who Can Use&nbsp;It? Available on the web version of Word and Excel (PowerPoint coming&nbsp;soon) Requires Microsoft 365 Personal, Family, or Frontier Program&nbsp;access Agent Mode in Excel needs the Excel Labs&nbsp;add-in Share Yaro on AI and Tech Trends | Your Top AI Newsletter 🧰 AI Tools of The&nbsp;Day Reinforcement learning 1. Ray RLlib — An open-source library for scalable reinforcement learning from Anyscale. Supports distributed training and is used by companies like Amazon and Uber for custom RL workflows. 2. SageMaker RL — Amazon’s fully managed service to build, train, and deploy RL models in the cloud. Supports simulators like Unity and RoboMaker for training environments. 3. Stable-Baselines3 — A lightweight Python library for building custom RL agents using proven algorithms like PPO, DQN, and A2C. Great for research and early-stage prototypes. 4. Applied Compute — RL-as-a-service startup by ex-OpenAI staffers. Helps enterprises fine-tune AI agents on legal, finance, and dev tasks using reinforcement learning. Currently in stealth but backed by Benchmark and&nbsp;Lux. 5. CleanRL — A minimal, single-file implementation of key RL algorithms — perfect for understanding how RL works under the hood. Great for startups and solo&nbsp;devs. This Is How AI Is Rewriting the Rules of Cyber&nbsp;Warfare Ransomware in 2025 has evolved into an AI-powered, highly adaptive threat, using polymorphic malware, deepfakes of executives, and autonomous network mapping to strike with speed and precision. No longer just about data theft, these attacks target control and systemic disruption, threatening healthcare, energy, and critical infrastructure. With quantum computing on the horizon, the risk of “harvest now, decrypt later” makes post-quantum encryption urgent. Defenders must adopt behavioral AI, zero-trust policies, offline backups, and deepfake readiness to keep pace. This isn’t just a cyber risk — it’s a strategic battlefield. Share 🧰 AI&nbsp;Guides Deep Reinforcement Learning Hugging Face Deep RL&nbsp;Course Free, open-source, beginner → advanced&nbsp;track Hands-on training with RL libraries like Stable Baselines3, CleanRL,&nbsp;etc. Mixes theory and practice (algorithms, environments, agent training) Bonus resource: OpenAI “Spinning Up in Deep&nbsp;RL” It’s a practical RL primer with code, theory, and guidance for how to begin experiments. 💣This Is How AI Is Rewriting the Rules of Cyber Warfare was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Morning Update — 02.10.2025

Morning Update — 02.10.2025

🌅 Morning Update — 02.10.2025 🌍 📈 Asia leads the way Markets opened strong in Asia: 🇯🇵 Nikkei +1.2% 🇭🇰 Hang Seng&nbsp;+1.6% The spotlight was on tech — SK Hynix hit a 25-year high (+9%) and Samsung gained 4%+ after news of their deal with&nbsp;OpenAI. 💬 Japan’s consumer sentiment ticked up to 35.3 (from 35.2), showing gradual improvement. 🌍 Global momentum Asian optimism lifted European &amp; U.S. futures: 📊 US100 +0.25%, trading near&nbsp;25,100. Today’s key releases: ⏰ 09:00 GMT — Eurozone labour market data ⏰ 12:30 GMT — U.S. jobless claims ⏰ 14:00 GMT — U.S. durable goods&nbsp;revision 📉 Labour market &amp; Fed outlook Markets welcomed weaker ADP data yesterday, fuelling bets on two more Fed cuts this year. The NFP report is likely delayed due to the U.S. government shutdown — leaving the Fed with dovish&nbsp;signals. 🏦 Mixed outlook • Goldman Sachs: higher chance of accelerated U.S. growth. • S&amp;P Global: shutdown adds uncertainty. • Fitch Ratings: impact limited short-term, but prolonged shutdown could weigh on&nbsp;growth. 🪙 FX &amp; Commodities Shutdown fears are seen as dovish — supporting gold while putting pressure on the&nbsp;USD. 📊 Corporate movers • Intel climbed after reports of talks to add AMD as a foundry client. • Pfizer +6% after an analyst upgrade and reports Trump delayed pharma tariffs to negotiate lower drug&nbsp;prices. 💊 The White House confirmed tariff plans are on hold while deals with pharmaceutical giants are discussed. ✨ Markets are moving fast — stay alert, trade smart, and let NordFX be your guide!&nbsp;🚀 🌅 Morning Update — 02.10.2025 🌍 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
How does the world feel about BTC as of October 2025?

How does the world feel about BTC as of October 2025?

Bitcoin has been the “golden child” of the Crypto revolution since it’s beginning , also being the first major coin.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Bitcoin
BTC$122,382.01+2.18%
Major
MAJOR$0.12513+3.08%
