Live: Bitcoin Price Near $120K, New BNB ATH, and Other Crypto Market Updates on Oct. 3
Stay updated with live crypto market news! Bitcoin price climbed close to $120K. BNB hit a new all-time high. What else is happening on Oct. 3? The post Live: Bitcoin Price Near $120K, New BNB ATH, and Other Crypto Market Updates on Oct. 3 appeared first on Coinspeaker.
LIVE
$0.01375
+3.61%
NEAR
$2.982
+2.82%
BNB
$1,169.42
+7.64%
Coinspeaker
2025/10/03 15:41
Pi Coin Price Could Slide 30% As 4 Bearish Signs Emerge
The post Pi Coin Price Could Slide 30% As 4 Bearish Signs Emerge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Coin investors may be hoping for an October rebound, but the charts suggest otherwise. After slipping nearly 24% month-on-month, the Pi Coin price is still stuck near $0.26. Flat trading over the past week shows little strength, leaving one key support between stability and another sharp correction. Sponsored Sponsored Market Chatter Fades, Hinting At Weakness Pi Coin is starting October with less attention from traders. Mentions across the market, what analysts call social dominance, have dropped from 0.234% on September 26 to just 0.07% by October 3. While not the lowest of the month, yet, it is close to late-September levels that marked turning points before sharp declines. Pi Coin Price And Social Dominance: Santiment This pattern has played out before. When dominance hit a local low on September 19, the Pi Coin price tumbled from $0.36 to $0.26 within days. A similar reaction followed the September 14 dip. With chatter drying up again, the coin looks exposed to another round of selling pressure. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Volume Signals Echo The Same Story Quiet markets usually show up in trading volume as well, and Pi Coin is no exception. Recent activity is flashing yellow on Wyckoff volume — a form of volume spread analysis that highlights whether buyers or sellers are slowly taking control. Sponsored Sponsored Pi Coin Price And Volume: TradingView In past rallies, the bars shifted into blue or green, showing buyers were regaining strength. Extended yellow or red phases, however, have almost always lined up with deeper corrections. Right now, the yellow bars confirm what social dominance already suggests: buyers are losing ground, and sellers are starting to press harder. Unless volume flips back to stronger buyer signals (blue to green shift), the Pi…
PI
$0.26223
+0.29%
4
$0.1885
+30.84%
COM
$0.014929
+6.64%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 15:37
Bitcoin Price: Traders Turn Cautious But Long-Term Outlook Stays Strong
With hedging flows now unwound, traders are shifting back to strategies that could define the next big price trend. Instead […] The post Bitcoin Price: Traders Turn Cautious But Long-Term Outlook Stays Strong appeared first on Coindoo.
NOW
$0.00496
-1.97%
Coindoo
2025/10/03 15:30
Nomura’s Laser Digital Prepares Japan Crypto License Push as Trading Volumes Surge
TLDR: Nomura’s Laser Digital is in talks with Japan’s FSA to apply for a crypto trading license for institutional services. Japan’s crypto transactions doubled to ¥33.7 trillion in 2025, boosted by regulatory reforms and pro-crypto policies. If approved, Laser Digital will provide broker-dealer services for financial firms and digital-asset exchanges in Japan. Laser already holds [...] The post Nomura’s Laser Digital Prepares Japan Crypto License Push as Trading Volumes Surge appeared first on Blockonomi.
PUSH
$0.03172
+2.82%
PRO
$0.848
+0.39%
Blockonomi
2025/10/03 15:30
Crypto Market Maker GSR to Acquire FINRA Broker-Dealer Equilibrium Capital Services
The post Crypto Market Maker GSR to Acquire FINRA Broker-Dealer Equilibrium Capital Services appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency market maker GSR has signed an agreement to acquire Equilibrium Capital Services, a Portland-based broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA. The deal, which is still pending regulatory approval, marks a step toward expanding GSR’s regulated presence in the United States. GSR did not disclose the terms of the Equilibrium Capital deal in its press release. Equilibrium Capital’s registration allows it to provide brokerage services under U.S. securities laws. By bringing it under its umbrella, GSR expects to offer institutional clients a more direct route into digital assets while operating within established compliance frameworks. GSR executives framed the move as part of a longer-term strategy to deepen its institutional ties in the U.S. Xin Song, the firm’s CEO, said the acquisition reflects GSR’s commitment to serving both entrepreneurs and large investors who want regulated access to crypto markets. The acquisition comes as regulators continue to shape the rules governing digital assets in the U.S. For a firm like GSR — best known for its global market-making and liquidity services — having a broker-dealer license could open doors to products that fall under securities oversight. To manage the acquisition process, GSR engaged Compliance Exchange Group (CXG) for regulatory guidance and BrokerDealerForSale.com for the acquisition of Equilibrium Capital Services. GSR has been steadily building its regulated services portfolio. In recent months, the firm has expanded institutional access to tokenized real-world assets through a partnership with DigiFT, according to a press release. The market making firm also invested in Maverix Securities to support the development of regulated structured products, and led digital-asset treasury investment strategies for Nasdaq-listed companies, including MEI Pharma and Upexi. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/10/02/crypto-market-maker-gsr-to-acquire-finra-registered-broker-dealer-equilibrium-capital-services
COM
$0.014929
+6.64%
NOT
$0.001631
+1.36%
U
$0.010423
+3.39%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 15:27
Crypto News Flash
2025/10/03 15:22
Stablecoin market breaks past $300b for the first time
The post Stablecoin market breaks past $300b for the first time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The stablecoin market cap surpassed the $300 billion threshold for the first time in history, marking a significant milestone in the rapid boom of widespread financial adoption. Summary The global stablecoin market cap has crossed over the $300 billion mark for the first time in history, led by Tether’s USDT dominance. While USD-backed tokens remain the largest share, new euro- and local currency-pegged tokens are emerging in Europe and Asia under evolving regulatory frameworks. According to data from DeFi Llama, for the first time in history, the global stablecoin market cap has surpassed $300 billion in just the span of one day. On Oct. 3, the market is valued at approximately $301.59 billion. The surge is fueled by the rapid rise of USD-pegged tokens and widespread global adoption, specifically among traditional banks and with emergence of government regulations. Tether’s USDT (USDT) continues to be the largest contributor to the boom; dominating the market by around 58.44%. According to the on-chain data site, Tether holds a market cap valued at $176.24 billion with a slight increase of 0.39% in the past 24 hours and 1.54% in the past week. The global stablecoin market cap has surpassed $300 billion for the first time | Source: DeFi Llama Tether’s dominance is followed by the second largest issuer, Circle. Circle’s USD Coin (USDC) has a market cap of $74 billion. In third place is Ethena’s USDe (USDE), with a market cap of $14.81 billion. In terms of network, Ethereum (ETH) hosts the largest portion on-chain with around $171.2 billion in circulation. This is followed by Tron (TRX), which hosts around $76.7 billion of stablecoins on the market. Other chains hold less than $13 billion of the fiat-pegged tokens in circulation. Stablecoin domination hits new global peak According to data from RWA.xyz, the monthly transfer…
COM
$0.014929
+6.64%
CAP
$0.13754
+5.31%
BOOM
$0.007901
-3.59%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 15:10
Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Price Prediction 2025, 2026, 2030: Buying Guide
Maxi Doge, a blockchain project that combines viral meme culture with real utility, has raised an impressive $2.6 million in its presale, demonstrating a strong appetite for this new asset. With its presale gaining significant attention, various investors are asking whether MAXI can deliver the exponential returns often associated with the meme coin sector. This ... Read more The post Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Price Prediction 2025, 2026, 2030: Buying Guide appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
DOGE
$0.25471
-0.10%
MEME
$0.002544
+1.92%
REAL
$0.08435
+4.70%
Bitemycoin
2025/10/03 15:05
A certain address shorting BTC/ETH/SOL has suffered a paper loss of $8.826 million
According to PANews on October 3rd, according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, the address 0x35d...5aCb1 shorting F3 (BTC/ETH/SOL) has suffered a paper loss of US$8.826 million. SOL: 20x short position, holdings of $58.1 million (252,000 tokens), opening price $199.39, floating loss of $7.436 million; ETH: 25x short position, holding $13.16 million (2946.97 coins), opening price $4179.5, floating loss $847,000; BTC: 40x short position, holding $12.06 million (100.6 coins), opening price $114436.2, floating loss $542,000.
BTC
$122,376.29
+2.18%
ETH
$4,502.86
+1.05%
SOL
$229.52
+0.23%
PANews
2025/10/03 14:56
Bank of America: Global stocks saw a net inflow of $26 billion last week, while cryptocurrencies saw $2.9 billion
PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Jinshi, Bank of America, citing EPFR data, reported that global stocks saw a net inflow of $26 billion last week, with the technology sector seeing a record inflow of $9.3 billion. Bonds saw an inflow of $19.9 billion, cash inflows of $20.8 billion, gold inflows of $5.9 billion, and cryptocurrencies inflows of $2.9 billion. U.S. Treasury bonds saw an outflow of $7.5 billion, the sixth-highest outflow on record.
BANK
$0.07568
+12.56%
NET
$0.00007939
--%
U
$0.010423
+3.39%
PANews
2025/10/03 14:50
